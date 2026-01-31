Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
3h

My man! Dude - here's a guide I created on what to do IF a vaccine reaction does occur. Time is off the essence and these are the steps taken so that one can document everything and be able to win in court if it goes there: https://shadowbannedlibrary.com/products/what-severe-vaccine-reactions-look-like-ebook-by-unorthodoxy

Reply
Share
KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
3h

25 years ago I did my research on vaccines, basic info was found on early days of internet. I found that it contained something from monkeys so I said no way. Also had friends who had healthy children which had never had any poison. I have been telling people since but to convince those who are adamant that vaccines work it is hard to get them to even consider doing any research.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture