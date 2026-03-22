Dr. Christopher Exley spent twenty-five years at Keele University as the world’s leading authority on aluminium in biological systems. He published peer-reviewed research documenting aluminium’s accumulation in human tissue, its persistence in the body following vaccine injection, and its presence in the brains of people who died with autism — concentrations his team described as some of the highest ever recorded in human brain tissue. His funding was withdrawn. His research access was removed. The pressure came from vaccine industry interests, and his university complied.

The research didn’t change. The findings didn’t change. The papers are published, the data is available, and it says what it says.

Exley is one of thirteen researchers in this book. The pattern is not unique to him.

Beyond Official Medicine: Thirteen Conversations With Researchers Who Followed the Evidence is now available to paid subscribers.

The thirteen researchers interviewed are:

All thirteen interviews were published on this Substack. They appear here collected into a single volume, each with its original introduction, for the first time. The complete text runs to well over 150,000 words. Readers who followed these conversations as they were published will find them in one place. Readers coming to them fresh will find that reading them together is a different experience than reading them one at a time.

Each conversation was published separately and stands on its own. Read together, the picture is harder to dismiss. Researchers working in different disciplines, using different methods, starting from different questions, keep arriving at the same places. That convergence is not visible when the interviews are read one at a time, months apart. It is visible here.

The conversations cover three broad areas.

The first is the machinery of vaccines and disease. J.B. Handley documents how aluminium adjuvant nanoparticles travel from injection site to brain, carried by immune cells across the blood-brain barrier, where they trigger permanent neuroinflammation. Guillemette Crépeaux has spent a decade in the laboratory running the biodistribution and toxicity studies that regulators never required. Dr. Christopher Exley found extraordinarily high aluminium concentrations in post-mortem brain tissue from individuals who died with autism. Stephanie Seneff has tracked glyphosate’s disruption of the gut microbiome across two hundred published papers — and its statistical correlation with an autism rate that now stands at one in 36 American children.

The second is the foundations. Dr. Thomas Cowan, forty-five years in practice, makes the case that every symptom has a meaning and that disease is the body attempting resolution. Dawn Lester and David Parker spent a decade reading the mainstream medical literature and found it internally contradictory — their 700-page investigation is the most comprehensive dismantling of germ theory available to a general reader. Mark Gober examined why the virus isolation method has lacked a proper independent variable since 1954 and what that means for everything built on top of it. Dr. Andreas Kalcker has documented what chlorine dioxide does in clinical settings, and what the regulatory response reveals. Dana Ullman has accumulated fifty years of peer-reviewed evidence for homeopathy. It is met not with refutation but with silence.

The third covers territory official medicine does not measure. Eileen McKusick spent decades mapping the human biofield through clinical work with sound. Dr. Marizelle Arce practices terrain medicine with patients for whom conventional medicine had no more answers. Jamie Andrews ran the control experiments that virology has never run — and found particles indistinguishable from claimed viruses in uninfected cell cultures. He also ran over two hundred PCR tests on household foods. The test does not detect genetic sequences. It detects electrical charge.

Not all thirteen researchers would agree with each other on every point. Some of their frameworks sit in tension. What unifies them is not a shared doctrine but a shared practice: following evidence wherever it led, regardless of the professional cost. Several of them paid that cost. This book records what they found.

I followed a question. These thirteen people gave their time and knowledge to help answer it — in several cases considerably more than that. I am grateful to all of them.

The question that sent me here was: what else have they lied to me about? These thirteen conversations answer it.

Beyond Official Medicine is available now for paid subscribers, alongside the full library of my other books .

If you’re already a paid subscriber, the PDF is below. If you’re not, it will appear here once you upgrade (refresh the page.)

A Note on Pricing

When I set up this Substack five years ago, I accidentally set the subscription price in Australian dollars instead of US dollars. At some point I noticed the mistake but decided to leave it. Keep the price low, let the work speak for itself, see what happens.

Five years and over 1,300 posts later, here we are. The annual subscription has been $50 AUD the entire time. That changes on May 1.

From May 1, the annual subscription moves to $50 USD and the monthly to $5 USD. This is the first price change since I started.

If you’re a current paid subscriber, nothing changes. Your renewal rate stays the same for as long as you remain subscribed. You’re locked in.

If you’re a free subscriber considering an upgrade, you have until April 30 to lock in the current rate. Anyone who subscribes before May 1 keeps the $50 AUD annual rate at renewal.

Even at the new price, this is considerably cheaper than most Substacks in this space. Paid subscribers currently have access to 11 books and growing, 180+ book summaries and conversations in the audio library, and daily original content.

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