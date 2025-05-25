Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Brennan, PhD's avatar
Karen Brennan, PhD
26m

When I lived in CO, I used Tirza’s Thermography center and Tirza is very thorough in reviewing the scan and explaining it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
1h

I love the whole garden / body analogy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture