Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
3h

And truth is , it's inflammation not cholesterol , but Statins make trillions for the Big Pharma Machine

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
4h

Cholesterol is not the cause of heart disease; it's the result of it.

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