You already know you’re dependent. You joke about it. “Don’t talk to me before my coffee.” You’ve felt the headache when a morning cup arrives late. You know, at some level, that the relationship between you and caffeine isn’t entirely voluntary.

But here’s what you haven’t considered: what caffeine has done to your motivation. Not your sleep, not your nerves — the thing inside you that wants to act, to create, to get up and do something with your life. That drive you feel after the first cup isn’t yours. You’re borrowing it. And the interest rate will bury you.

Tension Is Not Energy

The most common reason people give for drinking coffee is energy. “I need the energy.” Stephen Cherniske, a nutritional biochemist who spent thirty-five years in clinical practice, heard this from patients constantly. The irony, as he documented in Caffeine Blues, is that caffeine is itself a major cause of fatigue.¹

He offers a simple demonstration. Clench your fist as tightly as you can. Hold it for thirty seconds. Your hand and arm get tired. That’s what caffeine does to the entire body. It creates tension, and the ultimate result of tension is always fatigue. The drug doesn’t deliver energy. It triggers an emergency. A single 250-milligram dose — roughly two and a half cups of coffee — increases levels of adrenaline by over 200 percent. The pituitary gland, responding to uncontrolled neuron firing caused by caffeine’s blocking of adenosine receptors, signals the adrenal glands to pump out stress hormones. Heart rate climbs. Blood pressure spikes. The body enters fight-or-flight.

That’s the “energy.” A stress response, not a fuel supply.

Cherniske’s analogy: caffeine is a loan from your adrenals at 75 percent interest. You feel a temporary surge because your body is mobilising emergency resources. But the principal comes due, and when it does, the result is deeper fatigue — which sends you back for another cup, which triggers another emergency, which depletes the adrenals further. The cycle feeds itself.

With daily use, cortisol — the long-burn stress hormone — stays elevated for up to eighteen out of every twenty-four hours. You stop noticing. Sleep quality degrades. Mood shifts. Personality changes. One of his patients, after finally quitting, put it this way: “It’s as though a cloud has been lifted from my body and mind. I had no idea that I was such an angry and frustrated person.”

Meanwhile, DHEA — the hormone Cherniske calls the vitality hormone, the one responsible for the energy and optimism we associate with youth — declines as cortisol rises. The two hold an inverse relationship in the adrenal cortex. As the glands pour resources into cortisol production, they can’t maintain DHEA at optimal levels. The result is accelerated degeneration that looks and feels like aging. Decreased energy, decreased drive, decreased capacity for repair. People attribute this to getting older. Many of them are experiencing chronic adrenal depletion from decades of caffeine use.

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Withdrawal Disguised as Need

Allen Carr, who built his career helping people escape addiction and applied his framework to caffeine in The Easy Way to Quit Caffeine, identified the structural trick that makes this cycle invisible to the person inside it.²

As caffeine leaves the body, it creates what Carr describes as a very mild, empty, slightly insecure, slightly uptight feeling. Almost imperceptible on its own. But it triggers a thought — I want a coffee — and that thought creates a craving. The craving is distracting. Concentration falters. Then the next dose arrives, the withdrawal symptoms disappear, and you conclude that caffeine just helped you focus.

His analogy: imagine trying to work on a difficult crossword puzzle while a child marches around the room banging a drum. When the child stops, you can concentrate again. Would you credit the child as an aid to concentration? That is the logic of attributing focus to caffeine. All you’ve experienced is the temporary ending of an aggravation that caffeine itself caused.

The same structure applies to motivation. Caffeine withdrawal produces lethargy, restlessness, low mood, loss of confidence. Take another dose and those symptoms recede. You experience this as caffeine providing drive. What’s actually happening is caffeine temporarily relieving the motivational deficit it created.

Carr puts it plainly: all we are doing is consuming caffeine to feel like a non-caffeine addict — to feel how we felt before we had our first-ever shot of the drug. The “boost” is real in the narrow sense that you do feel better than you did a moment ago. The illusion is in believing something is being added, when something is merely being un-subtracted.

The Writer Who Couldn’t Write

Michael Pollan, in the caffeine section of This Is Your Mind on Plants, quit caffeine cold turkey for three months.³ Several researchers, including Roland Griffiths — the man most responsible for getting caffeine withdrawal into the DSM-5 — had told Pollan he couldn’t understand the drug’s role in his life without stepping outside it. Griffiths hadn’t understood his own relationship to caffeine until he quit. He urged Pollan to do the same.

What followed was, by Pollan’s account, one of the hardest things he’d ever done.

The DSM-5 lists the predictable symptoms of caffeine withdrawal: headache, fatigue, lethargy, difficulty concentrating, decreased motivation, irritability, intense distress, loss of confidence, and dysphoria. Pollan had them all. But beneath the clinical rubric of “difficulty concentrating” was something that struck at the core of his identity as a writer. Writing — the act of concentrating the multiplicity of the world and forcing it through the eye of a grammatical needle one word at a time — became impossible. Not difficult. Impossible.

And it wasn’t just concentration. It was confidence. The sense of agency required to believe you have something worth saying, and that you’re the person to say it. Pollan came to see caffeine as an essential ingredient for the construction of an ego. Without it, the idea of writing anything ever again felt insurmountable.

Weeks passed. The acute impairments subsided. He could think in a straight line again, hold an abstraction for more than two minutes, shut out peripheral thoughts. But a subtler deficit persisted. He felt mentally just slightly behind the curve, especially in the company of coffee and tea drinkers — which was all the time and everywhere. He compared the feeling to a college girlfriend who’d grown up without a television: she missed so many references and allusions that she sometimes seemed vaguely foreign. That was Pollan now. Sober in a world that is permanently and uniformly caffeinated. His baseline consciousness no longer matched everyone else’s.

There’s a detail in his account of the first caffeine-free morning that deserves its own paragraph. He kept his entire ritual unchanged — the walk down the hill with his wife, the same bakery, the hot drink in the same cardboard cup — but ordered mint tea instead of coffee. And then, he writes, that lovely dispersal of the mental fog that the first hit of caffeine ushers into consciousness never arrived. The fog settled over him and would not budge.

He knew from his reporting why this was happening. The researchers had explained that withdrawal begins overnight, during sleep. Adenosine — the neuromodulator that caffeine blocks — continues to accumulate while you’re unconscious. By morning, the emerging symptoms of lethargy and fog have already set in. The day’s first cup arrives just in time to suppress them. As Pollan observed: daily, caffeine proposes itself as the optimal solution to the problem caffeine creates.

The morning cup doesn’t disperse natural fog. It suppresses withdrawal fog. The “optimism” that arrives with coffee isn’t mood enhancement. It’s the pharmacological suppression of nascent dysphoria. And because the timing is so seamless — withdrawal onset and remedy perfectly synchronised with the sleep-wake cycle — the entire structure is invisible.

This is how motivation gets captured.

The Pharmaceutical Cascade

Cherniske’s clinical case studies trace the full trajectory.

Dave was a competitive middle-management professional. Four cups a day, the last at 3 P.M. to power through overtime. He read that eight hours of sleep produced peak mental performance and realised he had insomnia. His doctor gave him Ambien and told him to cut back on coffee. He dropped the afternoon cup. Started falling asleep earlier, but every afternoon the blahs set in — lethargy, low mood. He didn’t recognise it as caffeine withdrawal. He blamed the sleeping pills. His doctor added an antidepressant.

After a month on two drugs, Dave felt worse than ever. He was falling asleep, but woke tired. His motivation — the sharpness he needed in his competitive field — was gone. He stopped exercising. He could see himself declining but couldn’t locate the cause.

Each drug had addressed a symptom while adding new toxic burden. Caffeine caused the insomnia. The sleeping pill masked it. Caffeine withdrawal caused the afternoon depression. The antidepressant flattened whatever remained. The cumulative effect was the destruction of the very quality — motivated, sharp engagement with his work — that caffeine had once appeared to support.

When Dave finally quit caffeine entirely and discontinued both medications, the trajectory reversed. “At the end of a month,” he said, “it was as if the sun broke through. I felt optimistic and powerful. And I was keenly aware that the energy and enthusiasm I was experiencing was coming from me, not a coffee mug.”

Jeff was an architect in a huge Los Angeles firm, drinking twelve cups a day. At thirty-four he remembered a time, not many years back, when he’d bounce out of bed, work hard, and still have energy for softball in the evening. Now he had dark circles under his eyes and twenty-five pounds of extra weight. His doctor listened to his complaints, announced “You’re depressed,” and handed him antidepressants. But Jeff knew the depression wasn’t the cause of his fatigue. It was the other way around. He was even aware that caffeine was part of the problem, but couldn’t see an alternative. Everyone at work was a caffeine addict. It was part of the culture.

Within sixty days off caffeine, the roller coaster of peaks and crashes had been replaced by consistent energy and clarity. The three-o’clock slump vanished. His appearance improved. He lost weight. But the most important change was his attitude — he felt like himself again. Optimistic, energetic, happy. Not the chemically simulated version. The real one.

Roberta, a professional under chronic work stress, discovered something sharper after quitting. She’d been confusing agitation with productivity for years: “When I was running on caffeine, I thought I was doing a bang-up job, but I was really just banging around.”

Three cases, one pattern. Caffeine produces the sensation of productive energy. The sensation degrades as tolerance builds and the adrenals deplete. Intake increases. Side effects accumulate. Pharmaceuticals enter the picture to manage the damage. Motivation erodes. And the user attributes the erosion to aging, depression, work pressure — anything except the drug they consume daily to “stay motivated.”

The Mechanism Inside the Illusion

Caffeine’s trick works because it plugs into the brain’s own reward and alertness systems so precisely that its effects feel native rather than imposed.

The molecule fits into adenosine receptors the way a wrong key fits a lock — it enters but won’t turn. Adenosine normally accumulates through the day, gradually slowing neuron firing, building sleep pressure. Caffeine blocks this signal. The brain never gets the message to slow down. Neurons keep firing. You feel alert. But the adenosine doesn’t disappear — it piles up behind the blocked receptors, invisible, waiting. When the caffeine wears off, that backlog floods in at once. The crash isn’t the absence of energy. It’s a dam break of suppressed sleep signals.

At the same time, caffeine raises dopamine through a mechanism researchers have described as similar to that observed during amphetamine administration. Dopamine is the molecule of wanting, of reward, of drive. Caffeine also interacts with opiate receptors. The combined effect is a neurochemical state that feels like motivation, optimism, and capability — the sharpest version of you, the one who gets things done.

Pollan calls this “spotlight consciousness.” Focused, linear, abstract, efficient. Suited to reasoning, to productivity, to getting words on a page. Contrasted with “lantern consciousness,” which is more diffuse, more associative, more prone to wandering. Caffeine narrows the beam. It selects for the type of cognition that serves deadlines and output. Whether that selection serves you, or the economic system that gives you the drug for free and pays you to consume it on company time, depends on your frame.

The paid coffee break was enshrined in American law in the 1950s after a federal court ruled that coffee breaks benefited employers at least as much as workers, promoting “more efficiency” and “greater output.” The court determined that coffee bears “a close relationship” to work. Not to rest. Not to pleasure. To work.

What’s Left When the Drug Leaves

Cherniske draws a distinction between two kinds of motivation that anyone who has quit caffeine will recognise.

On caffeine, people push themselves to exercise through guilt and condemnation — forcing action despite depletion. It works, the way a whip works on a tired horse. Off caffeine, with stress hormones normalised and nutrient levels restored, people exercise because they have abundant energy and because they enjoy it. The motivation shifts from external coercion to internal desire.

He calls the post-caffeine trajectory the upward spiral. Self-motivating. You feel good, so you do the things that sustain feeling good, which increases your capacity, which makes you feel better. The opposite of the caffeine cycle, where each dose borrows from diminishing reserves, requiring more to achieve less, grinding downward.

Pollan experienced the flip side when he broke his three-month abstention with a flat white. The first dose of caffeine after genuine washout produced euphoria — not the baseline maintenance of daily use, but the full pharmacological effect on a clean system. Daily users aren’t experiencing caffeine’s benefits. They’re experiencing the relief of withdrawal, precisely calibrated to feel like normal function.

A healthy child doesn’t need caffeine to get out of bed in the morning. As Carr observes, children at a party run around for hours on nothing but water and excitement. A completely natural energy high. No caffeine in sight. That vitality doesn’t vanish in adulthood. We throw it away, then pay a drug to simulate what we destroyed.

Three Lines, One Point

A biochemist, an addiction specialist, and a journalist walk into the same conclusion from different doors.

Cherniske, from clinical practice: caffeine does not provide energy. It produces stress. The perceived energy is a loan from the adrenals. The motivation is borrowed from a body being slowly driven into exhaustion.

Carr, from addiction theory: the experience of benefit is withdrawal relief misidentified as enhancement. Every dose returns the user to the state they occupied before addiction. Nothing is being given. A deficit is being temporarily papered over.

Pollan, from personal deprivation and cultural history: caffeine constructs a particular kind of consciousness — focused, confident, productive — that serves the demands of modern work. Remove it and the scaffolding collapses. What remains is a slower, quieter awareness that gradually, over weeks, reconstitutes itself into something genuine.

Three independent inquiries. Three different evidence bases. One finding.

The motivated feeling that arrives with your morning coffee is real. The motivation is not. You are feeling the pharmacological suppression of a deficit the drug itself created, while your adrenals deplete, your cortisol accumulates, your sleep erodes, and your body’s capacity for self-generated energy quietly collapses under the stimulation.

Caffeine didn’t give you drive. It took yours and sold it back to you, one cup at a time.

Explain It to Me Like I’m 6

You know how you feel really full of energy when you wake up and want to run around and play? That’s your body making its own energy, like a battery that charges while you sleep.

Coffee has a chemical called caffeine. When grown-ups drink it, caffeine tricks their body into using up all their emergency energy — the energy their body saves for really important things, like running away from something scary. It feels exciting for a little while, like sprinting really fast. But then all that emergency energy is used up, and they feel even more tired than before.

So they drink more coffee. And it happens again. And again.

After a while, their body gets so tired from all these fake emergencies that they can’t feel energetic without the coffee. They think coffee is giving them energy. But it’s actually the opposite — coffee is the reason they’re so tired. It took their real energy away, and now it’s pretending to give it back.

It’s like if someone stole your bike, then offered to let you ride it for a dollar. You’d think they were being nice — until you remembered it was your bike all along.

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