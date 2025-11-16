Lies are Unbekoming

Mark Brody
2h

Excellent exposition of the business model of big Pharma. I would add that while big Pharma has been demonized in this wealth extraction scheme, the progenitors of the program are likely the owners of big pharmaceutical companies- the large investment firms and multinational corporations you mention, such as Blackrock and State St. The connection between international banking, mega corporations, the billionaire class and big Pharma can not be overstated. Big Pharma is the weapon used by the greedy anti-humanist class who remain in the shadows as much as possible, meeting secretively to devise business plans such as what you describe in your essay. Rogers explored a new frontier with his revelation of epistemic capture and biological colonialism. You have built upon his foundation nicely to dissect for all who care to see it the inner workings of this evil program. Your essay should be required reading for anyone with an interest in health. Also, good for you in calling out the viral delusion. Notwithstanding the numerous takedowns of this position, which have been conveniently pruned of all science, and rest on the same religious conviction that supports the vaccine religion, the evidence does not support viral contagion. "Viruses" may exist, but not in the way we are all taught to believe. They may be cell breakdown products, exosomal extrusions, or something else we have not yet fully understood. For those who still doubt, read a review of the scientific literature on viral contagion entitled "Can You Catch A Cold?" by Daniel Roytas. You can guess what the answer is.

Lewis Coleman
18m

Kudos for this insightful essay that deserves to be re-read several times.

Power, politics, privilege, and profit prevail over all human activities, to the point of threatening survival. Civilization is as fragile as it is precious, and the seeds of destruction are sewn into its very fabric. There's a reason that no nation or empire has yet survived the test of time. Human civilization is analogous to the “social order” of less intelligent species that is founded on innate inherited characteristics, but God and evolution have gifted humans with a form of intelligence that is superior to that of “lower” life forms, though it remains woefully limited. Civilization may be viewed as a Darwinian test to determine if humans intelligence can moderate innate emotional inclinations to control greed and violence and create a stable civilization.

We have invented the printing press and paper money, which spawned Industrial Revolutions that have lifted the bulk of humanity out of abject poverty, and given us time to think. This, in turn, has spawned rapidly advancing computer technology that appears to promise unprecedented freedom from manual labor and even more time to think, and we damn well better learn how to use that time wisely to address the problems that threaten our existence.

Evolution takes no prisoners, and the fossil record reflects countless species that didn’t survive the test of time. We might be next. www.stressmechanism.com

