Back to Eden by Jethro Kloss, first published in 1939, stands as one of the most influential works on natural health ever produced in America. Kloss wrote it near the end of his life, distilling nearly forty years of practical experience treating patients with herbs, water therapy, diet, and simple home remedies. The book emerged from a lifetime that began on a Wisconsin farm in 1863, passed through the Battle Creek Sanitarium where Kloss witnessed firsthand the failures of drug-based medicine, and continued through decades of operating his own sanitariums and health food manufacturing facilities. By the time he committed his knowledge to paper, Kloss had accumulated case studies demonstrating recoveries from conditions that specialists had declared hopeless—rheumatism that left a man unable to feed himself, tuberculosis in a family where three members had already died of the disease, infantile paralysis that physicians said would take years to outgrow.

The central argument is direct: disease develops when people violate natural law through improper diet, inadequate elimination, insufficient fresh air and exercise, and accumulated toxic burden. The body possesses remarkable self-healing capacity that manifests when these violations cease and proper support is provided. No matter how many germs enter the body, Kloss maintained, if the bloodstream is clean and blood corpuscles are healthy, disease organisms find nowhere to propagate. This framework inverts the chemical medicine paradigm that had increasingly dominated since 1541, when Paracelsus introduced the idea that human bodies could be purified chemically like metals in a smelter. Kloss traced the suffering he witnessed not to inadequate pharmaceutical intervention but to departure from the remedies God placed in nature—the herbs, pure water, whole foods, and hydrotherapy that physicians from Hippocrates forward had employed successfully.

The book functions as a comprehensive home health manual covering herbal medicine (preparation methods, specific herbs, cautions), nutrition (vitamins, minerals, whole versus processed foods, vegetarianism), water therapy (the history of water cure, specific treatments from footbaths to blanket packs), home nursing skills (massage, enemas, charcoal applications, care of the sick), and detailed protocols for dozens of specific conditions. Kloss provides not theory alone but practical instruction: how to make a fomentation, how to prepare a charcoal poultice, how to administer a high enema, how to reduce a fever through tepid sponging, what herbs to combine for rheumatism or skin disease or suppressed menstruation. The personal narratives woven throughout—his own near-death from aluminum poisoning, the recoveries he facilitated in patients others had abandoned—ground the principles in documented outcomes.

Back to Eden has remained continuously in print for over eighty years, earning the designation “classic” from readers who discovered that its methods still work. The revised and expanded edition retains all essential original material while updating medical terminology and expanding sections on vitamins, minerals, and other topics Kloss treated briefly in his original manuscript. His daughter Promise Kloss Moffett, who helped type the original drafts and watched her father rise before dawn to study and pray, supervised the revision with the conviction that her father would have continued updating the work himself had he lived. The book addresses readers who sense that something is wrong with modern approaches to health—who noticed their doctors could not answer basic questions, who experienced side effects worse than the conditions being treated, who watched chronic illness proliferate despite unprecedented pharmaceutical expenditure. For these readers, Kloss offers not alternative medicine but original medicine: the healing tradition that existed before the wrong turn was taken, waiting to be rediscovered by those willing to return to Eden.

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