Cataract surgery is one of the most performed procedures on earth. Millions of lenses removed and replaced every year. Ophthalmology treats this as a solved problem — the clouded lens comes out, an artificial one goes in, the patient sees clearly within hours.

Nobody asks why the lens clouded.

The conventional answer is ageing. This explains nothing. Some people develop cataracts at fifty. Others reach ninety with clear lenses. If ageing were the cause, the condition would be universal and predictable. It is neither. What differs between the fifty-year-old with cataracts and the ninety-year-old without them is not time. It is what happened during that time — what they were exposed to, what they consumed, what drugs they took, what light hit their eyes, and what nutrients they did or did not receive.

The lens of the eye is one of the most precisely organised structures in the human body — a transparent, flexible gel that must stay crystalline clear to function. When it clouds, something has disrupted that organisation. Ophthalmology has perfected the removal of this structure. It has invested nothing in understanding what damaged it.

Four converging forces do the damage: toxic light and electromagnetic exposure, chronic nutritional deficiency and acidification, pharmaceutical drugs, and oxidative stress. These are not competing explanations. They are the same process seen from different angles — and the same forces degrading tissues throughout the body. The lens is where the damage becomes visible.

Support Independent Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 180+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions added weekly. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

Get in touch Essay ideas, stories, or expertise to share: unbekoming@outlook.com

What the Lens Actually Is

The lens is not a passive piece of glass. It is a living gel.

Thomas Cowan describes it as “a crystalline water structure, organised — as are all tissues — by a unique composition of proteins, lipids, minerals, nucleic acids, and other components.” [1] These form the casing for crystalline water that constitutes the bulk of the lens. The lens must be transparent to light, and this requirement determines how the water is organised.

This is Gerald Pollack’s fourth-phase water — sometimes called exclusion zone (EZ) water or structured water. Not the liquid water of a drinking glass. A gel: layered, hexagonal, negatively charged, maintained by energy inputs including heat and light. Pollack’s research demonstrates that this structured water has properties distinct from bulk water — it excludes solutes, carries a charge, forms spontaneously at hydrophilic surfaces, and is sustained by radiant energy, particularly infrared light. [2]

Gilbert Ling’s earlier work on cellular water laid the groundwork. Ling demonstrated that water inside living cells is structured into a gel-like matrix that determines how ions distribute themselves. Potassium stays inside cells and sodium stays outside not because of pumps in the membrane, but because the structured water matrix preferentially holds potassium. The charge of living tissue — measurable on an EKG for the heart, an EEG for the brain — emerges from this water structure and its relationship to dissolved minerals. [3]

The lens is the purest visible example of this principle. A healthy lens is crystalline, transparent, flexible. That transparency is actively maintained by the structural integrity of the water within it. When the structure is disturbed, the gel distorts and turns opaque.

That is what a cataract is. A disruption of the gel.

The same gel-phase water operates throughout the body. In joints, it forms the negatively charged bursa that allow bones to glide without friction — when those gels degrade, bones grind against each other, and we call it osteoarthritis. In cells, structured water creates the mesh that holds potassium and generates the electromagnetic charge that defines living tissue. Cowan identifies this as a unified principle: “Toxins and EMFs damage the gel in our cells, interfering with virtually every physiological process. This damaging of the gels is a huge factor in disease; in essence, it is the unified field principle behind health and illness.” [1]

The lens is where you can see the gel working — and where you can see it fail.

The Light Problem

For most of human history, the eye received sunlight, firelight, and ambient natural light. Sunlight charges structured water — infrared wavelengths in particular expand the exclusion zone and strengthen the gel matrix. [2] Natural light is not something the eye merely tolerates. It is something the eye requires for the maintenance of its own structure.

In a few decades, the dominant light source hitting human eyes shifted to LED screens, fluorescent tubes, and blue-light-heavy artificial sources, at close range, for hours daily. The spectrum entering the eye has been transformed. The duration and intensity of close-range electromagnetic exposure to the lens has no historical parallel.

Cowan, in a February 2026 webinar, frames this as the key to understanding cataracts. [4] The body, confronted with continuous exposure to abnormal light frequencies that do not stimulate healthy metabolism, clouds the lens as a protective strategy — blocking light that is not healing, not the light the eye was built to receive. The opacity is defence, not malfunction.

This follows the same logic Cowan applies across conditions. Gallstones are the body storing cholesterol it perceives as scarce. Kidney stones are mineral reservoirs formed under nutritional duress. Warts are excretions of proteinaceous toxins the body cannot eliminate through normal channels. [4] In each case, the conventional reading — disease, malfunction, breakdown — inverts the body’s actual logic. The body is adapting to an environment that is failing it.

Pollack’s laboratory work supports the mechanism. Preliminary findings indicate that structured water exposed to a Wi-Fi signal from a nearby router shows an exclusion zone reduction of approximately fifteen percent. [1] If the lens is a structured water gel, and electromagnetic radiation degrades structured water, then chronic screen exposure at close range degrades the lens. A straightforward inference from documented physics — never studied in the context of cataract causation.

The industries producing screens, LED lighting, and wireless infrastructure have no interest in funding such studies. The medical system that profits from cataract surgery has no interest in identifying preventable causes that would reduce surgical volume. The gap in the research is load-bearing.

Cataracts were recognised as an occupational hazard for radar operators — people whose eyes received concentrated microwave exposure. A 2018 study found that millimetre wave exposure “increase[s] skin temperature, alter[s] gene expression, promote[s] cellular proliferation and synthesis of proteins linked with oxidative stress.” [5] The mechanism connecting electromagnetic exposure to tissue damage is established. The source has changed — from military equipment to the device six inches from your face.

The Calcium Cascade

A second pathway to the same destination.

Barbara O’Neill identifies cataracts as one endpoint of chronic acidification — the same process that produces kidney stones, gallstones, and bone spurs. [6] Terrain Therapy, compiled from Dr Ulric Williams’ clinical work, places cataracts in a list of conditions “wholly or in part caused by Vitamin and Mineral Deficiency,” alongside glaucoma, blindness, rickets, scurvy, and cancer. [7] This directly challenges the premise that cataracts are a consequence of ageing rather than cumulative nutritional and metabolic insult.

The sequence: chronic acidity develops from caffeine consumption, refined sugar, processed food, stress, dehydration, and sedentary living. Blood pH drops toward the danger zone. The body pulls calcium phosphate from the bones — calcium being the most alkaline mineral available — and restores pH to the safe range. [6]

The crisis passes. But excess free calcium now floods the bloodstream, and it deposits wherever it can: on joints (bone spurs), in kidneys (stones), in the gallbladder (stones), and on the lens of the eye (cataracts).

O’Neill frames this as Newton’s Third Law in the body — to every action, an equal and opposite reaction. The decades of acid-forming choices are the action. The calcium deposits are the reaction. The cataract is a receipt.

This connects directly to the structured water framework. Chronic mineral imbalance disrupts the gel organisation of the lens. Calcium deposits physically obstruct the crystalline structure that must remain transparent for the eye to function. Disrupted water gel and calcium deposition are not alternative explanations. They describe the same deterioration from different vantage points — the gel degrades, and calcium accumulates in the degraded tissue.

The upstream causes are systemic, not ocular. Caffeine leaches calcium and magnesium directly from the body. Sugar “leaves the body better dressed than when it went in” — it enters without minerals and exits carrying the body’s calcium and magnesium. [6] Dehydration causes the kidneys to excrete calcium. Industrial food production depletes soil minerals, producing crops with a fraction of the mineral content of organically grown equivalents — one study O’Neill cites found a single organic tomato providing nine times the iron of its conventionally grown counterpart. [8]

The cataract sits at the end of a long causal chain. The chain begins not in the eye but in the soil, the diet, the water supply, and the daily habits of a population consuming acid-forming food, dehydrating beverages, and mineral-depleted produce while sitting under artificial light. The eye is the last place the damage arrives and the first place it becomes visible.

Cowan’s discussion of kidney stones in the same February 2026 webinar reinforces the pattern — he frames them as mineral reservoirs, the body storing what it cannot properly process or banking scarce resources in emergency form. Warts, discussed in the same session, follow identical logic: the body excreting through the skin what it cannot eliminate through normal channels. [4] Three conditions from a single webinar, all reframed the same way. The body does what it must with what it has.

The Drugs That Cloud the Lens

Corticosteroids — prednisone, dexamethasone, and their relatives — are among the most commonly prescribed drug classes worldwide, used for asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, eczema, inflammatory bowel disease, and dozens of other conditions. They are documented cataract-causing agents. Not alternative medicine speculation — printed on the package insert.

Pharmaceuticals are xenobiotics — foreign compounds whose metabolism generates free radicals. A 1995 study confirmed: “The toxicity of many xenobiotics is associated with the metabolic activation of foreign compounds to form free radicals.” A 2012 study on drug-induced oxidative stress demonstrates that pharmaceuticals damage tissues through the same pathways as environmental toxins. [5]

The lens is particularly vulnerable. No blood supply — antioxidant delivery depends entirely on diffusion through the aqueous humor. Continuous light exposure throughout life — a constant source of free radical generation. And a precise crystalline water structure where any oxidative damage to the scaffolding proteins cascades into opacity. Drug-induced free radicals hit a tissue with minimal defences and maximal structural sensitivity.

Millions of people take corticosteroids long-term. They develop cataracts. Those cataracts are attributed to ageing. The iatrogenic cause sits on the package insert that most patients never read and most prescribing doctors never raise in the context of cataract risk. The system that clouds the lens through its prescriptions then charges thousands to replace it surgically.

David Rasnick’s observation on antiretroviral drugs extends the pattern: “About half of those who take antiretroviral drugs experience vision loss and varying degrees of blindness. That’s a tremendous proportion, but how often do you hear about it in the media or from the doctors?” [9] A 2003 study estimated 783,936 iatrogenic deaths per year in the United States alone, with 2.2 million adverse drug reactions among hospital patients annually — and only five to twenty percent of iatrogenic events ever reported. [10]

Virus Mania captures how corticosteroids are deployed in practice: “Steroids, a family of drugs to which cortisone belongs, are extremely effective anti-inflammatories. With this, unpleasant symptoms like respiratory distress diminish, and doctor and patient are hopeful that the problem has been solved. At the same time, the patient’s immune system is further weakened due to the anti-inflammatory effects of the medication.” [9] The drug suppresses symptoms. The suppression generates new damage. The new damage gets diagnosed as a new condition requiring new treatment. The cycle does not break itself.

Oxidative Stress — Where the Forces Converge

Toxic chemicals, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic radiation, and psychological stress all generate free radicals and deplete antioxidant capacity. The four forces converge through a single mechanism: oxidative stress.

A 2000 article in the American Journal of Medicine observed: “Perhaps the most noteworthy observation concerning the role of oxidative stress in human disease is the commonality of it.” [5] Cataracts are the general case made visible — the same oxidative damage occurring in joints, blood vessels, the brain, and every other tissue, concentrated in one of the body’s most transparent and structurally demanding structures.

Dr Russell Blaylock identifies over forty carotenoids, five thousand plant flavonoids, and vitamins A, C, E, D, and K, plus magnesium, zinc, and manganese, all serving as antioxidants — each acting “in a different place in the cells and tissues.” [11] This is the body’s defence against the oxidative damage that degrades structured water gels. When the defence is depleted — by industrial food devoid of these nutrients, by pharmaceutical drugs that consume antioxidant reserves, by electromagnetic exposure that generates free radicals faster than they can be neutralised — the gels degrade. In the lens, the degradation is visible as opacity.

What accumulates over a lifetime is not time. It is insult. Oxidative damage from decades of pharmaceutical use, nutritional depletion from mineral-stripped food, electromagnetic exposure from screens and wireless devices, chronic acidification from caffeine and sugar, the progressive erosion of antioxidant reserves. People who avoid these insults do not develop cataracts at the same rate. The variable is not age. It is exposure.

Terrain Therapy makes this explicit: “Refined foods are dead; and dead foods cannot support healthy life. Vitamin deficiency is accompanied by stunted growth, bacterial infection, toxic absorption, deformities, and ulceration.” [7] The listing of cataracts alongside glaucoma and blindness as nutritional deficiency conditions — documented from decades of clinical observation — contradicts the idea that lens opacity is an inevitable consequence of growing old. It is a consequence of growing old in an industrial society that depletes the nutrients required to maintain the lens while bombarding it with frequencies and pharmaceutical toxins that degrade its structure.

What Ophthalmology Perfected — and What It Missed

Cataract surgery works. By ophthalmology’s own metrics, it is among the most successful procedures in modern medicine. The clouded lens is removed, an artificial one inserted, and the patient sees clearly within hours.

What the success reveals is the limits of the framework producing it. Ophthalmology perfected the removal of a structure it never tried to understand. No mainstream research programme investigates why individual lenses cloud when they do — why this patient at fifty-two and not that one at eighty-five. No clinical pathway addresses the light environment, the drug history, the nutritional status, or the acid-alkaline balance of the patient presenting with cataracts. The lens is treated as a replaceable part.

Cowan’s assessment: “Eye doctors know nothing of this dynamic so they resort to some sort of surgical intervention to replace the diseased lens. This is not healing, it is mechanical intervention, a temporary fix that can never resolve the underlying cause.” [1]

The pattern is consistent across conditions. Gallbladder surgery removes the organ storing cholesterol stones without asking why the body was storing cholesterol. Appendectomy removes the appendix without investigating what the inflammation was responding to. Chemotherapy kills proliferating cells without asking what the tumour was sequestering. The body sends a signal. Medicine removes the signal. The condition that produced it continues — and often worsens, because the body has lost one of its adaptive responses.

Cataract surgery is a multi-billion-dollar global industry. Every lens replaced generates revenue for surgeons, hospitals, device manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies producing post-operative eye drops. Every cataract prevented — through dietary correction, light hygiene, drug reduction, or castor oil — generates nothing.

Prevention and Reversal

If cataracts result from disrupted gel structure, calcium deposition, oxidative damage, and toxic light exposure, prevention and reversal address each of these.

Light hygiene. Minimise screen time and LED exposure. Maximise natural sunlight — which charges structured water in the lens rather than degrading it. [2] Use incandescent bulbs and candlelight where possible. Cowan’s own household uses only incandescent and candle light beyond necessary screen work. [4] The distinction matters: sunlight and incandescent light contain the full spectrum, including the infrared wavelengths that expand and maintain the exclusion zone. LED and fluorescent light are spectrally incomplete and biased toward the blue wavelengths that generate oxidative stress in the retina and lens.

Dietary correction. Shift toward alkaline-forming foods to interrupt the calcium cascade at its source. Eliminate or reduce caffeine, refined sugar, and processed food — the primary drivers of chronic acidification and mineral depletion. Ensure adequate mineral intake through organic whole foods, sea vegetables, quality salt, and mineral-rich broths. O’Neill’s target: eighty percent alkaline-forming foods, twenty percent acid-forming — most industrial diets invert this ratio. [6] Protect the retina and lens with omega-3 fatty acids from fresh-ground flaxseed and chia seed. Avoid margarine and all damaged polyunsaturated oils — O’Neill notes that margarine, being “one molecular structure short of plastic,” causes macular degeneration, and ninety percent of the fatty acid in the retina is DHA. [8]

Hydration and movement. Adequate pure water to support kidney function and prevent the mineral dumping that produces calcium deposits. Daily exercise opens the capillary network reaching the eyes — O’Neill cites research showing that morning exercise opens a capillary network equal in length to the circumference of the earth, delivering blood to the extremities including the eyes. [12] Rebounding with alternating focal-point exercises strengthens the eye specifically — O’Neill reports measurable improvement in her own eyesight from this practice. [12]

Castor oil. Cowan and O’Neill arrive at the same remedy from independent starting points. Cowan identifies it as the only intervention he has personally seen improve cataract-related symptoms — rubbed on the eyelids twice daily, particularly before bed, and sometimes dropped directly into the eye. [4] O’Neill identifies castor oil as capable of penetrating tissue and breaking up “unnatural formations” — calcium deposits, adhesions, scar tissue — while leaving healthy tissue undisturbed, and recommends wiping it over the closed eye with a fingertip. [13] Two practitioners, different theoretical frameworks — one seeing disrupted water gel, the other seeing calcium deposits — same remedy. A bottle costs a few dollars.

Detoxification and drug review. Evaluate pharmaceutical use, particularly corticosteroids, statins, and any drugs known to generate oxidative stress. The lens cannot heal while the sources of damage continue. This is the principle Dr Ulric Williams articulated: most disease the body will heal, as long as you stop insulting it. [7]

What the Clouded Lens Reveals

The cataract is a window into the body’s total condition. The forces clouding the lens are the same forces degrading joints, calcifying arteries, depositing stones in kidneys, and disrupting the structured water that maintains cellular charge in every organ. The lens is where the damage becomes visible.

The lens is a gel. The gel is maintained by energy, minerals, and the absence of toxins. When it is poisoned by pharmaceutical drugs, starved of nutrients by industrial food, bombarded by electromagnetic frequencies, and chronically acidified by caffeine and sugar — it clouds. The body may even accelerate that clouding to protect itself from light that is doing more harm than good.

The clouded lens is not a failure of the body. It is a message. The same message the body sends through kidney stones and gallstones and bone spurs and warts and tumours: something is wrong with the environment, and the body is doing what it can.

Ophthalmology’s response — remove the damaged lens, insert a plastic replacement — answers the wrong question. The question is not how to restore transparency to the lens. It is what made the lens opaque, and whether you are willing to change it.

References

[1] Cowan, Thomas S. and Fallon Morell, Sally. The Contagion Myth: Why Viruses (Including “Coronavirus”) Are Not the Cause of Disease. Skyhorse Publishing, 2020. Chapter 8.

[2] Pollack, Gerald H. The Fourth Phase of Water: Beyond Solid, Liquid, and Vapor. Ebner & Sons, 2013.

[3] Ling, Gilbert N. Life at the Cell and Below-Cell Level: The Hidden History of a Fundamental Revolution in Biology. Pacific Press, 2001.

[4] Cowan, Thomas S. Wednesday Webinar, February 11, 2026.

[5] Lester, Dawn and Parker, David. What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong. 2019.

[6] O’Neill, Barbara. Food — How It Affects You (lecture). See also Discovering The Hidden Cause of Ailments, Part 1 (lecture).

[7] Williams, Dr Ulric. Terrain Therapy. Reprint edition, 2022.

[8] O’Neill, Barbara. Self Heal By Design. 2018.

[9] Engelbrecht, Torsten; Köhnlein, Claus; Bailey, Samantha; Scoglio, Stefano. Virus Mania: Corona/COVID-19, Measles, Swine Flu, Cervical Cancer, Avian Flu, SARS, BSE, Hepatitis C, AIDS, Polio, Spanish Flu. 3rd edition, 2021.

[10] Null, Gary; Dean, Carolyn; Feldman, Martin; Rasio, Debora; Smith, Dorothy. “Death by Medicine.” Life Extension Magazine, 2003. See also Dean, Carolyn. Death by Modern Medicine. Matrix Vérity Media, 2005.

[11] Blaylock, Russell L. Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life. Health Press, 2006.

[12] O’Neill, Barbara. Muscle Knows No Age: 15 Minute Workout (lecture).

[13] O’Neill, Barbara. Simple Home Remedies (lecture). See also Home Remedies and Natural Remedies (lectures).

Book: Medicalized Motherhood: From First Pill to Permanent Patient

Available as a free download. 123 interventions documented across six phases—from pre-conception capture through postpartum surveillance. Includes practical tools: birth plan template, provider interview questions, quick reference card, and a new chapter on interrupting the cascade. Download it, share it with someone facing their first prenatal appointment, their induction date, their cesarean recommendation. The cascade works because women don’t see it coming. This book makes it visible.

Download the free PDF here

Support Independent Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 180+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions added weekly. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

Get in touch Essay ideas, stories, or expertise to share: unbekoming@outlook.com

New Biology Clinic

For those of you looking for practitioners who actually understand terrain medicine and the principles we explore here, I want to share something valuable. Dr. Tom Cowan—whose books and podcasts have shaped much of my own thinking about health—has created the New Biology Clinic, a virtual practice staffed by wellness specialists who operate from the same foundational understanding. This isn’t about symptom suppression or the conventional model. It’s about personalized guidance rooted in how living systems actually work. The clinic offers individual and family memberships that include not just private consults, but group sessions covering movement, nutrition, breathwork, biofield tuning, and more. Everything is virtual, making it accessible wherever you are. If you’ve been searching for practitioners who won’t look at you blankly when you mention structured water or the importance of the extracellular matrix, this is worth exploring. Use discount code “Unbekoming” to get $100 off the member activation fee. You can learn more and sign up at newbiologyclinic.com