The kettle on the stove and the human body run on the same chemistry. Boil Vermont’s calcium-rich water in a kettle and a thick deposit forms inside the walls within weeks; add a cup of apple-cider vinegar and the deposit dissolves back into solution before the kettle has finished boiling a second time. The plumber knows this about furnace water-compartments. The Vermont housewife knows it about her kettle. What D. C. Jarvis worked out across fifty years of rural practice — and laid down in Arthritis and Folk Medicine in 1960 — is that the same chemistry is scaling or descaling the human body every day. Calcium leaves solution when the medium turns alkaline. It coats the inside of arteries, where the butcher’s knife meets resistance cutting through. It collects in bursae and joints. It forms tartar on the tongue side of the lower front teeth. The vinegar that clears a kettle in twenty minutes will, applied internally and consistently, clear a body. The seventy-year-old patient on the vinegar-water mixture received her first clean dental bill of health in her life after six months.

Jarvis practised medicine in Vermont for over fifty years, working in an environment where two medical traditions ran side by side: the bacteriological framework he had been taught in medical school, and the folk medicine that Vermont farmers had developed over two centuries through trial and error with bees, dairy cows, hens, horses, and small children. He spent ten years learning the second tradition before writing about it. Folk Medicine, his earlier book, had reached readers in every American state and several foreign countries; the volume of letters from arthritis sufferers asking what the framework offered them produced Arthritis and Folk Medicine as a direct response. He wrote not as a theorist but as a clinician reporting what worked across decades of patients and herds — the specific timetables, the litmus paper readings, the cows whose mastitis cleared in three days, the bulls that grew docile within a month or two, the children whose disposition shifted within two hours of two drops of Lugol’s iodine in acid water.

The medical environment Jarvis was writing into had organised itself almost entirely around the bacteriological model. Therapeutic discoveries were acclaimed, in his words, when they dealt with specific diseases identified by specific organisms; serums and vaccines occupied an immense place in both medical and lay imagination; and the entire orthodox education of a medical man centred on the infectious diseases. By 1961 the great epidemics had largely receded and the conditions filling waiting rooms had shifted — chronic fatigue, ulcers, hay fever, migraine, asthma, high blood pressure, heart attacks, arthritis, cancer. The framework that had defeated typhoid had little to offer these. Jarvis’s contemporaries were responding by extending the bacteriological logic into pharmaceutical management of symptoms. He documented something different: that the chronic conditions of modern life share a single underlying mechanism — permanent activation of the body’s emergency-organising equipment, calcium precipitating out of solution, body chemistry drifting toward alkaline — and that the framework which addressed the cause was older than the bacteriological orthodoxy by centuries.

The book belongs in the terrain canon alongside Béchamp’s milieu, Bernard’s internal environment, and Shelton’s documentation of how acute conditions are converted into chronic ones through suppression. Jarvis arrived at the framework independently, through observation of farm animals rather than through laboratory work, and the convergence is itself evidentiary. The full summary unpacks the eight-cow mastitis cure achieved in three days through a strict timetable of vinegar and Lugol’s iodine; the experiment in which mastitis was produced on demand by turning a herd into a six-acre field of alkaline peas and oats grown on hen-manured soil; the five-step arthritis protocol Jarvis distilled from the trial-and-error work of two centuries; the failed phosphoric acid experiment in which an inorganic acid produced the disease that organic apple-cider vinegar prevented; and the two-year investigation conducted with Charles Mraz of Middlebury that failed to turn up a single case of cancer in a Vermont beekeeper. A wholesale grocer in 1903 ordered five carloads of apple-cider vinegar in barrels for his Vermont customers. By his retirement, vinegar in glass gallons was a slow seller. The chronic diseases rose in the same interval.

The full summary continues below for paid subscribers

To finish reading this book, become a paid subscriber.

Your subscription unlocks the rest of this summary — the analogy, one-minute elevator explanation, 12-point summary, Q&As, and Golden Nugget — along with the premium content for every other book summary in the library. It also unlocks the full Deep Dive Audio Library of in-depth conversations and my growing library of original books. New content is added every month.

I do this work independently, outside the institutions these books so often describe. No foundation grants, no academic approval, no editorial gatekeepers deciding what’s acceptable to publish. Your subscription makes that independence possible.

Give a gift subscription