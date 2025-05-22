Lies are Unbekoming

Lisa
6h

I’ve been raw feeding my animals for the last 25 years. All I see is good health. No infections from feeding raw, no obstructions or perforations from feeding raw bones. Good long lives, I currently have a 17 year old that looks and behaves much younger, she could easily pass for 8. I also stopped vaccinating long ago. Between the food and the lack of vaccines their health remains excellent for a long time.

pimaCanyon
8hEdited

Regardless of the purity of ingredients, avoid kibble especially for cats. My wife lost a cat to diabetes years ago. When one of our cats, Juniper, developed diabetes and we had to give him insulin shots, my wife asked the vet, "what's going on? I had another cat develop diabetes." The vet said, we don't know, but we think it might be the food. So my wife researched it on the web, found a vet online who claimed she had cured all cats of adult onset diabetes by getting them off of kibble. Doesn't matter whether the kibble is grain free, it's the conversion of the food to kibble that makes it toxic, at least for some cats.

So we switched Juniper to canned food. Within a few days, he went into insulin shock when we gave him his insulin shot. So we reduced the amount to the lowest possible and next time he went into insulin shock again. That was it, no more insulin, and he lived another 13 years, died at the ripe old age of 21.

We did switch him and our other cats to all raw soon after putting him on canned because about every 3rd meal of the canned food, he'd puke it all up. So he was on ground whole chicken, bones and all, ground up in our meat grinder for those 13 years.

Our dog was mostly raw all her life, eating mostly raw green tripe, with a small amount of lightly cooked liver. She passed at age 15 in 2020.

I'm partial to raw for many reasons. Seems to keep them heathy and gives them a long life. And of all the things they can eat, raw produces poop with the least amount of smell!

