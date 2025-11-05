Based on Dr. Tom Cowan’s recent discussion with Jesse Chappus

Part 1: The Failed War and the Cytoplasmic Revolution

In 1973, President Nixon declared war on cancer, promising Americans that within ten years, cancer would no longer be an issue. The foundation for this confidence was the oncogene theory: scientists had supposedly discovered that cancer resulted from mutations in specific genes that control cell growth. Either suppressor genes failed to limit growth, or activator genes pushed cells to divide uncontrollably. The solution seemed straightforward—identify these genes, fix them, and cure cancer.

Fifty-two years and an estimated five to ten trillion dollars later, not one therapy based on the oncogene theory exists. Chemotherapy kills cells indiscriminately. Radiation destroys tissue. Surgery removes masses. None target genes. The Australian government’s 2003 analysis found chemotherapy improves outcomes by only 2.5 to 3 percent—a devastating return on humanity’s largest medical investment.

The evidence against the genetic theory extends beyond treatment failures. The nuclear transfer experiments provide the most damning refutation. When researchers take the nucleus from a cancer cell—containing all its supposedly mutated DNA—and place it into healthy cytoplasm, no cancer develops. The resulting cells grow normally. Conversely, when a healthy nucleus enters cancerous cytoplasm, the progeny become cancerous. The cancer-causing defect resides in the cytoplasm, not in the nuclear DNA.

This finding, replicated multiple times and documented extensively by researchers like Thomas Seyfried, receives no response from conventional oncology. No explanations. No rebuttals. Just silence. The entire edifice of genetic cancer theory rests on a foundation that experimental evidence has already demolished.

Dr. Tom Cowan proposes a radically different understanding: cancer represents the body’s attempt to sequester toxins. Like putting garbage in bags and storing them in the garage when the house fills with waste, the body creates tumors to contain poisons it cannot eliminate. The cytoplasm—that watery gel filling our cells—becomes contaminated. Unable to maintain its proper structure and electrical charge, it forms these “garbage bags” we call tumors.

This model explains why every successful natural cancer therapy, from Native American sweat lodges to Gerson’s coffee enemas to modern hyperthermia, focuses on eliminating toxins and restoring the body’s cleansing capacity. They’re all addressing the same fundamental problem: poison in the cytoplasm disrupting the electrical organization of life.

Leave a comment

Share

Part 2: The Crumbling Foundation of Genetic Theory

The Human Genome Project promised to map our genetic blueprint. What actually happened reveals the shaky ground beneath modern biology. Researchers never sequenced a complete human genome from a single person. Instead, they took short segments from hundreds of individuals, fed them to computers with predetermined rules, and assembled a hypothetical composite. They claim 5 to 15 percent remains missing, yet without ever completing a full sequence, how can they calculate what’s absent?

The arithmetic of genetics fails basic mathematical scrutiny. Scientists identify 10,000 to 20,000 genes in the human genome. The central dogma states each gene codes for one protein. Yet humans produce between 100,000 and 200,000 different proteins. Where are the instructions for those missing 180,000 proteins? Geneticists offer no answer.

The physical impossibility of DNA packaging presents another insurmountable problem. As Cowan learned from his Duke professor—a Nobel nominee for discovering histones—the DNA strand stretches nine times around a classroom when unwound. It supposedly packs into a chromosome the size of a thimble. The demonstration failed spectacularly: even with force, less than one complete wrap fit into the space. The professor’s conclusion that “life finds a way” substitutes faith for physics.

The membrane problem compounds these issues. The nucleus maintains a different pH than the surrounding cytoplasm—measurable, reproducible, consistent. This requires an intact barrier preventing hydrogen ions from equilibrating. Yet messenger RNA, roughly one million times larger than a hydrogen ion, supposedly passes through this barrier via “nuclear pores.” If holes exist large enough for elephants, the mosquitoes would equilibrate instantly. The pH difference would disappear.

Most devastating to genetic determinism: every tissue in your body contains different DNA. Your liver’s DNA differs from your spleen’s, which differs from your heart’s. The DNA you carry at age sixty differs from what you had at five. If DNA represents your immutable code, your blueprint for life, how can it vary between organs and across time?

These aren’t minor discrepancies or technical difficulties. They represent fundamental contradictions that invalidate the entire framework. When the foundation crumbles, everything built upon it collapses. The failure of gene-based cancer therapy follows inevitably from these flawed premises.

Part 3: Cells, Charge, and the Wisdom of Structure

Cowan questions whether cells, as conventionally understood, exist at all. Every observation of cellular structure requires killing the tissue, staining it with heavy metals, dehydrating it, and examining it under conditions that would transform any living material. When threatened, bacteria become spores. Fungi change form under stress. Why assume human tissue remains unchanged through such violent processing?

Consider an alternative: living tissue exists as homogeneous structured water—a coherent gel—containing nuclei and mitochondria, but not divided into cellular compartments. This organization makes more sense functionally. Why would the body create billions of barriers to communication? Why make every molecular exchange require passage through membranes?

The sodium-potassium distribution that maintains our electrical charge supports this model. Conventional theory requires sodium-potassium pumps in every cell membrane, yet no one has photographed these pumps. They exist only as theoretical necessities. Gilbert Ling demonstrated that even after removing membranes, the sodium-potassium distribution persists. The distribution depends not on pumps but on water structure itself.

Structured water forms a three-dimensional mesh, like mosquito netting, with holes precisely sized to hold potassium while excluding sodium. This elegant solution requires no energy expenditure, no complex machinery—just properly organized water. The resulting charge differential creates the electromagnetic field measurable in every living organism.

When toxins accumulate, they disrupt this water structure. The mesh distorts. Potassium leaks out. Sodium enters. The charge dissipates. Without electrical repulsion, the tissue begins forming discrete units—what we call cells—that clump together. The body packages its contaminated cytoplasm into these cellular “garbage bags,” pushing them to the periphery where pathologists observe them.

This explains accelerated cell production in cancer. The body isn’t experiencing uncontrolled growth but rather increasing its garbage disposal rate. More toxins require more bags. The irregular, “wonky” cells observed in tumors represent cytoplasm so contaminated it cannot maintain normal organization.

The charge is everything. Chinese medicine measures it through meridians. Ayurveda evaluates it through doshas. Western medicine uses EKGs for hearts, EEGs for brains. Every assessment of health ultimately measures electromagnetic activity arising from structured water and its ionic distributions. Lose the charge, lose health. Restore the charge, restore health.

Part 4: The Deuterium Factor - Heavy Water, Heavy Consequences

Water exists in forms most people never consider. Beyond the familiar H2O lies deuterium—heavy hydrogen carrying an extra neutron, making it twice the weight of normal hydrogen. This isotope forms “heavy water” (D2O), present at approximately 150 parts per million in most human bodies. Pure deuterium water kills plants. Dogs drinking only heavy water die. Even partial deuterium enrichment proves toxic to all life.

The mechanism of harm centers on structure. Deuterium-laden water cannot form the precise crystalline arrangements necessary for biological function. The extra weight distorts the mesh that holds potassium, maintains charge, and organizes cellular activities. Instead of elegant lattices, deuterium creates wonky, unstable configurations.

Geographical patterns support deuterium’s role in disease. The Hunza people, renowned for longevity and cancer resistance, drink naturally deuterium-depleted water from glacial runoff. Ice forms preferentially from heavy water, leaving the flowing water beneath depleted. These populations, drinking 130 ppm water instead of the global average of 145 ppm, demonstrate remarkable health outcomes.

Studies on cancer patients reveal consistent elevation above 145 ppm. Research comparing standard treatment alone versus treatment plus deuterium-depleted water shows the water group living 2.5 times longer—a result no conventional therapy approaches. Prostate cancer, breast cancer, brain tumors—across all types, deuterium depletion improves outcomes.

The ketogenic diet’s anticancer effects suddenly make sense through this lens. Fats, complex arrangements of hydrogen and carbon, cannot incorporate deuterium—the heavy hydrogen doesn’t fit the molecular structure. Carbohydrates, simpler molecules, readily accept deuterium. By eliminating carbohydrates, patients automatically reduce their deuterium burden.

Commercial deuterium-depleted water reaches levels as low as 10-20 parts per million through repeated freezing and separation. Mixing this concentrate with regular water creates therapeutic doses around 80 ppm. The website drinklitewater.com provides glass-bottled options—crucial since plastic contamination defeats the purpose of water purification.

Home depletion remains possible but impractical. Freezing water and removing the first ice layer (deuterium-rich) repeatedly might reduce levels from 145 to 135 ppm after twenty cycles. The commercial process achieves far better depletion more efficiently. For serious therapeutic intervention, professional-grade depleted water becomes essential.

Part 5: Fasting, Fever, and Fundamental Cleansing

William Coley observed something remarkable in the early 1900s: cancer patients who developed high fevers often experienced tumor regression. Rather than suppress the fever—today’s standard practice—he induced it deliberately. His treatment protocol maintained fevers for three weeks, achieving a 40% cure rate in stage four cancer patients. No modern therapy approaches this success rate.

The mechanism relates directly to water structure. Heat liquefies the contaminated gel-phase water in tumors, mobilizing trapped toxins for elimination. Hippocrates understood this 2,500 years ago: “Give me a medicine to produce a fever, and I can cure any disease.” Modern hyperthermia treatments, Native American sweat lodges, and traditional Russian banyas all harness this principle.

Patients who never mounted fevers had the worst prognoses in Coley’s practice. Their bodies lacked the energy to mobilize toxins. Today’s oncology, obsessed with symptom suppression, administers Tylenol at the first sign of elevated temperature—precisely the opposite of what benefits patients.

Extended water fasting represents another powerful cleansing mechanism. Katie Deming, a reformed oncologist, now supervises 20-to-40-day water fasts exclusively. These aren’t casual endeavors but intensive therapeutic interventions requiring electrolyte monitoring, group support, and careful oversight. The physical challenge pales beside the psychological confrontation. Patients describe it as a vision quest, facing every demon and trauma as the body releases stored poisons and memories.

The spectrum of cleansing diets reveals a common thread. The grape cure—eating only grapes for weeks. The Mayo Clinic’s founding protocol—a month-long milk diet (before pasteurization destroyed its effectiveness). Carnivore diets eliminating all plant matter. Vegan protocols removing animal products. Each appears contradictory until recognized as different forms of cleansing rather than sustainable nutrition.

Natasha Campbell-McBride frames it precisely: “A vegan diet is not a diet, it’s a cleanse.” The same applies to carnivore protocols. By dramatically simplifying intake, the body can focus on elimination rather than digestion. The specific restriction matters less than the cleansing effect.

Normal eating, according to Cowan, follows Weston Price and Nourishing Traditions principles—everything of the highest quality. Einkorn berries ground fresh for sourdough. Fermented vegetables. Bone broths. Grass-fed meats. Raw dairy. These interventions—fasting, fever, simplified diets—address acute toxic accumulation. Prevention requires different strategies.

Part 6: The Nutritional Interventions - From Gerson to Gonzalez

Max Gerson’s therapy revolutionized cancer treatment through aggressive detoxification. The protocol demands coffee enemas every two hours, freshly pressed vegetable juices (especially carrot), and absolute sodium restriction—even celery contains too much. The enemas stimulate bile release, accelerating toxin elimination through the liver. The potassium-rich juices restore cellular charge by providing the specific ion that structured water requires.

The coffee enema mechanism extends beyond simple bowel cleansing. Caffeine absorbed through the colon triggers bile dumps, releasing liver-stored toxins. Patients report passing bizarre materials—sometimes rope-like mucoid plaque, sometimes unidentifiable substances accumulated over decades. The two-hour frequency prevents reabsorption of mobilized poisons.

Nicholas Gonzalez advanced this approach through massive enzyme supplementation—up to 100 pancreatic enzymes daily. These enzymes digest tumor tissue preferentially, though the selection mechanism remains unclear. How do enzymes distinguish between ovarian tumors and healthy uterus? The practical answer: they do. Combined with coffee enemas to eliminate digested material, the protocol shows remarkable success across cancer types.

Quinton plasma represents another cornerstone intervention. René Quinton discovered ocean vortexes where phytoplankton concentrate, creating mineral-rich, electrically-charged water. This became medicine’s first IV fluid, used extensively before synthetic alternatives. Quinton once publicly drained a dog’s blood entirely, replacing it with ocean plasma. The dog recovered completely, demonstrating that charge matters more than blood cells.

Modern processing preserves Quinton’s healing properties through cold filtering and careful mineral balance. The hypertonic version contains full ocean mineral concentration; isotonic reduces salt for gentler administration. Both restore the electrical foundation necessary for healing.

Specific supplements target particular cancers. Chaga mushroom, the “black growth” on birch trees, concentrates betulin—a compound with proven anti-melanoma properties. Cowan reports no deaths from melanoma among patients taking chaga tincture combining water and alcohol extracts. The mushroom seems to “understand” melanoma, having evolved to process the specific compounds that eliminate it.

Burdock root, part of the traditional Essiac formula, cleanses blood through mechanisms poorly understood by conventional medicine. Native American healers considered it essential for cancer treatment. Modern patients add burdock powder to soups, incorporating this blood purifier into daily nutrition.

Turmeric in ghee provides daily bile stimulation—an oral version of coffee enema effects. Traditional Indian preparation involves heating ghee, adding turmeric powder, then using this mixture for all cooking. The dose that matters: two tablespoons daily, far exceeding casual use.

NADH supplementation provides biological hydrogen, the antidote to deuterium poisoning. Twenty milligrams daily has reversed leukemia in some patients. While Cowan generally opposes isolated nutrients, he acknowledges NADH’s remarkable safety and efficacy for those unwilling or unable to pursue comprehensive protocols.

Part 7: Water as Medicine - Structure, Charge, and Healing

Water selection begins with sourcing. Spring water that emerges naturally carries properties absent from processed alternatives. The earth’s filtration, mineral addition, and structuring through underground flow create therapeutic water. Testing for DDT, pesticides, and other contaminants ensures purity, but the water’s origin matters as much as its cleanliness.

Structuring methods transform even good water into medicine. Vortexing mimics nature’s rivers and whirlpools, organizing water molecules into biological arrangements. The process requires specific speeds and durations—not random stirring but precise replication of natural forces. Magnetic devices achieving similar effects must generate proper field strengths and geometries.

The Analemma wand, one structuring tool, contains highly organized water that transmits its pattern to surrounding water through stirring. Users report improved energy, better sleep, and enhanced healing—effects measurable through blood microscopy showing improved red blood cell separation and movement.

Rob Gourlay’s research at meawater.com quantifies water’s healing potential through charge measurement. Healing springs like Lourdes consistently measure specific millivolt ranges. Home-structured water can achieve similar electrical characteristics, providing objective verification of structuring success.

Willard Water represents a unique approach—a catalyst discovered by a chemist that fundamentally alters water’s properties. Testimonials describe lupus remission, eczema resolution, and rheumatoid arthritis improvement. Cowan’s cats, typically water-averse, eagerly drink Willard-treated water—animal instincts often surpassing human judgment about what promotes health.

Glass containers preserve water’s properties; plastic destroys them. Water, the universal solvent, extracts chemicals from any plastic contact. Even BPA-free plastics leach compounds that disrupt hormonal and cellular function. Therapeutic water requires glass storage from source to consumption.

The daily protocol integrates multiple approaches. Start with quality spring water. Structure through vortexing or magnetic treatment. Add minerals via Quinton plasma or similar supplementation. Store in blue glass bottles that may provide additional structuring through light filtration. Consider catalysts like Willard Water based on individual response.

This isn’t alternative medicine’s version of homeopathy—diluting substances into theoretical effectiveness. These interventions create measurable changes in water’s electrical properties, molecular organization, and biological effects. The charge differential between structured and regular water can be quantified, photographed through crystallization patterns, and observed through clinical outcomes.

Part 8: The Prevention Protocol - Daily Practices for Cancer Resistance

Morning routines establish metabolic patterns for the entire day. Turmeric-ghee preparation starts before breakfast: heat grass-fed ghee, add turmeric powder, use this mixture for cooking eggs or vegetables. This combination stimulates bile flow, beginning daily detoxification immediately upon waking. The dose matters—work up to two tablespoons of turmeric daily, far exceeding culinary amounts.

Structured water consumption begins upon rising. Not just any water—properly sourced, structured, and mineralized water drunk before other foods or beverages. This establishes cellular hydration patterns and electrical charge distribution that affects all subsequent metabolic processes.

Grounding connects the body’s electrical system to earth’s electromagnetic field. Bare feet on soil, grass, or sand for minimum twenty minutes daily. Indoor grounding devices provide alternatives but lack the full spectrum of outdoor exposure. The combination of sunlight and earth connection creates the optimal charging condition—humans as batteries between cosmic and terrestrial forces.

Dietary foundations follow Weston Price principles without modern corruptions. Grain means einkorn berries, freshly ground and fermented into sourdough—not commercial “whole wheat.” Vegetables include fermented preparations providing enzymes and beneficial bacteria. Bone broths extract minerals and gelatin supporting water structuring. Fats come from grass-fed animals, cold-pressed oils, and raw dairy—never industrial seed oils or processed alternatives.

Movement differs from exercise. Daily movement means constant, varied position changes throughout the day—not thirty minutes of gym time followed by sitting. Traditional cultures moved continuously: walking, squatting, carrying, climbing. Modern recommendations for brief, intense exercise miss the point. The body requires consistent movement to circulate lymph, maintain charge distribution, and prevent toxic accumulation.

Emotional hygiene demands the same attention as physical cleansing. Suppressed emotions become cellular toxins as surely as pesticides or heavy metals. Daily practices might include journaling, vocal expression, movement meditation, or formal therapy. The specific method matters less than consistent emotional processing.

Relationship integrity affects cellular health. Staying in toxic relationships while drinking perfect water accomplishes nothing. Expressing truth, maintaining boundaries, and choosing supportive connections create the emotional environment necessary for physical healing. Many cancer patients report relationship crises preceding diagnosis—not coincidence but cause.

Purpose and meaning provide biological orientation. Cells without purpose become cancerous; humans without purpose develop disease. Daily connection to meaningful work, creative expression, or service provides the organizing principle that maintains healthy structure. This isn’t metaphorical—purposelessness creates measurable changes in stress hormones, inflammatory markers, and immune function.

The elimination list proves equally important. No vaccines ever—they introduce toxins directly into tissues, bypassing normal elimination routes. Pharmaceutical drugs only in true emergencies, not chronic management. Medical interventions reserved for acute trauma, not chronic disease. Each pharmaceutical disrupts water structure, cellular charge, and natural healing processes.

Part 9: When Cancer Arrives - The Treatment Hierarchy

The diagnosis arrives. Conventional medicine offers its trinity: surgery, chemotherapy, radiation. Before accepting or refusing, Cowan recommends starting elsewhere entirely. The first priority—often the most challenging—involves examining emotional and psychological terrain. What trauma, conflict, or suppression preceded the cancer? Joe Dispenza’s work demonstrates measurable biological changes through mental and emotional transformation alone.

The German New Medicine correlation between emotional conflicts and specific cancer sites proves remarkably consistent. Breast cancer follows nurturing conflicts. Prostate cancer emerges from sexuality or reproduction issues. Liver involvement suggests deep fear. These aren’t psychological theories but observable patterns across thousands of cases. Addressing the emotional component without touching the physical might resolve both—Dispenza’s documented remissions support this possibility.

Cleansing protocol selection depends on individual capacity and preference. Extended water fasting under supervision provides the most aggressive detoxification—20 to 40 days with careful electrolyte monitoring and professional oversight. This isn’t self-directed starvation but medically supervised therapeutic intervention. Katie Deming’s program includes group support, addressing the psychological challenges that inevitably surface during extended fasting.

For those unable or unwilling to fast, ketogenic protocols offer another approach. Strict carbohydrate elimination reduces deuterium burden while forcing metabolic shifts that stress cancer cells. Implementation requires precision—”low carb” won’t suffice. Zero carbohydrates, high fat, moderate protein, with careful macro tracking. The diet works not through “starving cancer of sugar” but through deuterium depletion and metabolic restructuring.

Deuterium-depleted water accelerates any protocol’s effectiveness. Starting levels around 80 ppm, achieved by mixing commercial concentrate with regular water. Six to eight weeks typically reduces body levels from 145 to below 130 ppm. Continue throughout treatment and beyond—once reduced, levels maintain more easily than initial depletion.

Targeted supplements depend on cancer type and location. Melanoma demands chaga mushroom tincture—both water and alcohol extracts. Pancreatic involvement suggests intensive enzyme therapy. Liver cancer benefits from coffee enemas every two hours. Colon cancer might require intensive probiotic restoration alongside cleansing protocols.

Hyperthermia amplifies other interventions. Professional infrared saunas, not casual heat exposure. Core body temperature must rise sufficiently to liquify contaminated water structure—surface sweating isn’t enough. Traditional Russian banya protocols, alternating extreme heat with cold plunges, provide accessible alternatives to medical hyperthermia devices.

Surgery deserves consideration for accessible tumors without metastasis. Removing “garbage bags” reduces toxic burden if—and only if—the underlying accumulation patterns change. Surgery without addressing causes simply relocates the problem. Post-surgical protocol must emphasize prevention of new accumulation.

Chemotherapy and radiation destroy tissue indiscriminately, adding massive toxic burden to already compromised systems. If chosen despite their drawbacks, support protocols become essential: liver protection, structured water consumption, immediate post-treatment detoxification. Some patients combine conventional and alternative approaches, using natural protocols to minimize conventional treatment damage.

Part 10: The Screening Deception and Taking Agency

Gilbert Welch spent his career analyzing every cancer screening study ever conducted. His conclusion devastates the screening industry: no evidence exists that any screening test prolongs life or improves quality. Not mammograms. Not colonoscopies. Not PSA tests. Zero benefit across all cancer types when properly analyzed.

The lead-time bias explains screening’s illusory benefit. Mammograms detect breast cancer three years before clinical presentation. Women diagnosed by mammogram live ten years post-diagnosis. Women diagnosed after feeling a lump live seven years. The three-year difference seems like screening success until recognizing both groups live the same total time—early detection just means living longer knowing you have cancer.

Those three years involve surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and constant fear. Quality of life deteriorates without extending quantity. Worse, many screening-detected “cancers” would never progress to clinical significance. Autopsy studies find prostates full of “cancerous” cells in men who died of entirely unrelated causes. These men lived normal lives that screening would have destroyed through unnecessary treatment.

The metastasis mythology crumbles under examination. Oncologists claim cancer cells break off primary tumors, travel through blood to distant sites, and establish new colonies. Yet no one can find these cells in transit. “Too few to detect,” they claim, while simultaneously asserting enough cells travel to establish tumors throughout the body. The physical impossibility parallels virus theory—assumed existence without evidence.

Cowan’s alternative explanation: the body creates new toxic accumulation sites when primary locations overflow. Your breast fills with garbage bags, so your body starts using liver space. Then bones. Then brain. Not cellular migration but distributed toxic storage, each location chosen based on energetic weakness and emotional correlation.

Patient agency drives the only possible revolution. Governments won’t reform medical systems generating trillions in revenue. Medical schools won’t abandon curricula requiring decades of education debt. Pharmaceutical companies won’t develop unprofitable treatments. Change requires individuals refusing conventional approaches, demanding alternatives, and supporting practitioners who provide them.

The evidence of patient-driven change already appears. Rural hospitals closing. Urban centers consolidating. Oncology practices struggling to maintain patient volumes. Not from COVID or economics but from patients researching, questioning, refusing. Every person who declines screening, rejects chemotherapy, or chooses alternative protocols votes with their feet against a failing system.

Cowan’s evolution since writing his cancer book reflects continuous learning rather than fixed doctrine. Fasting protocols receive greater emphasis. Deuterium depletion understanding expands. Cell theory questioning deepens. Yet core principles remain: the body’s wisdom exceeds medical intervention, water structure determines health, and emotional integrity enables physical healing.

The complete protocol integrates all approaches. Daily turmeric-ghee consumption. Structured, deuterium-depleted water. Grounding and sun exposure. Emotional processing. Meaningful movement. Highest quality nutrition following ancestral patterns. Toxic elimination through selected cleansing. Supplements targeted to individual needs. Most critically: refusing to participate in medical interventions that worsen rather than improve outcomes.

The revolution isn’t coming—it’s here. Every person taking agency over their health, questioning authorities, and choosing natural approaches advances the transformation. Not through protests or politics but through personal choices that render conventional oncology obsolete. When enough people refuse the conventional and embrace the natural, the cancer industry collapses not through external attack but internal irrelevance.

The body wants to heal. Remove obstacles. Provide requirements. Trust the wisdom encoded in every cell, every water molecule, every electromagnetic field. Cancer isn’t random cellular rebellion but organized response to toxic overwhelm. Address the cause—physical, emotional, spiritual—and the body resolves what medicine cannot cure.

Dr. Tom Cowan’s complete framework extends far beyond this summary. Readers seeking implementation should consult his books, lectures, and clinical programs. The revolution in cancer understanding requires not just intellectual acceptance but practical application—the courage to reject conventional wisdom and embrace natural law.

New Biology Clinic

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you’ve found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I’m always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.