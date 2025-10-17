Lies are Unbekoming

ABIGAIL REPORTS
1h

The First 1,000 Days: How a Baby’s Gut Microbiome Shapes Lifelong Health

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/the-first-1000-days-how-a-babys-gut-microbiome-shapes-lifelong-health-5924554?

RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Panel Releases Plan to Assess Childhood Vaccines

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/rfk-jr-s-vaccine-panel-releases-plan-to-assess-childhood-vaccines-5929187?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy

USDA Is Airdropping Rabies Vaccines in 6 States This Month

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/usda-is-airdropping-rabies-vaccines-in-6-states-this-month-5929279?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy

Houston Hospital Denies Refusing Organ Transplants to Unvaccinated Patients

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/houston-hospital-denies-refusing-organ-transplants-unvaccinated-patients-covid-19/

Germany’s Top Court Rules Doctors Not Liable for COVID Vaccine Injuries

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/germanys-top-court-rules-doctors-not-liable-for-covid-vaccine-injuries/

South Carolina Reports More Measles Cases, Says Quarantine Is Working to Limit Spread

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/south-carolina-reports-more-measles-cases-says-quarantine-is-working-to-limit-spread-5929951?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy

