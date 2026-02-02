Part 1 of Anthropological Reversibility established the theoretical foundation: systems of domination, however technologically sophisticated, operate only through continuous human inputs—belief, compliance, cooperation, and the daily reproduction of norms. When these inputs thin, power does not collapse; it hollows out. Part 2 shifts from diagnosis to mechanism. Lelièvre identifies four structural constraints that no system has ever eliminated: variability (humans do not respond uniformly to rules), withdrawal (when open disagreement becomes costly, people disengage rather than confront), adaptation (the tighter the system, the more sophisticated the workarounds), and quiet non-cooperation (compliance without loyalty, following the letter while emptying the substance). Drawing on Łobaczewski’s analysis of pathological systems, Ellul’s critique of technique, Gramsci on manufactured consent, Desmet on mass psychology, and Turing’s formal proof that closed systems cannot account for all future states, Lelièvre arrives at a distinction institutions routinely ignore: long-term control is possible, but total closure is not. Stability is not irreversibility. Order is not finality. Silence is not consent.

The essay then traces three contemporary patterns that signal reversibility at work. The disappearance of loyal opposition—where disagreement is pathologized rather than debated, and institutions assess alignment rather than engage arguments—produces systems that become quieter but less informed. The rise of what populations perceive as managerial psychopathy—rule-following without empathy, decision-making without moral presence, authority without relational grounding—marks the substitution of procedural legitimacy for interpersonal legitimacy. And what is labeled apathy among younger cohorts often resembles something more strategic: withdrawal from institutions perceived as closed, a refusal to internalize systems that offer no genuine participation. None of these patterns announce crisis. They announce constraint. Control does not fail outright; it grows heavier, narrower, and more expensive to maintain.

Lelièvre addresses directly the objection that highly controlled systems—China, Singapore, emergency regimes—prove permanent control is possible. The mistake, he argues, lies in confusing management with abolition. These systems do not remove human limits; they reorganize how those limits appear, displacing resistance into private behavior, informal networks, or delayed reactions. The key indicator is energy expenditure: the more a system claims irreversibility, the more effort it must invest to sustain that claim. Surveillance expands, rules multiply, procedures thicken, enforcement becomes continuous. Stability must be actively produced. This produces the central paradox: the pursuit of total control generates the conditions of the system’s own fragility. The mechanisms meant to guarantee permanence become the forces that make permanence impossible. When the human substrate withdraws—quietly, invisibly, without heroism—the system remains standing as a shell while its functional core has already collapsed. The fall, when it comes, is not sudden. It is the moment when internal collapse becomes visible.

With thanks to Luc Lelièvre.

Support Independent Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 180+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions added weekly. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

Get in touch Essay ideas, stories, or expertise to share: unbekoming@outlook.com

Anthropological Reversibility (Part 2)

Why Systems of Total Control Always Hit a Human Limit [1]

I. Opening — The Problem Everyone Avoids Naming

Modern institutions increasingly behave as if dissent, disagreement, and human variability are not permanent features of society, but technical problems to be solved. Debate is no longer treated as a normal part of collective life. It is framed as inefficiency, risk, misinformation, or moral failure. Variability itself becomes suspect.

What is new is not the desire for obedience. Power has always sought compliance. What is new is something deeper: the aspiration to closure.

Not temporary compliance.

Not negotiated stability.

But finality.

Across political, administrative, educational, technological, and managerial systems, we see the same underlying impulse: to design arrangements that no longer require persuasion, consent, or tolerance of disagreement.

The goal is not simply that people obey today, but that alternatives cease to exist tomorrow. The system aims to become irreversible.

This ambition often presents itself as pragmatism. Rules are justified as “necessary.” Procedures are framed as neutral. Decisions are described as unavoidable. The language is managerial rather than authoritarian.

However, beneath that language lies a quiet assumption: that human behavior can be stabilized permanently if enough safeguards, metrics, incentives, and enforcement layers are put in place.

The question, then, is not whether control can last for years or even decades. History shows that it can. Many systems have maintained high levels of discipline, surveillance, and compliance for long periods of time.

The real question is whether control can ever become final.

Can dissent be eliminated rather than suppressed?

Can variability be neutralized rather than managed?

Can human behavior be closed, once and for all, into a stable administrative form?

This essay argues that it cannot.

Not because such ambitions are immoral.

Not because they provoke resistance.

Not because people eventually “wake up.”

Nevertheless, because they violate structural limits embedded in human systems themselves.

The failure of total control is not ethical or political first. It is anthropological.

II. Why Total Control Is Structurally Impossible[2]

Human systems are built on limits, whether they admit it or not. These limits are not moral preferences or political ideals. They are structural constraints. They appear wherever humans are involved, regardless of ideology, culture, or level of technology.

Every system that governs people encounters the same basic constants. No system has ever eliminated them. At best, they are displaced, delayed, or hidden.

The first is variability.

Humans do not respond uniformly to rules, incentives, or narratives. Even under heavy pressure, individuals interpret, filter, and internalize directives differently. Attempts to standardize behavior always produce unintended variation at the margins — and those margins accumulate.

The second is withdrawal.

When open disagreement becomes costly or dangerous, people rarely confront power directly. They disengage instead. They reduce participation, effort, creativity, and emotional investment. Withdrawal does not look like rebellion. It looks like indifference, minimal compliance, and silence. Systems often mistake this for stability.

The third is adaptation.

Humans continuously adjust to constraints. They learn how to comply formally while preserving informal autonomy. They discover loopholes, workarounds, symbolic compliance, and timing strategies. The tighter the system, the more sophisticated these adaptations become. Control creates learning — just not the kind it intends.

The fourth is quiet non-cooperation.

Most resistance is not loud. It is procedural, passive, and invisible. People follow the letter of the rules while emptying them of substance. They stop volunteering legitimacy. They comply without loyalty. From the system’s point of view, everything appears functional — until it suddenly is not.

This framework draws on multiple traditions, without depending on any one of them.

From Łobaczewski comes the insight that pathological systems misread human behavior, interpreting healthy variability as deviance and loyalty as conformity.

From Ellul comes the observation that technique, once deployed, escapes human control and begins to dictate ends rather than serve them.

From Gramsci comes the understanding that consent can be manufactured — but never permanently secured without renewal.

From Freud and Desmet comes the recognition that, under pressure, mass psychology produces brittle, not stable, compliance.[3]

From Darwin comes the simplest lesson of all: systems that cannot adapt eventually fail.

From Turing comes a formal limit: closed systems cannot account for all future states without contradiction or breakdown.

Taken together, these perspectives converge on a single distinction that institutions routinely ignore.

Long-term control is possible.

History proves this. High-compliance systems can endure for decades.

Total closure is not.

Stability is not irreversibility.

Order is not finality.

Silence is not consent.

A system may appear solid precisely when it is accumulating the conditions of its own fragility. The more energy it spends suppressing variability, the more vulnerable it becomes to the forms of human behavior it can no longer perceive.

Total control fails not because humans are heroic, but because they are irreducible.

III. The Core Claim — Anthropological Reversibility

Anthropological reversibility names a structural constraint that operates independently of intention, ideology, or morality.

Any system that attempts to permanently suppress human variability does not eliminate it. It displaces it. Moreover, in doing so, it creates the conditions of its own fragility.

This is the central claim.

Reversibility does not mean that systems collapse quickly, dramatically, or visibly.[4] It does not predict an uprising, a revolution, or a moral awakening. In fact, the most common mistake is to associate limits on power with heroic resistance. That is rarely how reversibility expresses itself.

What returns is usually quieter.

It appears first as disengagement.

People remain inside the system, but they stop investing themselves in it. Effort declines. Initiative dries up. Participation becomes transactional. The system continues to function, but without depth.

It appears as cynicism.

Official narratives are repeated but no longer believed. Language becomes ritual rather than meaning. Trust is replaced by irony, resignation, or private mockery. Legitimacy erodes long before authority does.

It appears as a demographic exit.

Those with the most flexibility leave — physically, professionally, or culturally. Birth rates fall. Emigration rises. Talent thins out. What remains is a population that is easier to manage, but harder to renew.

It appears as formal compliance without loyalty.

Rules are followed exactly, and nothing more. People do what is required and no longer what is needed. Procedures multiply to compensate for the absence of commitment. Governance becomes thicker and less effective at the same time.

It appears as a loss of legitimacy masked by procedure.

Decisions continue to be issued, justified, and documented. Oversight bodies function. Metrics are met. However, authority increasingly rests on process rather than consent. The system governs, but it no longer convinces.

These are not signs of short-term failure. On the contrary, they often accompany periods of apparent stability. Institutions interpret them as proof that control is working. They are the mechanism by which reversibility accumulates.

Anthropological reversibility is not hope.

It is not prophecy.

It is not activism in theoretical form.

It does not say that systems ought to change. It says that systems cannot close the gap in human behavior without paying a growing price.

Control can be maintained — but only at increasing psychological cost to individuals, increasing institutional cost to governance, and increasing adaptive cost to the system itself.

Over time, more energy must be spent enforcing what once emerged voluntarily. More surveillance is required to secure the same outcomes. More rules are needed to achieve less cooperation. Apparent order is preserved by continuous intervention.

Reversibility is the reason power must keep working so hard to appear permanent.

It is not a moral verdict on control.

It is a structural boundary.

Furthermore, like all boundaries, it does not announce itself. It simply asserts itself — gradually, quietly, and without asking permission.

IV. Three Contemporary Patterns Where This Shows Up

What follows are not proofs, predictions, or indictments. They are recurring patterns — symptoms that appear when systems move from governing through consent to governing through closure.

They show up across regimes, sectors, and ideologies. Their significance lies not in any single instance, but in their repetition.

1. The Disappearance of Loyal Opposition

Historically, stable systems tolerated — and even relied on — internal disagreement. Loyal opposition served a functional role: it corrected errors, refreshed legitimacy, and signaled that dissent could exist without threatening the system itself.

That function is increasingly disappearing.

Disagreement is no longer treated as a normal feature of governance, but as a liability. Internal critics are reframed not as participants, but as risks. Questioning becomes destabilization. Skepticism becomes irresponsibility. Dissent is pathologized, moralized, or administratively neutralized.

Rather than debating arguments, institutions assess alignment.

Compliance checks replace deliberation.

Tone is evaluated before substance—procedural conformity substitutes for intellectual engagement.

The result is not the elimination of disagreement, but its relocation. Critical thought does not vanish — it goes silent, private, or external. Institutions lose access to corrective feedback precisely when they need it most.

This is a classic reversibility signal: the system becomes quieter, but less informed.

2. The Rise of Managerial Psychopathy (as Perceived by Populations)

As legitimacy weakens, governance increasingly presents itself as a technical necessity rather than a political choice.

Decisions are justified as “what must be done,” not as what has been agreed upon. Language becomes impersonal, abstract, and procedural. Metrics replace judgment. Process replaces explanation.

From inside institutions, this feels like professionalism.

From the outside, it is often experienced as emotional absence.

Power appears detached, unresponsive, and immune to consequence. Responsibility dissolves into committees, frameworks, and models. No one is visibly accountable because everyone is procedurally correct.

This produces what populations frequently describe — not clinically, but intuitively — as managerial psychopathy: rule-following without empathy, decision-making without moral presence, authority without relational grounding.

Whether or not this perception is fair is beside the point. What matters is that systems increasingly rely on procedural legitimacy precisely because interpersonal legitimacy has eroded.

This is reversibility at work: governance becomes colder as it becomes more effortful.

3. Silent Reversal Among Younger Cohorts

The most misunderstood pattern is often labeled apathy.

Younger populations are frequently described as disengaged, unmotivated, or indifferent.

Nevertheless, what is interpreted as apathy often resembles something more strategic: withdrawal.

Instead of resisting institutions, many simply stop investing in them. They disengage culturally, delaying or rejecting traditional milestones. They disengage demographically, opting out of reproduction or long-term commitment. They disengage psychologically, complying outwardly while withholding belief.

This is not rebellion.

It is not ideology.

It is not a movement.

It is a refusal to internalize systems perceived as closed.

From the system’s perspective, this looks manageable — even preferable. Quiet populations are easier to govern than oppositional ones. However, withdrawal carries long-term costs: thinning participation, declining renewal, and a shrinking base of genuine consent.

This is reversibility in its most patient form. Nothing breaks. Nothing explodes. The system continues — but with diminishing human input.

Taken together, these patterns do not announce a crisis. They announce a constraint.

They show what happens when systems pursue permanence rather than legitimacy, closure rather than adaptability. Control does not fail outright — it grows heavier, narrower, and more expensive to maintain.

Moreover, these patterns appear across political systems, economic models, and cultural contexts — not because they are coordinated, but because they emerge from the same structural condition: the attempt to close what remains irreducibly human.

V. Addendum — Why “Permanent Control” Is a Category Error

This section exists to clarify a common misunderstanding — one that often surfaces precisely when the argument about reversibility becomes uncomfortable.

Some systems appear exceptionally stable.

They maintain order over long periods.

They suppress visible dissent.

They coordinate populations efficiently.

China.

Singapore.

Emergency regimes.

Wartime governance.

Highly technocratic states.

These examples are frequently cited as evidence that permanent control is not only possible, but already here.

The mistake lies in confusing management with abolition.

Managing reversibility is not the same thing as eliminating it.

Highly controlled systems do not remove human limits. They reorganize how those limits appear.

Rather than eliminating resistance, they displace it — from the public sphere into private behavior, informal networks, or delayed reactions. Rather than engaging dissent, they absorb it into silence, making disagreement costly, ambiguous, or socially invisible. Rather than resolving fragility, they accumulate brittleness beneath an appearance of order.

What looks like strength is often deferred strain.

The key indicator is energy expenditure. The more a system claims to be irreversible, the more effort it must invest to sustain that claim.

Surveillance expands. Rules multiply. Procedures thicken. Enforcement becomes continuous rather than episodic.

Stability must be actively produced.

This does not mean such systems are about to collapse. Many endure for decades. Some outlast their critics. However, endurance is not finality.

Reversibility does not disappear under control.

It relocates.

It slows.

It mutates.

It becomes harder to detect, but more expensive to contain.

The belief in permanent control is therefore not an empirical claim — it is a category error. It treats human systems as if they were closed mechanisms, when they remain dependent on interpretation, participation, and meaning.

Control can be extended.

It can be refined.

It can be optimized.

Nevertheless, it cannot be sealed.

Furthermore, the greater the effort to pretend otherwise, the more that effort itself becomes the system’s point of failure.[5]

When Functional Collapse Becomes Visible

Anthropological reversibility does not predict dramatic collapse. However, it explains the conditions under which collapse becomes possible.

Systems rarely fail due to a single event. They fall because the human substrate that sustained them has already withdrawn.

By the time a regime appears to “suddenly” break, the real collapse has already happened internally.

This is where my framework converges with Gustave Le Bon. For Le Bon, authority depends on a shared belief — a collective sincerity.

Once a population perceives duplicity, the prestige that sustains power evaporates. Power becomes ridiculous before it becomes vulnerable.

Anthropological reversibility reframes this insight structurally.

A system that relies on bad faith — saying one thing while doing another — accumulates tension between its narrative and lived reality.

Each contradiction widens the gap.

Each enforcement measure deepens the hollowing.

Each ritual of compliance becomes thinner, more symbolic, and less believed.

Ultimately, the system remains intact, although it no longer exerts its previous constraints.

People comply formally while abandoning the system psychologically.

They withdraw initiative.

They stop believing.

They stop investing.

They stop fearing.

At that point, the regime is already functionally collapsed — even if its institutional shell remains intact.

What appears to be a sudden fall is usually the final stage of a long, invisible disengagement.

The crowd that once obeyed stops performing its role.

The fear is that once stabilized, the system stops working.

The rituals that once signaled loyalty become empty gestures.

When the human substrate withdraws, the system loses the only thing that ever made it viable: participation.

This is why some regimes appear solid until the moment they are not. Their fall is not caused by the event that reveals it. It is caused by the long, quiet erosion that preceded it.

Anthropological reversibility does not announce collapse. It names the structural condition that enables collapse.

A System Becomes the Cause of Its Own Collapse

When I say that a system “becomes more fragile,” I am not describing an external threat. I am describing a self-generated vulnerability.

A regime does not fall because an enemy defeats it. It falls because its own mechanisms of control hollow it out from within.

The more a system tries to close human behavior —

the more it suppresses variability,

the more it punishes dissent,

the more it replaces legitimacy with procedure —

the more it destroys the human capacities it needs to survive.

This is the paradox:

The pursuit of total control produces the conditions of the system’s own failure.

Not immediately.

Not visibly.

But structurally.

A system becomes fragile because:

people withdraw,

initiative disappears,

belief evaporates,

fear stops working,

compliance becomes symbolic,

and the system must spend more and more energy to maintain the same level of order.

At that point, the regime is still standing — but only as a shell. Its functional core has already collapsed.

This is why some regimes seem to fall “suddenly,” like Ceaușescu’s.

The fall is not sudden. The fall is the moment where the internal collapse becomes visible.

The real collapse happened long before —

in the quiet withdrawal,

the hollow rituals,

the loss of belief,

the exhaustion of meaning.

So when I say:

“the more fragile it becomes,”

I mean:

The system becomes the architect of its own downfall. The mechanisms meant to guarantee permanence become the very forces that make permanence impossible.

That is the essence of anthropological reversibility.

VI. What All These Domains Agree On

Across very different fields — politics, psychology, biology, and systems theory — the same pattern keeps appearing.

Totalizing systems do not fail because they are immoral, cruel, or poorly intentioned. They fail because they attempt to close something that cannot be closed.

Every domain arrives at this limit from a different direction.

Politics shows that authority depends on ongoing consent, even when that consent is thin, habitual, or reluctant. Once legitimacy is replaced entirely by procedure, rule-following continues for a time — but meaning drains away.

Governance becomes technical rather than authoritative.

Psychology shows that compliance is never total. People adapt inwardly even when they cannot act outwardly. They comply symbolically, disengage emotionally, and privately reorganize their loyalties.

Behavior may remain predictable, but belief does not.

Biology shows that living systems survive through variation, not uniformity. Attempts to eliminate variability reduce resilience. Systems optimized for control perform well under narrow conditions but break when environments shift.

Systems theory reaches the same conclusion formally: closed systems degrade. They require constant correction, escalating inputs, and increasing complexity to maintain stability. Perfect containment is not an equilibrium state — it is a maintenance problem.

Taken together, these domains converge on a simple conclusion.

Human systems are not machines.

They cannot be sealed without damage. They cannot be optimized into permanence. They cannot be finalized.

Irreversibility is not a natural condition. It must be produced, maintained, and defended continuously.

Rules must be enforced. Dissent must be anticipated. Deviations must be corrected. Meaning must be managed.

Over time, enforcement replaces governance.

And that shift marks the beginning of failure—not as collapse, but as exhaustion. The system survives, but at rising cost. It becomes heavier, slower, and more fragile, precisely because it is trying to remain closed.

The final irony is structural.

The effort to eliminate reversibility does not remove instability. It relocates it into the mechanisms of control itself.

What was meant to guarantee permanence becomes the system’s weakest point.

VII. When Clarity Becomes a Threat

Across very different intellectual traditions, the same structural pattern appears: when systems move toward closure, lucidity itself becomes a liability.

Hannah Arendt shows that totalizing systems cannot tolerate genuine thinking. Thinking, for Arendt, is not technical reasoning but the inner activity that interrupts automatic obedience. When individuals begin to think, they stop accepting reality as fixed. For systems that depend on behavioral closure, this interruption is dangerous. Lucidity is not interpreted as insight, but as disloyalty.

Václav Havel describes how late-stage regimes rely on ritualized lies that everyone is expected to repeat. The individual who simply refuses to participate in the lie—who describes reality as it is—exposes the gap between official narrative and lived experience. This exposure, not overt opposition, is what threatens the system. The response is predictable: clarity is punished as subversion.

Czesław Miłosz, in The Captive Mind, shows how intellectuals under coercive systems internalize rationalizations to preserve a sense of coherence while conforming outwardly. In such environments, the lucid observer—the one who names the mechanisms at work—is not perceived as perceptive but as naïve, maladapted, or dangerous. Clear perception is recoded as a failure to understand “how the world really works.”

Jacques Ellul explains how technological systems expand according to their own internal logic, independent of human meaning. As technique accelerates, the capacity to question ends, limits, or consequences is treated as irrational. The more structurally lucid the critique, the more unrealistic it is declared to be. The system protects itself by disqualifying the questioner.

Cornelius Castoriadis argues that institutions exist only because the social imaginary continues to invest them with meaning. When that investment weakens, institutions hollow out. However, institutions rarely recognize this process internally. Instead, they pathologize those who perceive the hollowing. Lucidity becomes deviance because it reveals the institution’s loss of legitimacy that it cannot acknowledge.

Anthropological reversibility belongs directly to this lineage. It formalizes a shared insight: systems cannot make human behavior final. When this limit is named explicitly—when someone shows that participation can withdraw, that compliance can become empty, that legitimacy is reversible—systems built on closure experience the insight itself as a threat. They cannot refute the constraint, so they reclassify the person who articulates it.

Across these thinkers, the irony is consistent: the clearer the perception of reality, the more destabilizing it becomes to systems that depend on denial.

This is not a moral failure of individuals. It is a structural response of systems approaching their anthropological limit.

VIII. Conclusion — Naming the Constraint

This essay does not predict collapse.

It does not announce an awakening.

It does not promise liberation.

It does not offer a timetable, a strategy, or a movement.

It does not assign heroes or villains, because that framing already misunderstands the problem.

What it does is simpler—and more limited.

It names a boundary.

Anthropological reversibility describes a structural constraint that has operated across every known form of power, regardless of ideology, technology, or historical moment. No system has ever permanently mastered human behavior, not because humans are virtuous, but because they are variable.

They withdraw. They reinterpret. They adapt. They comply without believing. They remain human under pressure.

Power can organize behavior for long periods.

It can discipline populations.

It can narrow choices.

It can raise the cost of deviation.

What it cannot do is make control final.

Every attempt to render domination irreversible eventually encounters the same limit: the system still depends on human participation to function.

Belief, legitimacy, interpretation, and cooperation cannot be automated away without hollowing out the structure that relies on them.

This is why systems obsessed with permanence become preoccupied with enforcement, why they substitute procedure for trust, metrics for judgment, surveillance for authority, why they grow more rigid as they grow less secure.

Anthropological reversibility does not announce the end of power.

It explains why power must keep working so hard.

In a world increasingly organized around resilience, optimization, and control, the most fragile assumption is the belief that humans can be made final, fixed, closed, and permanently governed.

They cannot.

Moreover, that constraint, quietly and persistently, is where every system eventually stops.Haut du formulaireBas du formulaire

In one sentence:

No system can govern human beings permanently, because people change, adapt, withdraw, and stop believing — and no form of power can prevent that forever.

Works Cited

Arendt, Hannah. The Origins of Totalitarianism. Harcourt, Brace & Company, 1951.

Castoriadis, Cornelius. The Imaginary Institution of Society. Translated by Kathleen Blamey, MIT Press, 1987.

Darwin, Charles. On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection. John Murray, 1859.

Desmet, Mattias. The Psychology of Totalitarianism. Chelsea Green Publishing, 2022.

Ellul, Jacques. The Technological Society. Translated by John Wilkinson, Knopf, 1964.

Frankl, Viktor E. Man’s Search for Meaning. Beacon Press, 1959.

Freud, Sigmund. Group Psychology and the Analysis of the Ego. Translated by James Strachey, W. W. Norton, 1959.

Gramsci, Antonio. Selections from the Prison Notebooks. Edited and translated by Quintin Hoare and Geoffrey Nowell Smith, International Publishers, 1971.

Havel, Václav. The Power of the Powerless. In Living in Truth, edited by Jan Vladislav, translated by Paul Wilson, Faber and Faber, 1986, pp. 36–122.

(Originally written in 1978.)

Le Bon, Gustave. The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind. Translated by Ernest Benn, Macmillan, 1895.

Łobaczewski, Andrzej. Political Ponerology: A Science on the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes. Red Pill Press, 2006.

Meerloo, Joost A. M. The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing. Grosset & Dunlap, 1956.

Miłosz, Czesław. The Captive Mind. Translated by Jane Zielonko, Vintage Books, 1990.

(Originally published as Zniewolony umysł, 1953.)

Turing, Alan M. “On Computable Numbers, with an Application to the Entscheidungsproblem.” Proceedings of the London Mathematical Society, vol. 42, no. 2, 1936, pp. 230–265.

[1] I’ve been looking at the recent discussions coming out of Davos — especially the comments from Harari about biometric surveillance and AI “agents.” It reminded me of something important: every time in history that institutions tried to centralize control to this degree, the project eventually hit a wall. Frank Church warned about this back in the 1970s when he exposed the scale of NSA/Five Eyes surveillance. Jacques Ellul later showed that technical systems always push toward totalization, but they also always create the conditions for their own pushback. And Gustave Le Bon explained why: people tolerate a lot, but once a system crosses into the intimate space — bodies, emotions, thoughts — the public psychology flips. Trust collapses, resistance grows, and the system loses legitimacy.

That’s why the idea of a “Prison Planet” — whether pushed by Davos, Gates, or anyone else — is structurally unstable. Harari describes the technical possibility, but anthropology tells us the social reality: Western societies simply don’t accept intrusive control over their inner lives. Once surveillance becomes too personal, you get the opposite of compliance. You get avoidance, backlash, fragmentation, and political blowback. In other words, the more a system tries to monitor everything, the more it triggers the very forces that limit it. That’s the core of what I call anthropological reversibility.

So yes — the technology is powerful, but the human response is even more predictable. If elites push too far, the system doesn’t tighten. It cracks.

[2] Footnote — Miłosz & Havel

The structural impossibility of total control described here echoes earlier dissident analyses by Czesław Miłosz and Václav Havel. In The Captive Mind, Miłosz documents how intellectual conformity under coercive systems is maintained not by belief, but by adaptive rationalization and psychological self-protection. Havel, in The Power of the Powerless, shows how such systems depend on ritualized compliance rather than genuine conviction, rendering them inherently fragile. Together, they anticipate the central claim of anthropological reversibility: systems of domination persist only so long as humans continue to perform their roles, not because those roles can ever be made permanent.

[3] The intuition that collective pressure produces a qualitative transformation of judgment is not new. Gustave Le Bon’s The Crowd (1895) identified how individual reasoning dissolves under conditions of mass suggestion, emotional contagion, and perceived unanimity. Freud later systematized this insight in Group Psychology and the Analysis of the Ego, while twentieth-century thinkers such as Meerloo and, more recently, Desmet extended it to modern bureaucratic and technocratic contexts. Anthropological reversibility builds on this lineage by shifting the focus from manipulation techniques to a structural limit: systems that rely on mass psychological compliance remain dependent on human participation that can always withdraw, degrade, or hollow out.

[4] Anthropological reversibility does not predict collapse, but it explains why collapse becomes possible. When legitimacy has evaporated, when participation has hollowed out, and when authority has become purely procedural, a system may continue to stand — until the moment it suddenly cannot. What looks like a dramatic fall is usually the final stage of a long, invisible withdrawal

[5] A general theory of anthropological reversibility becomes liberating precisely because it exposes the weaknesses of technocratic systems. It breaks the illusion of technocratic all‑powerfulness — the belief that digital IDs, surveillance infrastructures, or centralized financial controls can achieve permanent closure. The theory shows that such systems do not fail because of heroic resistance, but because of anthropological reversibility: people vary, withdraw, adapt, and disengage, gradually emptying these systems of their substance. This insight is especially freeing for Western societies confronted with technocratic models of digital identification and centralized management. It reveals that an unbreakable structural limit — human variability — makes every project of total control inherently fragile and ultimately self‑defeating.

Book: Medicalized Motherhood: From First Pill to Permanent Patient

Available as a free download. 123 interventions documented across six phases—from pre-conception capture through postpartum surveillance. Includes practical tools: birth plan template, provider interview questions, quick reference card, and a new chapter on interrupting the cascade. Download it, share it with someone facing their first prenatal appointment, their induction date, their cesarean recommendation. The cascade works because women don’t see it coming. This book makes it visible.

Download the free PDF here

Support Independent Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 180+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions added weekly. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

Get in touch Essay ideas, stories, or expertise to share: unbekoming@outlook.com

Bitcoin: 3Q6BK8x8zjoPaXykQggzvoJxg5FiEbkb3U

Ethereum: 0x4CB0d39d8466a34609318FC1B003B745893788b3

New Biology Clinic

For those of you looking for practitioners who actually understand terrain medicine and the principles we explore here, I want to share something valuable. Dr. Tom Cowan—whose books and podcasts have shaped much of my own thinking about health—has created the New Biology Clinic, a virtual practice staffed by wellness specialists who operate from the same foundational understanding. This isn’t about symptom suppression or the conventional model. It’s about personalized guidance rooted in how living systems actually work. The clinic offers individual and family memberships that include not just private consults, but group sessions covering movement, nutrition, breathwork, biofield tuning, and more. Everything is virtual, making it accessible wherever you are. If you’ve been searching for practitioners who won’t look at you blankly when you mention structured water or the importance of the extracellular matrix, this is worth exploring. Use discount code “Unbekoming” to get $100 off the member activation fee. You can learn more and sign up at newbiologyclinic.com