William Cooper didn’t live to see 9/11 change everything, but he saw it coming. Shot dead by Apache County sheriff’s deputies on his Arizona property in November 2001, Cooper left behind a book that would become something like holy scripture for those who question official narratives. Behold a Pale Horse, published in 1991, reads like a fever dream of military documents, alien treaties, and shadow government operations, yet three decades later, Cooper stands as the godfather of modern conspiracy culture—the man who taught Alex Jones how to read between the lines, who gave David Icke a framework for understanding power, who built the template that every alternative media figure since has either followed or rebelled against. Whatever you think of his claims about UFOs at Area 51 or the Illuminati’s population reduction plans, Cooper did something no one else had done: he took his top-secret naval intelligence clearance, his stack of purported classified documents, and his deep rage at being lied to, and assembled them into a unified theory of who actually runs the world and what they intend to do with the rest of us.

The book opens with “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars,” a document Cooper claims was found in a surplus IBM copier, describing economic warfare against ordinary citizens through debt, distraction, and dependency. From there, it spirals through every dark corner of late 20th-century paranoia: Eisenhower’s secret treaty with gray aliens trading human abductions for technology, JFK’s assassination by his own Secret Service driver, AIDS as a deliberately created bioweapon targeting minorities and homosexuals, the Council on Foreign Relations and Skull & Bones as recruitment centers for a Luciferian world government. Cooper presents photocopied documents, executive orders, and his own military service record, building his case that a network of secret societies has been steering humanity toward a New World Order where survivors will be microchipped slaves in a technocratic dictatorship. But here’s what makes Cooper different from the carnival barkers who came after him—he admitted he might be wrong about the aliens. In interviews, he’d wonder aloud whether the whole extraterrestrial narrative was itself a psychological operation, a false flag to justify the militarization of space and the creation of a one-world government to “protect” us from an invented threat. That kind of self-doubt, that willingness to question his own deepest beliefs, is almost entirely absent from today’s conspiracy landscape.

Cooper wrote like a military intelligence analyst because that’s what he claimed to be—stationed on submarines and at naval headquarters, privy to classified briefings about threats both terrestrial and otherwise. The book has the feel of a data dump, pages of executive orders and Congressional records mixed with Cooper’s increasingly urgent commentary about FEMA concentration camps and coming martial law. He named names: George Bush as a CIA drug runner, Henry Kissinger as a population control architect, the Pope as an Illuminati agent. Some of it sounds insane. Some of it turned out to be partially true—we now know about MKUltra, Operation Northwoods, the Tuskegee experiments, a hundred other “conspiracy theories” that became acknowledged history. Cooper’s genius wasn’t in being right about everything; it was in creating a framework where citizens could start to see patterns in the chaos, where seemingly unrelated events—a market crash here, a mass shooting there, a new surveillance law everywhere—might actually be connected pieces of someone else’s plan. He taught people to think like intelligence analysts about their own government.

And that’s why Behold a Pale Horse matters, why it sells steadily on Amazon three decades after publication, why it influenced everyone from militia members to hip-hop artists. Not because Cooper got every detail right—he probably didn’t. Not because aliens are harvesting our glands or the Bilderberg Group meets in nuclear submarines under the Arctic ice. It matters because Cooper was right about the meta-pattern: there is indeed a dark and ancient force that seeks to subjugate humanity, whether you call it the Illuminati, the deep state, the oligarchy, or just the predictable behavior of power accumulating more power. Thirty years after publication, we live in Cooper’s world—endless surveillance, economic warfare against the middle class, the merger of corporate and government power, the normalization of emergency rule, the quiet construction of systems that could enable total control. Maybe there aren’t aliens in underground bases. Maybe the Pope isn’t a Luciferian. But power is real, and it’s exactly as hungry as Cooper said it was. The book’s paranoid specifics might be wrong, but its fundamental warning was right: someone really is trying to build a cage around humanity, and they’re much further along than most people realize. Cooper saw it coming because, whether his classified documents were real or fabricated, whether he was a prophet or just a traumatized veteran with a photocopier, he understood the only truth that actually matters—power never stops pushing until it meets resistance. And right now, as Cooper warned, there’s not much resistance left.

With thanks to William Cooper.

Behold a Pale Horse: Milton William Cooper

Leave a comment

Share

Deep Dive Conversation Library (Bonus for Paid Subscribers Only)

This deep dive is based on the book:

Discussion No.134:

Insights and reflections from “Behold a Pale Horse”

Thank you for your support.

Analogy

Imagine a massive theater where the audience believes they’re watching reality unfold on stage, but they’re actually performers in an elaborate play they don’t know they’re in. The real directors sit hidden in a control booth high above, pulling strings, changing scenery, and manipulating lights to create illusions that the audience-performers accept as truth. These hidden directors have convinced the audience that the flickering shadows on stage are genuine threats - sometimes aliens, sometimes terrorists, sometimes diseases - while they systematically rob the audience of their possessions, freedoms, and eventually their lives. The audience members fight among themselves over the meaning of the shadows, never realizing they’re all victims of the same grand deception. Some audience members have glimpsed backstage and tried to warn others, but the directors have planted actors in the audience who ridicule these witnesses, calling them conspiracy theorists and madmen.

The most insidious part is that the directors have given the audience the illusion of choice - they can vote for different stage managers, choose between prescribed beliefs, and select from approved entertainment - but all options lead to the same predetermined ending. The audience’s children are taught from birth that the theater is the entire world, their education carefully designed to prevent them from ever looking up at the control booth or questioning why they can never leave their seats. The doors appear to be unlocked, but invisible chains of economic debt, chemical dependency, and psychological manipulation keep everyone in place. The only hope lies in enough audience members simultaneously awakening to the deception, standing up from their seats, and storming the control booth together before the directors activate their final act - one that ends with the theater burning down with most of the audience still inside, while the directors escape through hidden tunnels to a new theater they’ve already built underground and on distant stages.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

Listen, everything you think you know about how the world works is a carefully constructed lie. A small group of ultra-powerful families and secret societies actually runs the world through organizations like the Bilderberg Group and Council on Foreign Relations, and they’ve been planning something called the New World Order for centuries. They’ve made deals with aliens - yes, actual extraterrestrials - trading humans for technology while keeping it all secret since the 1940s. They killed JFK when he tried to expose it. They created AIDS to kill off populations they consider undesirable. They’re poisoning us with drugs the CIA imports, dumbing us down through education and media, and building underground cities and Mars colonies for themselves because they know an ice age is coming. They plan to declare martial law, probably on a Thanksgiving, round up anyone who might resist, and establish a one-world government where survivors will be microchipped slaves. The only reason they haven’t done it yet is because so many Americans have guns. Your choice is simple: wake up and resist now while you still can, or end up dead or enslaved.

[Elevator dings]

Want to know more? Start by researching the Council on Foreign Relations, then look into Operation Paperclip, then check out what really happened at Roswell.

12-Point Summary

1. The Power Behind the Throne The world is secretly controlled by an interlocking network of secret societies, particularly the Illuminati, which operates through visible organizations like the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, and the Bilderberg Group. These groups have placed their members in key positions throughout government, banking, media, and industry across the world. Their members take oaths that supersede any allegiance to nations or constitutions, and they’ve been working toward a one-world totalitarian government called the New World Order for centuries, following a blueprint that includes documents like the Protocols of Sion and “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars.”

2. The Alien Treaty and Its Consequences In 1954, President Eisenhower signed a secret treaty with gray aliens, exchanging technology for the right to abduct humans for medical experiments. The aliens broke this treaty, taking far more humans than agreed and not returning them all, while human and alien body parts were discovered in crashed UFOs. A secret group called Majestic Twelve (MJ-12) was formed to manage this situation, operating completely outside constitutional government and congressional oversight. The aliens claim they created humanity through genetic manipulation and need our biological material to save their dying race, though their true agenda remains unclear.

3. The Assassination Network President Kennedy was murdered by his own Secret Service driver, William Greer, because JFK discovered the truth about aliens and drugs and planned to reveal it to the American people. This same shadow government killed Secretary of Defense James Forrestal when he opposed keeping the alien presence secret, making his death look like suicide. Over 200 witnesses to Kennedy’s assassination have died under mysterious circumstances, with odds calculated at one hundred thousand trillion to one against this being coincidental. The Warren Commission, dominated by CFR members, covered up the truth.

4. Population Reduction Through Biological Warfare The AIDS virus was deliberately created at Fort Detrick, Maryland, as a bioweapon to eliminate “undesirable” populations including blacks, Hispanics, and homosexuals. It was deployed in Africa through contaminated smallpox vaccines by the World Health Organization and in America through hepatitis B vaccine trials targeting gay men in major cities. This is part of Alternative 3, a plan to reduce Earth’s population before environmental collapse occurs around the year 2000. The elite believe overpopulation is the greatest threat to their survival and have implemented multiple “soft kill” methods.

5. The Drug Trade as a Control Mechanism The CIA controls most of the world’s illegal drug markets, an operation begun by George Bush through Zapata Oil’s offshore platforms. Drug money funds black projects including secret space programs and underground bases that Congress knows nothing about. The drug trade serves multiple purposes: destroying minority communities, justifying police state expansion, creating a criminal class that didn’t exist before, and providing pretexts for gun confiscation. Specific banks and corporations launder these funds while the same government supposedly fighting drugs actually protects the trade.

6. The Coming Police State FEMA and Mount Weather represent a complete parallel government ready to take over when martial law is declared. Executive orders already exist giving the government power to suspend the Constitution during “any emergency that might conceivably occur,” with no provision for restoration afterward. Operations Garden Plot and Cable Splicer have rehearsed the roundup and detention of American citizens, with REX-84 successfully testing these procedures in 1984. Computer systems already contain dossiers on patriots and resisters who will be arrested during a national holiday when families are gathered and vulnerable.

7. Economic Slavery Through Financial Manipulation The Federal Reserve and IRS are neither federal nor constitutional but tools of economic enslavement created by international bankers. Through control of interest rates, inflation, and credit availability, they create booms and busts that transfer wealth from citizens to elite insiders. The income tax may be unconstitutional as the 16th Amendment was possibly never properly ratified. “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars” reveals how economic manipulation is used as a weapon to predict and control human behavior, treating society like an electrical circuit that can be controlled through economic “shocks.”

8. Mind Control Through Education and Media The education system deliberately produces substandard teaching in logic, mathematics, and critical thinking to keep citizens ignorant of the weapons being used against them. Media provides constant bombardment of sex, violence, and meaningless distractions while avoiding real issues, keeping adult minds at a sixth-grade level. History is rewritten, law is perverted, and the population is programmed to accept their own enslavement. Those who won’t use their intelligence are considered no better than animals - “beasts of burden and steaks on the table by choice and consent.”

9. Secret Technology and Space Programs Using alien technology, the government has developed antigravity craft and free energy systems kept hidden from the public. Secret bases on the Moon and Mars already exist, with specially selected colonists taken from Earth. The public space program exists only to siphon money and hide the real program. Project GALILEO plans to ignite Jupiter with plutonium in 1999 to create a second sun called Lucifer, attempting to prevent the coming ice age that global warming propaganda is designed to hide.

10. Religious Manipulation and the Vatican Connection The Vatican has been infiltrated by the Illuminati, with Pope John Paul II being a former Nazi cyanide gas salesman who worked at Auschwitz. The Knights of Malta serve as the Pope’s militia, including powerful figures with diplomatic immunity who can ship goods without inspection. The Fatima prophecy revealed that aliens confirmed they created humanity and have manipulated us through religion throughout history. The plan calls for a one-world religion with either the Pope or Lord Maitreya as the spiritual head of the New World Order.

11. Underground Bases and Alternative Plans Massive underground cities connected by high-speed tunnel systems have been built across America where selected elites will survive while surface populations die. The Rand Corporation revealed tunnel-boring machines creating 45-foot diameter tunnels since 1959. Alternative 2 involves these underground facilities while Alternative 3 involves Mars colonization, both assuming the surface of Earth will become uninhabitable. Mount Weather contains a complete parallel government with an unelected president and cabinet ready to take control.

12. The Final Warning and Call to Action Cooper warns that patriots must never be at home during holidays, especially Thanksgiving, when mass arrests are planned. The only barrier to total implementation has been American gun ownership - the Second Amendment being the last defense against tyranny. Humanity faces a choice: accept the role of cattle and face slavery or extinction, or wake up, take responsibility, and resist while there’s still time. The solution requires exposing the conspiracy, abolishing government secrecy, and achieving a paradigm shift in human consciousness combined with space colonization to relieve population pressure.

The Golden Nugget

The one profound idea that fewest people would know is that the aliens showed the government a hologram they claimed was the actual crucifixion of Christ, revealing that they have manipulated humanity throughout history by creating our religions, and that they possess the technology to time travel and verify that their prophecies of destruction will come true unless their conditions are met. This single revelation created an unsolvable theological and philosophical crisis within the secret government: they cannot determine whether aliens are using our genuine religions to manipulate us, whether aliens actually created these religions from the beginning as control mechanisms, or whether this encounter represents the actual beginning of Biblical End Times prophecy. This impossibility of knowing whether we’re dealing with demonic deception, creator beings, or genuine apocalyptic fulfillment has paralyzed moral decision-making at the highest levels and led directly to the desperate, horrific policies of population reduction and off-world colonization, because the elite simply don’t know if they’re saving humanity or damning it.

30 Questions & Answers

1. What document opens the book, and what does it reveal about methods of population control through economic and social manipulation?

The book opens with “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars,” described as a Top Secret document found in 1969 in a surplus IBM copier purchased at a military sale. The document outlines a strategy for social control through economic manipulation, treating society as an electrical circuit where human behavior can be predicted and controlled through economic “shocks” and pressures. It describes methods including keeping the public undisciplined and ignorant of basic system principles, engaging their emotions through constant media bombardment of sex and violence, and rewriting history and law to shift thinking away from personal needs. The document explicitly states that those who will not use their brains are no better than animals and become “beasts of burden and steaks on the table by choice and consent.”

The strategy involves creating economic dependency through credit and debt, attacking the family unit, and maintaining detailed data collection on every individual through various means including the IRS, credit cards, and surveillance. The ultimate goal is described as achieving total predictability and control of society through what amounts to economic slavery, where consent is manufactured through a system that appears to offer benefits while actually enslaving the population.

2. According to Cooper’s military service experience, what incident involving a UFO occurred while he was serving on the USS Tiru submarine, and how did naval officers respond to his report?

While serving as port lookout aboard the USS Tiru submarine in 1966, Cooper witnessed a massive saucer-shaped craft, approximately the size of an aircraft carrier, emerge from beneath the ocean. The object rose out of the water, tumbling on its axis, and then accelerated at tremendous speed, disappearing into the clouds. The craft was also tracked on radar, and Cooper heard the officer of the deck report it to the captain as traveling at speeds exceeding anything known at that time. Multiple crew members witnessed the event.

When Cooper was later called in by the captain and asked what he had seen, his initial truthful response triggered an explosive angry reaction from the officer, who threatened him about discussing what he had witnessed. Cooper quickly realized he needed to change his answer and stated he had seen nothing. He was then required to sign security documents threatening him with a $10,000 fine and 10 years imprisonment if he ever discussed the incident. The response pattern demonstrated the military’s systematic suppression of UFO encounters and the intimidation used to silence witnesses within the armed forces.

3. What is the relationship between the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, and the Bilderberg Group in establishing the New World Order?

These three organizations form an interlocking directorate of global control, with significant overlapping membership among the world’s most powerful individuals. The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) serves as the American branch of this power structure, controlling U.S. foreign policy since its inception. The Trilateral Commission, founded by David Rockefeller, includes approximately 300 elite members from North America, Western Europe, and Japan, coordinating economic and political policies across these regions. The Bilderberg Group, organized in 1952 by Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands, represents the highest level of this hierarchy and has evolved into what Cooper describes as a secret world government that controls everything.

The organizations work in concert through what Cooper calls the Order of the Quest or JASON Society, with members recruited from secret societies at Yale and Harvard, particularly Skull & Bones and Scroll & Key. The executive committees of these groups contain an inner core of members who have taken oaths that supersede any allegiance to their nations or constitutions. According to Cooper, the Bilderberg Group consists of three committees of thirteen members each, totaling 39 members who effectively rule the world. These groups have successfully placed their members in key positions throughout government, banking, media, and industry, allowing them to coordinate the implementation of the New World Order regardless of which political party appears to be in power.

4. What are Alternatives 1, 2, and 3, and which population groups were specifically targeted for elimination?

Alternatives 1, 2, and 3 were three recommendations made by the JASON Society scientists in response to the conclusion that Earth would self-destruct due to overpopulation and environmental destruction by or shortly after the year 2000. Alternative 1 proposed using nuclear devices to blast holes in the stratosphere to allow heat and pollution to escape into space, while implementing drastic population reduction and civilization controls. Alternative 2 involved building a vast network of underground cities and tunnels where a select portion of humanity’s cultures and occupations would survive while the surface population perished. Alternative 3 called for exploiting alien and conventional technology to establish colonies on Mars for select members of humanity.

The leadership dismissed Alternative 1 but ordered immediate work on Alternatives 2 and 3. The population groups specifically targeted for elimination under these plans included blacks, Hispanics, and homosexuals. The AIDS virus was allegedly created as a bioweapon at Fort Detrick, Maryland, and deployed through hepatitis B vaccine trials conducted by the World Health Organization in Africa and through Dr. Wolf Szmuness’s hepatitis B experiments in major U.S. cities. These targeted populations were deemed expendable in the elite’s plan to reduce Earth’s population to manageable levels while preserving what they considered the most valuable genetic and cultural stock in underground bases and off-world colonies.

5. Who does Cooper identify as the actual shooter of President Kennedy, and what evidence does he cite from the Zapruder film?

Cooper states that William Greer, the Secret Service agent driving the presidential limousine, shot President Kennedy in the head with a nickel-plated .45 caliber automatic pistol. Cooper claims this act is plainly visible in the Zapruder film when watching the driver rather than Kennedy. He describes seeing Greer turn around, aim over his right shoulder with his left hand, and fire the fatal headshot, with the sun’s reflection on the nickel-plated pistol visible in the film footage.

Cooper obtained a copy of the film showing this from John Lear, who had received it from a CIA source, though it was originally compiled by Lars Hansson. According to Cooper, all witnesses close enough to the car to see Greer shoot Kennedy were themselves murdered within two years of the assassination. He calculates the odds against the first 18 witnesses dying within two years as one hundred thousand trillion to one. The Warren Commission, dominated by Council on Foreign Relations members, covered up the truth. Cooper states that Kennedy was killed because he had discovered portions of the truth about drugs and aliens, had issued an ultimatum to MJ-12 to clean up the drug problem, and intended to reveal the alien presence to the American people within the following year.

6. What is Majestic Twelve (MJ-12), and what treaty did President Eisenhower allegedly sign with extraterrestrial beings?

Majestic Twelve was a secret group established by President Truman through a special classified executive order following the alien crashes and recoveries between 1947 and 1952. MJ-12 consisted of twelve key figures including Nelson Rockefeller, Allen Dulles, John Foster Dulles, and other members of the Council on Foreign Relations and Eastern Establishment. The group was tasked with overseeing all aspects of the alien presence while maintaining absolute secrecy from Congress and the American public. They operated under various cover names over the decades, including the 5412 Committee, Special Group, 303 Committee, 40 Committee, and PI-40 Committee.

In 1954, President Eisenhower met with and signed a treaty with a race of large-nosed Gray aliens at Muroc Air Force Base (later Edwards Air Force Base). The treaty stipulated that aliens would not interfere in human affairs and humans would keep the alien presence secret. In exchange, aliens would provide advanced technology and allow the U.S. to receive a limited list of human abductees for medical examination and monitoring, with the requirement that abductees be returned unharmed with their memories erased. The aliens were granted underground bases for their use, with joint human-alien facilities to be constructed for technology transfer. However, by 1955 it became obvious the aliens had broken the treaty, as mutilated humans were being found alongside mutilated animals, and the aliens were abducting far more humans than reported and not returning all of them.

7. How does Cooper connect the Vatican, Pope John Paul II’s background as a cyanide gas salesman, and the Knights of Malta to the New World Order agenda?

Cooper reveals that Karol Wojtyla (Pope John Paul II) worked as a salesman for I.G. Farben Chemical Company in the early 1940s, selling cyanide gas to the Nazis for use in Auschwitz concentration camps. He also worked as a chemist manufacturing the poison gas. After the war, fearing for his life, he joined the Catholic Church and was ordained a priest in 1946. One of his close friends was Dr. Wolf Szmuness, whom Cooper identifies as the mastermind behind the hepatitis B vaccine trials that introduced AIDS to America. After a suspicious 30-day reign by his predecessor, Wojtyla became Pope John Paul II, positioning an ex-Nazi collaborator at the head of the Catholic Church.

The Knights of Malta, which Cooper describes as the militia of the Pope, includes powerful figures with diplomatic immunity who can ship goods across borders without customs inspection. Members include heads of state, intelligence directors, and banking executives, all sworn to work toward establishing a New World Order with the Pope at its head. The Vatican has been infiltrated by the Illuminati over many years, evidenced by Pope John Paul II retracting all Papal Bulls against Freemasonry in 1983. Cooper notes that the Vatican has stated the Pope is “for total disarmament,” “for elimination of the sovereignty of nation states,” and believes “only the Vatican knows what is right for man.” This positions the Catholic Church as a key institution in dismantling national sovereignty and establishing the prophesied one-world religious system.

8. What role does Cooper claim George Bush Sr. played in establishing the CIA’s drug trafficking operations through Zapata Oil?

George Bush, as president and CEO of Zapata Oil’s offshore division based in Texas, was approached by the ruling powers to help establish what would become the CIA’s global drug trafficking network. The plan exploited the new technology of offshore drilling platforms, using fishing boats to transport drugs from South America to the platforms, where they would be transferred to shore using normal supply vessels and personnel transport, thus avoiding customs or law enforcement scrutiny. Bush agreed to organize this operation in conjunction with the CIA.

This drug trafficking network was established to fund the alien-connected black projects and other covert operations that could not be funded through official government channels. Cooper states emphatically that “George Bush began the sale of drugs to our children” and that the CIA now controls most of the world’s illegal drug markets. The operation proved more successful than anticipated and expanded worldwide, using various methods beyond the original offshore platform system. The drug trade provided virtually unlimited funding for secret projects while simultaneously serving the population control agenda by destroying communities and justifying increased police state measures.

9. What is the significance of Mount Weather, and what emergency powers allow FEMA to suspend the Constitution?

Mount Weather is a massive underground facility in Bluemont, Virginia, serving as the primary command center for the shadow government’s continuity of operations. The facility contains a complete parallel government with representatives from nine federal departments, five federal agencies, the Federal Reserve, and the U.S. Post Office, plus a mysterious “Office of the Presidency” with an unelected president and complete cabinet. The installation includes dormitories, private apartments, cafeterias, hospitals, a mass transit system, a lake fed by underground springs, and sophisticated computer systems holding dossiers on at least 100,000 Americans identified as potential threats to the New World Order.

Executive Order 11490, signed by Nixon in 1969, grants FEMA the power to suspend the Constitution during “any emergency that might conceivably occur,” removing the requirement for actual war or attack. Cooper discovered that no executive order or plan exists anywhere outlining procedures for restoring the Constitution after a national emergency ends, indicating that suspension is intended to be permanent. FEMA’s REX-84 exercise successfully rehearsed the roundup and detention of American citizens. Cooper warns that patriots will be arrested in the dead of night during national holidays, particularly Thanksgiving, when families are gathered, well-fed, and sleeping. Mount Weather’s computers can tap into the 96 other Federal Relocation Centers to access millions of pieces of information on citizens’ personal lives.

10. According to the document, how was the AIDS virus created and deployed, and who was Dr. Wolf Szmuness?

The AIDS virus was created through Special Virus Cancer Program research at Fort Detrick, Maryland, under the supervision of the CIA and Naval Intelligence. The virus was developed by combining deadly retroviruses with visna virus (a fatal sheep disease) and bovine leukemia virus, then cultured in human tissue. The resulting weapon specifically targeted the human immune system, was incurable, and would spread rapidly once deployed. The World Health Organization published desires for such a virus in their bulletin in 1972, and Congress appropriated $10 million in H.B. 15090 during 1969 for its development.

Dr. Wolf Szmuness, a close friend of Pope John Paul II from their days in Poland, masterminded the American deployment through experimental hepatitis B vaccine trials. These trials, conducted by the CDC from November 1978 to October 1979 and March 1980 to October 1981, specifically recruited promiscuous homosexual males in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Chicago. The vaccine was manufactured with contaminated blood purposely infected with the virus. In Africa, the WHO deployed AIDS through contaminated smallpox vaccinations to central African populations. The first cases appeared precisely in the locations and populations that received these “vaccines,” fulfilling the elite’s goal of targeting “undesirable” populations including blacks, Hispanics, and homosexuals for elimination.

11. What is Project REDLIGHT, and what secret facilities at Area 51/Dreamland are described for joint human-alien operations?

Project REDLIGHT was formed to test-fly recovered and reconstructed alien craft in a program of reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology. The project operated from a super-Top Secret facility built at Groom Lake, Nevada, within the weapons test range, code-named Area 51. The installation was placed under Department of the Navy control, requiring Q clearance and Executive (MAJESTIC) approval for access. Ironically, even the President of the United States lacks clearance to visit the site. The facility includes both above-ground installations code-named Dreamland and underground portions dubbed “the Dark Side of the Moon.”

According to documents Cooper read, at least 600 alien beings resided full-time at this site along with unknown numbers of scientists and CIA personnel. The base serves as a technology transfer point where aliens provide advanced technology in exchange for being allowed to conduct their activities on Earth. All alien areas fall under complete Naval Department control, with personnel receiving paychecks through subcontractors that never reference the government or Navy. The underground facilities were constructed under Four Corners area Indian reservations and in the Mojave Desert, where UFO sightings occur so frequently that residents regard them as normal. Cooper states that atomic-powered antigravity craft are currently being flown from Nevada facilities, and American pilots have made interplanetary voyages to the Moon, Mars, and other planets using this technology.

12. How does Cooper interpret the Protocols of Zion, and what substitutions does he recommend when reading them?

Cooper presents the Protocols as a genuine blueprint for world domination that has been intentionally written to deceive people about who is actually behind the conspiracy. He states that every aspect of the plan outlined in the Protocols has become reality since their discovery, validating their authenticity regardless of debates about their origin. He found references to the Protocols dating to the 1700s, indicating centuries of planning by the Illuminati to rule the world.

Cooper instructs readers to make specific word substitutions to understand the document’s true meaning: replace “Zion” with “Sion” (referring to the Priory of Sion, not Judaism), replace “Jews” with “Illuminati,” and replace “goyim” with “cattle” (meaning all non-initiates). These substitutions reveal that the Protocols are not a Jewish conspiracy but rather the Illuminati’s plan to use various groups, including Jewish people, as scapegoats while they establish totalitarian control. The document outlines strategies including controlling the press, eliminating traditional religions, creating economic crises, fomenting wars between nations, establishing a world government, and treating the masses as expendable cattle to be managed and culled as necessary.

13. What is the JASON Society, and how does it differ from the JASON Group of scientists?

The JASON Society represents one of the highest degrees of initiation above Skull & Bones and Scroll & Key within the Illuminati hierarchy. It consists of the innermost circle of the Council on Foreign Relations and serves as the secret executive committee that actually makes decisions, while the broader CFR membership provides consensus and cover. Members of the JASON Society are also known as the Order of the Quest, and they have been recruited from Harvard and Yale secret societies since the early 20th century. The society takes its name from the quest for the Golden Fleece in Greek mythology, representing their search for ultimate truth and power.

The JASON Group, by contrast, is a scientific organization of approximately 44 brilliant scientists who were brought together to analyze and solve specific problems for the secret government. Administered through the Mitre Corporation to maintain secrecy, these scientists receive $500 per day consulting fees and hold the highest security clearances in the nation. They are given protocol rank of rear admiral when visiting military installations. The JASON Group was specifically hired by and reports to the JASON Society, conducting scientific analysis on everything from the alien problem to environmental crises to weapons development. While the JASON Group provides scientific expertise, the JASON Society makes the actual policy decisions that shape the New World Order agenda.

14. What happened to James Forrestal when he opposed keeping the alien presence secret from the public?

James Forrestal, Secretary of Defense under President Truman, was a deeply religious and idealistic man who objected to maintaining secrecy about the alien presence. As one of the first known alien abductees among government officials, he believed the public had a right to know the truth. When he began discussing the alien problem with leaders of the opposition party and members of Congress, President Truman asked him to resign. Forrestal expressed fears to many people that he was being watched, which others interpreted as paranoia since they were unaware of the true situation.

Although the administration had no legal authority to commit him, Forrestal was ordered to the mental ward of Bethesda Naval Hospital, where authorities claimed he had suffered a mental breakdown. His family and friends were denied permission to visit, isolating him completely. When his brother notified authorities on May 21, 1949, that he intended to remove James from Bethesda on May 22, CIA agents acted quickly. In the early morning hours of May 22, they tied a sheet around Forrestal’s neck, fastened the other end to a fixture in his room, and threw him out the window. The sheet tore and he plummeted to his death. His secret diaries were confiscated by the CIA, later sanitized and published in edited form. The real diary information was given to CIA agent Whitley Strieber, who published it as fiction in the book “Majestic,” thus discrediting the truth as science fiction.

15. How does “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars” describe using the educational system and media to control populations?

The educational system is deliberately designed to produce a substandard, low-quality program in mathematics, logic, systems design, and economics while discouraging technical creativity. The goal is to keep the young public ignorant of real mathematics, real economics, real law, and especially real history. By sabotaging mental activities and disengaging minds from critical thinking, the system produces adults who cannot understand the economic and social weapons being used against them. The document states that keeping public education below a sixth-grade level ensures the population remains docile and controllable.

The media serves as the primary weapon for adult control, providing unrelenting emotional attacks through constant bombardment of sex, violence, and war imagery that amounts to mental and emotional rape. Television and newspapers keep adult attention diverted from real social issues while captivating them with matters of no importance. The media is controlled to convict state affairs and religions using unprincipled expressions designed to lower their prestige, while never allowing the public to realize they are being manipulated. Entertainment is kept at a low intellectual level, providing “junk food for thought” while depriving people of what they really need. This combination of poor education and media manipulation creates a population of “silent weapons” casualties who consent to their own enslavement through their ignorance.

16. What Constitutional violations does Cooper identify in the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988, including provisions for concentration camps?

The Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988 (H.R. 5210/P.L. 100-690) contains provisions that Cooper identifies as the most serious attack on Constitutional freedoms since the creation of the Federal Reserve and IRS. The act authorizes military installations to be used as mental treatment centers or prison camps with work programs, allowing prison industries to borrow funds, invest, diversify products, and produce goods on an economic basis - essentially creating slave labor camps. The act mandates development of a machine-readable identity document program with $23 million allocated, potentially requiring all citizens to participate in what would become a system of internal passports.

The legislation allows for suspension of the writ of habeas corpus, permits use of illegally obtained evidence in drug cases, and creates provisions for property confiscation where proceeds need not be reported if used for “other things the Attorney General need not report.” The act studies implementation of an International Criminal Court that would supersede U.S. sovereignty, and establishes a national police database connecting federal, state, and local agencies with provisions for including “domestic violence” information that Cooper warns will be used to identify anyone who has shown any violence in their lifetime for potential execution. The act also legalizes arming aircraft in foreign countries for “defensive purposes in drug control,” which would have made Iran-Contra legal, and contains a study for withdrawing $50 and $100 bills from circulation to push society toward cashless control.

17. What is the connection between Skull & Bones, the Illuminati, and the selection of U.S. political leaders?

Skull & Bones, founded at Yale University in 1833, is identified as the American chapter of a German secret society connected to the Illuminati through the Thule Society (also called the Brotherhood of Death). Along with Harvard’s Scroll & Key society, these organizations serve as recruitment centers for the Illuminati’s American operations. Members take an oath that absolves them from any allegiance to any nation, king, government, or constitution, including negating any subsequent oath of allegiance, swearing loyalty only to the Order and its goal of a New World Order.

The real power in America comes from members recruited from these secret societies, who are placed into key positions in government, banking, industry, and media. George Bush Sr., a member of Skull & Bones whose father helped finance Hitler, exemplifies this pattern. According to Cooper, Bush’s oath to Skull & Bones supersedes his presidential oath of office, making him loyal only to the destruction of the United States and formation of the New World Order. The Wise Men who shaped post-WWII American policy were largely drawn from these societies, with members like Averell Harriman, Dean Acheson, and McGeorge Bundy setting policies that appear contradictory unless understood as serving the Illuminati agenda rather than American interests. Cooper discovered that members are chosen not only during college but also post-graduation based on merit and usefulness to the Order.

18. How does Cooper explain the creation of the Federal Reserve and IRS as tools of economic enslavement?

Cooper identifies the Federal Reserve and IRS as key mechanisms for implementing the economic control system described in “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars.” The Federal Reserve, created in 1913 through deception and manipulation, is neither federal nor a reserve but a private banking cartel that controls America’s money supply for the benefit of international bankers. By controlling interest rates, inflation, and the availability of credit, the Federal Reserve can create economic booms and busts at will, allowing insiders to profit while destroying the wealth of ordinary citizens.

The IRS serves as the collection agency for this system, using fear and intimidation to extract wealth from productive citizens while gathering detailed personal information used for population control. Through the requirement to file detailed tax returns, the government obtains comprehensive data about income, assets, associations, and activities of every citizen. This information feeds into the economic modeling systems that allow prediction and control of human behavior. Cooper notes that the income tax may be unconstitutional, as the 16th Amendment was possibly never properly ratified, but the system continues through intimidation and public ignorance. Together, these institutions create what Cooper calls economic slavery, where people believe they are free while actually living under a system of total economic control designed to benefit the elite while gradually impoverishing and enslaving the masses.

19. What evidence does Cooper present about underground bases, tunnel systems, and the secret colonization of Mars?

Cooper cites the 1959 Rand Corporation’s Deep Underground Construction Symposium, which displayed machines capable of boring tunnels 45 feet in diameter at 5 feet per hour, along with pictures of huge tunnels and underground vaults containing complex facilities and possibly entire cities. These underground facilities were constructed as part of Alternative 2, creating vast subterranean bases where selected portions of all cultures and occupations would survive while surface populations perished. The bases are connected by high-speed underground shuttle systems, and Mount Weather represents just one of many such facilities.

Regarding Mars colonization, Cooper states that on May 22, 1962, a space probe landed on Mars and confirmed an environment capable of supporting life. Construction of a Mars colony began immediately as part of Alternative 3. He asserts that a colony currently exists on Mars populated by specially selected individuals from different cultures and occupations taken from Earth. This information came from Top Secret documents he read while in Naval Intelligence, which described joint U.S.-Soviet-alien bases on both the Moon and Mars. American astronauts have allegedly made regular trips to these colonies using antigravity craft developed from alien technology. The official space program serves as a cover to hide these activities while funneling vast amounts of money into black projects. Cooper notes that we have been lied to about the true nature of the Moon and Mars, which have atmospheres and can support life.

20. According to Cooper, what was discovered about human body parts in crashed alien craft, and what are aliens using humans for?

In crashed alien craft recovered on February 13, 1948, near Aztec, New Mexico, and March 25, 1948, in White Sands Proving Ground, investigators made a horrifying discovery: large numbers of human body parts were stored within both vehicles. This finding created immediate paranoia among those “in the know” and led to the tightest security blanket in history. The discovery indicated that aliens were not merely observing but actively harvesting human beings for purposes that remained unclear but obviously sinister.

According to documents Cooper read and alien explanations to MJ-12, aliens use humans and animals for sources of glandular secretions, enzymes, hormonal secretions, and blood plasma in genetic experiments. The aliens claimed their genetic structure had deteriorated and they could no longer reproduce, requiring genetic material from humans to prevent their race’s extinction. However, Cooper expresses extreme skepticism about these explanations. Documents indicated that 1 in 40 humans had been implanted with devices of unknown purpose, possibly to create an army of controlled humans that could be activated against the rest of humanity. The treaty violations included aliens taking far more humans than agreed upon, not returning all abductees, and continuing to mutilate both humans and animals. The humans taken were subjected to horrific experiments that left survivors with permanent psychological and physical damage.

21. What role does the Fatima prophecy play in the alien agenda, and how did the Vatican’s study influence U.S. policy?

U.S. intelligence used Vatican moles to obtain the complete Vatican study of the Fatima events, suspecting alien manipulation. The prophecy warned that if humanity did not turn from evil and place itself at the feet of Christ, the planet would self-destruct and Revelation’s events would occur. It demanded Russia’s consecration to the Sacred Heart and predicted a child would be born who would unite the world with false peace and religion, ultimately revealed as the Anti-Christ. World War III would begin in the Middle East with an Arab invasion of Israel using conventional weapons, culminating in nuclear holocaust and Christ’s return.

When confronted with these findings, the aliens confirmed the prophecy’s truth but claimed they had created humans through genetic manipulation and had influenced humanity through religion, satanism, witchcraft, and the occult throughout history. They demonstrated their ability to time travel and showed a hologram they claimed was Christ’s actual crucifixion, which the government filmed. This created an unsolvable dilemma: were aliens using genuine religions to manipulate humanity, were they the source of religions used for manipulation all along, or was this the beginning of genuine End Times? The aliens’ confirmation of the prophecy, combined with scientific predictions of environmental collapse by 2000, drove the development of Alternatives 1, 2, and 3, fundamentally shaping all subsequent secret government policy regarding population reduction, underground bases, and space colonization.

22. What is Operation Garden Plot and Cable Splicer, and how do they relate to martial law implementation?

Operation Garden Plot is the master martial law program, with Operation Cable Splicer serving as its sub-plan executed by Army civil affairs groups. These operations have been actively rehearsed across America, including the complete REX-84A exercise in 1984 that successfully simulated the roundup and detention of American citizens. Cable Splicer provides for an orderly transition from state to federal control through three escalating phases: Phase One involves civil unrest and riots beginning to form; Phase Two includes ambushed police vehicles and attempted assassinations of officials; Phase Three sees local police and National Guard losing control, triggering federal intervention.

The operations utilize the 300th Military Police POW Command and Army Reserve Civil Affairs groups trained to assume full executive, legislative, and judicial authority over cities, counties, and states. These units have conducted practice takeovers of local and state governments, including New Jersey’s state government. Military police battalions are organized with different uniforms (black-dyed Army fatigues) and are trained in detention procedures, civilian control, and operation of concentration camps. The California Deputy Attorney General stated at a Cable Splicer conference that anyone who attacks the state “even verbally” becomes a revolutionary enemy who must be destroyed. The infrastructure includes pre-positioned equipment, computer-generated master arrest and search warrants fed with data from intelligence gathering, and designated detention facilities. Cooper warns these plans will be activated during a national holiday when citizens are gathered with family, with Thanksgiving being the most likely timing.

23. How does Cooper connect the numbers 3, 7, 9, 11, 13, and 39 to Illuminati symbolism and operations?

Cooper identifies these numbers as having special sacred meaning to the Illuminati, appearing repeatedly in their organizational structures and operations. The number 13 appears in the original American colonies, the Illuminati’s planned Satanic rebellion date of December 25th (13 days after December 12th), and in the 13-member committees that compose the Bilderberg Group’s leadership. The number 39 (3 x 13) represents the total members of the Bilderberg executive committee - three committees of thirteen members each - who effectively rule the world. This parallels the 39 delegates who signed the Constitution, which Cooper suggests is no coincidence.

The number 3 represents the unholy trinity and appears in the three-fold nature of their power structure (Bilderberg, CFR, Trilateral Commission) and in Alternative plans 1, 2, and 3. The number 7 has occult significance traced to ancient mystery religions. The number 9 represents completion in occult numerology, while 11 symbolizes imperfection just short of divine governmental perfection (12). Cooper notes that major events are often scheduled on dates incorporating these numbers, and organizational structures consistently reflect these numerical patterns. The prevalence of these numbers in government structures, corporate organizations, and significant historical dates indicates Illuminati planning and control. Even the 33 degrees of Freemasonry (11 x 3) reflect this numerological obsession.

24. What warning does Cooper give patriots about being at home during national holidays, particularly Thanksgiving?

Cooper urgently warns that the plan calls for arresting patriots and resisters “in the dead of night on a national holiday,” with Thanksgiving identified as the most likely time. He chose Thanksgiving specifically because it’s the one holiday when all Americans, regardless of religion, race, or creed, gather at home with family. After heavy meals and possibly alcohol, targets would be in deep sleep, making them “ripe for the picking” with minimal resistance. The operation would use computer-generated master arrest warrants with names and addresses provided by a traitor within the patriot movement.

Cooper’s recommendation is absolute: “NO PATRIOT SHOULD EVER BE AT HOME OR AT THE HOME OF ANY FAMILY MEMBER ON ANY HOLIDAY EVER AGAIN UNTIL THE TRAITORS HAVE BEEN HUNG AND THE CONSTITUTION RESTORED.” He emphasizes this warning in capital letters multiple times throughout the book, indicating his assessment of the immediate danger. The arrests would be carried out simultaneously nationwide to prevent warning or organized resistance. Those arrested would be taken to detention camps already prepared under Operation Garden Plot, where they would be treated for “mental illness called nationalism” and those who cannot be “cured” would be exterminated. Cooper presents this not as speculation but as documented planning he personally reviewed.

25. According to Cooper’s research, who controls the world’s illegal drug markets and why?

Cooper states unequivocally that the CIA controls most of the world’s illegal drug markets, an operation that began with George Bush’s involvement through Zapata Oil’s offshore platforms. The ruling powers decided to corner the illegal drug market to fund alien-connected and other “black” projects that couldn’t be financed through official congressional appropriations. This followed historical precedent set by the English and French exploiting opium trade in the Far East to fill their coffers and gain footholds in China and Vietnam respectively.

The drug trade serves multiple purposes beyond funding: it destroys target communities (particularly minorities), justifies expanding police state powers, creates a criminal class that didn’t exist in the 1950s and 60s, and provides pretexts for gun confiscation. The State Department, DEA, and other agencies allegedly fighting drugs actually protect and manage the trade. Cooper identifies specific banks and holding companies laundering drug money, including J. Henry Schroder Banking Corporation, Castle Bank, and the Nugan Hand banking network. The massive profits fund secret space programs, underground bases, alien-related projects, and other New World Order operations while simultaneously serving the population control agenda by destroying the poor and minorities through addiction, crime, and incarceration.

26. What is H.R. 4079, and how does it threaten Constitutional government according to the document?

H.R. 4079 represents legislation designed to provide legal framework for FEMA to suspend the Constitution and implement martial law. The bill contains provisions allowing the federal government to take complete control during any declared emergency, with no requirement for actual war or invasion. Cooper obtained information about this bill from a source who attended a military briefing where officials openly discussed plans to suspend the Constitution and establish military control over civilian government.

The legislation builds upon National Security Decision Directive 47 (NSDD 47), enacted by Reagan on July 22, 1982, which laid groundwork for the secret government’s option to institute a police state. It identifies “emergency mobilization preparedness” measures that waive or modify socioeconomic regulations and prioritizes removing legal constraints that impede emergency response. Cooper emphasizes that passage of H.R. 4079 would mean Americans are “history,” as it provides the legal mechanism for permanent Constitutional suspension. He urges citizens to contact their representatives immediately to stop the bill, warning that the secret government benefits from public ignorance about this legislation. The bill represents the culmination of decades of planning for overt takeover when the time is deemed appropriate.

27. How does Cooper describe the relationship between environmental concerns, population reduction, and the coming ice age?

Cooper reveals that the elite’s environmental concerns center on scientific predictions that Earth faces an imminent ice age, not global warming. The JASON scientists predicted the greenhouse effect would lead ultimately to an ice age, with global temperatures actually becoming lower, storms growing more violent, ice caps growing larger, and food-growing temperate zones shrinking. Global warming is described as a hoax to prevent public panic while giving the ruling elite more time to prepare their survival plans. Project GALILEO, sending the Galileo spacecraft to ignite Jupiter with plutonium in December 1999, is presented as an insane attempt to create a second sun (called Lucifer) to stave off the ice age.

The genuine environmental crisis combines with overpopulation to create what the elite view as an extinction-level threat requiring drastic action. Following World War II, intellectuals warned the elite that by 2000, civilization would collapse and humanity might face extinction. The only solutions identified were severe population reduction, cessation of technological and economic growth, elimination of meat consumption, strict reproduction control, space colonization, and a complete paradigm shift in human consciousness. These concerns drove development of AIDS and other bioweapons, the drug plague, wars, and various “soft kill” methods to reduce population while the elite prepare underground cities and Mars colonies for their own survival.

28. What does Cooper reveal about Philip Klass, William Moore, and Stanton Friedman as disinformation agents?

Philip Klass is identified as a CIA agent whose job as an aviation expert was to debunk everything related to UFOs. Military commanders were instructed to contact Klass for assistance in debunking or explaining UFO contacts and sightings to the public and press. Cooper describes Klass’s debunking explanations as “so full of holes that a six-year-old child should be able to discern his true purpose,” yet Klass is continually promoted as an expert and invited to UFO events. Cooper compares people seeking Klass’s autograph to Elliot Ness asking Al Capone for his autograph.

William Moore, Jaime Shandera, and Stanton Friedman are described as “witting agents” operating with full knowledge, understanding, and consent as government disinformation specialists. Moore’s use of a Defense Investigative Service ID card and his self-confession to Lee Graham confirmed his government agent status. The team released the fraudulent “Eisenhower Briefing Document” as part of contingency plan Majestic Twelve to throw researchers off track. The document’s number (092447) is impossible given the sequential numbering system of executive orders. Friedman received $16,000 from Bruce Maccabee’s Fund for UFO Research, supposedly to investigate his own claims’ validity - which Cooper calls criminal fraud since Friedman predictably “validated” his own fraudulent documents. These agents work to control UFO research, lead investigators away from truth, and make genuine researchers appear foolish.

29. What lesson does Cooper draw from Lithuania’s gun confiscation and its relevance to the Second Amendment?

Cooper presents Neal Knox’s “Lessons from Lithuania” as the complete chapter on the Second Amendment, demonstrating how gun registration leads inevitably to confiscation and tyranny. In Lithuania, the Soviet process began with requiring government permission to possess guns, then mandatory registration of all firearms, followed by Premier Gorbachev ordering citizens to turn in hunting and competition guns for “temporary safekeeping” or face imprisonment, and finally Russian troops seizing arms from the Lithuanian militia. This progression from registration to confiscation to tyranny has been repeated throughout history, including in Poland where General Jaruzelski declared martial law and voided all gun licenses, requiring registered gun owners to surrender their weapons within 48 hours.

Cooper emphasizes that since the government knew where every registered gun was located, owners had no choice but to comply. He directly compares Lithuania’s gun laws to pending American legislation like New Jersey’s S. 166 (mandating confiscation) and California’s Roberti-Roos bill (requiring registration of “military-style” firearms). The lesson is clear: registration makes confiscation possible, and confiscation makes tyranny inevitable. Cooper states that American gun ownership is “the only thing that has kept the New World Order at bay” and calls anyone attempting to subvert the Second Amendment a traitor who should be tried for treason. He notes hopefully that as of January 1991, less than 10% of California gun owners complied with registration requirements, with many publicly burning the registration forms.

30. What does Cooper identify as humanity’s only hope for avoiding enslavement or extinction by the year 2000?

Cooper identifies several essential requirements for humanity’s survival: a complete paradigm shift in evolutionary consciousness, coupled with immediate and widespread education about the true nature of the threat, and the absolute abolition of secrecy in government. He emphasizes that people must accept individual responsibility for the world’s problems rather than trusting those currently in power. The population must learn to love one another, share resources, deplore violence, and work with nature while simultaneously developing the capability for space colonization to ease population pressure.

Most critically, patriots must use their knowledge and remaining freedoms to resist while there’s still time. Americans must restore their role as watchdogs of government, which was designed with checks and balances specifically to prevent secret rule by elite groups. Cooper warns that people have become “sheep” through ignorance and must “stand up in the manner of our forefathers and walk like men.” He states that exposure of the conspiracy through books like his, combined with Americans’ gun ownership, represents the final barrier to total implementation of the New World Order. The choice is stark: either accept the role of cattle and face slavery or death, or prepare to fight and possibly die to preserve freedom. Without immediate action and the widespread awakening of humanity to both the threat and the possibility of transcendence, Cooper predicts either totalitarian enslavement or human extinction will occur by the year 2000.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you’ve found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I’m always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.