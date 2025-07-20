In February 1945, the Allied forces revealed the murderous psychotic spirit that lurks beneath the veneer of righteous war when they transformed Dresden into a crematorium for over 135,000 civilians. David Irving's "The Destruction of Dresden" exposes how the "good guys" orchestrated a deliberate holocaust through fire-storms that reached 1,500 degrees Celsius, creating hurricane-force winds that hurled human beings through the air like dolls and shrank bodies to child-size. This meticulously planned massacre, targeting a city swollen with refugees fleeing the Soviet advance, was not about military necessity but psychological warfare—a demonstration of power so horrific that official histories immediately began burying the true death toll under layers of propaganda and sanitized statistics.

The Dresden massacre fits perfectly within the machinery of war profiteering that Major General Smedley Butler exposed in "War Is a Racket"—where a small organized minority reaps colossal profits while orchestrating mass slaughter. As Butler revealed, war contractors made 1,800% profits while soldiers earned $30 monthly, but Dresden adds another dimension: the profits weren't just financial but psychological, feeding a deep hatred of Germans cultivated through years of propaganda. This wasn't military strategy but the manifestation of what Engdahl traces in "A Century of War"—the Anglo-American order's willingness to destroy entire populations to maintain hegemony. The same Secret Elite that Docherty and MacGregor show orchestrated World War I through hidden networks had refined their methods by 1945, using terror bombing not to end wars but to demonstrate the price of challenging their global dominance.

Irving's forensic reconstruction reveals how Bomber Command's double-blow tactic—marking with incendiaries, then fanning the flames with 1,800 tons of bombs in the second wave—was designed to maximize civilian deaths, not military damage. The timing was calculated for when firefighters would be fully engaged and shelters packed with families. Yet the most damning evidence lies in the systematic cover-up: Churchill's hasty distancing memo, the destruction of records, the official death toll of 35,000 that insulted the intelligence of anyone who witnessed the pyramids of corpses in the Altmarkt. This same pattern of orchestrated atrocity followed by historical revision would repeat at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, where the incineration of civilians was rebranded as life-saving necessity. The propaganda machine that had dehumanized Germans for years made it possible for Allied pilots to strafe women and children fleeing the inferno—acts that would have been unthinkable without the psychological conditioning that transforms humans into targets.

The psychotic spirit that revealed itself at Dresden—the willingness of power to incinerate innocent life while proclaiming moral superiority—did not end in 1945. It merely refined its methods, trading fire-storms for more sophisticated forms of destruction. When Irving wrote that Dresden showed "the very essence of total war," he was identifying a pathology that transcends any single conflict: the ability of organized power to commit mass murder while controlling the narrative so completely that the victims become statistics and the perpetrators remain heroes. This same spirit that burned 135,000 refugees alive in one night would surface again in 2020, when another organized minority would orchestrate another form of mass destruction, once again claiming it was for the greater good, once again suppressing the true death toll, once again demanding we trust the very authorities who had proven themselves capable of holocaust. Dresden stands as an eternal warning: those who can make you believe they are the "good guys" can make you accept any atrocity.

Apocalypse 1945: The Destruction Of Dresden | Irving Books

Leave a comment

Share

Deep Dive Conversation Library (Bonus for Paid Subscribers Only)

This deep dive is based on the book:

Discussion No.115:

23 insights and reflections from “Apocalypse 1945: The Destruction of Dresden”

Thank you for your support.

Analogy

Envision a majestic ancient forest, a verdant sanctuary teeming with wildlife and nomads seeking refuge from a raging wildfire sweeping in from distant lands. This forest, with its towering oaks and winding paths, represents Dresden—a cultural and architectural treasure swollen with refugees escaping Soviet advances. Now, picture a coalition of hunters, locked in a brutal survival contest, who decide to flush out their prey not by tracking individual trails but by igniting the entire woodland with scattered torches and accelerants. The flames start small, but fueled by dry winds and dense underbrush, they merge into a roaring tempest, uprooting trees, suffocating creatures in smoke-filled burrows, and turning the once-serene haven into a charred wasteland. The hunters justify it as necessary to end the hunt swiftly, aiding allies closing in from another side, yet afterward, some question the scorched-earth tactic's morality, while others bury the true count of lost lives under layers of ash and rewritten lore. This encapsulates the Dresden raids: strategic fire-storms unleashed on a refugee-packed city to disrupt German resolve and movements, blending total war's grim efficiency with suppressed ethical reckonings, where the profound loss—135,000 souls in one night—fades in official tales, much like forgotten embers in a regrown glade.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

Step into this elevator ride through history's darker corridors: By February 1945, World War II grinds toward its end, with Soviet forces barreling west, displacing millions who cram into Dresden, a baroque jewel mistakenly seen as safe, ballooning its numbers beyond a million. Allied leaders at Yalta plot air support to choke German reinforcements, reviving Thunderclap—a plan for massive urban blows—and tag Dresden for its rail hubs, though really aiming at morale via chaos. Enter Bomber Command under Harris: First wave at nightfall, precision Lancasters drop markers and incendiaries, sparking fires; hours later, hundreds more bombers fan a perfect storm with 1,800 tons of bombs, winds howling at 150 mph, heat melting stone, asphyxiating shelter-hiders in carbon monoxide waves. Daylight brings American Fortresses piling on, strafing stragglers amid ruins. Casualties skyrocket—Voigt's tallies hit 135,000, dwarfing official 35,000—due to unregistered refugees, body-shrinking flames, and mass pyres to dodge typhus. Propaganda spins: Nazis cry 200,000 murdered to rally fury, Allies dub it tactical, downplaying terror tags. Churchill pushes then pens a distancing memo; ethical storms brew, equating it to Hamburg or Hiroshima in devastation but via conventional means. It's total war's essence—civilians as collateral in existential chess, precedents from Rotterdam ignored, defenses jammed by tech like Window, leaving scars on survivors and history's biased pages. For your own sleuthing, chase threads like declassified Ultra signals decoding German panic, or diaries from Klemperer chronicling Jewish life amid apocalypse; also, probe Harris's memoirs for unapologetic strategy, or Goebbels's journals for propaganda ploys.

[Elevator dings]

12-Point Summary

Precedent Raids and Strategy Evolution: Early incidents like the German bombing of Rotterdam in 1940, which killed hundreds and razed the city center despite an ultimatum, set a grim pattern for area attacks, initially portrayed as terror but later mirrored by Allies. British responses escalated from precision failures to deliberate morale strikes, influenced by technologies improving accuracy yet enabling broader devastation. Fire-Storm Mechanics and Devastation: Concentrated incendiaries ignited merging fires, creating oxygen-sucking winds and extreme heat, as in Hamburg's 1943 inferno that claimed 40,000 lives through asphyxiation and melting streets. These phenomena overwhelmed defenses, turning cities into death traps far beyond high-explosive impacts. Refugee Influx and Vulnerability: Soviet advances drove millions westward, bloating Dresden's population to over a million, clogging hubs targeted to disrupt evacuations. This amplified casualties, with unregistered transients complicating counts and highlighting how movements turned safe havens into kill zones. Defensive Shortcomings: German flak and fighters dwindled by 1945, redeployed elsewhere, leaving Dresden reliant on inadequate shelters without escape networks. Radar jamming and surprise tactics rendered precautions futile against fire-storms. Technological Enablers: Innovations like H2S radar and Window foil strips blinded defenses, allowing precise marking and deep raids. Navigation aids like Gee guided streams, shifting from blind luck to calculated obliteration. Target Shifts and Directives: Oil plants vied with cities, but Harris favored urban morale hits, blending with transportation attacks. Yalta coordination prioritized eastern chaos to aid Soviets, formalizing Dresden's fate. Key Figures' Roles: Harris orchestrated double-blows; Churchill pushed then disowned; Goebbels inflated propaganda. Spaatz emphasized precision amid American qualms, while locals like Voigt tallied grim realities. Raid Sequence Details: No. 5 Group's markers ignited fires; main force fanned them into storms; USAAF added daylight chaos. Triple timing maximized undefended destruction. Aftermath Horrors: Survivors faced winds hurling debris; rescuers battled decay and disease risks, cremating thousands on pyres. Hospitals burned, forcing desperate evacuations. Propaganda Contrasts: Allies stressed military aims; Nazis claimed genocide with exaggerated tolls and strafing tales, rallying via neutrals. Ethical outcry grew post-raid. Casualty Discrepancies: Estimates ranged from 35,000 official to 135,000 extrapolated, varying due to unidentified refugees and political minimizations. Comparisons to Hamburg underscored underreporting. Total War Justifications: Civilian targeting equated to economic warfare, dehousing workers as combatants in existential struggle, though moral backlash questioned its necessity.

The Golden Nugget

The most profound yet least-known revelation emerges from the meticulous casualty accounting by local officials like Hanns Voigt, who estimated Dresden's death toll at 135,000—far exceeding the official 35,000 cited in post-war reports—due to the uncounted influx of eastern refugees that bloated the population to over a million, turning a routine area raid into Europe's single largest massacre, comparable to atomic devastation but achieved through conventional fire-storms and suppressed in histories to evade ethical scrutiny. This figure, derived from body recoveries, cremations, and extrapolations amid destroyed records, underscores how wartime propaganda and historiographical biases buried the true scale, where unregistered transients in packed shelters and streets amplified deaths from asphyxiation and heat, revealing total war's hidden arithmetic that prioritized strategic denial over human accounting.

Was it justified?

No, David Irving does not believe the firebombing of Dresden was justified. In his book "The Destruction of Dresden," he argues that the attacks were unnecessary by early 1945, as the war was nearing its end, and were driven more by revenge and a desire to demoralize civilians than by military necessity. He points out that Dresden was not listed as a priority target in late 1944 strategic plans and questions the rationale for bombing a city with limited relevance to the war effort, stating, "Then why attack a city that has little or no real relevance to winning the war?"

Irving emphasizes the deliberate targeting of civilian areas, suggesting the goal was to show Germans the "hopelessness of their plight" through psychological impact rather than strategic strikes. He describes the bombings as excessive, highlighting the high civilian death toll and providing evidence of attacks on densely populated zones, which he implies could amount to a war crime. Additionally, in references to his work, he portrays some late-war bombings as "just pointless," further underscoring his view of their lack of justification.

25 Questions and Answers

Question (1): What were the key precedents for area bombing in World War II, including early raids like Rotterdam and initial British attacks on German cities?

The roots of area bombing trace back to early wartime incidents where civilian targets were hit, often unintentionally at first but setting patterns for later strategies. The German raid on Rotterdam in May 1940 stands out as a deliberate assault, dropping over 1,300 bombs including 158 tons of high explosives and 1,150 incendiaries in just seven minutes, killing around 814 civilians and devastating the city center despite an ultimatum and attempted recall of bombers. This event was portrayed by Allied propaganda as a terror attack, fueling demands for retaliation, though German records suggest it aimed at military zones but escalated due to communication failures.

British responses began with limited raids, like the August 1940 attack on Berlin after German bombs accidentally hit London, marking a shift from precision targets to broader offensives. Early British efforts, such as the raid on Mannheim in December 1940, introduced concepts like fire-raising with incendiaries, but poor accuracy led to widespread civilian impacts. These precedents evolved into systematic area attacks, influenced by Rotterdam's example and the failure of pinpoint bombing, paving the way for massive operations against German morale and infrastructure.

Question (2): How did fire-storms develop during raids, and what were their physical and human effects as seen in Hamburg and Kassel?

Fire-storms emerge when concentrated incendiary bombing ignites multiple fires that coalesce, drawing in oxygen and creating hurricane-force winds up to 150 miles per hour, with temperatures soaring to 800 degrees Celsius or higher. In Hamburg during July 1943, over 740 bombers dropped 2,300 tons of bombs, including 1,200 tons of incendiaries, on a night with dry, hot conditions, leading to a fire-storm that engulfed eight square miles, asphyxiating people in shelters and melting asphalt streets.

The human toll was catastrophic, with Hamburg losing 40,000 lives, many from carbon monoxide poisoning or being hurled into flames by winds; bodies shrank to child-size from intense heat. Kassel's October 1943 raid saw 569 bombers create a similar inferno, killing over 5,600, as fires merged into tempests that uprooted trees and vehicles, overwhelming defenses and leaving survivors traumatized amid piles of charred remains.

Question (3): What role did civilian evacuations and refugee movements play in the context of the Dresden raids?

Refugee columns fleeing Soviet advances flooded Dresden, swelling its population from 630,000 to over a million by February 1945, as eastern provinces like Silesia emptied amid reports of atrocities. These movements clogged railways and roads, making the city a hub for displaced persons seeking shelter in its historic center, unaware of impending danger due to its perceived immunity.

The raids exacerbated chaos, with directives aiming to disrupt evacuations and cause confusion among refugees, turning packed stations and squares into death traps. Post-raid, survivors joined new outflows, but many perished in the fire-storm, their unidentified bodies complicating counts and highlighting how mass movements amplified civilian vulnerability.

Question (4): How effective were German air raid precautions and defenses in cities like Dresden, and why did they fail?

German defenses in Dresden relied on limited flak batteries and fighter squadrons, but by 1945, most heavy guns had been redeployed to fronts, leaving only light anti-aircraft units and no night fighters stationed nearby. Civil precautions included slit trenches and basement shelters, but lacked interconnected tunnels or robust bunkers, as the city was deemed low-risk and resources prioritized elsewhere.

Failures stemmed from resource shortages, radar jamming by Allied Window, and the double-blow tactic that caught fire services off-guard. In the fire-storm, shelters became gas-filled tombs, and disorganized responses led to thousands suffocating, proving precautions inadequate against concentrated incendiary attacks.

Question (5): What radar and navigation technologies, such as Oboe, Gee, H2S, and Window, influenced bombing accuracy and success?

Oboe used ground stations to guide bombers precisely over targets, enabling blind bombing but limited by range and aircraft numbers. Gee provided grid-based navigation via radio pulses, effective up to 350 miles but vulnerable to jamming, aiding route plotting for mass raids.

H2S offered airborne radar mapping, allowing target identification through clouds, crucial for Dresden's marking. Window, foil strips disrupting enemy radar, blinded defenses during Hamburg, forcing improvised tactics like Wild Boar fighters, but ultimately enhanced Allied success in deep penetrations.

Question (6): How did target selection evolve, including shifts between oil refineries and city centers?

Early war focused on precision strikes against military and industrial sites, but poor accuracy shifted emphasis to area attacks on morale, as seen in the 1942 directive prioritizing worker dehousing. By 1944, oil plants became prime targets under Eisenhower, crippling fuel supplies, yet Harris resisted, favoring city raids.

Post-Normandy, transportation hubs like marshalling yards gained priority, but city centers persisted for their dual impact on housing and evacuation routes. Dresden's selection blended communications disruption with broader chaos, reflecting ongoing tension between selective and blanket destruction.

Question (7): What was the Thunderclap plan, and how did it relate to the Yalta Conference decisions?

Thunderclap proposed a massive single raid on Berlin with 5,000 tons of bombs to shatter morale, potentially killing 110,000 and dehousing 220,000, but was shelved in 1944 for lacking decisiveness. Revived in January 1945 amid Soviet offensives, it expanded to include eastern cities like Dresden for disrupting reinforcements.

At Yalta, Allied leaders coordinated air support for Red Army advances, listing Berlin, Leipzig, and Dresden to hinder evacuations and troop movements, aligning Thunderclap's terror elements with strategic aid to Stalin's forces.

Question (8): Who was David Irving, and what was his approach to researching and updating the history of the Dresden raids?

David Irving pioneered detailed investigation into Dresden's destruction, interviewing survivors, officials, and airmen starting in 1961, uncovering suppressed documents and casualty figures. He accessed Ultra intercepts and German records, challenging official underestimates and highlighting raid precedents.

Updates incorporated declassified files, refining narratives on defenses and impacts, while facing censorship and legal battles. His work emphasized factual accuracy over popularity, exposing hypocrisies in Allied strategies and long-term historiographical omissions.

Question (9): What leadership decisions did Sir Arthur Harris make regarding Bomber Command's strategies?

Harris championed area bombing to undermine German morale, directing operations like Hamburg's fire-storm and insisting on city targets despite oil priorities. He devised double-blow tactics for Dresden, spacing attacks to maximize fire spread and catch defenses refueling.

Resisting precision shifts, he prioritized dehousing workers, achieving vast destruction but drawing post-war criticism. His unyielding stance on total war's necessities shaped Bomber Command's legacy, though he bore scapegoating for political sensitivities.

Question (10): How did Winston Churchill's views on area bombing change over time, particularly in relation to Dresden?

Churchill initially pushed for retaliatory raids after Rotterdam, endorsing morale-breaking attacks and even gas use against invasion threats. By 1945, he urged Thunderclap-style blows on eastern cities to aid Soviets, implicitly backing Dresden's devastation.

Post-raid, amid backlash, he distanced himself via a memo questioning terror tactics, later withdrawn under pressure. This shift reflected electoral concerns, leaving Harris to face blame while Churchill's memoirs glossed over his role.

Question (11): What propaganda tactics did Joseph Goebbels employ in response to Allied raids like Dresden?

Goebbels exaggerated casualties, claiming 200,000 dead in Dresden to rally Germans and neutralize neutrals, fabricating details like low-level strafing. He invoked Morgenthau Plan fears, portraying Allies as barbaric while downplaying Nazi precedents.

Tactics included neutral press tours and inflated reports to Sweden, aiming to fracture Allied unity and boost domestic resolve. These efforts portrayed raids as genocidal, contrasting Soviet "tactical" bombing, though internally acknowledging propaganda limits.

Question (12): How did figures like Carl Spaatz and Henry Stimson influence or react to the American involvement in city bombing?

Spaatz maintained USAAF focus on precision targets, resisting area attacks despite Dresden's inclusion under transportation guise. He emphasized military justifications in briefings, avoiding morale-busting labels amid ethical qualms.

Stimson expressed horror at Dresden's publicity, fearing backlash against "terror" perceptions, prompting policy clarifications. Both navigated directives favoring oil but executed city raids, balancing strategic needs with moral reservations in total war.

Question (13): What insights did people like Hanns Voigt provide on post-raid body recovery and casualty counting?

Voigt headed Dresden's dead persons department, tallying 40,000 identified bodies and estimating 135,000 total deaths from recovery patterns. He systematized identification via rings and effects, noting fire-shrunk corpses and unregistered refugees inflating unknowns.

His records, later destroyed, highlighted undercounts in official figures, revealing 68,650 cremated on Altmarkt alone. Such efforts underscored recovery chaos, disease risks, and the human scale of loss amid bureaucratic hurdles.

Question (14): How did the sequence of the Dresden raids unfold, from the first No. 5 Group attack to the USAAF follow-up?

No. 5 Group's initial strike at 10:15 p.m. on February 13 involved 254 Lancasters marking with reds and dropping 800 tons, igniting fires visible for miles. The main force of 529 bombers followed at 1:30 a.m., unleashing 1,800 tons in a fan-shaped pattern, creating a fire-storm.

USAAF's daylight raid on February 14 saw 311 Fortresses bomb through clouds, adding 771 tons but with some straying to Prague. This triple blow overwhelmed defenses, maximizing destruction before full response.

Question (15): What were the immediate aftermath experiences for survivors and rescuers in Dresden?

Survivors emerged to hurricane winds and glowing ruins, many asphyxiated in shelters or glued to melted streets. Rescuers, including POWs and soldiers, dug through debris amid decay smells, using cognac against odors and facing strafing risks.

Hospitals burned, forcing evacuations; refugees fled westward as services collapsed. Chaos reigned with looters executed and mass cremations ordered to avert epidemics, leaving indelible trauma.

Question (16): How did Allied and Nazi propaganda portray the Dresden raids differently?

Allies described raids as targeting communications and industries, downplaying civilian tolls in communiqués and suppressing high estimates. BBC reports focused on strategic blows aiding Soviets, avoiding terror labels.

Nazis inflated deaths to 200,000, alleging strafing of refugees to depict Allies as murderers, circulating via neutrals. This contrasted restrained Soviet mentions, using carnage to unify Germans against "capitalist" barbarism.

Question (17): What ethical debates arose around targeting civilians versus military sites during the war?

Debates questioned area bombing's morality, with critics like Bishop Bell decrying civilian dehousing as terror, contrasting precision ideals. Proponents viewed total war as justifying morale strikes, equating workers to combatants.

Post-Dresden, American leaders worried over perceptions, while British MPs challenged justifications. Underlying hypocrisy noted Allied outrage at Nazi precedents yet escalation, fueling post-war scapegoating.

Question (18): How did incendiary bombs compare to high-explosive ones in causing destruction?

Incendiaries, numbering 650,000 in Dresden, ignited fires merging into storms, far deadlier than high-explosives' blasts. They overwhelmed fire services, creating oxygen vacuums and winds, killing via asphyxiation rather than direct hits.

High-explosives cratered streets and breached roofs, aiding incendiary penetration, but flames caused most fatalities. Ratio of 75 percent incendiaries maximized area devastation, proving fire-raising superior for urban obliteration.

Question (19): What weather conditions contributed to the success or failure of specific raids?

Dry, hot weather in Hamburg fueled fire-storms by aiding ignition spread, with low humidity preventing dampening. Dresden's clear skies and northwest winds enhanced marking accuracy and fanned flames, visibility allowing precise drops.

Clouds forced blind bombing in some USAAF runs, reducing precision, while icing and storms disrupted formations. Favorable forecasts were crucial, enabling deep penetrations without defenses exploiting poor visibility.

Question (20): What long-term psychological impacts did the raids have on German civilians and leaders?

Civilians endured lasting trauma, with survivors haunted by fire-storms and loss, fostering despair and evacuation fears. Leaders like Goebbels saw morale erosion but used raids to harden resolve via propaganda, though Hitler contemplated retaliation.

Raids accelerated defeatism, with Berlin circles estimating irreversible damage. Post-war, suppressed histories perpetuated myths, while victims' accounts revealed deep societal scars from total war's brutality.

Question (21): How were casualty figures estimated and why did they vary in official reports?

Estimates drew from body counts, registrations, and extrapolations, with Voigt tallying 135,000 including refugees. Variations arose from unidentified remains, destroyed records, and propaganda inflation to 200,000.

Official undercounts, like 35,000, ignored unregistered and later recoveries, while Allied reports minimized for optics. Discrepancies reflected chaos, disease-driven cremations, and political motivations to downplay or exaggerate.

Question (22): What comparisons can be drawn between Dresden and other raids like Hamburg or atomic bombings?

Dresden mirrored Hamburg's fire-storm but exceeded in speed and refugee density, killing more despite fewer bombs, with 1,800 tons versus Hamburg's multi-night toll. Both saw asphyxiation dominate, but Dresden's single night amplified shock.

Like Hiroshima, it represented pinnacle devastation, but conventional means versus atomic, with similar moral outcry. Dresden's 135,000 dead approached atomic figures, highlighting area bombing's efficiency in urban annihilation.

Question (23): How did Ultra intercepts aid in analyzing the raids' effects?

Ultra decoded frantic German signals post-Dresden, revealing defense paralysis and high casualties, confirming fire-storm impacts. Intercepts detailed chaos in communications and evacuations, providing real-time insights into disruption.

They informed Allied assessments, exposing underreported damage and validating strategies, though declassified later refined historical narratives on raid outcomes.

Question (24): What historiographical biases appeared in post-war accounts of the bombing campaign?

Official histories minimized Dresden's toll, omitting high estimates and scapegoating Harris, as governments distanced from terror labels. British works glossed precedents, focusing on strategic gains while suppressing ethical debates.

Biases favored victors' narratives, underplaying civilian targeting and exaggerating precision, with access restrictions delaying truths until declassifications exposed fuller pictures.

Question (25): What ideas of total war justified the scale of civilian targeting in these operations?

Total war blurred military-civilian lines, viewing workers and infrastructure as legitimate targets to hasten collapse. Directives prioritized morale undermining via dehousing, equating urban destruction to frontline victories.

Justifications invoked reciprocity from Nazi raids, with leaders arguing necessity in existential conflict, though post-war reflections questioned proportionality amid mounting civilian horrors.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.