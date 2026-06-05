Glasses do not correct failing eyesight; they splint the strain that produced it and let that strain set deeper. This is the claim at the center of Better Eyesight Without Glasses, the lay guide to natural vision that Sterling Publishers issued in 2005: the blur an optician measures is not a fixed flaw in the apparatus of the eye but the visible result of strain — of staring, of holding the eye rigid, of the simple effort of trying too hard to see — and a lens ground to compensate for that strained eye corrects nothing underneath it. The eye is asked to do no work, so it does none; the muscular flexibility that ranges and shifts is lost; the prescription climbs. The dependency runs further than most wearers notice — those in glasses must hold their focus to the front and center to escape the distortion at the lens edge, and many report they cannot even hear as well with their glasses off, the habit having fixed itself across the senses. Reverse the optician’s causal arrow and the entire logic of correction inverts: it is the strain that produces the refractive error, not the error that produces the strain.

The byline on this edition is Chinthana Patkar; the method is not hers. Every element of it — palming, the swing, central fixation, shifting, the test of “seeing black” — is the work of William Horatio Bates, the New York ophthalmologist who developed the system across decades of clinical practice. Bates took his A.B. from Cornell in 1881 and his medical degree from Columbia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1885, and was a well-regarded eye surgeon before he broke with his own field. He set the method down in his 1920 book The Cure of Imperfect Sight by Treatment Without Glasses — issued under the cover title Perfect Sight Without Glasses — and in his monthly magazine Better Eyesight, which he published from 1919 to 1930; the title this 2005 edition carries descends from the abridgment his widow Emily issued in 1943, after his death. Bates was no fringe outsider who stumbled into medicine. He was a credentialed practitioner who reached his conclusions from inside the consulting room, by watching the eyesight of patients and colleagues improve when they set their glasses aside. That his findings put him in conflict with his peers is documented fact, not grievance — he held that other physicians were in thrall to the establishment, and the establishment returned the disregard.

When Bates wrote, ophthalmology had settled on the account it still teaches: the eye focuses by the ciliary muscle changing the curvature of the lens, and a refractive error is a fixed defect of the eye’s optics, correctable only by a compensating lens. Bates contradicted this at the root. He argued that the eye focuses not through the lens but through the extraocular muscles lengthening and shortening the whole eyeball, and that the refractive state is therefore not fixed but variable — responsive to tension and relaxation. The record is plain that this model contradicted mainstream ophthalmology then and contradicts it now, which is precisely what was at stake. If Bates was right, the permanent prescription rested on a reversed cause, and a large and growing trade in lenses was selling a prop for a condition it helped entrench. The response was not confined to professional dismissal; it extended to legal pressure on those who taught the method, including the prosecution of the teacher Margaret Corbett in 1940–41. The 1943 abridgment that gave the book its title was a general scaling-down — it cut the experimental detail, most of the scholarly references, and all the photographs, and dropped Bates’s most contested recommendations along with them, among these the instruction to look at the sun and the claim that “remembering black” could substitute for anaesthesia. The edition summarized here restores some of that discarded material, the instruction to watch the sunrise among it.

Bates worked outside the terrain lineage of Béchamp, Bernard, and Shelton and arrived by a parallel route at a conclusion that sits squarely beside theirs: the symptom is the body’s own doing, the corrective device suppresses rather than heals, and removing the insult — here, strain — lets the organism return toward its own equilibrium. His account of the lens is Shelton’s suppression mechanism transposed onto the eye: the prop relieves the immediate complaint, the underlying fault deepens, the prescription strengthens, and what looks like an irreversible decline turns out to be the predictable result of continuous strain met with continuous compensation. The full summary unpacks why the eye that refuses to blink drops from thirty or forty images a second to twenty or fewer; how clear sight is the work of a depression two millimetres across at the center of the retina, and why spreading the image beyond it produces blur and strain at once; and where the method marks its own honest limits, conceding that a detached retina and a fixed, manifest squint lie past anything relaxation can reach. The proof it stakes everything on is one any reader can test for themselves before the end of the day: the harder you try to see, the worse you see, because the trying is the strain.

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