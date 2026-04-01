Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Cousin Clem's avatar
Cousin Clem
5d

It's a bit crazy that the medical industrial complex told people to avoid apricot seeds because of cyanide but then recommend some of the most toxic substances on earth(chemotherapy) as their perferred treatment for cancer. That's the money talking.

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EasterNow's avatar
EasterNow
5d

To be blunt, "Cancer" is a resource extraction and population control methodology. When you consider the promotion of early screening it becomes sinister. Wait until they automate fake DNA diagnosis, and customized RNA poisons. Frankly, life was a lot more fun before I started seeing through all the inversions.

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