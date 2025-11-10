Lies are Unbekoming

Robert Townshend
6h

Well put. Thank you.

Chemical self-mutilation has affected more people than know it. Probably it has seriously affected all of us in one way or another. Symptom removal can be described as many things, but not as healing or medicine.

Through most of my now long life a prescribed pill, organ removal or device has been regarded as routine, no more controversial than smoking in the 1960s. They knew in the 60's about the catastrophic effects of smoking and they knew what the pill would do to women globally. Not hard to work it out, even if you are not a doctor. Commonsense only required. To render chemically infertile must involve grave unwanted consequences, not to be trivialised by the description "side effect". Still they prescribed and sold it.

I want, like anyone, to trust. I can't trust. There are not grounds for trust. It's too bad.

Brian Costello
7h

Wemon Have Been Guinea Pigs. For a 100 Years. Just another Cog in the Eugenics Movement. Sadly. Also used Wemons Rights Movement along with it. And got Wemon out into the Workforce. So They could Tax Two in the Household. But Best of All. Then They Took Control of The Children. Through Lack of Education. 😢😢. Every Aspect Planned. For Profit While Doing So. This is Just a Simple Man’s Opinion.

