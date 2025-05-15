Over a year ago, I first examined the fractured landscape of osteoporosis care, exposing a medical system that prioritizes profit over patient well-being. The recent work of A Midwestern Doctor, detailed in What We Aren’t Told About Osteoporosis, prompted me to revisit this issue. Since the 1990s, pharmaceutical giants like Merck and Novartis have peddled bisphosphonates—drugs such as Fosamax and Boniva—as the cornerstone of osteoporosis treatment, claiming they fortify bones against fractures. Yet, these medications, aggressively marketed following the widespread adoption of DEXA scanning, disrupt the natural remodeling process by poisoning osteoclasts, the cells that clear old bone. The result, as noted in Osteoporosis, is a cruel irony: bones that appear denser on scans but are brittle and prone to catastrophic breaks, with side effects like osteonecrosis of the jaw affecting up to 1 in 1,000 users. This predatory cycle, rooted in the 20th-century commercialization of medicine, reveals a stark truth: the cure is not just worse than the disease—it becomes the disease itself. Merck and its ilk, abetted by compliant practitioners, have turned patients into prey, exploiting fear of fractures to sustain a multi-billion-dollar industry.

The corruption of modern medical science extends beyond pharmaceuticals to the diagnostic tools that funnel patients into this trap. DEXA scans, championed by radiologists and medical societies like the National Osteoporosis Foundation, emerged in the late 1980s as the gold standard for assessing bone health, yet their 5-6% variance, as highlighted in Osteoporosis, renders them unreliable, often mislabeling normal aging as pathology. Practitioners, incentivized by Medicare reimbursements of $150-$300 per scan, order them reflexively, despite evidence that repeat scans over eight years yield negligible clinical benefit. Meanwhile, companies like Eli Lilly profit from the downstream prescriptions, while patients endure esophageal erosion or atrial fibrillation—risks downplayed in clinical guidelines shaped by industry-funded research. This systemic betrayal, tracing back to the post-World War II boom in medical industrialization, thrives on a singular lie: that bone density equals strength. Pharmaceutical companies and their allies hadn’t strengthened bones—they had engineered brittleness. As A Midwestern Doctor argues, true bone resilience demands a holistic approach—nutrition, hormonal balance, and weight-bearing exercise—yet such solutions, unprofitable to Big Pharma, are sidelined. This article unveils how we might escape this predatory paradigm, reclaiming bone health from a system that profits by breaking us.

What We Aren't Told About Osteoporosis

Analogy

Imagine your skeleton as a living forest rather than a static stone monument. Conventional osteoporosis care is like focusing solely on increasing the number of trees in the forest (density) by blocking all natural fires (osteoclasts) with chemical suppressants. While this approach does increase the tree count on paper, it creates a forest filled with old, brittle trees that snap easily in strong winds.

A healthier approach recognizes that occasional, controlled fires (normal bone breakdown) are essential for forest health. They clear away old growth, return nutrients to the soil, and stimulate new seedlings to grow. The true strength of a forest depends on diverse tree ages, rich soil minerals, adequate water circulation, and the natural resilience developed through adapting to environmental stresses. Just as forest rangers now understand that preventing all fires creates greater disaster vulnerability, we need to shift from simply preventing bone loss to supporting the dynamic lifecycle of our living skeletal system - creating bones that can bend without breaking by addressing the full ecosystem of factors that contribute to their strength.

12-point summary

1. Conventional osteoporosis care is fundamentally flawed. The current approach to osteoporosis relies on DEXA scans to measure bone density and bisphosphonate drugs to increase that density. However, this approach is misguided because density measurements often don't correlate with actual bone strength, and the drugs that increase density frequently create brittle bones that still fracture under stress. This represents a profit-driven medical model rather than one focused on genuine bone health.

2. DEXA scans have significant limitations as diagnostic tools. These scans show considerable variance (5-6% differences) depending on which machine is used, how the operator performs the test, and which bones are measured. This variance can change T-scores by 0.2-0.4, potentially tipping many people into an osteoporosis diagnosis. Additionally, studies show that once an initial scan is obtained, there's little benefit from repeated scans over the next 8 years, yet guidelines often recommend scans every 1-2 years at $150-$300 each.

3. Bisphosphonates cause numerous serious side effects. These drugs work by disabling or killing osteoclasts (cells that break down bone), creating an imbalance that increases density. However, they're associated with severe side effects including esophageal irritation and erosion, severe body-wide pain, osteonecrosis of the jaw, atrial fibrillation, hypocalcemia, eye inflammation, poor fracture healing, and paradoxically, increased risk of certain types of fractures. The FDA has warned these drugs can cause "severe and sometimes incapacitating" pain that may not resolve even after discontinuation.

4. Natural bone remodeling is essential for bone strength. Healthy bones continually reshape themselves through a balance of building up (osteoblasts) and breaking down (osteoclasts) to optimally bear the loads placed on them. When bones are subjected to stress, healthy bones bend and spring back, while brittle bones break. Osteoclasts, though often viewed negatively, are crucial for allowing bone to assume the shape that best bears weight. Disrupting this process with drugs may increase density while creating brittle, inflexible bones.

5. Multiple pharmaceutical drugs contribute to osteoporosis. Several classes of medications damage bone health, including hormone blockers like Lupron, acid-blocking medications that impair mineral absorption, and glucocorticoid steroids like prednisone (which double fracture risk and cause 5-15% bone loss annually). Others include opioids, diabetes drugs, SSRI antidepressants, anticonvulsants, and aromatase inhibitors. This pharmaceutical contribution to bone loss is often overlooked in conventional osteoporosis care.

6. Hormonal balance is critical for bone health. While declining estrogen has been recognized in bone loss, progesterone may be more important for bone elasticity and strength. Unlike estrogen (which can increase cancer risk), progesterone is described as "almost never dangerous" and highly effective at preventing fractures. The recommended approach focuses on achieving progesterone levels above 200 pg/mL through topical creams, while ensuring estradiol levels remain below 1.2 pg/mL to allow progesterone to function effectively.

7. Mineral deficiencies significantly impact bone strength. Boron, manganese, zinc, strontium, vitamin K, molybdenum, and silica are identified as the most important minerals for bone health. These deficiencies result from declining stomach acid (impairing absorption), industrial agricultural practices depleting soil nutrients, food processing removing mineral-rich components, and herbicides like Roundup chelating minerals in soil. Addressing these deficiencies through targeted supplementation is crucial for restoring bone health.

8. Weight-bearing movement generates electrical signals crucial for bone growth. Exercise, particularly walking and rebounding on mini-trampolines, creates electrical signals when bones are compressed that stimulate bone growth. The absence of this signal in low-gravity environments explains astronauts' rapid bone loss in space (6-10% in 6 months). Sedentary lifestyles contribute significantly to increasing osteoporosis rates, with studies showing sedentary postmenopausal women lost 2.26% bone mass annually while those doing weight training gained 1.17%.

9. Chinese medicine provides valuable insights into bone health. Traditional Chinese medicine connects bone health to kidney function and a constitutional vitality called "Jing" that follows specific life cycles. These concepts have gained scientific support, as chronic kidney disease strongly correlates with osteoporosis. The kidneys regulate mineral excretion, vitamin D metabolism, hormone secretion, and physiologic zeta potential - all factors affecting bone health. This demonstrates how ancient medical wisdom can complement modern understanding of complex physiological relationships.

10. Physiologic zeta potential may be fundamental to bone strength. This electrical property affects how particles interact in body fluids and tissues, influencing circulation in bone's narrow channels. Potassium citrate, which restores zeta potential, has been shown to improve bone density and architecture by 1.5-2%. The decline in bone health with aging parallels general tissue dehydration and loss of springiness, possibly connected through liquid crystalline water that creates tissue strength and resiliency. This suggests addressing fundamental biophysical properties may be as important as biochemical interventions.

11. Traditional foods provide unique bone-building compounds. Bone broths made from cow or deer knee joints contain growth factors that support bone development, particularly when animals are grass-fed or wild. Raw milk has also been documented to help women recover from osteoporosis, as verified by DEXA scans. These traditional foods provide complex nutrients that support the living nature of bone tissue in ways that isolated supplements cannot fully replicate.

12. Bone health requires seeing bone as living, dynamic tissue. The article concludes that bones must be understood as dynamic, living tissues rather than static structural objects. This perspective shift fundamentally changes treatment approaches from artificially manipulating bone density to supporting natural remodeling processes through nutrition, hormonal balance, appropriate exercise, inflammation reduction, and circulation improvement. By addressing multiple factors simultaneously, it's possible to create bones that are not only dense but also flexible and resilient.

35 Questions and Answers

Question 1: What is osteoporosis and why is it considered a significant consequence of aging?

Osteoporosis is a gradual weakening of the bones that predisposes individuals to fractures. It affects approximately 20% of women over 50, making it one of the most common and significant consequences of aging. The condition represents a serious health concern because weakened bones can lead to fractures that significantly impact mobility, independence, and overall quality of life.

The significance of osteoporosis lies in its prevalence and impact on health outcomes. Currently, conventional medicine approaches it by attempting to prevent bone loss in younger years and routinely scanning bone density in aging individuals. This leads to large numbers of patients being prescribed drugs to increase bone density. However, this approach is criticized as misguided because density measurements often don't correlate with actual bone strength, and drugs that increase density may create brittle bones that still fracture under stress.

Question 2: How do DEXA scans work, and what are their limitations in diagnosing osteoporosis?

DEXA (dual energy X-ray absorptiometry) scans calculate bone density by measuring how bones absorb X-rays, which is then used as a proxy for bone strength. The results are compared to the average bone density of a 30-year-old to produce a T-score, which determines whether someone has normal bone density, osteopenia, or osteoporosis.

The limitations of DEXA scans are significant. There's considerable variance in results depending on which machine is used, how the operator performs the test, and which bones are measured, with studies finding 5-6% differences in bone density measurements between testing locations. This variance can change the T-score by 0.2-0.4, equivalent to a decade of bone loss, potentially leading to misdiagnosis. More importantly, the scans don't always accurately reflect actual bone strength and fracture risk, as demonstrated by studies showing that DEXA-determined osteoporosis status often doesn't match what's directly observed in bones under a microscope, and deliberately weakened bones show DEXA scans underestimating the strength loss.

Question 3: What are T-scores, and how do they influence osteoporosis diagnosis and treatment?

T-scores are statistical measurements that compare an individual's bone density to that of a healthy 30-year-old. Medical students are taught that a T-score of 0 to -1 is normal, -1 to -2.5 indicates osteopenia (on the way to being bad), and -2.5 or worse signifies osteoporosis requiring urgent treatment. These scores determine whether someone receives a diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

The influence of T-scores on treatment decisions is profound despite their limitations. Since bones naturally become less dense with age, many people will have T-scores indicating osteopenia or osteoporosis simply due to normal aging processes. For example, studies of average T-scores by age in Italian populations show that many older adults naturally fall below the -2.5 threshold. Additionally, T-scores are calculated using the standard deviation of bone densities in 30-year-olds, a value which can be up to 50% smaller than that of older adults, making it much easier to cross the -2.5 threshold and receive an osteoporosis diagnosis that leads to drug treatment.

Question 4: How do bisphosphonates work to treat osteoporosis, and what side effects are associated with them?

Bisphosphonates treat osteoporosis by concentrating in the bone and disabling or killing osteoclasts, the cells that break down bone. This shifts the balance of bone production toward building up rather than breaking down, leading to increased bone density. Common bisphosphonates include Fosamax, Actonel, Boniva, and Reclast.

These drugs are associated with numerous side effects. They can irritate the stomach and inflame or erode the esophagus (sometimes leading to esophageal cancer), cause severe bone/muscle/joint pain throughout the body, and lead to osteonecrosis (death of bone tissue) in the jaw. Other reported side effects include flu-like symptoms when injected, unusual hip fractures, doubled risk of atrial fibrillation, low blood calcium, fatigue, declining kidney function, eye inflammation, poor healing of fractures, and paradoxically, an increased risk of certain fractures. The FDA warned in 2008 that bisphosphonates may cause "severe and sometimes incapacitating bone, joint, and/or muscle pain" that may not resolve even after stopping the medication.

Question 5: What is bone remodeling, and why is it important for bone health?

Bone remodeling is the continuous process by which the body reshapes bones to optimally bear the loads placed upon them. This adaptive process involves both osteoblasts (cells that build bone) and osteoclasts (cells that break down bone) working in balance to maintain bone strength and architecture. The process depends on electrical signals generated when bone is compressed under weight or load.

The importance of bone remodeling lies in its role in maintaining bone strength and elasticity. When bones are subjected to loading stress, healthy bones bend to accommodate the stress and spring back to their original shape. This flexibility prevents fractures. Osteoclasts, though often viewed negatively because they break down bone, are actually crucial for allowing bone to assume the shape that best bears the weight of gravity. When this natural process is disrupted, as with bisphosphonates that block osteoclasts, bone density may increase but the resulting bones are more brittle and inflexible, potentially leading to greater fracture risk despite higher density measurements.

Question 6: How do sales funnels function in medicine, particularly regarding osteoporosis care?

Sales funnels in medicine work by initially casting a wide net for potential patients and then funneling them toward increasingly expensive products and services. With osteoporosis, universal bone density screenings serve as the wide net, identifying large numbers of people with "abnormal" results who are then directed toward prescription medications and ongoing monitoring.

Two types of sales funnels are particularly relevant to osteoporosis care. The first involves giving an "innocuous" drug to broad swathes of people and then selling increasingly expensive drugs to treat the complications that arise. The second recasts "preventative medicine" as screening everyone for conditions they might be at risk for, then using the results to justify selling medical services. In osteoporosis, DEXA scans identify those with low bone density, leading to bisphosphonate prescriptions. Despite studies showing little additional information is gained from repeat scans over 8 years, guidelines often recommend getting scans every 1-2 years, with Medicare paying for one every 2 years, creating an ongoing revenue stream of $150-$300 per scan.

Question 7: How does the medical industry's profit motive influence osteoporosis treatment decisions?

The medical industry's profit motive heavily influences osteoporosis treatment decisions by prioritizing approaches that generate revenue over those that might be more effective for patient health. Since osteoporosis affects around 20% of women over 50, it represents a large and lucrative market for pharmaceutical companies and medical service providers.

This profit orientation leads to dismissal of treatment approaches that don't result in selling medical services, regardless of their effectiveness. For example, lifestyle interventions like exercise, sunlight exposure, and dietary changes receive far less attention than drug therapies despite evidence supporting their efficacy. Similarly, relatively little attention is given to addressing root causes of osteoporosis that don't require prescription medications. The industry maintains focus on interventions like regular DEXA scans and bisphosphonate medications that create recurring revenue streams, even when studies suggest limited benefit from repeated scans and significant side effects from the prescribed drugs.

Question 8: What criticisms are raised about radiographic screening programs like mammograms and DEXA scans?

Radiographic screening programs are criticized for failing to provide net benefits despite their widespread use. Using mammograms as an example, these programs are found to miss fast-growing cancers (which are unlikely to be caught in early stages during routine screening), while primarily detecting slow-growing cancers that might never endanger patients. False positives are common, leading to unnecessary psychological stress and potentially harmful treatments like breast removal.

For DEXA scans specifically, criticisms include their variability between machines and operators, their limited ability to predict actual bone strength and fracture risk, and the questionable value of repeated scans. Studies have found that once an initial DEXA result is obtained, little useful information is gained from repeating the study over the next 8 years, yet guidelines often recommend scans every 1-2 years. This approach appears driven more by financial incentives than medical necessity, as each scan typically costs between $150-$300. Additionally, the comparison to 30-year-old bone density creates a situation where normal aging is pathologized, leading to overdiagnosis and overtreatment.

Question 9: Which pharmaceutical drugs are known to cause or worsen osteoporosis?

Several classes of pharmaceutical drugs are known to cause or worsen osteoporosis. Hormone blockers like Lupron, which disable the body's production of sex hormones, commonly lead to significant bone weakening. Acid-blocking medications impair mineral absorption by reducing stomach acid and have been repeatedly linked to osteoporosis. Glucocorticoid steroids like prednisone are particularly harmful, doubling fracture risk, causing 5-15% bone loss annually, and leading to vertebral fractures in 37% of long-term users.

Other medications that compromise bone health include opioids, which delay fracture healing and increase fracture risk 4.13 times when used chronically; thiazodones used for diabetes; SSRI antidepressants; anticonvulsants; Depo-Provera; and aromatase inhibitors that prevent the conversion of testosterone to estrogen. High-dose steroid use increases the risk of vertebral fractures fivefold, making glucocorticoid-induced bone loss such a common problem that treating it is one of the few official FDA indications for bisphosphonates, despite the risks associated with these drugs.

Question 10: What is physiologic momentum, and how does it relate to chronic illnesses like osteoporosis?

Physiologic momentum refers to the body's gradual adaptation to circumstances, creating established patterns that become difficult to change. With chronic illnesses, by the time symptoms emerge, the maladaptive physiologic processes are firmly established and challenging to reverse. This concept explains why treating conditions like osteoporosis often requires significant time and effort.

For osteoporosis specifically, physiologic momentum manifests in the gradual remodeling of bone in response to loads and stresses placed upon it. When this adaptive process is disrupted (by factors like immobility, hormone changes, or medications), it creates a downward spiral that's difficult to reverse. Additionally, chronic diseases often create self-perpetuating cycles where various causes worsen each other. For example, osteoporosis increases immobility, poor circulation creates immobility, and immobility impairs both fluid circulation and bone strength. Breaking this cycle requires addressing multiple factors simultaneously and consistently over time to create a new, healthier physiologic momentum in the body.

Question 11: How does mobility or lack thereof affect bone health?

Mobility plays a crucial role in bone health since bone growth depends upon signals generated from loading weight on the body. When bones are compressed under weight, electrical currents are created that stimulate bone growth and remodeling. This explains why sedentary lifestyles contribute significantly to increasing osteoporosis rates in America. Studies demonstrate this relationship clearly – sedentary postmenopausal women lost 2.26% of their bone mass in a year, while those who participated in weight training programs instead experienced a 1.17% increase.

The contribution of immobility to osteoporosis also illustrates a challenging aspect of chronic diseases – they often create self-perpetuating downward spirals. Osteoporosis increases immobility, poor circulation creates immobility, and immobility simultaneously impairs fluid circulation and bone strength. Additionally, sunlight exposure has been shown to increase bone density, further highlighting how problematic being sedentary indoors can be for bone health. This mechanism also explains why astronauts experience rapid bone loss in space – the lack of gravity removes the weight-bearing signals bones need to maintain their strength.

Question 12: What role do hormones play in osteoporosis, particularly estrogen and progesterone?

Hormones play a vital role in bone health, with disruption of sex hormones being a major contributor to osteoporosis. Drugs like Lupron that disable the body's production of sex hormones commonly lead to significant bone weakening, with injured patients often reporting they "have bones like an 80-year-old" despite being much younger. The hormonal shifts of menopause, particularly declining estrogen levels, are a well-recognized factor in bone loss among postmenopausal women.

While supplemental estrogen appears to help prevent bone loss, there are concerns about excessive and unbalanced estrogen causing cancers. More importantly, the article argues that progesterone may be more critical than estrogen for bone health. Progesterone imparts elasticity to bones and induces osteoblast activity, allowing healthy bones to bend under stress and spring back rather than breaking. Unlike estrogen, progesterone supplementation is described as "almost never dangerous" and highly effective at preventing fractures. For men, increasing testosterone levels can help with bone loss, though the benefit is not as significant as hormonal interventions for women.

Question 13: How does inflammation contribute to osteoporosis?

Inflammation contributes significantly to osteoporosis through specific biochemical pathways. Patients with chronic inflammatory diseases tend to be at greater risk for osteoporosis because the cytokines classically associated with inflammatory disease states (such as TNF-α and IL-6) activate key receptors like RANKL. These activated receptors cause osteoclasts to dismantle bone at an accelerated rate compared to normal bone turnover.

This inflammatory mechanism creates a situation where bone is broken down faster than it can be rebuilt, leading to net bone loss over time. The process continues until the underlying inflammatory disease generating those cytokines is addressed. This connection between inflammation and bone loss highlights why treating chronic inflammatory conditions is an important aspect of maintaining bone health, and why anti-inflammatory approaches may be beneficial for those with or at risk for osteoporosis.

Question 14: What mineral deficiencies are linked to osteoporosis, and why do they occur?

Mineral deficiencies are strongly linked to osteoporosis since bones are composed of minerals. The most commonly needed minerals for bone health include boron, manganese, zinc, strontium, vitamin K, molybdenum, and silica, with others like calcium, copper, iron, phosphorus, and selenium sometimes being necessary. These deficiencies occur for several key reasons: stomach acid deficiency (which impairs mineral absorption), chronic depletion of micronutrients from soil due to industrial agricultural practices, and the chelating effects of herbicides like Roundup that bind essential minerals in soil.

Stomach acid deficiency is particularly significant because it prevents proper absorption of minerals from food. This can be caused by acid-blocking medications (repeatedly shown to cause osteoporosis) or the natural decline in stomach acid production that occurs with aging. The latter may partly explain why osteoporosis increases with age. Additionally, food processing often removes mineral-rich components (such as when refining whole grains), further reducing mineral intake. Roundup's action as a chelating agent that binds minerals like magnesium in soil prevents these essential nutrients from entering the food chain and ultimately our bodies.

Question 15: How might water fluoridation affect bone health?

Water fluoridation's effect on bone health is complex and potentially harmful. Fluoride was originally added to water supplies as a disposal method for industrial toxic waste, justified by claims it could protect teeth. While fluoride increases bone density, the resulting bone is less healthy and functions abnormally. This parallels the problem with bisphosphonates – both increase density but potentially create brittle, dysfunctional bones.

Numerous studies have linked fluoride exposure to osteomalacia, a condition where bones soften and become more fracture-prone. Additionally, research has found that administering fluoride increases rather than decreases fracture risk, despite increasing measurable bone density. This contradiction highlights the article's central argument that bone density alone is an inadequate measure of bone health. More recent research even suggests fluoride may actually decrease bone density, contradicting earlier assumptions. However, since osteoporosis is defined by loss of bone density rather than actual bone strength or fracture risk, the author doesn't consider fluoride to be the primary cause of increasing osteoporosis rates.

Question 16: Which environmental toxins are associated with osteoporosis?

A wide range of environmental toxins have been linked to osteoporosis through their ability to inhibit bone formation. These include organophosphates, Bisphenol A (BPA), aluminum, cadmium, nicotine, lead, mercury, triclosans, and many other persistent organic pollutants. Each of these substances interferes with normal bone metabolism in various ways, collectively contributing to the increasing prevalence of bone disorders.

In addition to these direct toxins, certain consumable products like soda have been shown to significantly increase the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. The presence of these diverse environmental toxins may help explain why osteoporosis has become increasingly common in industrialized societies, where exposure to multiple chemical compounds is virtually unavoidable. Heavy metals like lead, which may be stored in bones during childhood, can be released into the body as bones break down with age, potentially causing additional health complications beyond the osteoporosis itself.

Question 17: What is the Chinese medical perspective on osteoporosis?

The Chinese medical perspective views osteoporosis through the lens of several interconnected concepts. According to ancient Chinese texts, bone health depends on the health of the "marrow," which in turn depends on the health of the kidneys. This connection between kidneys and bones has gained some scientific support, as chronic kidney disease strongly correlates with osteoporosis and bone fractures. Traditional Chinese medicine also believes in a constitutional vitality called "Jing" or essence that follows specific cycles throughout life, peaking at age 28 in women and 32 in men, then gradually declining.

Chinese medicine offers various treatments for waning kidney energy and its effects on bones, including specific acupuncture points (BL-23, KI-3, and BL-11). However, it views the decline of Jing as an inevitable consequence of aging that can only be slowed but not reversed. Several theories explain the kidney-bone connection: kidneys govern mineral excretion, regulate vitamin D, affect hormone secretion, and play a key role in maintaining physiologic zeta potential. The text suggests that modern environmental factors may be accelerating the natural decline of Jing, contributing to earlier onset of conditions like osteoporosis.

Question 18: How is kidney health connected to bone health?

Kidney health connects to bone health through several mechanisms. Since kidneys govern the excretion of minerals from the body, when their function becomes abnormal, they can cause mineral depletion needed for bones and may trigger bone breakdown to replace missing ions like calcium. Additionally, kidneys regulate vitamin D in the body, which plays a key role in maintaining bone density and calcium absorption.

Another important connection is through the physiologic zeta potential. Kidneys play a key role in regulating this potential by eliminating ions that impair it while retaining supportive ions. As kidney function declines with age, they lose the ability to maintain this physiologic zeta potential, which may directly affect bone strength. This may explain why Chinese medicine traditionally connects kidney function to bone marrow health. The relationship between declining kidney function and increasing bone fragility with age suggests that supporting kidney health could be an underappreciated approach to preventing osteoporosis.

Question 19: What is Jing (essence) in Chinese medicine, and how does it relate to bone health?

Jing (essence) in Chinese medicine is a constitutional vitality that humans are born with, which initially causes bodies to develop as it peaks and then to decline as it wanes. It follows specific cycles—a 7-year cycle in women and an 8-year cycle in men—peaking at the 4th cycle (age 28 in women, 32 in men). At each reiteration of these cycles, characteristic constitutional changes occur in the body, including those affecting bone health.

Chinese medicine views the decline of Jing as an inevitable consequence of aging that can be slowed but not reversed, with this decline directly affecting bone integrity. The author suggests that modern environmental factors may be accelerating the natural decline of Jing, contributing to earlier onset of bone disorders. Some researchers have proposed that the concept of declining Jing may correlate with the brain's changing secretion of hormones into the body, as many effects occurring at each 7 or 8-year cycle correlate with the presence or absence of specific hormones. This provides a potential bridge between traditional Chinese medical concepts and modern understanding of hormonal influences on bone health.

Question 20: What is the physiologic zeta potential, and how might it relate to osteoporosis?

The physiologic zeta potential refers to an electrical charge distribution in the body that affects how particles interact, particularly in fluids and tissues. The author believes this potential is a primary factor in aging, as it naturally declines with age due to kidney function changes, and restoring it may reverse many consequences of aging. Evidence supporting the connection between zeta potential and bone health comes from studies of potassium citrate, which restores zeta potential and has been shown to improve bone health, reducing bone turnover and calcium loss while improving bone density and architecture by 1.5-2%.

The connection may function through several mechanisms. Since bones are relatively rigid, their blood supply travels through tightly bound bone channels that are vulnerable to compression. The physiologic zeta potential determines an artery's resistance to external compression impeding blood flow, potentially explaining the traditional Chinese medicine belief that kidneys nourish bone marrow. Additionally, the decline in bone health with aging parallels the general dehydration and loss of springiness in tissues also seen with aging. These may be connected through liquid crystalline water, which correlates with zeta potential and is one of the primary factors creating strength and resiliency in the body.

Question 21: How does circulation affect bone health?

Circulation plays a vital role in bone health by delivering necessary nutrients and removing waste products. Since bones are relatively rigid structures, their blood supply travels through tightly bound bone channels that are more vulnerable to compression issues. The physiologic zeta potential largely determines how well blood can flow through these constricted passages, as it affects an artery's resistance to external compression.

Poor circulation creates a self-perpetuating downward spiral in bone health. As circulation decreases, nutrient delivery to bones diminishes, weakening them further. Weakened bones may in turn affect posture and movement, further compromising circulation. This helps explain why conditions that affect blood flow, such as chronic diseases with poor circulation, often correlate with decreased bone density, and why improving blood flow (particularly through improving zeta potential) is considered an important aspect of restoring bone health.

Question 22: What metabolic disorders might cause osteoporosis?

Metabolic disorders can sometimes cause osteoporosis, with parathyroid adenomas being the most common issue encountered. These adenomas cause excessive parathyroid hormone secretion, which triggers calcium to be removed from bones and dumped into the bloodstream. This not only weakens bones but creates a variety of significant symptoms beyond bone loss, including confusion, memory loss, depression, irritability, kidney stones, bone pain, joint pain, general aches, abdominal pain, unexpected fractures, heartburn, nausea, vomiting, constipation, high blood pressure, increased urination, and heart arrhythmias.

Despite being taught to medical students, parathyroid adenomas frequently go unrecognized by physicians. One of the easiest flags for potential parathyroid adenomas is persistently elevated blood calcium levels, typically anything over 10 mg/dL (normal range is around 8.5 to 10.2 mg/dL). When elevated levels are found, follow-up testing for parathyroid hormone levels is warranted, particularly if they are on the upper end of normal (e.g., 50-60 pg/mL). Identifying and treating these adenomas can provide dramatic improvement for patients previously diagnosed with complex or treatment-resistant osteoporosis.

Question 23: What exercise recommendations are given for improving bone health?

Several exercise approaches are recommended for improving bone health. Using a small rebounder trampoline is considered one of the best methods for improving bone density, as the small bounces repeatedly generate the electrical signals that stimulate bone growth. Vibrating plates to stand on provide some benefit but are considered less practical due to cost and inconsistent patient use. Regular daily walking is emphasized as the most practical and effective approach for protecting bone health, with benefits extending beyond bones to support longevity and fluid circulation throughout the body.

For patients with compromised mobility, several stepping-stone approaches are suggested: exercising in pools to build capacity for walking; starting with minor load-bearing exercises like carrying a 5-pound weight in a backpack; improving blood flow to the brain to enhance neurological coordination; addressing lax ligaments with prolotherapy or manganese supplementation; and practicing Tai Chi to develop coordination and balance necessary for walking. These approaches help patients build up enough strength and coordination to engage in the walking that will ultimately benefit their bone health.

Question 24: What approach to hormonal treatment is suggested for osteoporosis?

The suggested approach to hormonal treatment emphasizes progesterone over estrogen. While estrogen supplementation may help prevent bone loss, concerns exist about its potential to cause cancers, especially at higher doses or when unbalanced. Instead, progesterone is highlighted as the primary hormone that imparts elasticity to bones and induces osteoblast activity. Unlike estrogen, progesterone is described as "almost never dangerous" and highly effective at preventing fractures. The recommended protocol targets progesterone levels above 200 pg/mL, achieved through first using saliva testing and then applying topical progesterone cream.

Since estrogen counteracts progesterone, achieving a healthy progesterone-to-estrogen ratio often requires lowering estrogen levels. The approach suggests getting saliva estradiol levels below 1.2 pg/mL, which is lower than what many hormone doctors recommend. For cases requiring estrogen supplementation (particularly after serious fractures), estriol (E3) or a mix of E3 and E2 applied topically is considered safest, avoiding the toxicities seen with oral preparations. Adequate progesterone is emphasized as necessary to oppose estrogen's cancer-causing tendencies. For men, testosterone supplementation is recommended when levels are low, though its benefits for bone are described as less significant than hormonal interventions for women.

Question 25: What supplement protocol is recommended for treating osteoporosis?

The supplement protocol for osteoporosis follows a tiered approach based on observed effectiveness. Boron is identified as the most commonly needed supplement, followed by manganese, zinc, and strontium. For patients healing from fractures, Standard Process's Biost is recommended. The next tier includes vitamin K, molybdenum, and silica, followed by calcium, copper, iron, phosphorus, selenium, vitamin D, and amino acid supplements as needed in certain cases.

Specific guidance is provided for several key supplements: Manganese, crucial for connective tissue development and bone strength, works better when taken 3-4 times weekly rather than daily. Strontium increases osteoblast activity while inhibiting osteoclasts but should be used at lower doses with careful monitoring due to potential toxicity concerns. Molybdenum and phosphorus require careful dosing as their effects reverse when too much is given. Amino acid supplementation benefits many older patients whose stomach acid has declined, impairing protein digestion; bones specifically need alanine, glycine, and lysine. Additional supplements sometimes recommended include magnesium, chloride, sodium, potassium, sulfur, vitamins A, B, C, D, E, collagen, horsetail or stinging nettles, and mitochondrial support supplements.

Question 26: Why are bone broths considered beneficial for bone health?

Bone broths are considered one of the healthiest foods for bone health because they contain a variety of nutrients, including growth factors that support bone development and repair. The article specifically highlights bone broths made from the knee joints of cows or deer as particularly useful for bone health and collagen repletion, provided the animals are grass-fed or wild. These joint-based broths appear to contain specific compounds that directly support bone and connective tissue strength.

The emphasis on bone broths connects to the article's broader point about seeing bone as living tissue rather than an inanimate structural object. By consuming broths made from animal bones, particularly from specific joints, the body receives building blocks needed for its own bone repair and maintenance. Since quality bone broths are often not commercially available, the article notes they typically need to be made at home, with ox knee joints generally available by request. Additionally, the article mentions that raw milk has been shown to help women recover from osteoporosis, as demonstrated by DEXA scans, suggesting another traditional food with potential benefits for bone health.

Question 27: What is the role of stomach acid in mineral absorption and bone health?

Stomach acid plays a crucial role in mineral absorption and bone health by enabling the body to properly break down and absorb dietary minerals essential for bone formation. A stomach acid deficiency often prevents proper absorption of minerals from food, directly contributing to mineral deficiencies that weaken bones. Two primary causes of this deficiency are identified: acid-blocking medications (which have been repeatedly shown to cause osteoporosis) and the natural decline in stomach acid production that occurs with aging.

The connection between declining stomach acid and age may partly explain why osteoporosis increases in older populations. Beyond mineral absorption, insufficient stomach acid can also impair protein digestion, leading to amino acid deficiencies that further compromise bone health. Many older patients benefit from amino acid supplementation for this reason. The article notes that stomach acid deficiency is not only important for bone health but is also one of the most common causes of acid reflux (counter to conventional wisdom) and autoimmunity, highlighting how this single physiological factor can impact multiple bodily systems.

Question 28: How do modern agricultural practices impact the mineral content in food?

Modern agricultural practices have chronically depleted essential micronutrients and minerals from soil, creating what the article calls a "huge problem" for human health, including bone development. Industrial farming methods tend to focus on maximizing crop yields through synthetic fertilizers that primarily replace nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, while neglecting the dozens of trace minerals needed for optimal plant and human health. Over generations of farming the same land without proper mineral replenishment, soils become progressively depleted of these essential elements.

Additionally, food processing further removes mineral-rich components of food, such as when whole grains are refined. This two-fold problem—depletion at the source and removal during processing—means that many modern diets provide significantly fewer minerals than historically consumed, even when caloric intake is adequate. This mineral insufficiency directly impacts bone formation and maintenance, as minerals form the structural foundation of bone tissue. The problem is compounded by herbicides like Roundup, which act as chelating agents that bind essential minerals in the soil (particularly magnesium and other +2 cations), further preventing them from entering the food chain and ultimately our bodies.

Question 29: How does Roundup (herbicide) potentially affect minerals and bone health?

Roundup potentially affects minerals and bone health through its action as a chelating agent that binds essential minerals in soil, particularly the +2 cations like magnesium. This binding prevents these crucial minerals from being absorbed by plants and subsequently entering the food chain. When humans consume foods grown in Roundup-treated soil, they receive fewer essential minerals needed for bone formation and maintenance, contributing to mineral deficiencies linked to osteoporosis.

This mechanism represents one of the less obvious ways that agricultural chemicals affect human health—not through direct toxicity, but by altering nutrient availability. Magnesium, one of the minerals most affected by Roundup's chelating properties, plays important roles in bone formation and strength. The widespread use of Roundup in conventional agriculture means this mineral-binding effect potentially impacts much of the food supply, creating a systemic reduction in mineral availability that may contribute to increasing rates of bone disorders in populations consuming conventionally grown foods.

Question 30: Why is elasticity and mobility of bones considered more important than density?

Elasticity and mobility of bones are considered more important than density because these qualities determine how bones respond to stress. When healthy bones are subjected to loading stress, they bend to accommodate that stress and then spring back to their original shape, preventing fractures. In contrast, bones that are dense but brittle will break once they begin to bend, regardless of density measurements. This distinction explains why treatments that increase density without improving elasticity may not actually reduce fracture risk.

The article emphasizes that conventional approaches like bisphosphonates may improve DEXA scores (density measurements) without necessarily improving health outcomes. By focusing on progesterone (which imparts elasticity to bones) rather than estrogen, and by addressing the multiple factors that contribute to bone strength beyond simple mineral content, the approach aims to create bones that can withstand real-world stresses. This perspective challenges the conventional medical focus on treating numbers (like T-scores) under the belief that improving those measurements automatically creates health. Instead, it suggests that functional qualities of bone—its ability to flex, adapt, and remodel—may be more relevant to preventing the fractures that actually impact patients' lives.

Question 31: How do steroids like prednisone affect bone health?

Steroids like prednisone significantly impair bone health through multiple mechanisms. Glucocorticoid steroids have been shown to double the risk of fractures (even more so for vertebral fractures), cause a 5-15% loss of bone mass each year at typical doses, and lead to vertebral fractures in 37% of long-term users. High-dose steroid use increases the risk of vertebral fractures fivefold. The effect is so pronounced that glucocorticoid-induced bone loss is one of the few official FDA indications for prescribing bisphosphonates, despite their own considerable risks.

The damage caused by steroids to bone health illustrates how pharmaceutical interventions for one condition can create serious problems in other bodily systems. While steroids may effectively treat certain inflammatory or autoimmune conditions, their impact on bone metabolism creates a significant tradeoff. This highlights the importance of considering the whole-body effects of medications rather than focusing solely on their primary intended action. The article suggests that addressing the root causes of conditions requiring steroids, or finding alternative treatments with fewer side effects, may be preferable to accepting bone damage as an inevitable consequence of steroid therapy.

Question 32: What is the relationship between high-protein diets and bone health?

The relationship between protein intake and bone health appears to follow a U-shaped curve, where both insufficient and excessive protein can be problematic. While low protein diets harm bones by not providing the amino acids needed for bone formation, high protein diets can also be detrimental. This is because high protein consumption creates acidity in the body, which then leaches minerals from bones to buffer this acid load. This mineral leaching process is similar to what occurs when drinking soda, another acidic substance linked to increased osteoporosis risk.

Jonathan Wright, described as one of the most knowledgeable people in natural medicine, highlights this balanced perspective on protein and bone health. He recommends adequate but not excessive protein intake, coupled with regular consumption of green leafy vegetables to provide alkalizing minerals that help counteract dietary acid load. This nuanced view suggests that dietary recommendations for bone health should focus not just on ensuring adequate intake of bone-building nutrients, but also on maintaining acid-base balance to prevent mineral loss from existing bone tissue.

Question 33: What is the significance of viewing bone as living tissue rather than a static structure?

Viewing bone as living tissue rather than a static structure is significant because it fundamentally changes our approach to bone health. The article emphasizes that very few people appreciate that bone is "very much a living tissue" that behaves quite differently from the dead bones we normally encounter. This living nature means bones continuously adapt to stresses and demands placed upon them through an active remodeling process, rather than being fixed structures that simply degrade over time.

This perspective shift has practical implications for treatment. Instead of simply trying to increase bone density through medications that block natural breakdown processes, it suggests focusing on supporting the body's natural bone-building mechanisms through appropriate nutrition, hormonal balance, load-bearing exercise, and reducing inflammation. By recognizing that bones are dynamic tissues engaged in constant renewal, treatments can aim to restore proper functioning of this natural cycle rather than artificially manipulating one aspect of it. The article concludes by suggesting that many traditional medical systems recognized this dynamic nature of bone, and modern approaches would benefit from incorporating this wisdom.

Question 34: How does potassium citrate potentially improve bone health?

Potassium citrate potentially improves bone health through its effect on the physiologic zeta potential. Due to its charge distribution, potassium citrate is identified as the primary agent used to restore this potential in the body. Studies have found that potassium citrate reduces bone turnover and calcium loss, while creating a 1.5-2% improvement in bone density and architecture. These benefits appear to be connected to how potassium citrate affects the electrical properties of tissues and fluids in the body.

The mechanism likely involves improving blood circulation within bone tissue. Since bones are relatively rigid, their blood supply travels through tightly bound channels that are more vulnerable to compression. The physiologic zeta potential determines how well blood vessels resist external compression, potentially explaining why improving this potential with potassium citrate enhances bone marrow architecture. Additionally, the physiologic zeta potential correlates with the presence of liquid crystalline water in the body, which creates strength and resiliency in tissues. By improving this fundamental aspect of cellular and tissue function, potassium citrate may address bone health at a more fundamental level than approaches focused solely on bone density.

Question 35: What alternative approaches to conventional osteoporosis care are suggested?

Alternative approaches to conventional osteoporosis care focus on addressing root causes rather than simply increasing bone density. These include restoring proper hormonal balance (emphasizing progesterone over estrogen), ensuring adequate mineral intake through targeted supplementation, improving stomach acid production for better mineral absorption, engaging in appropriate weight-bearing exercise (particularly walking), consuming traditional foods like bone broths and raw milk, addressing inflammation, avoiding medications that harm bones, improving kidney function, and enhancing the physiologic zeta potential with potassium citrate.

This holistic approach represents a fundamental shift from conventional treatments that primarily rely on bisphosphonates to increase bone density. Instead of viewing osteoporosis as an inevitable consequence of aging that requires pharmaceutical intervention, it's presented as a condition resulting from multiple factors that can be addressed through comprehensive lifestyle and nutritional approaches. The article suggests that by understanding bone as living tissue and supporting its natural remodeling processes, it's possible to restore genuine bone strength rather than just improving density measurements. This approach aims to create bones that are not only dense but also flexible and resilient, ultimately reducing fracture risk more effectively than conventional treatments alone.

