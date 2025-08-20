When Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer declares that chickenpox isn't caused by a virus but by arsenic exposure, she's not making a minor correction to medical literature - she's dynamiting the foundation of an entire empire. Her exhaustive documentation reveals how a 1946 correlation between arsenic and chickenpox expression was deliberately buried by 1954, replaced with Weller and Robbins' fraudulent "isolation" of the varicella-zoster virus using toxic, disintegrating cell cultures. This isn't just bad science; it's the systematic construction of a lie so fundamental that it props up the entire medical-pharmaceutical complex. Vollmer exposes how the body's intelligent cleansing response to poison - those characteristic vesicles pushing acidic protein waste through the skin - became rebranded as an attack by an invisible enemy, transforming a detoxification crisis into a marketable disease requiring profitable intervention.

The supporting evidence for this medical fraud runs deeper than one buried study. Tom Cowan's systematic dismantling of viral isolation exposes how not a single published study in medical history shows the isolation of identical particles representing a disease-causing virus from any sick person's bodily fluids - not for measles, not for chickenpox, not for any so-called viral illness. The six papers submitted in Stefan Lanka's landmark court case, supposedly the best evidence for measles virus existence, all failed to prove anything beyond the creation of cellular debris in poisoned cell cultures. Meanwhile, the diagnostic circus spins in perfect circles: tests validated against diagnoses that depend on the same tests, symptoms so overlapping that measles, chickenpox, scarlet fever and strep throat become indistinguishable without the very tests that can't be validated. Sarah from

captured it perfectly - they inject ground-up death tissue into monkey brains, observe paralysis and death, and declare they've found a virus, when the same result happens with healthy tissue. The entire edifice of virology rests not on science but on carefully maintained theater.

What emerges from this wreckage of fraudulent virology is a far more elegant truth: these childhood expressions are simply detoxification, the body's intelligent response to accumulated poisons and metabolic waste. The rashes we're told represent distinct diseases - measles, chickenpox, scarlet fever - are just variations of the same fundamental process, the skin serving as an emergency exit when the liver and kidneys can't handle the toxic load. When multiple children in the same environment break out in similar patterns, it's not contagion but shared exposure to environmental toxins - the same arsenic-laced pesticides, the same contaminated water, the same industrial pollutants. Perhaps most intriguingly, our bodies might possess an even more sophisticated intelligence, a bioresonant communication system where one person's detoxification signals to others that it's time to cleanse. Like trees in a forest warning each other of beetle attacks through their biofield, humans experiencing toxic overload might broadcast energetic signals that trigger synchronized purging in those sharing similar toxic burdens. This would explain measles parties, childhood exanthems appearing in clusters, even why some people "catch" illness after gatherings while others don't - it depends on whether your body has something it needs to release.

The implications of Vollmer's work extend far beyond correcting medical textbooks - this is about reclaiming human sovereignty from a control system built on invisible threats. Once you understand that childhood exanthems are beneficial system upgrades, that measles survivors have lower cardiovascular disease and cancer rates, that these "diseases" are actually the body completing essential developmental processes, the entire vaccination program reveals itself as criminal suppression of human health. The medical cult's desperate need to blame viruses becomes transparent: without an invisible enemy, they'd have to address the real causes - the arsenic in our food, the metals in our water, the poisons in our air, the child labor that once sent five-year-olds down chimneys. They'd lose their most powerful tool of control: the ability to declare emergencies based on unproven particles, mandate profitable injections, and lock down populations in the name of contagion. Vollmer isn't just exposing how they turned arsenic poisoning into chickenpox or metabolic cleansing into measles; she's showing us how they transformed our body's wisdom into weakness, our children's developmental leaps into diseases, and our natural right to health into perpetual dependency on a system that profits from keeping us poisoned. The path forward isn't through their needles and diagnoses but through supporting our body's intelligence, removing the actual toxins, and remembering that what they call disease, our ancestors called healing.

Not a Virus, Not Contagious.

Amandha Dawn Vollmer

Let’s translate the false science and theory of the cause of chickenpox via our wise and corrected lens of understanding the terrain, that virology is a pseudoscience, and the germ theory is false.

Yesterday I posted a note:

It said:

"Remember that time that science showed a correlation between arsenic exposure and the expression of chickenpox in 1946, but then by 1954 they buried it under the germ theory narrative after Weller and Robbins falsely claimed to isolate the so-called varicella-zoster virus using toxic, disintegrating cell cultures - cementing another pillar of fake virology? And of course they had to bury the arsenic story in the fake immunology bs, claiming it's an ‘immune response’, when really it was just the body intelligently cleansing itself from a toxic insult.”

I felt it was time to clarify what I meant and write about this important topic in more detail, for the sake of greater understanding and to preserve some history, since many of the links I had previously visited have since disappeared, not even retrievable through the Wayback Machine.

Previously, with only a few allotted words, I had summarized a chickenpox expression thus:

What Does the Medical Cult Teach?

According to conventional medicine, chickenpox is considered a contagious disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), a member of the herpesvirus family. It typically begins with a prodrome of low-grade fever, malaise, and loss of appetite, followed by the hallmark itchy, blister-like rash that appears in waves across the body. It is said to spread through respiratory droplets or direct contact with the fluid from vesicles. Most cases are considered mild.

Mainstream medicine also teaches that once a person has recovered from chickenpox, the “virus” becomes dormant in nerve ganglia and can later reactivate as shingles (herpes zoster) under stress or “immune suppression”. This forms the basis of the idea of “latent viruses,” a foundational concept in modern virology. It also supports the pharmaceutical push for lifelong vaccine adherence: first with the varicella vaccine for children, and later the shingles vaccine for adults. Great marketing idea, fellas!

Blah, blah, blah, bullsh*t. As per usual, each fake virus story is a con for the masses to keep “big harma” making huge profits, keep people attending white coat quacks, keep the Rockefeller medical machine humming, keep people living in fear and ignorance, and continue to dumb down the population with vaccine poisons.

The work has already been done to prove that there is no such virus and that no particle is transmitted in the air or otherwise to cause a chickenpox contagion event. For all the evidence you need, please visit Sebastien’s Newsletter on this topic:

Here is a snippet from his excellent article:

In 1923, Rockefeller Foundation virologist Thomas Rivers, wrote a paper titled Studies on Varicella, in which he makes, as he habitually does, a number of startling revelations; “Salmon, Tyzzer, and Teissier, Gastinel, and Reilly were unable to obtain a specific reaction on rabbits' corneas inoculated with fresh fluid from varicella vesicles”. In other words, they were unable to ‘transmit’ the ‘virus’ by injecting the fluid from chickenpox lesions, into the cornea (eyes) of rabbits. Then: “Park, Martin, and Tyzzer were unable to transmit chicken-pox to monkeys” and “Hess and Unger failed to produce varicella in normal children by inoculating them upon the mucous membranes of the nose and throat with vesicle lymph and material collected from the nose and throat of patients with chicken-pox, or by inoculating them intracutaneously”. In other words, they took secretions from the nose and throat of ‘chickenpox’ patients, and then attempted to ‘transmit’ the 'virus' to them, using a variety of methods, including injection. They were unable to achieve the desired effect. “Kling stated that to obtain positive results at least six inoculations should be made, and that even then only one may be successful. These reports seem to indicate that the virus in the vesicles either is very dilute or has lost its virulence”. Six injections were needed to achieve the desired results – but only in some cases. And apparently, this is because the ‘virus’ had lost its ‘virulence’ in the vesicles (pustules) – even though they are said to be one of the routes of transmission. “From reports in the literature it was found that the eruption of many of the exanthemata can be made to localize by irritation, provided the irritant is applied before or shortly after the appearance of the eruption. Von Pirquet and Schick have demonstrated this phenomenon in measles, Heim and John in scarlet fever, Swoboda in chicken-pox, and Hebra, Tische and many others in smallpox … Calmette and Guerin, Gins, Camus, and Levaditi and Nicolau have shown that vaccine virus injected intravenously into rabbits can be made to localize in the skin if certain areas be injured immediately after the injection by shaving or pulling out the hair”. So for various ‘diseases’, we are told here that researchers have been able to get the reaction they’re after by applying some form or other of trauma to the inoculation site.

What are Childhood Exanthems?

As I have taught for decades, there are different healing (disease) presentations in children vs adults. Most skin expressions of childhood are historically known as “exanthems.”

An exanthem is a widespread skin eruption or rash that appears suddenly and is usually associated with an acute release, especially in children. It often involves red spots or blotches and can cover large areas of the body. Exanthems are typically part of the body's cleansing or eliminative response and are frequently seen during what conventional medicine calls “viral infections”, such as measles, rubella, roseola, or chickenpox.

In terrain-based understanding, an exanthem reflects an internal imbalance, such as toxic accumulation, metabolic overload, or systemic inflammation, that the body is expressing through the skin, one of its key elimination organs, and is not caused by a pathogen. The appearance of the rash often coincides with fever, fatigue, or lymphatic activity, indicating a deep purification process is underway.

This will only happen if the body is unable to normally process the toxin through the liver system. Nutritional deficiency, meridian blockages, chronic inflammation, and metabolic/communication issues will prevent normal elimination, and the skin will be used to push out the unwanted material.

Often, when a child has had a childhood exanthem such as chickenpox or measles, they will pass more developmental milestones, such as suddenly beginning to read, or learning new words, and any existing problems seem to reverse after a bout of measles (for instance, asthmatics can suddenly recover).

The idea of trying to suppress a natural, healing, balancing expression, preparing for a growth spurt, is not only stupid as heck, but extremely stunting and damaging to a growing child.

I’m a case in point. As a child, I was heavily vaccinated to the extent that my elimination systems couldn’t function properly. My body’s ability to release poisons through the skin was essentially shut down. Years of antibiotics, fluoride exposure, and other assaults, including the removal of my tonsils, only added to the suppression. It took years for my body to begin correcting the damage. By the time it was finally ready to release, I was sixteen. I broke out in full-body chickenpox, including my eyes, nose, ears, and along my spine. I was paralysed for days. What should have been a simple childhood expression turned into a near-death experience. This is what medical suppression does: it blocks the body's intelligent release, and if that energy doesn’t find a way out later, it sinks deeper into cancers, degenerative conditions, or so-called autoimmune disease.

A chickenpox vaccine is beyond medical fraud; it is a criminal assault. If this world were honest, it would be banned, and apologies and restitutions made.

Does this sound like health to you? How do they even know what “virus” they have?

Chinese Medicine Explanation

In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), chickenpox is known as 水痘 (Shuǐdòu), which translates to "water pox", a reference to the watery blisters that appear on the skin. TCM interprets this condition as a manifestation of internal disharmony, typically involving the invasion of external wind-heat or the accumulation of internal heat and toxins, and NOT from an imaginary virus. This framework places emphasis on the body's terrain and energetic balance, rather than attributing illness to invisible pathogens.

Chickenpox is generally viewed as a "heat-toxin" condition in TCM, and treatment is aimed at clearing heat, cooling the blood, and releasing the surface to allow the rash to express and resolve. Herbs commonly used for this purpose include chrysanthemum, licorice root, baical skullcap, and reed rhizome, among others. These herbs work synergistically to reduce internal heat, promote detoxification, and support the body's natural expelling process.

We’ve known for ages how to assist the body with proper elimination, but due to the medical cult, this knowledge is attacked, suppressed, warped, and hidden. This is why we know how to heal every condition of the body: when you understand it through the proper terrain lens, you can work with the body to help it complete its elimination and repair cycles and stop suppressing symptoms with poisonous drugs.

This is exactly why I formed my education platform and community at Yummy.Doctor, to teach you this knowledge, to empower you, and to help you steer clear of this monstrous, consuming system that doesn’t care about you, about truth, or about health. We need to be our own doctors and listen to the wisdom of our bodies, directing it to completion and a return to homeostasis, not run in fear toward a careless system that feeds off you and then discards you.

Acidic Protein Elimination via the Skin

Acidic proteins, such as partially metabolised or undigested proteins, inflammatory by-products, or cellular debris, may build up in the interstitial fluid if lymphatic flow is sluggish or if the terrain is overly acidic and toxic. These proteins are often sticky, irritating, and poorly soluble in water, which makes them harder to expel through urine or bile alone. Instead, the skin's sebaceous and sweat glands offer an alternate route of elimination.

When the body builds internal heat (fever), it increases circulation and attempts to push these wastes toward the periphery. The cleansing response, often misinterpreted as something to do with an immune system (whereas no such “system” exists), includes dilating capillaries, opening skin pores, and encouraging exudation of toxins through sweat, pustules, vesicles, or dry scaling.

Blistering, redness, and itching often occur because these acidic materials are highly irritating to the dermal tissues they pass through, even to the point of scarring. The body's innate intelligence packages them with fluid (like in vesicles or pustules) to buffer their acidity and limit tissue damage as they are expelled. This is why eruptions such as those seen in chickenpox can be viewed not as a disease process but as a dramatic but intelligent purging of excess, non-useful proteins and metabolic debris, especially common during childhood growth spurts or transitions, when the body's internal chemistry is shifting and recalibrating.

Why Won’t Big Science DO Science?

Don’t you find it odd that never-ever has science assessed exactly what is in the fluid vesicles coming out of the skin? It makes sense that it wouldn’t be permitted, because then the viral con game could be exposed.

When vesicle fluid has been generally analyzed, it has been shown to contain:

High levels of serum proteins (especially albumin and globulins)

Leukocytes, especially neutrophils and lymphocytes

Cellular debris from lysed skin cells (that’s where the fake viruses hang out)

Urea, ammonia, and electrolytes: also found in sweat

Sometimes trace amounts of lipid fragments and fibrin

What is Arsenic?

Arsenic is a metalloid element and is widely distributed in the Earth’s “crust”, usually combined with other metals, sulphur, or oxygen. Common arsenic ores include arsenopyrite (grey arsenic, FeAsS), realgar or sandarach (red arsenic, AsS), orpiment (yellow arsenic, As 2 S 3 ), and arsenolite, an oxidation product of arsenic sulphides (white arsenic, As 2 O 3 ). Inorganic arsenic compounds are more toxic than organic compounds, but organic arsenic compounds are converted to inorganic compounds when absorbed in biological systems. Source

There is no benefit for arsenic in biological systems.

Here is a detailed list of arsenic sources, not including drugs (that list later):



Pesticides & Herbicides

1. Lead Arsenate – Insecticide for orchards (now banned).

2. Calcium Arsenate – Used in cotton fields as an insecticide.

3. Sodium Arsenite – Herbicide and wood preservative.

4. Sodium Arsenate – Also used in herbicides and glass manufacturing.

5. Arsenic Trioxide (As₂O₃) – Used in pesticides, also a byproduct of metal smelting.

6. Cacodylic Acid – An organic arsenical herbicide (still in limited use).

7. MSMA & DSMA (Monosodium and Disodium methanearsonate) – Herbicides (mainly for turf and golf courses).

Pigments & Dyes

8. Paris Green (Copper acetoarsenite) – Pigment and insecticide.

9. Scheele’s Green (Copper arsenite) – Pigment used in wallpapers and textiles.

10. Orpiment (As₂S₃) – A natural yellow pigment; used historically in art and tanning.

11. Realgar (As₄S₄) – Bright red-orange pigment; also used in fireworks.

Wood Preservatives

12. Chromated Copper Arsenate (CCA) – Used for pressure-treated wood to prevent rot and insect damage. Still found in older decks, utility poles, and fences.

13. Ammoniacal Copper Arsenate (ACA) – Another wood preservative.

14. Zinc Arsenate – Formerly used to preserve wood and as an insecticide.

Glass & Semiconductor Industry

15. Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) – Used in semiconductors, LEDs, solar cells, and microwave circuits.

16. Arsenic Pentoxide (As₂O₅) – Used in glass manufacturing and as a wood preservative.

Alloys & Metallurgy

17. Arsenical Bronze – Historical alloy of copper and arsenic; harder than pure copper.

18. Arsenic in Lead Alloys – Small amounts are used to harden lead in batteries and bullets.

Other Industrial Uses

19. Arsenic Acid (H₃AsO₄) – Used in glass manufacturing and to clean metal surfaces.

20. Arsine Gas (AsH₃) – A highly toxic gas used in the microelectronics and semiconductor industries.

Many of these chemicals are now:

~Banned or restricted in most countries due to arsenic’s carcinogenic and toxic properties.

~Found contaminating soils near orchards, railways, and industrial sites.

~Persistent in the environment and prone to leaching into groundwater.

My point here is that we’ve all been exposed in some manner to arsenic. If real epidemiological knowledge were being sought, we would see correlations between sub-acute, low-level arsenic exposure and chickenpox expression based on a variety of trigger factors, but because minds are lost to the cult of germ theory, no one bothers to look.

How Could Arsenic be a Potential Culprit for one Cause of Acidic Protein Waste Production?

1. Arsenic interferes with cellular metabolism and protein function

Arsenic binds to sulfhydryl (-SH) groups on proteins, especially enzymes involved in energy metabolism (like pyruvate dehydrogenase). This binding causes protein misfolding, denaturation, or inactivation, which means proteins cannot be properly metabolised or recycled.

These damaged or denatured proteins become metabolic waste. Because they are partially oxidised or poorly broken down, they are acid-forming in the body and contribute to terrain imbalances.

2. Arsenic generates reactive oxygen species (ROS)

Arsenic increases oxidative stress, which damages proteins, lipids, and DNA. This oxidative damage leads to the formation of acidic by-products, such as aldehydes, advanced glycation end-products (AGEs), and fragmented amino acid chains. These are often inflammatory and need to be excreted.

3. Arsenic impairs methylation and detox pathways

Arsenic detoxification depends heavily on methylation, especially via S-adenosylmethionine (SAMe) and glutathione pathways. When these pathways are depleted or overwhelmed, the body can’t convert arsenic into less toxic, water-soluble forms. This results in the build-up of intermediates and protein-altering compounds (like peroxynitrite) that contribute to internal acidity and terrain congestion.

4. Arsenic affects kidney and liver function

With chronic exposure, arsenic burdens the liver and kidneys, slowing down normal protein clearance through urea formation and bile excretion. When protein waste backs up, the body may use alternative routes, such as pushing it through the skin. This is especially likely in children who may already have a heavy toxin burden or people with weakened emunctory (cleansing) systems.

Arsenic Containing Drugs

Before you scroll down to the list, let’s just acknowledge the absurdity of the medical profession parading itself as “the only way” while dishing out literal poison. The arrogance of these men is breathtaking. For centuries, doctors (all men by the way, just making sure you got that), wrapped in their pompous titles and false authority, prescribed arsenic as if it were some Divine gift, scapegoating germs instead of acknowledging toxicity. They injected it, bottled it, turned it into tonics, and even combined it with mercury. You'd think at some point the body count might’ve tipped them off, but nah…

Some of these drugs are still used today for chemotherapy! The gall and ignorance are truly astounding.

Here’s the hall of shame:



1. Fowler’s Solution

Composition : 1% potassium arsenite solution

Used For : Psoriasis, leukemia, syphilis, asthma, eczema, chronic bronchitis, and even as a general tonic

Historical Context : Widely used in the 18th–19th centuries and early 20th century

Discontinued: Due to toxicity and better understanding of arsenic’s health effects

2. Salvarsan (Arsphenamine, “Compound 606”)

Developed By : Paul Ehrlich in 1909

Used For : Syphilis

Replaced By : Penicillin

Toxicity: Caused liver and nerve damage, but was hailed as a 'magic bullet' at the time

3. Neoarsphenamine (Neosalvarsan)

A derivative of Salvarsan , developed to be more water-soluble and less toxic

Still caused significant damage and was injected repeatedly during syphilis treatment

4. Arsenic Trioxide (Trisenox)

Modern Use : Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL)

Still in Use Today in chemotherapy protocols

Toxicity : Known to cause cardiotoxicity, neuropathy, liver damage, and serious oxidative stress (I guess they forgot to mention skin pox, too!)

Terrain Consequence: Cellular injury and long-term residue often mistaken for “viral reactivation”

5. Donovan’s Solution

Composition : Arsenic and mercury

Used For : Skin diseases such as psoriasis and eczema in the 19th century

Highly toxic, and now completely discontinued

6. Atoxyl (sodium arsanilate)

Used For : Sleeping sickness and other parasitic infections

Toxicity: Caused blindness (optic neuritis), neurotoxicity, and severe systemic damage

7. Melarsoprol

Used For : Late-stage African trypanosomiasis (sleeping sickness)

Still in limited use in some African nations (FFS!)

Severe Side Effects : Encephalopathy, death in up to 5–10% of patients

Composition: Arsenic-based; crosses the blood-brain barrier

8. Carbarsone

Used For : Amebiasis and protozoal infections

Also included in : Some early vaginal suppositories for Trichomonas (right up the wazoo)

Withdrawn due to toxicity

9. Tryparsamide

Used For : African sleeping sickness and neurosyphilis

Toxic Effects : Brain and optic nerve damage

No longer in use

10. Cacodylic acid and derivatives

Use : Sometimes in experimental chemotherapy

Also found in: Herbicides, making it doubly toxic through environmental exposure

Correlation of Chickenpox with Arsenic Exposure

Let’s start with this article, Arsenical Chicken-Pox:

I find it fascinating how F. Parkes Weber seems baffled about arsenic causing skin expressions, but of course, back then, they thought arsenic was a medicine (same with mercury, aluminum and other toxic metals, a legacy that lives on to this day - after all, this is where the term “quack” derived from) and were still convinced of the contagion myth, so of course it seemed “incredible” how a “common infectious disease such as chicken-pox” could be produced by an arsenic containing drug! How could it be? And loe, it couldn’t possibly be the transmission of said arsenic to those around them, stimulating a similar skin eruption. Nope, had to be some strange and mysterious contagious particle doing that! The last nail in the coffin of this discussion wasn’t set until later, with the false isolation of said “virus” by Weller and Robbins.

Cults really do destroy logic and reasoning. We know this now, but it could have easily been hypothesized back then that arsenic accumulates in the skin, hair, and nails (due to its high affinity for keratin-rich tissues). It can also be excreted via sweat and through the dermal eruptions that it causes! That little boy in the bed next to the man receiving his poison was EXPOSED to it. The son of the man receiving the same treatment was EXPOSED, hence the expression. Why make up some elaborate fantasy to explain something so simple?

So, now that we understand what arsenic does in the body, disrupting enzyme systems, damaging proteins, loading the terrain with oxidative waste, and hijacking sulphur pathways, it becomes entirely logical to ask: does it seem plausible that arsenic could be one of the hidden triggers behind a chickenpox expression (and its cousins)?

The literature accidentally answers this, even while trying to shoehorn evidence into the viral narrative. In a 2005 paper published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, researchers Wing-Yan Au and Yok-Lam Kwong reported frequent “reactivation” of varicella zoster in patients undergoing arsenic trioxide therapy. They implied that arsenic somehow triggers a latent “virus” hiding in the nerves. They couldn’t admit the obvious: arsenic exposure overburdens the body's detox capacity and forces purging responses through the skin, but here we are again, seeing a repeating scientific pattern being blamed on a germ that has never been proven to exist or cause disease instead of an OBVIOUS poison.

Another study, published in 2015 in Environmental Health Perspectives, analyzed data from the U.S. NHANES survey and found a clear association between elevated urinary arsenic and altered varicella zoster virus serostatus. Again, the interpretation was warped through a germ theory filter. They speculated that arsenic weakens the “immune system,” making individuals more susceptible to viral reactivation. But what’s actually happening is more straightforward: arsenic triggers a pattern of release, one that changes from childhood to adulthood, but can be triggered into a clearance response by a sufficient toxic load or a terrain shift that demands purging.

The language of “virus reactivation” is a semantic trick. What they’re calling a virus is just cellular debris, inflammatory signaling, and/or somatid expression during tissue repair. The real correlation here is clear: arsenic burdens the terrain, and chickenpox (et al) is a logical and plausible method the body uses to push that burden out. Patterns, people, patterns!

The Contagion Myth - Chickenpox parties

Children around the same age can go through this growth cleanse called chicken pox, whether they attended a “party" or not.

The idea of chickenpox being contagious is one of the great myths still hanging on in modern parenting circles. We've all heard the story. Little Timmy gets chickenpox, so his well-meaning mum is told to send him over to "play" with other kids. Go be a good boy, catch the pox, bring it home. But what’s happening here has nothing to do with invisible viral particles hopping from child to child.

Children around the same age often go through this kind of terrain expression at the same time because they are in the same growth/developmental phase. Chickenpox is not an attack from outside! It's a natural growth-related cleanse, a coordinated biological event. Whether a child goes to a so-called chickenpox party or not, if their body is ready to release, they’ll release. And if it’s not, they won’t! No one "catches" anything, even though I did just lay out one potential trigger above, arsenic exposure via skin release.

Little ones who are around the same developmental or purge stage often experience similar internal shifts. Their bioresonance with each other can create a harmonic field, especially if there is already familiarity via experience (kids who are friends, go to school together, otherwise considered family or tribe). This field resonance can act as a catalyst. A child who was already preparing for a healing expression may be nudged into it by simply being near others undergoing the same thing. The frequency of cleansing becomes a shared experience.

Now, why don't all the kids express at the same time? Because not all terrain is equal. One child might be nearing a release point, another may be weeks away, and another may not need that cleanse at all. The timing is specific to each child's toxicity load, metabolic rhythm, emotional state, and readiness. This is why you aren’t going to see 10 out of 10 kids catching pox from l’il Timmy.

It also makes perfect sense from a survival perspective. In ancient times, we lived in small tribes and often traveled together in search of food or shelter. A group purge at the same time allowed the tribe to rest and recover in sync. It reduced the risk of being left vulnerable while half the group was incapacitated. It also strengthened communal bonds and ensured that the group wouldn’t be weakened one by one over a long period. This natural pattern of shared release shows something more about our human design: our connection, a patterned rhythm, and intelligent design. Detoxing together is biologically efficient and energetically coherent. The body knows what it's doing. It's just that modern minds have forgotten how to read the signs and recognize patterns.

We see similar patterns and rhythms with changes of seasons for cold and flu expressions (also not viruses, nor contagious). When the maple tree leaves all turn colour at the same time and fall off, did they all catch a virus? When the sap starts running through all these trees at the same time, did a virus make that happen? No, of course not. Same principle here: triggers.

Triggers, Not Contagion - Common Ground

If the scientific community were actually allowed to do science, we would have specific trigger knowledge for all healing (what they call disease) situations. For now, we have a long list of potential triggers that can inform the body that it is time to express that waste and release that burden:



Environmental triggers

Sudden shifts in temperature: hot to cold or cold to hot

Changes in humidity: dry to wet, or damp to dry environments

Seasonal transitions: especially spring and autumn (changes in UV, daylight levels, etc)

Exposure to sunlight or lack of sunlight (vitamin D metabolism shifts)

Atmospheric pressure changes (storms, altitude shifts)

Air quality shifts (dust, mold, smoke, pollen surges)

Energetic and bioresonant triggers

Proximity to others in a similar stage of expression (shared bioresonance)

Group field harmonics (e.g., multiple children entering a similar vibrational pattern)

Pheromonal signals from another expressing child (chemical signalling)

Morphic resonance (Sheldrake's theory of pattern-sharing across living systems)

Emotional entrainment: sharing a mood, fear, or joy state in a group

Geomagnetic or electromagnetic field changes (including EMF exposure)

Physiological terrain-based triggers

Growth spurts or hormonal transitions

Teething, puberty, or early adrenal shifts

Nutrient availability or depletion (sudden shifts in mineral levels)

Sleep pattern disruption or circadian misalignment

Fasting, overfeeding, or dietary changes

Gut microbiome shifts

Hypothalamic fever response triggered by internal waste threshold

Psychological or social triggers

Suggestion or expectation (e.g., “you’re going to catch it”)

Family stress or group trauma

School-related stress, emotional overwhelm, or overstimulation

A break in routine (holidays, travel, new environment)

Common exposure (food, lighting, EMF, etc)

Detox pathway signals

Overburdened liver, kidneys, or lymph triggering skin as backup elimination route

Reaching a saturation point of stored toxins (body initiates a purge)

Topical exposure to chemicals or synthetic fabrics irritating the skin

Vaccine residues, medications, or suppressed childhood symptoms resurfacing

Wind Gate stimulation back of neck (TCM)

Chickenpox Naturally Reducing in Communities That Do Not Vaccinate

And just to take a wee stab at the jab for a moment, not only is the chicken pox vaccine medical fraud from its inception, but it also doesn’t “work” to stop the body from its essential growth cleanse. We can thank the Divine design for that. For when you do break or block detox mechanisms, what you get is the next backup system launching into action: cancer.

Yer crap doesn’t work, bro

Chickenpox, which is not vaccinated for in Wales and some other countries, has declined in incidence. A report showed that there are now fewer cases in Wales, where there is no vaccine.

Objective: To examine the epidemiology of chickenpox in Wales from 1986 to 2001.



Design: Descriptive analysis of chickenpox consultations reported by the Welsh general practice sentinel surveillance scheme for infectious diseases, compared with annual shingles consultation rates from the same scheme to exclude reporting fatigue and data from a general practice morbidity database to validate results.



Setting: A total of 226 884 patients registered with one of 30 volunteer general practices participating in the sentinel surveillance scheme.



Main outcome measures: Age standardised and age specific incidence of chickenpox.



Results: Crude and age standardised consultation rates for chickenpox declined from 1986 to 2001, with loss of epidemic cycling. Rates remained stable in 0–4 year olds but declined in all older age groups, particularly those aged 5–14 years. Shingles consultation rates remained constant over the same period. Data from the morbidity database displayed similar trends.

Conclusion: General practitioner consultation rates for chickenpox are declining in Wales except in pre-school children. These findings are unlikely to be a reporting artefact but may be explained either by an overall decline in transmission or increased social mixing in those under 5 years old, through formal child care and earlier school entry, and associated increasing rates of mild or subclinical infection in this age group.



Source: Declining incidence of chickenpox in the absence of universal childhood immunisation, Arch Dis Child 2004;89:966-969 doi:10.1136/adc.2002.021618

And wouldn’t ya know it, a 2000 UK government–commissioned review of ambient air arsenic levels reported that particulate-bound arsenic emissions had declined over the previous two decades. This was driven by changes in the energy sector, specifically a shift from coal to natural gas, and tighter industrial regulations under environmental controls such as Integrated Pollution Control (IPC) and Local Authority Air Pollution Control (LAAPC). I am not even an epidemiologist, and I can make some very interesting and suspicious correlations with barely much effort.

Chicken Pox or Shingles or Zoster or Other Pox - Whatever, Same Diff

The idea that the “same virus” can cause two (or more) entirely different outcomes, like chickenpox and shingles, is laughable if you just take a moment to think it through. So here we have this super-duper virus that is so versatile; it is mild and eruptive in kids, but then debilitating and nerve-focused in adults, but we’re told it’s all the same clever little ghost particle. And it just sits there in the old folks, lying dormant for decades, waiting to pounce when you're stressed. F*ckouttahere.

Virology has built a mythology where viruses are shapeshifting geniuses. An excellent exposé on this topic by Viroliegy called Chickenpox & Shingles: A Confusing Tale About the Same Disease Caused by the Same “Virus” Yet Given Different Names goes into this ridiculousness further. They cause totally different symptoms in different people, or since fake COVID, show NO symptoms (lol), they mutate on command, they jump from pigs to birds to bats to humans like it's bloody Cirque du Soleil, they hide undetected for decades, and then, when it suits the narrative, they “reactivate.” These things are apparently invisible, virtually undetectable unless you believe in the PCR magic show, yet they orchestrate complex biological sabotage across every species on Earth. Conveniently, no one without a complex laboratory can verify these fairytales.

As I have said many times before, virus mania has become a religious idea, a cult-think. It doesn't have to follow logic, consistency, or the basic principles of biology. It just has to be believed en masse. A shapeless, versatile boogeyman that does whatever pharma needs it to do. Clever little killers that are not alive but also alive, m’kay, sure.

Meanwhile, if we just supported the body to cleanse (and stop poisoning everything and everybody), all would be well. Varicella is well known as non-life-threatening.

Avoiding Arsenic Supply

Sources of Arsenic and How to Avoid It

Arsenic is a naturally occurring element found in soil, water, and air, but it becomes a health risk when concentrated through industrial processes or accumulated in certain foods. There are two main forms of arsenic:

Organic arsenic is found in seafood and some plants and is considered less harmful; however, once ingested, it turns into its inorganic form.

Inorganic arsenic is highly toxic and is introduced through human activity such as pesticide use, glass manufacturing, and contaminated water supplies.

Common Dietary Sources of Arsenic:

Brussels sprouts and cruciferous vegetables

These are healthy foods, but because of their high sulfur content, they can pull arsenic from the soil if it's present. The issue isn't the vegetable itself but the quality of the soil it’s grown in.

Tip: Source organically grown crucifers from trusted soil-conscious farms. Dark-meat fish (e.g., tuna, salmon)

Arsenic is naturally and unnaturally present in seawater, and fish accumulate it over time. Darker meats tend to store more arsenic than lighter fish.

Tip: Rotate fish types, choose smaller, short-lived fish (like sardines), and avoid overconsumption of large ocean species. Rice (especially brown rice)

Rice pulls more arsenic from the soil and water than most crops. Brown rice contains more arsenic than white rice because arsenic accumulates in the bran.

Tip: Rinse rice thoroughly, cook in excess water (6:1 ratio), and consider rotating in other grains like quinoa or millet. Poultry (especially conventional chicken)

Non-organic poultry feed often contains arsenic-based drugs to promote growth and control parasites, leading to residual arsenic in meat.

Tip: Choose organic, pasture-raised poultry raised without arsenic-laced feed. Alcohol (beer and wine)

Arsenic can come from contaminated water used in brewing, or from diatomaceous earth used during filtration.

Tip: Limit alcohol intake, and if you do consume it, look for biodynamic or low-intervention producers who test their water sources.

Summary of Environmental Sources of Inorganic Arsenic:

Pesticides, herbicides, and industrial runoff

Glass manufacturing and dye processes (e.g., in Portland, emissions from colored glass factories)

Cigarette smoke

Contaminated groundwater or old wood treated with arsenic preservatives

How to Minimise Arsenic Exposure:

Eat a varied, clean, whole-food diet from trusted sources

Use high-quality water filters (look for filters certified to remove arsenic)

Choose organic produce, grains, and meats whenever possible

Avoid known contaminated sites and industrial areas with poor air quality

Detox the terrain regularly with gentle binders, drainage support, and targeted protocols

Arsenic cannot be completely avoided in modern life, but with awareness and proactive steps, exposure can be minimised and the body can be supported in safely eliminating what does accumulate.

Cleansing Arsenic

1. Sequential Homeopathic Method: Arsenicum Album

This method uses the vibrational memory of arsenic stored in the body. Using potencies that mirror the timeline of exposure helps stimulate the body’s ability to release and clear it.

Protocol example:

Week 1: Arsenicum album 6C, one dose daily for 3 days

Week 2: Arsenicum album 30C, one dose daily for 2 days

Week 3: Arsenicum album 200C, one dose on Day 1 only

Week 4: Arsenicum album 1M, one dose on Day 1 only

This sequence can be repeated monthly depending on case severity, with drainage support in place.

2. DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide)

DMSO is a sulphur-based solvent that helps mobilise and transport heavy metals like arsenic out of the body. It crosses cell membranes and can carry arsenic residues to the kidneys or skin for elimination. DMSO also reduces inflammation and oxidative stress triggered by arsenic damage.

How to use:

Apply 50-70% DMSO topically (diluted with distilled water, aloe, or magnesium oil) to soft skin areas like the inner arms, abdomen, or lower back

Start once daily, then increase to twice daily depending on tolerance

Rotate application sites and support with hydration and binders

3. Your Heavy Metals & Parasites Cleanse Protocol

Available at Yummy.Doctor, this course provides a complete roadmap to heavy metal detox, including binder combinations, herbal chelators, drainage remedies, and timing strategies. It teaches how to safely address parasites, which harbor metals, and how to support the terrain during the process.

4. Natural Chelators and Binding Agents

Cilantro and chlorella (used together) help chelate arsenic from tissues

Activated charcoal and bentonite clay bind mobilised arsenic for safe removal

Shilajit acts as a mineral-rich detox resin that supports elimination

5. Coffee Enemas and Castor Oil Packs

Support the liver and lymphatics in processing and excreting released arsenic through the bile and liver routes.

6. Exogenous Antioxidants That Protect Against Arsenic Damage

Arsenic creates intense oxidative stress in cells. These antioxidants reduce inflammation, protect mitochondria, and promote detox pathways:

7. Polyphenol-Rich Foods and Teas

Plant polyphenols buffer arsenic toxicity and repair tissue damage. Excellent sources include:

Green tea and black tea (especially high in catechins and theaflavins)

Curcumin (from turmeric): powerful anti-inflammatory and glutathione-regulating effects

Herbal infusions rich in hydrophilic phenolics (e.g., nettle, dandelion leaf, lemon balm)

These plant compounds upregulate antioxidant enzymes like catalase, superoxide dismutase (SOD), and glutathione peroxidase, which are all essential in neutralising the free radicals generated by arsenic exposure.

I truly hope our era can rise above the damage inflicted by barbaric medicine and the Rockefeller medical cult. It’s time to break free from the illusion of virology, the myth of contagion, and the falsehoods of germ theory. We must reclaim our power, restore our inner authority, and finally liberate our minds from generations of ignorance, deception, and control.

Relevant Studies

Au, Wing-Yan, and Yok-Lam Kwong. “Frequent Varicella Zoster Reactivation Associated with Therapeutic Use of Arsenic Trioxide: Portents of an Old Scourge.” Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, vol. 53, no. 5, 2005, pp. 890–892. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaad.2005.07.030. Cardenas, Andres, et al. “Arsenic Exposure and Prevalence of the Varicella Zoster Virus in the United States: NHANES (2003–2004 and 2009–2010).” Environmental Health Perspectives, vol. 123, no. 6, 2015, pp. 590–596. https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.1408731. Gutierrez, Graciela. “History of Chicken Pox May Reduce Risk of Brain Cancer Later in Life.” Baylor College of Medicine News, 30 Mar. 2016. Archived at: https://web.archive.org/web/20220407050659/https://www.bcm.edu/news/chicken-pox-may-reduce-risk-brain-cancer Goldman, Gary S. “Chicken Pox Vaccine Associated with Shingles Epidemic.” News-Medical.Net, 1 Sept. 2005. https://www.news-medical.net/news/2005/09/01/12896.aspx Najera, René F. “Chickenpox Vaccine and Shingles Risk.” History of Vaccines, The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, 12 June 2019. https://historyofvaccines.org/blog/chickenpox-vaccine-and-shingles-risk

About Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV)

Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) is a renowned expert in holistic medicine and a leading authority on the therapeutic use of Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO). With nearly two decades of dedicated research, clinical application, and formulation work, she has become one of the most trusted voices in natural health.

Amandha holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology and a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine (2008 grad). She is a skilled formulator of natural skincare and handcrafted DMSO-based remedies, creating one-of-a-kind blends that reflect her deep knowledge of terrain health and natural healing.

She is the best-selling author of Healing with DMSO, an accessible and comprehensive guide to using DMSO safely and effectively, complete with practical recipes and protocols. Through her writing, teaching, and speaking, Amandha empowers individuals to take control of their own health, reject medical dogma, and return to the wisdom of nature. Her work continues to inspire and guide thousands toward vibrant, sovereign living.

As a mother of a healthy 13-year-old daughter born at home, into water, with a full lotus birth, no interventions, no vaccines, and no pharmaceuticals, Amandha lives what she teaches. Her daughter has never been to a hospital or medical doctor, only the chiropractor, and is homeschooled. ADV’s life and work are proof that health freedom is not just possible — it is reality for those willing to reclaim it.

Websites:

http://yumnaturals.store/

http://yummy.doctor/

http://dmso.store/

http://healingwithdmso.com/

