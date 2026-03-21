Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
3hEdited

Mercola is recommending BFRT, and when he recommends something, it always raises a red flag. At the time, when athletes were dropping dead in the fields, he encouraged people to exercise. I responded by showing that exercise became weaponized:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-weaponization-of-exercise

Restricting blood flow increases the risk of blood clots, and only the AI that compiled the convid injections knows what the metallic-rubbery clots are that are found in the veins of the dead. Chances are, ALL "vaccines" contain something similar now, and a single shot can suffice.

Mercola also recommends DMSO, which seems to pose its own dangers:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/why-is-dmso-being-popularized

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eileen's avatar
eileen
2h

I used to be in the fitness industry and it is full of gimmicks, although some like the risers used in group exercise classes have proven to be more than a gimmick. BFR is another one. However, those recommending this type of training developed a scoring system that excludes most elderly women, the group most likely to benefit from low resistance exercises that increase muscle mass. It is difficult to find an elderly person without a higher than 'normal' systolic pressure, especially after they lowered the threshold so just about everyone could have HBP.

I have to go back through some of the articles in Mercola's library to see if he also excludes elderly women, treating them as some frail crystalline wine glass that breathing on them can cause them to crack. I know lots of elderly women who grew up as farm girls and they are hardly so fragile that you can't allow them to do a few squats with 5lb weight and a band around their thighs else they'll die of some horrible circulatory disorder. They are stronger than I am and I have been a gym rat most of my adult life.

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