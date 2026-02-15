I was on a train when I read Marc Girardot’s essay on mammograms. Halfway through, I messaged my wife:

“Did you know that a mammogram is an X-ray?”

She replied instantly: Yes. I could feel her eyes rolling.

An hour later I messaged again:

“Did you know that a mammogram is the equivalent of 100 X-rays?”

This time she was quiet. And then: No.

That gap — between what women think they know and what they were never actually told — became an investigation that grew far beyond mammograms. It led to BRCA genetics and the women who lost their breasts to inflated risk figures. To root canals and the chronic infections draining through lymphatic pathways directly into breast tissue. To iodine deficiency and the cancer surveillance mechanism that most Western women’s bodies can’t perform. To hormonal IUDs and the 40% breast cancer risk increase that 78,000 Danish women revealed. To overdiagnosis — the detection of “cancers” that would never have caused symptoms or death, followed by surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy that only causes harm.

These are not separate problems. They are one system operating across multiple domains. That is the central argument of Breast Cancer: What They Didn’t Tell You, and it is now available as a book for all paid subscribers.

What the book covers:

The book brings together my investigations into mammography screening (drawing on Peter Gøtzsche’s research and the Boobs documentary), BRCA genetics and the distance between association and causation, Dr. Thomas Levy’s work on root canals and breast cancer, Dr. David Derry’s research on iodine, the buried evidence on hormonal IUDs, H. Gilbert Welch’s analysis of screening harms, and Tirza Derflinger’s guide to prevention — and reveals the connections between them that only become visible when everything sits in one place.

Many of you have read these individual investigations as they were published. The book is more than the collection.

What’s in the book that is new:

Four new chapters, written exclusively for the book:

The Decision Toolkit — exact scripts for your doctor’s office. What to say when you’re told to schedule a mammogram, offered BRCA testing, diagnosed with DCIS, or sitting across from a dentist recommending a root canal. Printable questions checklists for every major decision point. The words you need when the pressure is on and your mind goes blank.

The Connections Map — how mammography, BRCA genetics, root canals, iodine, hormonal IUDs, and environmental toxins connect to each other. The inflammation pathways, the revenue flows, the informed consent failures. The chapter that makes this a book and not a reading list.

The Personal Action Plan — what to do Monday morning. Week-by-week, sequenced and prioritised. Which tests to request, where to get them, how to find practitioners who work outside standard protocol.

“But My Doctor Said...” — the ten most common objections you’ll hear when you act on this information, each paired with specific cited evidence. Here’s a taste:

Your doctor says: “Mammograms save lives. The science is clear.” The evidence: The most reliable randomised trials did not show a significant reduction in breast cancer mortality from screening. More importantly, no mammography screening trial has ever shown a reduction in all-cause mortality. The relative risk is 1.01. If screening saved lives, we should see fewer deaths overall in the screened group. We don’t. The Cochrane Review — the most comprehensive independent analysis — concluded that mammograms did not significantly reduce the risk of dying from breast cancer. What you can say: “Which specific trial showed a reduction in all-cause mortality from mammography screening? Because the Cochrane Review found none.”

There are nine more like that — covering BRCA risk figures, root canal safety, iodine “danger,” IUD side effects, and the inevitable “you’re just reading conspiracy theories.” Each one gives you the evidence and the sentence.

The free posts tell you what’s wrong. The book shows you how it all connects — and what to do next.

If you cannot afford to pay for the book, but need it anyway, please email me unbekoming@outlook.com

