Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Notch Johnson's avatar
Notch Johnson
7h

I read Atlas Shrugged a few decades ago. I remember liking it but can't say or recall whether it had any significant impact on me. For some reason, I felt a desire to reread it a few months ago. It felt timely in our current political environment across the west. I highly recommend it as an important book to read. It is an enjoyable read although I must admit it seemed longer than it needed to be upon my second reading.

Reply
Share
Craig's avatar
Craig
8h

You need to come clean about how much of your posting is LLM because it's really starting to bug me.

It's got to be something like 90%.

Reply
Share
3 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture