Te Reagan
I bought a smart scale that measures bone density. I’m using to track my weight, hydration, and fat levels. This scale says that I have average bone density. And that my visceral is 1 percent.

My friend told me I needed to be scanned in order to determine my bone density. I told her that I’d take a hard pass as I did not believe it was necessary. She got completely upset with me.

And this is what I do not understand. It’s not only the medical community, it’s all your friends and family too.

After having doctors tell me that I was suffering from old age and that I should learn to manage/live with chronic fatigue, arthritis, and other health issues…. I fired them all. Took control of my own health.

I’m about four years into my journey and I’ve cured what doctors told me couldn’t be cured through diet and exercise.

So funny, I had to go see doctor to get paper work signed for comfort animal. Doc tried and tried to talk me into test. He told test were needed because I had not had any for four years.

I asked him he had even look at my records. He had the records in his hands. Then I asked him if he recognized me? He looked at me perplexed. I connected the dots for him. Reminded him of that old age comment. He was floored. Then said that I needed to be tested now more than ever because of what he considered rapid change. I declined and thanked him for all his help. He’s the only MD in my small little town.

He never once asked me how I turned it all around. He wasn’t interested. And if I thought he’d work with me, I might have let him do all the blood test. However, he didn’t help me when I needed it the most. He actually caused me to almost give up and resign myself to life in the recliner. But, he may of actually saved me with that old age comment, because that comment probably pissed me off. I was only 58 at the time.

I eventually got a second opinion. Had to travel to get it. I ended up having two tick borne illnesses and one was attacking my red blood cells and I had it for over a year according to antibody test.

After I got the tick illnesses cleared, I concentrated on diet and exercise and gratitude.

I’m back to my old self. Very active. Happy and healthy.

ABIGAIL REPORTS
A Patient Cured is a Patient Lost.

I beat a decades-old Nexium con by accident. I'd been looking at the Apple Cider Vinegar with Mother's for weight, as I'd hit 177 lb. The first 5 lbs was a bout of food poisoning from Pleez coating on a Heritage orange. As a Type 2, BS control had to be considered. Today I weighed 127.8. A year's journey on how to eat as 'clean' as I could. I'm about 80/20 on that. Seed oils are gone; I've read labels for a long time. Learning to look up terms I am not familiar with.

Biden's runation on our economy sent me back to gardening and more canning. This weather Modification is playing havoc on that plan and our Farmers.

My A1C has been steady at 6-6.4 for nearly 9 months now. I began adding a spoon of local honey, and fresh low-cal 100% juices, I made or were from seeded watermelon. It's Strawberry season in Tennessee, and as I can my jams, I have leftover Cane Sugar juice. I put in a Mason jar for the fridge. The 2 mixed taste good, not too sweet.

Jaw bone loss is more my issue, despite the Gram of Calcium Citrate for decades. OA, thumb surgery, and a clean broken wrist leave my hands stiff and painful, not as agile.

Great Article.

