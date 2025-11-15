Lies are Unbekoming

Katherine
3h

Fascinating and important post! And this so well said: "That kind of self-doubt, that willingness to question his own deepest beliefs, is almost entirely absent from today’s conspiracy landscape."

John Jeremiah Edminster
1h

Thank you, Unbekoming, for keeping William Cooper's book alive in our memories, for those of us who have read it, and for provoking new readers (I hope!) to read it... and think what they will!

As for me, it's opened my mind to seeing new depths in the devil's boast to Jesus in the wilderness: "All this power will I give thee... for that is betrayed (Greek _paradidomai_, more usually translated "delivered") unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it" (Luke 4:5-7). The general manager of the power of the international "deep state" (or whatever you want to call it) can only be the devil himself, and whatever he does can't be for our good, but only for our degradation and destruction. No, it's not just a hidden club of selfish oligarchs being selfish; it's a hidden club of selfish oligarchs who are enslaved to the evil one. And I trust that Jesus Christ will conquer that evil one, perhaps in the near future.

Fortunately I'm at a point in my life where I no longer care what people think of me for saying things like this; I'm retired, widowed, disinvolved in the world's politics, and under the Lord's protection.

