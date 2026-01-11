Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed introduced me to this slim orange volume. Dr. David Riley’s An Introduction to Homotoxicology presents a medical framework developed by Dr. Hans Heinrich Reckeweg that bridges two worlds traditionally viewed as incompatible: the rigorous diagnostics of conventional medicine and the therapeutic principles of homeopathy. The central proposition is startling in its simplicity—what we call disease is not a malfunction but a purposeful biological process, the body’s intelligent attempt to eliminate toxins and restore balance. Every fever, every inflammation, every discharge represents the defense systems doing exactly what they evolved to do.

The implications ripple outward from this core insight. If symptoms are evidence of healing rather than pathology, then suppressing them with anti-inflammatory drugs and antibiotics may win immediate battles while losing the larger war. Reckeweg mapped this phenomenon through his Table of Homotoxicosis, demonstrating how suppressed conditions don’t disappear—they migrate deeper into the body, shifting from superficial excretion phases into cellular degeneration and eventually neoplastic disease. The child whose eczema is suppressed with steroid creams may develop asthma. The asthma treated with corticosteroids may give way to liver damage, then heart disease. The toxins that sought exit through the skin get driven progressively inward, each “cure” setting the stage for something worse.

Homotoxicology offers an alternative path: remedies designed to support rather than suppress the body’s detoxification efforts. These preparations—combining organ extracts, disease nosodes, classical homeopathic substances, and cellular catalysts—work with the body’s own healing intelligence. The approach requires a shift in how we interpret the signals our bodies send us. That uncomfortable inflammation, that inconvenient fever, that unsightly rash may be exactly what health looks like when the defense systems are functioning properly. This book provides the conceptual framework to understand why, and the practical tools to act on that understanding.

With thanks to Dr David Riley.

An Introduction to Homotoxicology (A Bridge Between Allopathic and Homeopathic Medicine): David Riley, M.D.

Deep Dive Audio Library (Bonus for Paid Subscribers Only)

This deep dive is based on the book:

Discussion No.184:

Insights and reflections from “An Introduction to Homotoxicology”

Thank you for your support.

Homotoxicology Flow And Healing 13.9MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Support Independent Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 180+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions added weekly. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

Get in touch Essay ideas, stories, or expertise to share: unbekoming@outlook.com

Analogy

Imagine the human body as a house with an excellent self-cleaning system. This house constantly encounters dust, dirt, and debris (homotoxins) from both outside (pollution, chemicals, foods) and from the normal activities inside (metabolic waste). The house has multiple cleaning mechanisms: ventilation systems that blow out dust (excretion), heating systems that can “burn off” stubborn grime (inflammation), and storage closets where it can temporarily stash things it cannot immediately remove (deposition).

When functioning well, this house handles daily messes easily—opening windows, running the furnace, sweeping things out. But if someone keeps covering the vents and turning off the furnace every time it activates (suppressive therapy), the house cannot clean itself properly. The dirt gets pushed into the walls (deeper tissues), then into the foundation (cellular phases), and eventually compromises the structural integrity of the entire building. Conventional medicine often responds to the sight of dust by sealing the windows tighter. Homotoxicology recognizes that the dust blowing around is evidence of an active cleaning process and seeks to support that process—opening more windows, improving ventilation, and perhaps hiring additional cleaning crews (combination remedies) to help the house restore itself to its natural state of cleanliness.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

Your body is a brilliant self-cleaning system that constantly works to remove toxins through sweating, inflammation, mucus, and other processes we typically call “symptoms.” Homotoxicology, developed by Dr. Hans Heinrich Reckeweg, proposes that what we experience as disease is actually the body’s purposeful attempt to eliminate harmful substances and heal itself.

The problem arises when we suppress these symptoms with strong medications. It’s like turning off a fire alarm instead of addressing the fire—the symptoms disappear, but the toxins get driven deeper into the body, eventually damaging cells and organs. Homotoxicology uses specially prepared remedies that work with the body’s natural healing processes rather than against them, helping to support and complete the detoxification that the body was attempting in the first place.

These remedies combine multiple homeopathic substances—including preparations from healthy organs, disease products, and cellular energy catalysts—to address chronic conditions where the body’s defenses have become overwhelmed. Think of it as providing reinforcements to an army that’s been fighting alone for too long.

[Elevator dings]

If you want to learn more, look into the “Table of Homotoxicosis” and the concept of “vicariation”—they explain how diseases can transform and shift through the body. Also worth exploring: the Arndt-Schulz law, which explains why small doses can stimulate what large doses suppress.

12-Point Summary

1. Disease as purposeful healing: Homotoxicology fundamentally reframes disease not as something wrong with the body but as a biologically goal-oriented process. Symptoms represent the body’s intelligent attempt to eliminate toxins (homotoxins) and restore balance. This perspective shifts the therapeutic goal from suppressing symptoms to supporting the body’s inherent healing mechanisms, recognizing that the fever, inflammation, discharge, or rash may actually be evidence that the defense systems are working properly.

2. The body as a dynamic flow system: Every living organism constantly adjusts to its environment, attempting to maintain balance between substances that support this flow (nutrients) and those that disturb it (toxins). Homotoxins can be exogenous—coming from outside sources like pollution, drugs, and food additives—or endogenous, produced as byproducts of normal cellular metabolism. Health depends on the body’s ability to process and eliminate these toxins efficiently through its five interconnected defense subsystems.

3. Five defense subsystems work together: The body’s physiological defense system comprises the reticulo-endothelial system (cells that ingest particles), the endocrine system (regulating inflammation through the hypophyseal-adrenal axis), the neural reflex system (stimulating inflammation through nervous system activity), the liver (transforming and storing toxins), and the connective tissue (the primary battleground where inflammation occurs and toxins are confronted, stored, or eliminated).

4. Inflammation is protective, not pathological: The inflammatory process is one of the body’s primary means of ridding itself of toxins—burning them up in an acidic environment, liquifying them, and sending them out through elimination channels. A natural diurnal rhythm shifts the connective tissue between acidic (3 am to 3 pm) and alkaline (3 pm to 3 am) states, facilitating ongoing detoxification even without acute inflammation. Supporting rather than suppressing inflammation is central to the homotoxicological approach.

5. The Six-Phase Table of Homotoxicosis: Dr. Reckeweg developed a comprehensive map organizing diseases by phase (excretion, reaction, deposition, impregnation, degeneration, neoplastic) and by affected tissue according to embryonic origin. The first three “humoral” phases involve intact cellular systems; the last three “cellular” phases involve damaged enzyme systems and compromised defenses. This table serves as a road map for tracking disease progression or regression and guiding remedy selection.

6. Progressive and regressive vicariation: Diseases can shift across the Table of Homotoxicosis. Progressive vicariation (deterioration) moves symptoms from left to right and top to bottom—from superficial excretion phases to deep neoplastic phases, from less vital to more vital organs. Regressive vicariation (healing) reverses this direction. This phenomenon physically represents Hering’s Law: cure proceeds from inside out, from more important to less important organs, and in reverse order of symptom appearance.

7. The danger of suppressive therapy: Widespread use of anti-inflammatory medications and antibiotics risks blocking critical enzyme pathways and driving toxins to deeper tissue levels through progressive vicariation. While these medications may eliminate visible symptoms, the underlying toxic burden may remain, pushed into cellular phases where it causes more serious chronic and degenerative diseases. Suppressive therapy wins battles while potentially losing the war for overall health.

8. Hahnemann’s miasms as defense system states: The three chronic disease states identified by homeopathy’s founder can be understood as alterations in defense system function. The psoric state represents defense deficiency (inability to excrete toxins, common in aging). The sycotic state represents defense hyperfunctioning (overreaction to stimuli, manifesting as allergies and chronic inflammation). The syphilitic state represents the most severe damage—a self-destructive rebellion of the body against itself.

9. Multiple remedy types for comprehensive treatment: Anti-homotoxic preparations include potency chords (single remedies in multiple dilutions), Homaccords (multiple potency chords combined), Composita preparations (combining suis organs, nosodes, and classical remedies), sarcodes (healthy tissue preparations to support organ regeneration), nosodes (disease tissue preparations working on isopathic principles), and catalyst preparations (Krebs cycle acids and quinones supporting cellular energy production).

10. Integration of classical homeopathy and homotoxicology: While classical homeopathy emphasizes mental and emotional symptoms with single high-potency remedies, homotoxicology emphasizes physical manifestations with complex low-potency formulations. Both share the same foundational principles: like cures like, the Arndt-Schulz law, and potentization. Dr. Reckeweg advocated using all available tools—combination remedies can clear chronic disease blockages, after which constitutional single remedies can complete the healing process.

11. Practical clinical application: Practitioners can integrate homotoxicological remedies by using the Table of Homotoxicosis to identify disease phases and tissue involvement, then selecting appropriate remedies from Dr. Bianchi’s 12 basic preparations or HEEL’s Ordinatio catalogue. Multiple remedies addressing different disease levels may be used simultaneously, with lymphatic drainage support added to facilitate elimination and manage healing crises. Remedy selection evolves as symptoms shift through the vicariation process.

12. Research supports efficacy despite methodological challenges: Double-blind studies have demonstrated statistically significant effectiveness for preparations like Traumeel (ankle sprains, p=0.03) and homeopathic pollen combinations (hayfever, published in The Lancet). The individualized nature of homeopathic treatment creates research design challenges, but sophisticated modern instruments capable of measuring molecular-level metabolic changes and hormone levels in nanograms and picograms offer promising avenues for validation. The greater challenge may be overcoming investigator bias among those who reject homeopathy without testing it.

The Golden Nugget

The most profound and least known idea in this text is the concept that bacteria play a healing role in acute illness rather than being purely pathogenic agents. In the pneumonia example, bacteria that migrate to the site of lung inflammation produce hyaluronidase—an enzyme that liquifies the exudate so the body can cough it out and eliminate the underlying toxins. The bacteria proliferate not to attack the body but because the inflammatory exudate provides an excellent growth medium, and their enzyme production facilitates the body’s own elimination process.

This reframes the entire relationship between microorganisms and disease. Rather than viewing bacteria as invaders to be destroyed, homotoxicology sees them as participants in a larger biological cleanup operation. When antibiotics eliminate the bacteria, they may stop this enzymatic assistance, leaving the original toxin that triggered the inflammation still present in the body—merely driven to another tissue for attempted elimination at a later date. This explains why people treated with antibiotics sometimes develop new, seemingly unrelated conditions afterward: the battle against bacteria was won, but the war against the underlying toxin was lost. The bacteria were never the primary enemy; they were cleanup crews responding to a mess that still needs to be addressed.

30 Questions and Answers

Question 1: What is homotoxicology and how did it develop as a bridge between conventional and homeopathic medicine?

Answer: Homotoxicology is a branch of medicine that integrates the information of basic medical sciences with the principles of homeopathy, providing a conceptual framework for patient care that is both scientific and non-toxic. Dr. Hans Heinrich Reckeweg applied the explosion in scientific knowledge that occurred over the past fifty years in molecular biology, biochemistry, patho-physiology, and toxicology to the principles of homeopathy, thereby formulating this science. Throughout his life, Dr. Reckeweg worked upon the integration of general medicine and classical homeopathy, creating a system that could be utilized by both homeopathic and allopathic physicians.

The field represents a significant advancement because it provides practitioners with tools derived from enzyme systems of the body, allopathic medicines prepared homeopathically, extensive nosode preparations, and traditional homeopathic remedies in potency chords and complex formulations. Homeopathy is valid both as a scientific system developed by Dr. Hahnemann in classical homeopathy and as a principle of medicine that can be applied to a broad range of therapies. Given the world we live in today, with constant exposure to an ever-increasing number of toxins, these anti-homotoxic remedies can play an important role in restoring health.

Question 2: What are homotoxins and how does the body respond when it encounters them?

Answer: Homotoxins is a term coined by Dr. Reckeweg to refer to toxins that affect the human organism. These substances disturb and interrupt the body’s flow system and its state of balance. Toxins are either exogenous—including air pollution, drugs, chemical additives, and pork toxins—or endogenous, produced as a by-product of cellular metabolism. When the body encounters homotoxins, it initiates defensive reactions either to eliminate the toxins or to minimize their effects.

Each living organism is a dynamic flow system constantly adjusting to the surrounding environment and attempting to remain in a state of balance. Substances that support the balance of the flow system are nutrients, while compounds that disturb and interrupt the flow system are toxins. The body has developed sophisticated defense mechanisms to deal with these toxic challenges, and the symptoms we observe as disease are actually manifestations of the body attempting to heal itself through elimination or compensation for the damage caused by these endogenous and exogenous homotoxins.

Question 3: How does homotoxicology redefine the concept of disease compared to conventional medicine?

Answer: Viewed within the homotoxicological framework, diseases are a biologically goal-oriented useful process. They are the expression of the body’s defense systems attempting to eliminate or compensate for the damage caused by endogenous and exogenous homotoxins. The symptoms of a disease are a manifestation of the body attempting to heal itself, not merely problems to be suppressed or eliminated. This represents a fundamental departure from conventional medicine, which tends to make a diagnosis based on anatomical and clinical findings and then initiates therapy with large doses of chemical drugs designed to remove symptoms.

Every disease is the result of the contact between an individual and a toxic substance or force. The symptoms that result from this encounter represent the organism’s attempt to remove the blockage to the flow system and restore the vital energy. Remembering the axiom that all diseases are biologically goal-oriented reactions directed at self-healing, all symptoms are part of a unified reaction process of the body. Pro-biotic therapies support the healing of the body by matching the symptom picture of the disease with the symptom picture of the medicine, whereas suppressive therapy may eliminate the symptoms at the cost of blocking the detoxification process—thereby winning a battle but losing the war.

Question 4: What is the principle of “similia similibus curentur” and how does it apply in homotoxicology?

Answer: “Similia similibus curentur” means “like cures like” and is a contemporary restatement of what Samuel Hahnemann said at the beginning of the last century. Medicines which cause the symptoms of a disease in a healthy person can be used to treat the disease in someone who is ill. This principle is one of three main scientific principles active in both homotoxicology and homeopathy, alongside the Arndt-Schulz reversal law and potentization. Dr. Hahnemann did not have available the extensive information of the basic medical sciences at the time he formulated the principles of homeopathy, but Dr. Reckeweg built upon this foundation with modern scientific knowledge.

In practical application, pro-biotic therapies support the healing of the body by matching the symptom picture of the disease with the symptom picture of the medicine. Rather than opposing the body’s healing efforts, this approach works with the body’s own defensive reactions. The anti-homotoxic remedies developed by Dr. Reckeweg integrate this principle with knowledge of the basic medical sciences, creating formulations that can stimulate the body’s defense systems and support the natural healing process rather than suppress it.

Question 5: What is the Arndt-Schulz reversal law and why is it significant for homeopathic dosing?

Answer: The Arndt-Schulz law states that large doses of a medicinal substance will suppress a system, medium doses may paralyze a system, and small (homeopathic) doses of a medicine will have a stimulatory effect. It is well recognized in pharmacology that drugs may have different and even contradictory effects at different concentrations. Many vasoactive substances and neurotransmitters such as epinephrine and atropine act in this manner, with vasodilating actions at one concentration and vasoconstricting actions at another concentration.

This principle is fundamental to understanding why homeopathic remedies work differently than conventional drugs. Little research has been done on the pharmacological actions of very dilute medications, but there have been some suggestions that there is a periodicity to the pharmacological actions of substances even at very high dilutions. This was demonstrated by Davenas and colleagues. The Arndt-Schulz law provides a scientific basis for understanding how homeopathically adjusted allopathic medications can have a stimulatory effect on the greater defense system when prepared in dilute form, even though they would have suppressive effects at conventional doses.

Question 6: What is potentization and how do developments in physics support the concept of electromagnetic action in remedies?

Answer: Potentization is the third main scientific principle active in both homotoxicology and homeopathy, referring to the process of serial dilution and succussion that creates homeopathic remedies. The developments in physics over the past century—from relativity and quantum mechanics at the turn of the century to chaos theory more recently—support the concept of an energetic or electromagnetic sphere of action for medicines, particularly homeopathic remedies. If one accepts a wave-like model for the action of remedies, it follows that combination remedies in which the frequencies are complementary will have a broad and deep biological activity.

A combination remedy, carefully constructed and developed so that the frequencies are complementary (similar to the harmonic overtone series in music), is itself more like a symphony and could be more powerful in action under the right circumstances than a single remedy. It is also true that there is in fact no such thing as a single remedy; rather, there are remedies with chemical compounds that are quite similar in nature with complementary electromagnetic signatures. This understanding provides theoretical support for the use of potency chords and complex remedies in anti-homotoxic therapy.

Question 7: What are the five sub-divisions of the body’s physiological defense system according to Dr. Reckeweg?

Answer: According to Dr. Reckeweg, the physiological defense system of the body can be divided into five sub-divisions, each with a great deal of overlap and inter-connectedness. These systems work together to eliminate homotoxins or to compensate for their presence and the damage they cause. The reticulo-endothelial system refers to those cells scattered throughout the body which have the power to ingest particulate matter, including macrophages and histiocytes, represented in the connective tissue, lymphoid and myeloid tissue, the Kupffer cells of the liver, and the microglial cells of the central nervous system.

The endocrine sub-division is primarily concerned with the hypophyseal-adrenal axis and its regulation of the inflammatory process. The neural reflex system has the potential to stimulate inflammation as the nervous system is stimulated by homotoxins, mediated primarily by acetylcholine and noradrenaline. The liver is one of the major sites of detoxification through chemical transformation of toxins to neutral substances and through storage of toxic compounds. Finally, the connective tissue is the “theater of war” between the defense systems of the body and homotoxins, with extensive drainage via the circulatory and lymphatic systems.

Question 8: Why is the connective tissue considered the “theater of war” between defense systems and homotoxins?

Answer: The connective tissue is called the “theater of war” because it is where the primary battles between the body’s defense systems and homotoxins take place. It has extensive drainage via the circulatory and lymphatic systems, making it an ideal location for both confronting toxins and eliminating them. Inflammation occurs primarily in the connective tissue as a means of “burning up” toxins. Antigen-antibody reactions and storage of homotoxins also occur in this tissue, making it central to the body’s defensive and detoxification processes.

The extent of the deposition of homotoxins in the connective tissue in part governs the success of the repair process. If there has been an extensive loss of the structural matrix of the connective tissue, the body’s ability to repair itself may be limited. Virtually all of the effects of inflammation can be reduced to the hydrolysis of proteins, lipids, or carbohydrates, which is facilitated by the hyaluronidase activity of pathogenic bacteria. The enzymes which catalyze these hydrolytic reactions are for the most part brought to the inflammatory site within the cells, and once the inflammation has succeeded in neutralizing whatever homotoxins are present, the elimination process can begin.

Question 9: What central role does inflammation play in the body’s detoxification process?

Answer: The inflammatory process plays a central role in the detoxification of the human organism and is an excellent illustration of the principle of homotoxicology that all diseases are biologically goal-oriented and designed to help the body heal itself. In its essence, the inflammatory process is one of the primary means the body has of ridding itself of toxins. In this process, toxins are “burned up” in an acid environment, liquified, and then sent out of the body through the channels of elimination. Inflammation is central to the actions of the greater defense system and has many mediators: the autonomic nervous system, the immune system with all of its subdivisions, and vasoactive substances that regulate vascular permeability.

It should be clear that inflammation is a biologically goal-oriented cleansing process, one to be supported and not suppressed. The widespread use of anti-inflammatory medication and antibiotically effective drugs will continue to run the risk of blocking critical enzyme pathways and driving toxins to deeper tissue levels by progressive vicariation. As noted in the Textbook of Rheumatology, the capacity to recognize a foreign or injurious stimulus and mount a reaction against it is essential to the maintenance of the integrity of the organism. The more aggressive and potent the pharmacologic attempt to nonspecifically suppress this reaction, the more defenseless the resulting host.

Question 10: How does the diurnal acid-base rhythm in connective tissue contribute to natural detoxification?

Answer: There is a diurnal rhythm to the acid-base balance in the connective tissue that facilitates natural detoxification even in the absence of acute inflammation. From approximately 3 am until 3 pm, the environment is primarily acidic and the sympathetic nervous system is more active. The parasympathetic nervous system and an alkaline environment prevail from around 3 pm until 3 am. This acid-base tide is modified primarily by food intake but represents a fundamental physiological rhythm.

This daily, rhythmic tidal flow from acid to base and back again is a natural way for biological detoxification to occur on an ongoing basis. Since inflammation is characterized by a slightly acidic environment, the morning acidic phase creates conditions favorable for the inflammatory detoxification process. This rhythm is under the control of the autonomic nervous system and the hormones adrenaline, thyroxine, and follicular hormone, demonstrating how the endocrine sub-division of the defense system participates in regulating detoxification cycles.

Question 11: How does the example of pneumonia illustrate homotoxicology’s view of disease as a goal-oriented healing process?

Answer: Pneumonia is an inflammatory process in the lungs that illustrates some of the key principles of homotoxicology. In the homotoxicological framework, pneumonia is considered to be primarily a disease in the reaction phase of the six-phase Table of Homotoxicosis, recognized clinically by an exudate in the lung parenchyma. Bacteria that are part of the normal flora of the upper respiratory tract migrate to the site of the exudate and produce hyaluronidase. This enzyme facilitates the hydrolysis of the exudate, making it easier for the body to eliminate the toxins through coughing.

This sequence of events illustrates the concept that disease is a biologically goal-oriented process—an attempt by the body to restore itself to a state of balance. As an inflammation develops in the lung parenchyma, an exudate forms as part of the self-healing inflammatory process designed to excrete the homotoxin. Bacteria proliferate in the exudate (an excellent culture medium) and produce hyaluronidase, which helps to liquify the exudate and facilitate its elimination along with the homotoxin, resulting in resolution of the inflammation. If an antibiotic is used instead of supporting this biologically goal-oriented healing process, one has potentially blocked an important biological process—the elimination of the homotoxin.

Question 12: What are the risks of using suppressive therapies such as anti-inflammatory medications and antibiotics?

Answer: The widespread use of anti-inflammatory medication and antibiotically effective drugs runs the risk of blocking critical enzyme pathways and driving toxins to deeper tissue levels by progressive vicariation. The process of detoxification will only be made more difficult. Suppressive therapy may eliminate the symptoms at the cost of blocking the detoxification process, thereby winning a battle but losing the war. In the pneumonia example, the bacteria may be eliminated by antibiotics, but the toxin that precipitated the inflammation in the first place may still remain, driven to another tissue for attempted elimination at a later date.

This is not to say that antibiotics should never be used. If the defense systems of the body have been weakened to the extent that they cannot cope with a toxin, or if the disease is the result of an exposure to an overwhelming number of bacteria, then antibiotics may be necessary. When they are necessary, it is an indication of the compromised state of the patient. It should be kept in mind that natural therapies are almost always preferable, and that when suppressive therapies are utilized, further detoxification will most likely be needed in order to complete the healing process. One of the challenges from a homotoxicological point of view is determining whether a given disease is the result of a currently active toxic process or secondary to previous suppression of the body’s natural healing process and the concomitant retoxification.

Question 13: What is the Table of Homotoxicosis and how is it organized?

Answer: Dr. Reckeweg developed a six-phase Table of Homotoxicosis, which can serve as a “road map” in following the progression and regression of disease and as a guide to remedy selection. The phases of disease, recognized by their symptoms, are arranged along the horizontal axis (abscissa), and the tissue affected is along the vertical axis according to its embryological origin. This organization allows practitioners to locate a patient’s condition within a comprehensive framework that accounts for both the type of tissue involved and the severity or phase of the disease process.

The vertical axis organizes tissues according to embryonic germ layer: ectodermal derivatives include the central and peripheral nervous system, sensory epithelium, epidermis, mammary gland, pituitary gland, and subcutaneous glands; entodermal derivatives include the epithelial lining of the gastro-intestinal and respiratory tracts, the parenchyma of various organs, and other structures; mesodermal and mesenchymal derivatives include connective tissue, cartilage, skeletal system, hematopoietic and lymphatic systems, kidneys, reproductive system, heart, and serous membranes. This embryological classification provides a systematic way to track how diseases may shift from one tissue type to another during the vicariation process.

Question 14: What characterizes the three humoral phases of disease (excretion, reaction, deposition)?

Answer: The first three phases of disease are called humoral phases because intracellular systems are for the most part not disturbed. The defense systems of the body are intact and capable of responding to homotoxins by eliminating them through the various body orifices, including the skin and the lungs. These phases represent conditions where the body still has full capacity to deal with toxic challenges without cellular damage occurring. The excretion phase is characterized by the elimination of toxins through the body orifices—processes like perspiration, saliva production, inflammation, and various secretions.

During the reaction phase, inflammation is the primary means the body utilizes to remove homotoxins. This includes conditions such as dermatitis, pharyngitis, pneumonia, and other inflammatory responses where the body is actively “burning up” toxins. The deposition phase is characterized by both the deactivation of homotoxins and their storage. In this phase, the body deposits toxins in various tissues when it cannot immediately eliminate them—resulting in conditions like atheroma, nasal polyps, benign neuromas, and mucous membrane polyps. While not ideal, deposition represents a protective mechanism that keeps toxins sequestered away from vital cellular processes.

Question 15: What characterizes the three cellular phases of disease (impregnation, degeneration, neoplastic)?

Answer: Diseases that fall into the last three phases represent the cellular phase of disease; enzyme systems are damaged, and the defense systems of the body may not be able to eliminate the toxins. The trend can be toward further deterioration as seen in many chronic disease states. During the impregnation phase, toxins have penetrated into cells and begun to affect intracellular regulatory and metabolic systems. Conditions in this phase include asthma, duodenal ulcers, hepatic damage, viral infections, angina pectoris, and early tumor stages. Symptoms may be absent until the damage is quite widespread.

During the degeneration phase, whole organs may be involved and there is damage to enzyme systems. This includes conditions such as liver cirrhosis, myxedema, hyperthyroidism, scleroderma, myocardial infarction, nephritis, and progressive muscular dystrophy. In the neoplastic phase of disease, the cell genome itself is damaged. This phase includes various cancers affecting different organ systems. It is in these cellular phases of disease that anti-homotoxic therapy is particularly effective, as judicious use of catalysts, nosodes, sarcodes, and combination remedies can help clear acute and chronic diseases so that a constitutional remedy can be chosen.

Question 16: What is the biological division and why does it represent a critical threshold in disease progression?

Answer: The biological division is the line that separates the humoral phases from the cellular phases on the Table of Homotoxicosis. It represents a critical threshold because crossing from the humoral to the cellular side indicates that intracellular systems have become disturbed and enzyme systems may be damaged. On the left side of this division (humoral phases), the defense systems of the body remain intact and capable of responding effectively to homotoxins. On the right side (cellular phases), the body’s ability to eliminate toxins may be compromised, and the trend can be toward further deterioration.

According to Dr. Reckeweg, as outlined in the Table of Homotoxicosis, progression of symptoms from the left to the right (and also from the top to the bottom) represents deterioration or progressive vicariation. This means that diseases moving across the biological division into cellular phases are becoming more serious and deeply entrenched. Regressive vicariation—representing improvement or detoxification—moves symptoms in the opposite direction, from right to left. The Composita preparations developed by Dr. Reckeweg were designed specifically to stimulate the body’s defense systems and act intensively on diseases on the right side of the Table of Homotoxicosis, in the cellular phases.

Question 17: What is vicariation and how do progressive and regressive vicariation relate to Hering’s Law?

Answer: It is possible to follow the symptoms of a patient through the Table of Homotoxicosis like a road map. Symptoms may shift from one layer to another and skip from one phase to another as suppression or elimination occur. Progressive vicariation represents deterioration—the movement of symptoms from left to right on the table (from humoral to cellular phases) and also from top to bottom (affecting deeper tissue layers). Regressive vicariation represents an improvement or detoxification—the movement of symptoms in the opposite direction, from more serious to less serious phases and from deeper to more superficial tissues.

This phenomenon of progressive and regressive vicariation organized by embryonic germ layer and by symptom is a physical representation of Hering’s Law. Recovery progresses from the inside outwards, from the most important to the less important organ or organ system, just as in classical homeopathy. According to homotoxicology, eczema can undergo vicariation to other germ layers and diseases with seemingly unrelated symptoms. For example, the suppression of a skin condition might lead to asthma, then to angina pectoris, and eventually to arthritis of the hip—following a pattern of progressive vicariation across the table. Successful treatment would reverse this pattern.

Question 18: How can eczema demonstrate the vicariation process across different germ layers and disease phases?

Answer: According to homotoxicology, eczema can undergo vicariation to other germ layers and diseases with seemingly unrelated symptoms. Eczema represents a reaction phase disease in the epidermal (ectodermal) tissue. If this condition is suppressed rather than properly treated through supporting the body’s detoxification processes, the disease may shift to affect other tissues and progress to more serious phases. The toxins that were attempting to exit through the skin may be driven to deeper tissue levels.

The Table of Homotoxicosis demonstrates how eczema in the reaction phase might progress through suppression to become asthma (an impregnation phase disease in mucodermal tissue), then to hepatic damage (organodermal), then to angina pectoris (hemodermal), and eventually to arthritis of the hip (cavodermal degeneration phase). This illustrates how symptoms may shift from one layer to another and skip from one phase to another as suppression occurs. The disease appears to be “cured” at each stage when the visible symptoms disappear, but in reality, the underlying toxic burden is being driven progressively deeper into the body, eventually affecting vital organs and cellular structures.

Question 19: What are Hahnemann’s three miasmatic states and how does homotoxicology interpret them in terms of defense system function?

Answer: Hahnemann defined three basic chronic disease states or miasmatic states: psoric, sycotic, and syphilitic. In light of current scientific medical knowledge available today, the psoric state seems to represent a deficiency of the physiological defense systems of the body. This occurs when the organism is unable to excrete the toxic burden through the channels of elimination. The psoric state seems to increase with age, concomitant with a decrease in an organism’s ability to respond to toxic challenges. This inability is manifested by a hypofunctioning of the inflammatory response—for example, elderly people frequently seem unable to mount a fever when they have an infection.

The sycotic state represents a hyperfunctioning of the defense systems of the body. In this state, a patient is under continual stress and over-reacts to the mildest stimulation. This leads to a diminution of the vital energy and gives rise to uncontrolled, non-specific reactions of the body to homotoxins. This state is characteristic of highly industrialized societies and is frequently manifested physically by allergies, chronic inflammatory diseases, and obesity. The syphilitic miasm represents the most severe damage to the organism and its ability to respond to outside forces that disturb the vital energy. According to Hahnemann, this represents a rebellion of the body against itself, a self-destructive state, with drug addiction being one of the more obvious manifestations.

Question 20: Why might single homeopathic remedies fail to act in patients with deep-seated chronic diseases?

Answer: In some patients, particularly those with deep-seated or chronic diseases, there frequently seems to be a poorer response or seemingly no response at all to a remedy that may seem clearly indicated. There are two main features that these chronic diseases have in common: they have a tendency to progress or worsen if no intervention is attempted, and the patient’s ability to respond with an appropriate defense has been compromised by the toxic insult. As a disease takes hold on a cellular level and overwhelms the defense system of the body, the ability of the homeopathic “similimum” to act deeply may also be compromised.

Homeopathy accurately points out the importance of a patient’s constitutional type and the significance of mental and emotional symptoms; however, when single remedies fail to act, it may be because of an underestimation of the power of the physical manifestations of disease and the degeneration that has already taken place. In a complex illness, many homotoxins may be acting at the same time and it may be efficacious to put more than one anti-homotoxic remedy into action in order to start the healing process. In the course of treatment, as symptoms disappear, one can then begin the search for the final similimum, the constitutional remedy. Until the vital force or the body’s defense systems are restored, single homeopathic remedies may be limited in their effectiveness.

Question 21: What are Injeel preparations and potency chords, and how do they differ from single-potency remedies?

Answer: Injeel is an acronym standing for injectable HEEL remedy. These remedies are quite similar to the remedies of classical homeopathy. The Injeel preparations contain one active ingredient as a potency chord, as opposed to mixed Injeel and Homaccord preparations which may have more than one. A potency chord means that a given remedy is present in multiple potencies simultaneously. For example, Belladonna-Injeel contains Belladonna 10X, 30X, 200X, and 1000X. Potency chords have been used by a variety of homeopaths dating back to Dr. Cahis in Spain sixty years ago.

The Injeel and the mixed Injeel preparations are available in two strengths: an Injeel and an Injeel forte. The forte preparations contain an additional low potency of the remedy. The combination of two or three potency chords is termed Homaccord. The name of each Homaccord, of which there are thirty, is connected to the name of one of the preparation’s key ingredients—for example, Belladonna Homaccord, which is composed of Belladonna and Echinacea angustifolia. Closely related to the Homaccord preparations are the mixed Injeel preparations, of which there are seven, containing more than two ingredients in potency chords and named according to their primary indication.

Question 22: What are Composita preparations and how are they designed to stimulate the body’s defense systems?

Answer: HEEL makes 39 Composita preparations, most of which are available in ampule form. Dr. Reckeweg designed the Composita preparations to stimulate the body’s defense systems and in particular to act intensively on diseases on the right side of the Table of Homotoxicosis—that is, in the cellular phases where enzyme systems are damaged and the body’s defenses may be compromised. In these remedies, Dr. Reckeweg would usually bring together a suis organ preparation (or sarcode), a nosode, and classical homeopathic medications from the plant, animal, or mineral kingdom.

Occasionally, representatives from the catalyst series are also present in the Composita preparations. This comprehensive approach addresses multiple levels of the disease process simultaneously: the suis organ preparation supports the affected tissue, the nosode addresses the disease pattern itself according to isopathic principles, the classical homeopathic remedies address the symptom picture, and the catalysts support cellular energy production and detoxification. By combining these different types of preparations, the Composita remedies provide a broad and deep therapeutic action for chronic and degenerative conditions.

Question 23: What are suis organ preparations (sarcodes) and on what principle do they work?

Answer: The suis organ preparations are sarcodes—homeopathic preparations of healthy tissue designed to stimulate regeneration of healthy tissue. Sarcodes are based on the homeopathic principle that a preparation from a suitable healthy organ produces supporting therapeutic effects in the weakened or disordered homologous organ in a human patient. Suis organ preparations are prepared from the tissue of healthy pigs. Pig tissue is quite closely related to human tissue; for example, pork insulin is much more similar to human insulin than is beef insulin.

As in classical homeopathy, sarcodes are used therapeutically for chronic diseases—that is, diseases on the right side of the Table of Homotoxicosis where cellular damage has occurred. They are usually administered once or twice weekly. The use of tissue from healthy organs provides the body with a template or blueprint for normal function, stimulating the corresponding human organ to regenerate and restore its proper activity. This approach is particularly valuable in degenerative conditions where organs have lost their functional capacity and need support to rebuild.

Question 24: What are nosodes and catalyst preparations, and what therapeutic roles do they serve?

Answer: Nosode preparations have been an integral part of homeopathic therapy for many years. Many nosodes have complete provings and have been utilized as constitutional remedies in classical homeopathy. Nosodes are sterile preparations of actual diseased tissue which can be administered utilizing allopathic or homeopathic diagnostic criteria according to isopathic principles. Currently, auto-sanguis therapy is an example of isopathic (to both the patient and the disease process) nosode therapy, frequently called auto-nosode therapy. This approach uses the patient’s own disease products to stimulate healing.

Catalyst preparations are remedies made from the acids of the intracellular respiration cycle (also known as the Krebs cycle or the citric acid cycle) and the quinones, a group of substances that take part in oxidation/reduction reactions. These substances form an important part in the enzyme cascades that are responsible for energy production and free radical neutralization. Dr. Reckeweg was particularly interested in this line of therapy, which dates back to the work of Dr. Koch, who worked with glyoxal. Therapeutic stimulation of these intracellular enzyme systems may play a crucial role in chronic diseases where cellular metabolism has become impaired.

Question 25: What are the BHI remedies and how do they represent Dr. Reckeweg’s final formulations?

Answer: The BHI remedies were formulated by Dr. Reckeweg after he moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Many of the BHI combinations were based on the HEEL Composita preparations, to which were added sarcodes, nosodes, and catalysts. Other BHI remedies are unique and complementary to the HEEL repertory. These BHI medications represent the final homeopathic formulations of Dr. Reckeweg, incorporating all of his accumulated knowledge and experience in developing anti-homotoxic medicines.

All BHI tablets contain a focusing ingredient, usually a classical homeopathic remedy. The accompanying ingredients are traditional homeopathic remedies from the plant, mineral, and animal kingdoms, with occasional sarcodes, nosodes, and catalysts. This structure provides each remedy with a clear therapeutic direction through the focusing ingredient while supporting that action with complementary substances that address various aspects of the disease process. The BHI line represents the culmination of Dr. Reckeweg’s work in creating accessible, effective anti-homotoxic remedies.

Question 26: What are Dr. Bianchi’s 12 basic remedies and how does each relate to specific areas of the Table of Homotoxicosis?

Answer: Dr. Ivo Bianchi, president of the Italian Society of Homotoxicology and author of Principles of Homotoxicology, outlined 12 basic remedies of anti-homotoxic therapy characterized by synergistic and complementary action of their ingredients. Hepar Compositum stimulates the metabolic function of the liver and is particularly effective for diseases where there is cellular degeneration. Mucosa Compositum activates the mucous membrane function of the respiratory and gastro-intestinal tract. Discus Compositum stimulates the structure and function of connective tissue in general and tissue of osteodermal origin. Tonsilla Compositum activates the lymphatic system and moderates cellular hyperreactivity.

Thyreoidea Compositum stimulates the thyroid gland and related hormonal organs with direct action on mesenchymal tissue. Cor Compositum regulates the function of myocardial tissue. Engystol is a cornerstone of homotoxicology that stimulates the physiological defense systems of the body, particularly in the initial stages of viral illness. Traumeel is a biological anti-inflammatory agent that functions primarily by detoxifying the connective tissue. Echinacea Compositum activates the anti-bacterial defense system. Pulsatilla Compositum synergistically stimulates the anti-inflammatory activity of the connective tissue. Coenzyme Compositum stimulates intracellular respiration. Ubichinon Compositum is most useful for diseases in the degenerative or neoplastic stages.

Question 27: How can practitioners integrate homotoxicological remedies into medical practice using the Table of Homotoxicosis?

Answer: There are many ways to integrate homotoxicological remedies into a medical practice. Many practitioners begin with conditions that they frequently treat and use the differential diagnosis section of HEEL’s Ordinatio, the comprehensive product catalogue, to arrive at the proper remedy. By using the Table of Homotoxicosis, one can refine the selection of remedies based on which phase of disease the patient’s symptoms represent and which tissue layer is affected. The heavily shaded areas on the diagrams that accompany Dr. Bianchi’s 12 basic remedies indicate where each remedy may be the treatment of choice, while lightly shaded areas represent where it may be clinically indicated.

Frequently in homotoxicology, practitioners may be treating a patient with more than one remedy. Each remedy may be directed at a different level of the disease. For example, remedies designed to enhance lymphatic drainage are often added to therapeutic treatment regimens to hasten recovery and ameliorate the potential healing crisis. As symptoms evolve, so may the needed remedies. The Table of Homotoxicosis allows practitioners to follow the progression or regression of symptoms and adjust remedy selection accordingly, providing a systematic approach that integrates the understanding of medical sciences with the historical experience of the homeopathic repertory and materia medica.

Question 28: What are the key differences between homotoxicology and classical homeopathy in diagnostic approach and remedy selection?

Answer: Homotoxicology is based on the principles of homeopathy as set forth by Samuel Hahnemann, and as such has many similarities to classical homeopathy as well as some key differences. Homeopathy stresses the hierarchical importance of a patient’s mental, emotional, and physical symptoms, while homotoxicology places a much greater emphasis on the physical manifestations of disease. Allopathic medicine tends to make a diagnosis based on anatomical and clinical findings and then initiates therapy with large doses of chemical drugs designed to remove symptoms. Homeopathy tends to make a diagnosis based on mental, emotional, physical, and constitutional types and initiates treatment with single high-potency remedies designed to restore the patient’s vital energy.

Homotoxicology tends to diagnose based on anatomical and clinical findings (similar to allopathic medicine) and then utilizes complex homeopathic remedies, usually in low potencies, designed to restore the patient’s vital energy and the balance to the biological flow system. Dr. Vithoulkas stated in The Science of Homeopathy that the use of combination remedies is analogous to trying to create harmony by tuning six different radios to separate stations simultaneously in hopes of creating a symphony. However, it would seem more accurate that a combination remedy, carefully constructed so that the frequencies are complementary, is itself more like a symphony and could be more powerful in action under the right circumstances than a single remedy.

Question 29: How can homotoxicology and classical homeopathy be integrated in clinical practice?

Answer: Homotoxicology and classical homeopathy can be integrated because the principles on which they are based are the same. Homotoxicology works by reactivating the defense systems of the body, and the success of traditional homeopathy can be measured by an increase in the patient’s sense of well-being and vital force. The Table of Homotoxicosis is a classification of physical disease based on the embryonic germ layer from which the tissue originates, giving a dynamic definition of the disease state and a means of following the progression or resolution of physical symptoms. In this table, Hering’s Law has been applied to the physical manifestations of disease.

Dr. Reckeweg stated in the introduction to his Materia Medica that the physician working along anti-homotoxic lines needs not only combination and complex remedies in every medical form but also single remedies in both low and high potencies in order to achieve the best therapeutic results. A knowledge of single-remedy prescribing can be combined with general biotherapy. Utilizing all the tools available gives one the greatest chance for success. Homotoxicology is designed to treat chronic physical diseases where deep-seated toxic damage has occurred, and in the course of treatment, as symptoms disappear, one can then begin the search for the final similimum—the constitutional remedy of classical homeopathy.

Question 30: What clinical research supports the effectiveness of anti-homotoxic and homeopathic remedies, and what challenges exist in conducting such research?

Answer: Research data is available on the effectiveness of anti-homotoxic and classical homeopathic remedies. Anti-homotoxic remedies have been researched using randomized, double-blind clinical trials as well as open clinical trials involving techniques such as electro-acupuncture and kinesiology. Dr. Zell and colleagues conducted a double-blind study on the efficacy of Traumeel in the treatment of acute ankle sprains, with groups that used Traumeel improving at a statistically significant rate (p = 0.03). The Lancet published results of a randomized double-blind cross-over study in October 1986 involving 144 patients, finding that a combination remedy of 12 common pollens in 30c potency provided statistically significant relief for hayfever symptoms. David Taylor Reilly of Glasgow has conducted double-blind studies using an allergy model that showed homeopathy was more than a placebo effect.

The importance of individualized therapy in homotoxicology and homeopathy makes double-blinded clinical trials more difficult (but not impossible) to develop. The tendency of conventional medical research to group patients has evolved to facilitate the evaluation of new drug therapies, yet ultimately all clinical decisions are based on the individual relationship between patient and physician, implying that therapeutic decisions are individualized. Research needs to be carried out by observers willing to accept the consequences of their studies. Too many conventional practitioners and researchers reject homeopathy not because they have tried it and found it lacks clinical efficacy, but because they believe it cannot work. Likewise, homeopathic researchers need to maintain an open mind and remember that research is a tool for broadening understanding of reality.

Medicalized Motherhood: From First Pill to Permanent Patient

Available as a free download. 123 interventions documented across six phases—from pre-conception capture through postpartum surveillance. Includes practical tools: birth plan template, provider interview questions, quick reference card, and a new chapter on interrupting the cascade. Download it, share it with someone facing their first prenatal appointment, their induction date, their cesarean recommendation. The cascade works because women don’t see it coming. This book makes it visible.

Download the free PDF here

Support Independent Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 180+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions added weekly. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

Get in touch Essay ideas, stories, or expertise to share: unbekoming@outlook.com

Bitcoin: 3Q6BK8x8zjoPaXykQggzvoJxg5FiEbkb3U

Ethereum: 0x4CB0d39d8466a34609318FC1B003B745893788b3

New Biology Clinic

For those of you looking for practitioners who actually understand terrain medicine and the principles we explore here, I want to share something valuable. Dr. Tom Cowan—whose books and podcasts have shaped much of my own thinking about health—has created the New Biology Clinic, a virtual practice staffed by wellness specialists who operate from the same foundational understanding. This isn’t about symptom suppression or the conventional model. It’s about personalized guidance rooted in how living systems actually work. The clinic offers individual and family memberships that include not just private consults, but group sessions covering movement, nutrition, breathwork, biofield tuning, and more. Everything is virtual, making it accessible wherever you are. If you’ve been searching for practitioners who won’t look at you blankly when you mention structured water or the importance of the extracellular matrix, this is worth exploring. Use discount code “Unbekoming” to get $100 off the member activation fee. You can learn more and sign up at newbiologyclinic.com