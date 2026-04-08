Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Cris Hamilton's avatar
Cris Hamilton
9h

I used to like you

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
9h

So, I don't drink caffeine. It has a paradoxical reaction on me in where it tightens my GI, so I just stay away from it. Last night however, I didn't get the best sleep, and with a long day ahead of me, I decided to grab and drink some caffeine today. Literally, as soon as I took my first sip, I get this email that says, "Caffeine Stole Your Motivation" and I couldn't help but burst out laughing. This is simply the universe saying that caffeine should only be used on an as needed basis, but should not be relied on. That's the interpretation I'm choosing to go with haha!

PS: Caffeine can biohack you, causing you to make bad decisions and lead to anxiety:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/weve-been-biohacked-to-make-bad-decisions

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/anxiety-is-the-disease-of-our-time

I'm more of a fan of THC instead: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/why-doesnt-anyone-get-high-anymore

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