For decades, dental amalgams, commonly known as "silver fillings," have been a staple in dentistry, prized for their durability and affordability. However, in this important work, Amalgam Illness, Diagnosis and Treatment, Andrew Hall Cutler, PhD, challenges the long-held belief in their safety. Drawing from his personal battle with mercury poisoning and his expertise as a chemist, Cutler argues that these fillings are a significant source of chronic mercury exposure, contributing to a myriad of health issues often misdiagnosed as other “chronic” conditions. His book serves as a comprehensive guide for both patients and healthcare providers, offering insights into diagnosis and treatment. By emphasizing the principles of scientific medicine, Cutler empowers readers to take control of their health and seek effective solutions.

While dental amalgams are a primary concern, they are not the sole source of mercury exposure. As explored in Trace Amounts (of Mercury), even minute quantities of mercury can pose significant health risks, a fact often underestimated by the medical community. This concern extends to vaccines, where mercury-based preservatives like Thimerosal have been used. In her article, They Lied About Removing Mercury, Anne Dachel highlights the troubling connection between the reduction of Thimerosal in childhood vaccines and the subsequent recommendation for flu shots containing mercury for pregnant women. She notes, "I always thought there was a connection between the move to reduce thimerosal in the early 2000s...and the recommendation for the flu vaccine for pregnant women at all stages of pregnancy in 2004. I've had a number of moms tell me that they got the flu shot while pregnant. Today they have a child on the spectrum..." This link to autism spectrum disorders underscores the need for vigilance regarding all sources of mercury exposure, as further discussed in Thimerosal (2015).

Cutler's Amalgam Illness is a call for a paradigm shift in how we approach mercury poisoning, advocating for a scientific, evidence-based methodology over the dogmatic practices prevalent in conventional medicine. His detailed protocols for detoxification, including the careful use of chelating agents like DMSA and lipoic acid, offer hope for those suffering from mercury's insidious effects. This aligns with the innovative approaches to heavy metal detoxification discussed in The Mercury Antidote: How OSR is Revolutionizing Heavy Metal Detoxification. Together, these resources underscore the need for proper diagnosis, treatment, and prevention strategies to combat the hidden epidemic of mercury poisoning.

With thanks to Andrew Cutler.

By Andrew Hall Cutler - Amalgam Illness: Diagnosis and Treatment: What You Can Do to Get Better, How Your Doctor Can Help You: Andrew Hall Cutler

12-point summary

Prevalence of Mercury Poisoning: Millions of people likely have undiagnosed mercury poisoning, with the most common source being dental amalgam. This condition contributes to a wide array of health problems, including chronic fatigue, environmental illness, multiple chemical sensitivities, developmental disabilities, and mental illness. The Mercury Controversy: The medical community is divided on the prevalence and severity of chronic mercury poisoning from dental amalgam. Cutler strongly believes that it is a significant issue and that conventional medicine is slow to acknowledge the problem. Understanding the Body: Understanding basic biochemistry and scientific problem-solving is crucial in addressing mercury poisoning. Viewing the human body as a system where biochemistry drives metabolism, which in turn affects physiology, helps understand the progression of this illness. Finding a Doctor: Seek a physician who is open-minded, willing to consider alternative perspectives, and prioritize clinical observation over rigid dogma. A physician well-versed in both mainstream and alternative medicine might be the most effective in treating mercury poisoning. Diagnosis Through Checklists and Testing: Diagnosis often requires a comprehensive approach. Checklists based on symptoms, medical history, physical examination, and lab results can help determine the likelihood of mercury poisoning. Thorough laboratory testing is crucial to assess the extent of the condition and identify specific physiological dysfunctions. Dietary Changes are Essential: Due to mercury’s impact on liver enzymes that metabolize food, dietary control is paramount. Identify and limit or exclude foods causing problems, such as "sulfur foods," tyramine, sulfites, melatonin, tryptophan, phenylalanine, aspartame, and salicylates. Rotation diets may be beneficial in managing allergies. Organizing Treatment for Practicality: Maintaining a straightforward treatment regimen is crucial for compliance and long-term success. Prioritize the most important aspects: taking DMSA/LA or DMPS/LA consistently, consuming lipid-soluble antioxidants, adhering to prescribed supplements and medications, and seeking ongoing support from qualified doctors. Managing Adverse Reactions: Improper chelation protocols, such as monthly DMPS injections or frequent DMSA pills, can cause adverse reactions. It's vital to recognize and address these reactions promptly. Suicidal depression can be a severe consequence of improper chelation and requires immediate attention and appropriate medical intervention. Addressing Specific Symptoms: The book provides detailed information on managing various symptoms through a combination of dietary changes, supplements, and medications. Chelation: The Core of Treatment: Regular chelation using appropriate chelating agents in safe dosages and on a safe administration schedule is the most important part of treatment. Understanding the chemistry behind chelation and how different agents work is crucial for effective treatment. The Importance of Ongoing Detox: Continue chelation for 6 months to 2 years until high-level chelation doesn’t cause significant side effects, urine mercury levels are low during chelation, and other symptoms have resolved and do not return after a few months without chelation. Long-Term Outlook and Considerations: Recovery from mercury poisoning can be a lengthy process. Those with severe poisoning may need 20-36 months of DMSA+LA therapy and ongoing support. Continued chelation beyond the initial recovery period is recommended to further reduce brain mercury levels and minimize the chances of future health problems.

50 Questions and Answers

Question (1): What is the central argument presented in "Amalgam Illness, Diagnosis and Treatment"?

Answer: This book argues that chronic mercury poisoning from dental amalgam (silver fillings) and other health care products is a controversial topic that has been largely ignored by the medical community. Mercury poisoning can cause a wide range of symptoms that are often misdiagnosed as other conditions, and that conventional medical treatments are not effective in treating mercury poisoning.

This book aims to educate readers about mercury poisoning, how to diagnose it, and how to treat it. The information is presented in a straightforward and factual manner, allowing readers to make their own decisions about their health care. The book is intended to be a tool for patients to use in their efforts to regain their health.

Question (2): What personal experiences led Cutler to write this book?

Answer: Cutler, a PhD chemist, personally experienced mercury poisoning and found the medical community to be ill-equipped to handle the diagnosis and treatment. He had the scientific background to understand the medical textbooks and research, but also the distance to avoid the myths and dogmas of conventional medicine.

His own experience with mercury poisoning, coupled with his observations of the suffering and inadequate care received by other mercury-poisoned individuals, motivated him to write this book. The goal is to provide information and guidance to those seeking answers and effective treatment for mercury poisoning.

Question (3): According to Cutler, what are the key distinctions between "scientific medicine" and "dogmatic medicine"?

Answer: Scientific medicine relies on reproducible observations and theories that can be tested and potentially disproven. It's open to new discoveries and the possibility that existing theories may be incomplete.

Dogmatic medicine adheres to a fixed set of beliefs and ignores or dismisses observations that contradict those beliefs. Symptoms not found in textbooks are often attributed to psychological causes, dismissing the possibility of undiscovered or unconventional conditions.

Question (4): How does Cutler believe the principles of scientific medicine apply to the diagnosis and treatment of amalgam illness?

Answer: The diagnosis of amalgam illness requires an open-minded approach, considering the patient's history, symptoms, and test results without dismissing unconventional possibilities. Cutler encourages a thorough workup to exclude other potential causes while acknowledging that even standard tests can be misleading.

Treatment should be based on an understanding of the underlying mechanisms of mercury toxicity and tailored to the individual patient. This involves identifying and addressing the specific metabolic and physiological disruptions caused by mercury poisoning, rather than simply suppressing symptoms.

Question (5): What roles do mainstream and alternative medicine play in addressing amalgam illness, according to Cutler?

Answer: Cutler acknowledges that both mainstream and alternative medicine can offer valuable insights and tools for managing amalgam illness. He emphasizes the importance of patient self-advocacy in navigating both systems to find practitioners who are willing to consider the diagnosis and work collaboratively to develop an effective treatment plan.

Cutler advocates for a pragmatic approach, using the best available knowledge and therapies from both mainstream and alternative medicine, while prioritizing patient comfort and well-being. He acknowledges the limitations of each approach, particularly the tendency of conventional medicine to focus on symptom suppression rather than addressing the root cause, and the potential for some alternative therapies to lack sufficient scientific validation.

Question (6): Why does Cutler emphasize the importance of patients being actively involved in their own healthcare, especially in the context of amalgam illness?

Answer: Patients with amalgam illness often face skepticism from healthcare providers and may have complex symptoms requiring individualized treatment. Active patient involvement ensures that their concerns are heard, their questions are addressed, and their treatment plan reflects their needs and preferences.

Patients are encouraged to research their condition, understand their test results, and communicate openly with their physicians. This collaborative approach, based on mutual respect and shared decision-making, is essential for effective management of amalgam illness, particularly given the controversial nature of the condition and the lack of widely accepted treatment protocols.

Question (7): Describe the range of symptoms associated with chronic mercury poisoning. What are some common and less common symptoms?

Answer: Chronic mercury poisoning can manifest in a wide range of symptoms affecting multiple body systems. Some common symptoms include fatigue, muscle weakness, memory problems, anxiety, and digestive issues.

Less common but potentially serious symptoms can include neurological disturbances like tremors and difficulty concentrating, endocrine disruptions affecting thyroid and adrenal function, immune system dysfunction, and cardiovascular problems. The diversity and often subtle nature of these symptoms make diagnosis challenging.

Question (8): What are the key steps involved in diagnosing chronic mercury poisoning, as outlined in the book?

Answer: The diagnostic process begins with a comprehensive evaluation of the patient's history, symptoms, and potential exposure sources. A thorough physical examination, focusing on neurological and endocrine function, is essential.

Laboratory testing plays a crucial role in confirming the diagnosis and identifying specific physiological impairments. Cutler emphasizes the importance of interpreting test results in the context of the patient's overall clinical picture, as some standard tests may not be sensitive enough to detect chronic mercury poisoning.

Question (9): What are some of the challenges in diagnosing amalgam illness, particularly in cases of past exposure?

Answer: Diagnosing amalgam illness retrospectively can be especially challenging. Memory and concentration problems associated with mercury poisoning can make it difficult for patients to recall past exposures or accurately describe the onset and progression of symptoms.

Additionally, the long latency period between exposure and the development of symptoms can obscure the connection, leading to misdiagnosis. If medical records from the time of potential exposure are unavailable, it may be necessary to rely on a thorough clinical evaluation, considering the patient's current symptoms, family history, and any available documentation of past health issues.

Question (10): How does Cutler recommend using symptom checklists and physical examination findings in the diagnostic process?

Answer: Cutler provides symptom checklists as a tool for patients and physicians to assess the likelihood of mercury poisoning. These checklists are not intended to be diagnostic in isolation, but rather to guide a more thorough evaluation.

Physical examination findings, particularly those related to neurological and endocrine function, should be considered in conjunction with the patient's reported symptoms and history. This comprehensive approach, incorporating both subjective and objective data, helps to establish a more accurate clinical picture.

Question (11): What does the book say about the role of genetics in susceptibility to amalgam illness?

Answer: The book explains that individuals metabolize mercury differently, leading to varying levels of susceptibility to amalgam illness. Factors like genetics, age, and overall health can influence how effectively the body eliminates mercury and how susceptible it is to its toxic effects.

While anyone can experience adverse reactions to mercury, some individuals may be genetically predisposed to slower mercury excretion or have specific metabolic vulnerabilities that increase their risk of developing amalgam illness. This underscores the importance of personalized assessment and treatment, recognizing that there's no one-size-fits-all approach to managing mercury poisoning.

Question (12): What are some common misconceptions about mercury exposure and amalgam illness that the book aims to address?

Answer: The book tackles common misconceptions about mercury exposure and amalgam illness. One such misconception is the belief that only high levels of mercury exposure are harmful. In reality, even low-level chronic exposure from dental amalgam can accumulate over time and contribute to a range of health problems.

Another misconception is that removing amalgam fillings automatically resolves all mercury-related health issues. While amalgam removal is a crucial step, it's often necessary to address the residual mercury in the body through detoxification therapies and supportive measures to restore optimal health. The book emphasizes that the body handles mercury differently depending on the form of exposure (industrial, rural, amalgam removal).

Question (13): What specific diagnostic tests does the book recommend for evaluating potential amalgam illness, and what insights can they provide?

Answer: The book suggests a combination of diagnostic tests, including blood tests, urine tests, and hair element analysis, to assess for amalgam illness and identify specific metabolic imbalances. For example, a 24-hour urine challenge test, using a chelating agent like DMSA, can reveal elevated mercury levels indicative of chronic exposure.

Blood tests can assess thyroid and adrenal function, which are often disrupted in mercury poisoning. Hair element analysis offers insights into long-term mineral imbalances and heavy metal exposure patterns. The book provides guidance on interpreting these tests, emphasizing the importance of considering individual patient factors.

Question (14): What is the significance of evaluating thyroid function in individuals suspected of having amalgam illness?

Answer: Thyroid dysfunction is a common finding in amalgam illness. Mercury can disrupt the delicate balance of thyroid hormones, leading to a range of symptoms often misdiagnosed as other conditions. Hypothyroidism, characterized by fatigue, weight gain, and depression, is particularly prevalent in mercury-poisoned individuals.

The book stresses that standard thyroid tests may not accurately reflect the full extent of thyroid impairment in amalgam illness. Therefore, a careful clinical evaluation, considering the patient's symptoms, basal body temperature, and response to thyroid supplementation, is crucial for diagnosing and managing thyroid-related issues.

Question (15): How does the book address the issue of adrenal insufficiency in relation to amalgam illness?

Answer: The book highlights the connection between adrenal insufficiency and amalgam illness. Mercury can impair the function of the adrenal glands, responsible for producing hormones like cortisol, crucial for managing stress and maintaining energy levels. Adrenal insufficiency can manifest as fatigue, weakness, and difficulty coping with stress.

The book recommends specific tests, such as measuring ACTH levels before and after exercise, to assess adrenal function in suspected amalgam illness. Treatment typically involves supportive measures like lifestyle modifications, stress management techniques, and in some cases, hormone replacement therapy to restore adrenal balance.

Question (16): What dietary recommendations does the book offer for individuals with amalgam illness?

Answer: The book emphasizes the role of dietary modifications in managing amalgam illness, focusing on nutrient-dense foods that support detoxification and minimize exposure to mercury and other toxins. Recommendations include consuming organic foods, limiting processed foods and refined sugars, and choosing healthy fats like those found in flaxseed oil and fish oil.

Specific dietary strategies may vary depending on individual needs and sensitivities. For example, individuals with food allergies or sensitivities may benefit from eliminating common allergens or adopting an elimination diet to identify and address specific triggers. The book encourages working with a knowledgeable healthcare provider to develop a personalized dietary plan that supports healing and recovery.

Question (17): What role do essential fatty acids (EFAs) play in treating amalgam illness, and how does the book recommend incorporating them into a treatment plan?

Answer: EFAs are crucial for cell membrane health and proper neurological function, both of which can be compromised by mercury poisoning. Mercury accelerates the oxidative destruction of EFAs, making supplementation essential for replenishing these vital nutrients.

The book recommends incorporating flaxseed oil, a source of omega-3 fatty acid ALA, along with borage oil to maintain a balance of omega-6 fatty acids. Fish oil, rich in EPA and DHA, can also be beneficial, particularly in the initial stages of treatment. The appropriate dosage and duration of EFA supplementation should be individualized based on the patient's needs and response.

Question (18): What are some examples of nutritional supplements, besides EFAs, that the book suggests for supporting overall health and aiding in mercury detoxification?

Answer: In addition to EFAs, the book recommends a variety of nutritional supplements to support overall health and enhance mercury detoxification. Antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, and coenzyme Q10 help protect cells from oxidative damage caused by mercury.

Other recommended supplements include milk thistle extract for liver support, magnesium for muscle function and relaxation, and chromium picolinate for blood sugar regulation. The specific supplements and dosages should be tailored to the individual's needs, considering their symptoms, test results, and overall health status.

Question (19): Does the book offer specific guidance on selecting and using chelating agents for mercury detoxification?

Answer: The book provides detailed information on chelation therapy, a process using specific agents to bind to and remove heavy metals from the body. DMPS, DMSA, and lipoic acid are discussed as potential chelating agents for mercury detoxification.

The book emphasizes the importance of careful monitoring and individualized dosing during chelation therapy, as improper use can lead to adverse reactions or redistribution of mercury to sensitive tissues. It also stresses the need to work with a healthcare professional experienced in chelation therapy to ensure safe and effective treatment.

Question (20): What considerations does the book raise regarding the potential risks and side effects of chelation therapy?

Answer: While chelation therapy can be beneficial for removing mercury, the book cautions about potential risks and side effects. Improper use of chelating agents can lead to the redistribution of mercury to sensitive tissues like the brain, potentially worsening symptoms.

Side effects can include gastrointestinal upset, flu-like symptoms, and mineral depletion. The book emphasizes the need for careful monitoring during chelation therapy, adjusting dosages as needed to minimize side effects. Patients should be aware of potential risks and communicate any concerns or adverse reactions to their healthcare provider.

Question (21): What specific advice does the book offer to individuals preparing to undergo amalgam filling removal?

Answer: The book provides comprehensive guidance on preparing for amalgam filling removal, emphasizing the importance of minimizing mercury exposure during the procedure and supporting the body's detoxification processes:

Find a Dentist Skilled in Safe Removal: Locate a dentist with expertise in safe amalgam removal techniques, including the use of rubber dams, high-speed suction, and proper ventilation to reduce mercury vapor inhalation.

Address Existing Health Issues Beforehand: Optimize overall health before the procedure by addressing any underlying health concerns, as pre-existing conditions can make individuals more susceptible to adverse reactions.

Start Supplementation to Support Detoxification: Begin taking nutritional supplements, such as antioxidants (vitamin C, vitamin E) and liver support nutrients (milk thistle extract), to enhance the body's ability to process and eliminate mercury.

Expect Potential Exacerbation of Symptoms: Be prepared for the possibility of experiencing a temporary worsening of symptoms following amalgam removal as mercury is released from the tissues.

Question (22): What insights does the book offer on the potential impact of amalgam removal on symptom progression, and how can chelation therapy be used to mitigate negative effects?

Answer: The book explains that removing amalgam fillings, while essential, doesn't guarantee immediate symptom resolution. It outlines a typical pattern of symptom progression after amalgam removal:

Initial Improvement: Individuals often experience an initial improvement in symptoms during the first few months after amalgam removal as circulating mercury levels decrease.

Exacerbation of Symptoms: However, as the body begins to mobilize stored mercury from tissues, symptoms can worsen again between 4 and 9 months post-removal. This phase can be particularly challenging if appropriate detoxification measures are not in place.

Chelation Therapy to Reduce Symptom Flare-Ups: The book advocates for the use of chelation therapy with agents like DMSA and lipoic acid to effectively bind and remove mercury from the body, thereby reducing the severity and duration of symptom exacerbations during this phase.

Long-Term Chelation for Brain Detoxification: Continued chelation therapy for 6 months to a year after feeling well is recommended to further reduce brain mercury levels and minimize the risk of long-term health consequences.

Question (23): What are some specific challenges that individuals with amalgam illness may encounter in daily life, and what practical tips does the book provide for managing these challenges?

Answer: The book acknowledges the daily challenges individuals with amalgam illness face, offering practical strategies for managing these difficulties and improving overall well-being:

Cognitive and Emotional Impairment: Mercury poisoning can affect cognitive function and emotional stability, leading to difficulties with memory, concentration, decision-making, and interpersonal relationships.

Fatigue and Reduced Functionality: Fatigue, lethargy, and reduced physical stamina are common, making it difficult to maintain daily routines and participate in activities.

Sensitivity and Allergies: Heightened sensitivity to chemicals, foods, and environmental triggers can limit daily activities and social interactions.

Practical Tips for Managing Challenges: The book encourages individuals to simplify their routines, prioritize essential tasks, seek support from family and friends, and maintain a healthy lifestyle with adequate rest, nutrition, and stress management practices.

Question (24): What are some key considerations regarding the potential for misdiagnosis in cases of amalgam illness?

Answer: The book emphasizes that amalgam illness is often misdiagnosed due to its wide-ranging symptoms that mimic other conditions. It highlights several factors contributing to misdiagnosis:

Symptom Overlap: Amalgam illness symptoms can overlap significantly with those of other conditions, such as chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, autoimmune diseases, and psychiatric disorders.

Lack of Awareness Among Healthcare Professionals: Many healthcare providers lack awareness of amalgam illness and its potential health consequences, leading to misattribution of symptoms to other causes.

Reliance on Standard Tests That May Not Be Sensitive Enough: Standard medical tests may not always detect the subtle metabolic imbalances and immune dysregulation often present in amalgam illness.

Importance of Thorough History Taking and Specific Diagnostic Tests: The book stresses the need for detailed history taking, focusing on past mercury exposures and symptom patterns, along with the use of specific diagnostic tests, like the 24-hour urine challenge test, to accurately diagnose amalgam illness.

Question (25): What does the book say about the potential for adverse reactions to certain types of chelation protocols?

Answer: The book strongly cautions against the use of inappropriate chelation protocols, as they can trigger adverse reactions and potentially exacerbate symptoms. It specifically advises against the following:

DMPS Challenge Test: This test, involving a single large dose of DMPS, is deemed unreliable for diagnosing amalgam illness and carries a high risk of severe adverse reactions, including permanent disability and death.

High-Dose DMSA Challenge Test: Similarly, challenge tests using large single doses of DMSA (500 mg to 3 g) are considered dangerous and not diagnostically reliable.

DMPS Injections: The use of DMPS injections is generally discouraged, except in very limited circumstances shortly after amalgam filling removal and only under strict medical supervision.

Frequent DMSA Capsule Administration: Taking DMSA capsules every other day or every few days is not recommended as it can disrupt the body's natural detoxification processes and lead to side effects.

Question (26): What insights does the book offer regarding the long-term health implications of untreated amalgam illness?

Answer: The book emphasizes that untreated amalgam illness can lead to a progressive decline in health and an increased risk of developing chronic and debilitating conditions. It highlights the following potential long-term consequences:

Neurological Damage: Mercury can accumulate in the brain and nervous system, potentially leading to cognitive impairment, memory loss, tremors, mood disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Immune System Dysfunction: Chronic mercury exposure can suppress immune function, increasing susceptibility to infections, allergies, and autoimmune disorders.

Endocrine Disruptions: Mercury can disrupt hormonal balance, leading to thyroid dysfunction, adrenal insufficiency, and reproductive problems.

Cardiovascular Problems: Mercury can contribute to cardiovascular disease, including hypertension, arrhythmias, and heart attacks.

Accelerated Aging: The oxidative stress and cellular damage caused by mercury can accelerate the aging process and increase the risk of age-related health issues.

Question (27): What is the book's stance on the role of conventional medicine in the diagnosis and treatment of amalgam illness?

Answer: The book expresses concern about the limitations of conventional medicine in addressing amalgam illness. It critiques the current medical paradigm for its:

Dogmatic Approach: The book argues that the prevailing medical model relies heavily on a "repair manual" approach, focused on treating symptoms rather than understanding the underlying biochemical and physiological processes driving disease.

Dismissal of Non-Textbook Symptoms: It criticizes the tendency to dismiss symptoms not readily explained by conventional medical knowledge, often attributing them to psychological factors or "somatization disorder."

Limited Understanding of Mercury Toxicity: The book contends that many healthcare providers lack a deep understanding of the complexities of chronic mercury poisoning and its wide-ranging effects on the body.

Need for a Paradigm Shift: The book calls for a shift in medical thinking to encompass a more holistic view of the body as a complex interconnected system, integrating biochemistry, metabolism, and physiology into disease understanding and treatment.

Question (28): What suggestions does the book offer for improving communication and collaboration between patients with amalgam illness and their healthcare providers?

Answer: The book underscores the importance of open communication and a collaborative approach between patients with amalgam illness and their healthcare providers to ensure effective diagnosis and treatment. It offers the following suggestions:

Patient Education and Advocacy: Patients are encouraged to educate themselves about amalgam illness and its potential health consequences, becoming active participants in their healthcare decisions.

Seeking Out Knowledgeable Practitioners: Finding healthcare providers who are knowledgeable and experienced in diagnosing and treating amalgam illness is crucial.

Open and Honest Communication: Patients should be open and honest with their healthcare providers about their symptoms, concerns, and past mercury exposures.

Sharing Information and Research: Patients can provide their healthcare providers with relevant information and research studies to help bridge knowledge gaps and foster understanding.

Working as a Team: The book encourages a collaborative partnership where patients and healthcare providers work together to develop a personalized treatment plan that addresses the individual's unique needs and goals.

Question (29): What role does the book suggest that emotional support and stress management play in the recovery process from amalgam illness?

Answer: The book recognizes the significant emotional and psychological impact of amalgam illness, emphasizing that emotional support and stress management are essential components of the recovery process. It highlights the following points:

Emotional Impact of Symptoms: Symptoms like anxiety, depression, irritability, and difficulty concentrating can take a toll on emotional well-being and relationships.

Stress Can Exacerbate Symptoms: Stress can worsen symptoms and impede the body's ability to heal and detoxify.

Importance of Social Support: Building a strong support network of understanding family and friends can provide emotional comfort and practical assistance.

Stress Management Techniques: Engaging in stress-reducing activities like meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, and spending time in nature can promote relaxation and enhance coping skills.

Therapy and Counseling: Professional therapy or counseling can provide valuable support in addressing emotional challenges and developing healthy coping mechanisms.

Question (30): Does the book mention any online resources or organizations that can provide further information and support for individuals with amalgam illness?

Answer: The book mentions a few specific resources for further information and support:

Dental Amalgam Safety Association (DAMS): This organization can provide referrals to mercury-free dentists who are skilled in safe amalgam removal techniques.

Websites for NAET: The book suggests exploring websites like www.naet.com or www.allergy2000.com for information about NAET (Naturopathic Allergy Elimination Technique), a method some individuals have found helpful in managing allergies and sensitivities during amalgam illness treatment.

Note that the book was published in 1999. It is possible that the contact information for DAMS or the availability of the mentioned websites may have changed. You may want to independently verify these details. Additionally, it's likely that more online resources and organizations related to amalgam illness have emerged since the book's publication. You can explore current online resources for the latest information and support.

31. What specific precautions should patients take when having amalgam fillings removed? Patients should:

Avoid taking chelating agents one day before and for four days after the procedure. Chelating agents can increase mercury absorption from the amalgam particles created during removal.

Choose a dentist who uses a dental dam and provides independent breathing air or equivalent protection to minimize exposure to mercury dust and vapors during the procedure.

Consider having one amalgam removed every 4-6 weeks to allow time for recovery between exposures and potentially reduce the need for extensive protection measures.

Discuss with the dentist the possibility of amalgam under crowns, bridges, or sealing a root tip, as these situations may require attention prior to full amalgam removal.

Some dentists offer intravenous vitamin C during or after the procedure to help suppress symptoms of mercury exposure, though it's not essential.

32. What are the advantages and disadvantages of composite fillings as an alternative to amalgam? The book doesn't explicitly discuss the advantages and disadvantages of composite fillings. However, it mentions that composite fillings are much harder to place properly than amalgams, highlighting the importance of finding a dentist experienced in working with composites.

33. What questions should patients ask a potential dentist to assess their experience and approach to mercury safety? Patients should ask:

Is your practice mercury-free?

Do you have experience removing amalgam fillings safely?

Do you have extensive experience placing composite fillings?

Do you guarantee your work?

What precautions do you take to prevent patient exposure to mercury during amalgam removal?

How do you protect yourself from mercury exposure while working? The book notes that many dentists are hesitant to speak openly about mercury's toxicity due to the risk of losing their licenses, so patients may need to inquire indirectly about their beliefs.

34. Why is it important to obtain and review previous medical records when evaluating for amalgam illness?

It helps establish a timeline of symptom onset and correlate it with potential mercury exposures, such as dental work.

It helps identify previously diagnosed conditions that may be misdiagnosed elements of amalgam illness or complications stemming from mercury poisoning.

It provides baseline data to assess changes in laboratory values and track improvement with treatment.

35. What practical tips does Cutler offer for managing the emotional and social challenges of living with amalgam illness?

Patients should prepare for a potentially difficult year or two of treatment, adjusting their plans, job, and finances accordingly.

They should communicate openly with friends and family, explaining the situation and requesting their understanding and support.

They should rely on those who demonstrate genuine willingness to help, regardless of social expectations.

36. How does Cutler address the financial considerations of treatment for amalgam illness?

The book doesn't directly address the financial considerations of treatment. However, it highlights the importance of preparing financially for the extended treatment period and potential disruptions to work. It also mentions the high cost of potential psychiatric hospitalizations due to misdiagnosed psychiatric emergencies, emphasizing the financial burden associated with improper management.

37. What advice does Cutler give to patients who are struggling to comply with complex treatment programs?

Cutler advises patients to:

Prioritize consistent chelation, antioxidant intake, and daily adherence to the prescribed regimen.

Focus on finding supportive doctors and actively participating in treatment decisions and adjustments.

Acknowledge that achieving perfect compliance or finding the "ideal" doctor or treatment is unrealistic. The book stresses that overly complex treatment plans often lead to decreased compliance and symptom resurgence, emphasizing the need for a manageable approach.

38. What is hair element analysis, and what are its potential benefits and limitations in assessing heavy metal exposure?

Hair element analysis measures the concentrations of various elements in hair. Benefits: It is inexpensive and can provide a broad overview of potential heavy metal exposure and mineral imbalances. Limitations: Results can be influenced by factors like hair treatments (bleaching, perming, dyeing), individual variations in hair element incorporation, and the presence of mercury itself, which can skew the results.

39. Explain how to interpret the results of a hair element analysis, considering the potential influence of mercury on other mineral levels.

Interpreting hair element analysis results requires consideration of several factors:

Mercury's influence: Mercury can disrupt mineral transport and lead to unusual mineral levels in hair.

Low essential elements: Low levels of essential elements across the board may indicate malabsorption rather than true deficiency.

High calcium with low lithium: Hair calcium above 1,150 ppm with hair lithium below 0.004 ppm is highly suggestive of mercury intoxication, even if mercury levels in the hair are low.

Elevated silver, tin, and nickel: These metals, also found in amalgam, can confirm amalgam as the mercury source.

High mercury levels: Hair mercury above 3.0 ppm is strongly suggestive of mercury intoxication.

40. What are the key considerations when choosing a laboratory for hair element analysis and other tests related to amalgam illness?

Competence: Select a lab with a proven track record of accurate and reliable testing. Cutler specifically recommends Doctor's Data, Great Smokies, and Metametrix as reliable options.

Test scope: Ensure the lab offers the specific tests needed, including analysis for silver, tin, and nickel in addition to mercury for hair element analysis.

Cost and accessibility: Compare pricing, shipping options, and ease of ordering and result interpretation.

41. What insights can liver detoxification profiles provide regarding liver function and detoxification pathways?

Liver detoxification profiles reveal:

Phase 1 Metabolism: This pathway involves enzymes that convert toxins into intermediate metabolites. Slow Phase 1 leads to difficulty clearing toxins. Fast Phase 1 combined with slow Phase 2 can lead to severe multiple chemical sensitivities (MCS).

Phase 2 Metabolism: This pathway utilizes enzymes to conjugate intermediate metabolites for excretion. Slow Phase 2 can cause toxic metabolite buildup and contribute to MCS.

42. Why are hormone profiles important in assessing adrenal and thyroid function, and how can they guide hormone replacement therapy?

Hormone profiles assess:

Thyroid hormones (T3, T4, TSH): Low levels may indicate hypothyroidism, even within normal range.

Adrenal hormones (cortisol, DHEA, ACTH): Mercury can disrupt adrenal stress response.

Sex hormones (testosterone, estrogen): Mercury can affect production and balance.

They guide hormone replacement therapy by:

Identifying specific hormone deficiencies

Monitoring treatment effectiveness

43. What specific markers in blood chemistry panels and complete blood counts might indicate mercury poisoning or related health problems?

Blood Chemistry Panel markers include:

Elevated ALT and AST indicating liver dysfunction

Low HDL/high LDL cholesterol showing disrupted lipid metabolism

Hypoglycemia indicating impaired blood sugar regulation

Elevated serum creatinine suggesting kidney dysfunction

Complete Blood Count markers include:

Low hematocrit, MCH, and MCV indicating anemia

Reduced CD8 T suppressor cell and NK cell counts showing immune suppression

44. What is creatinine clearance, and why is it a useful measure of kidney function in the context of amalgam illness?

Creatinine clearance measures the rate at which creatinine is filtered from blood by kidneys. In amalgam illness, impaired clearance can indicate:

Kidney damage from acute or ongoing mercury exposure

Autoimmune processes affecting kidneys

Aftermath of improper IV DMPS therapy Low, constant doses of chelating agents must be used when kidney function is reduced.

45. What does Cutler mean by "iatrogenic" mercury poisoning, and how does it relate to the central argument of the book?

Iatrogenic mercury poisoning refers to mercury poisoning caused by medical treatments or practices. Cutler uses this concept to highlight how the medical establishment's failure to recognize mercury toxicity leads to:

Inappropriate use of DMPS injections

Unsafe "DMPS challenge" tests

Inadequate protection during dental procedures Cutler advocates for a more scientific approach acknowledging human biochemistry complexities.

46. Why does Cutler recommend avoiding the "DMPS challenge" as a diagnostic test?

Cutler opposes it because:

Lack of Specificity: It's highly sensitive but not specific for amalgam illness

Safety Concerns: High risk of adverse reactions, including permanent disability and death

Limited Information: Only measures kidney mercury levels, not brain levels Cutler advocates for a more comprehensive diagnostic approach instead.

47. How does Cutler believe managed care practices impact the diagnosis and treatment of amalgam illness?

Cutler identifies several barriers:

Limited Time for Patient Evaluation: Physicians lack time for thorough assessments

Restricted Access to Specialized Testing: Limited coverage for necessary tests

Emphasis on Prescription Drugs: Overlooks importance of nutritional supplements and supportive therapies

48. What are "cavitations," and how might they be relevant to dental treatment for amalgam illness?

Cavitations are areas of infected and necrotic bone within the jawbone, typically occurring at previous tooth extraction sites. While not directly caused by amalgam fillings, they can complicate dental treatment and contribute to health problems, potentially delaying recovery.

49. What is Cutler's perspective on the use of nutritional supplements in general, and how does it apply to amalgam illness?

Cutler supports nutritional supplements, emphasizing:

Individualized Approach: Tailored to patient needs based on symptoms and lab findings

High Dosages: Mercury-poisoned individuals often need higher doses

Careful Introduction: Start low and increase gradually to avoid adverse reactions Cutler stresses supplements should complement, not replace, mercury removal and chelation.

50. What does Cutler suggest regarding the prognosis for recovery from amalgam illness, and what factors might influence the healing process?

Cutler is cautiously optimistic about recovery, noting several influencing factors:

Severity of Poisoning: Extent and duration of exposure affect recovery time

Completeness of Amalgam Removal and Chelation: Thorough removal and consistent chelation are crucial

Addressing Underlying Metabolic Imbalances: Correcting nutritional deficiencies and hormone imbalances

Lifestyle Factors: Diet, exercise, stress management, and sleep support healing

Cutler encourages active patient participation in the healing journey, working with knowledgeable healthcare practitioners for personalized treatment.

