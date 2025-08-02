Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heimdall66's avatar
Heimdall66
8h

Another fantastic read.

Dr. Tenpenny was one of a few trustworthy doctors we used to navigate successfully throught that plandemic. I’m so thankful for her and have learned so much in these last five years that I wish I had known 30 years ago instead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gecko1's avatar
Gecko1
8h

Smallpox, Inoculation, and the Revolutionary War https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/smallpox-inoculation-revolutionary-war.htm

No less an authority than the US National Parks Service informs us that Bostonians were being inoculated as far back as 1721 - all based on the advice of a West African slave owned by an influential local minister. Smallpox was deemed to be caused by a virus originating in Africa and somehow had spread to Europe and the New World. No hypodermic needles back then, so I guess the inoculation rite was done with scratching to break the protective skin barrier. Commander George Washington the freemason later made a point of inoculating his troops so they could fight the British - although there are some - like myself - who believe the war of Independence was more or less a staged hoax and that "America" continued on under freemasonic control from London after 1776 as before. And that pattern would seem to extend to the present day, with every US president being an acting freemason.

Vaccines and Rockefelleresque allopathic medicine appear intrinsically linked. No doubt making money is a large part of this evil practice, but it does seem that the cult of the needle goes deeper than that. A satanic trauma-based ritual poisoning steeped in freemasonic voodoo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture