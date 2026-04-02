Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Thomas Bzik's avatar
Thomas Bzik
4d

Excellent, this should be required reading for "leaders". Bureaucracy creates a crazy outcome where the fabric of a complex layered system tragically manages to subsume individual responsibility. Too many participants understand the system well enough to succeed in their careers while either blatantly accelerating system failure or having no meaningful system impact. In my corporate "career" Career happiness could only be found whenever successfully extracting full license to do provide advice without asking permission. Even this retrospectively, sadly, was really more like a truce. One would tell them with high accuracy of coming predictable failures explicitly documenting and mathematically demonstrating the mechanisms of failure. This sometimes got me "removed" from the decision pathway in my case often because of being too effective at directly influencing the groups nominally making the involved key decision(s). After the resulting debacle, I would eventually be pulled back in to solve the created issue(s). At times, I felt like I was working in an asylum! Retrospectively, I was. Thank you for a thought provoking article.

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Gary Weglarz's avatar
Gary Weglarz
4d

Excellent analysis. Thank you. As a retired social worker who has worked within large ossified bureaucratic structures (the VA system) - which themselves were part of larger bureaucratic structures (the federal government itself) - I have certainly borne witness to difficulty of getting even hugely important information introduced into the system itself - and in a way that could effect change. Today of course the FDA and CDC come to mind as completely ossified institutional entities both structurally resistant to feedback and change for reasons the author outlined - AND simultaneously housing many individual members who are institutionally captured by monied interests in the form of pharmaceutical corporate lobby influence - offering a sort of "double whammy" in terms of preventing new actors such as RFK Jr. from being able to promote scientific evidence based "change" in those institutions. Watching "wild card" actors such as a federal judge weigh in to uphold institutional rigor mortis (and corruption) - only adds a Kafkaesque element to the daunting impediments we already face in our grass roots efforts to reform corrupt and unhealthy institutional functioning.

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