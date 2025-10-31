Preface

This essay was inspired by A Midwestern Doctor’s recent comprehensive post “The Great Alzheimer’s Scam and The Proven Cures They’ve Buried for Billions” which brilliantly synthesizes decades of suppressed research and forgotten treatments. Their work connecting zeta potential, circulation, and cellular dysfunction provides a unified theory that explains not just Alzheimer’s, but the broader epidemic of chronic disease plaguing our society. This essay attempts to present these revolutionary insights alongside the pioneering work of researchers like Dr. Christopher Exley, Dr. Dennis Crouse, and Dr. Dale Bredesen for a general audience seeking truth about this supposedly “incurable” disease.

1. Introduction: The Hidden Alzheimer’s Epidemic

Alzheimer’s disease costs the United States $360 billion annually, a figure that barely scratches the surface of its true toll. Behind every statistic lies a human tragedy: brilliant minds reduced to confusion, beloved family members who no longer recognize their children, and a medical system that shrugs its shoulders while profiting from failure.

Yet remarkable stories of recovery hide in plain sight. William Miller, an 84-year-old engineer, reversed his Alzheimer’s diagnosis through aluminum detoxification and silica-rich water. Dennis Crouse’s mother lived to 97 without end-stage dementia despite her diagnosis, thanks to her son’s research into aluminum and orthosilicic acid. These aren’t miracles or anomalies—they’re evidence of suppressed truths about a disease we’re told has “no known cause and no cure.”

The medical establishment has spent over $3.9 billion on Alzheimer’s research in 2024 alone, yet the best they offer are drugs that slightly slow progression while causing brain bleeding in over a quarter of patients. Meanwhile, researchers operating outside the pharmaceutical paradigm have identified clear causes—aluminum toxicity, impaired circulation, metabolic dysfunction—and developed treatments that don’t just slow decline but reverse it.

Seven million Americans currently suffer from Alzheimer’s, with millions more experiencing cognitive decline. Each represents not just a patient but a family destroyed, savings depleted, and hopes crushed by a system more interested in managing disease than curing it. The truth is that Alzheimer’s, like polio before it, could largely be prevented and often reversed if we addressed its actual causes rather than its profitable symptoms.

This essay presents evidence from leading researchers who’ve risked careers to expose the aluminum-Alzheimer’s connection, the amyloid fraud that misdirected billions in research, and the treatments that work when the root causes are addressed. You’ll learn why your aluminum cookware matters more than your genes, how a specific type of water can flush neurotoxins from your brain, and why improving circulation might matter more than any drug ever developed.

2. The Great Amyloid Deception

For decades, the amyloid hypothesis has dominated Alzheimer’s research like a false religion, consuming billions in funding while delivering nothing but failure. This theory claims that sticky protein plaques called amyloid-beta cause Alzheimer’s by accumulating in the brain. It’s an elegant idea with one fatal flaw: it’s wrong.

The numbers tell a damning story. After hundreds of clinical trials targeting amyloid, the success rate stands at 0.4%—a 99.6% failure rate that would bankrupt any honest industry. Yet pharmaceutical companies persist, pouring money into drugs that remove amyloid plaques while patients continue declining. The recently approved amyloid-targeting antibodies cause brain swelling or bleeding in 25-41% of patients while producing improvements so minimal that patients can’t even notice them.

The scandal deepens when you examine the science itself. In 2022, it was revealed that the seminal 2006 paper “proving” toxic amyloid oligomers cause Alzheimer’s was based on fabricated images. This fraudulent research, published in Nature, became one of the field’s most cited papers, directing billions away from real solutions. The researcher responsible kept his position until 2025, when RFK Jr. finally called out the fraud during his confirmation hearings.

Dr. Dale Bredesen offers a radically different perspective: amyloid isn’t the cause but a protective response. Like cholesterol in arteries, amyloid appears when the brain faces threats—inflammation, toxins, nutrient deficiencies. It’s actually antimicrobial, binding tightly to mercury, aluminum, and other metals to protect neurons. Removing it without addressing why it formed is like tearing off scabs without treating wounds.

The pharmaceutical industry’s addiction to the amyloid hypothesis isn’t ignorance—it’s economics. A single patentable drug targeting amyloid could generate hundreds of billions in revenue from Medicare alone. The fact that these drugs don’t work is almost beside the point; they generate profits, justify research budgets, and maintain the illusion that we’re making progress. Meanwhile, patients suffer and die while real causes remain unaddressed.

3. The Aluminum Connection: The Neurotoxin in Plain Sight

Aluminum presents a disturbing paradox: it’s the third most abundant element in Earth’s crust, yet completely absent from living systems. Nature spent billions of years keeping aluminum out of biology, and for good reason—it’s a devastating neurotoxin. Then humans arrived and put it everywhere.

Dr. Christopher Exley, who spent decades studying aluminum despite industry attempts to silence him, puts it bluntly: “No aluminum in brain tissue, no Alzheimer’s disease.” His research found that 100% of Alzheimer’s brains contained elevated aluminum levels. The areas with the most aluminum showed the most severe degeneration. This isn’t correlation—it’s causation demonstrated through decades of suppressed research.

The aluminum industry would have you believe this is coincidence, but Dr. Dennis Crouse’s research destroys that narrative. Alzheimer’s didn’t exist before 1906. Its appearance perfectly parallels industrial aluminum production, which began in the 1890s. As aluminum invaded our food supply, cookware, medicines, and vaccines, Alzheimer’s rates exploded exponentially. Countries that industrialized first saw Alzheimer’s first. Populations without aluminum exposure don’t get Alzheimer’s.

Our exposure is constant and insidious. Aluminum cookware leaches into food, especially with acidic ingredients or fluoridated water. Antiperspirants inject aluminum through skin directly into lymph nodes. Baking powder, processed cheese, pickles, and antacids deliver it internally. Vaccines contain aluminum adjuvants that bypass normal detox pathways. Municipal water treatment uses aluminum salts that remain in tap water. Even tea and coffee plants accumulate aluminum from soil contaminated by acid rain and industrial pollution.

The mechanism of damage is now understood. Aluminum has a +3 charge that devastates the negative charge (zeta potential) blood cells need to stay separated. This causes blood sludging, reducing oxygen delivery to the brain. Aluminum triggers amyloid production as the brain attempts to bind and neutralize it. It damages mitochondria, depleting cellular energy. It promotes inflammation and oxidative stress. It interferes with over 200 biological processes. Most critically, it accumulates—the body has no natural mechanism to eliminate it from the brain.

4. Zeta Potential: The Missing Link in Brain Health

The concept of zeta potential revolutionizes our understanding of Alzheimer’s and explains why so many different factors contribute to cognitive decline. Zeta potential refers to the electrical charge that keeps particles in suspension—in our bodies, it’s what prevents blood cells from clumping together and maintains proper fluid dynamics throughout our tissues.

When zeta potential is healthy, blood flows freely, nutrients reach cells efficiently, and waste products are removed properly. When it’s compromised—primarily by positively charged particles like aluminum—blood cells clump together, forming microclots that obstruct capillaries. This is particularly devastating in the brain, where millions of tiny vessels must deliver oxygen and nutrients to neurons with enormous metabolic demands.

A Midwestern Doctor’s research reveals how aluminum’s +3 charge is uniquely destructive to zeta potential. Unlike minerals with +1 or +2 charges that our bodies can manage, aluminum’s triple positive charge overwhelms our biological systems. This explains why aluminum is so toxic at such small doses and why it correlates so strongly with Alzheimer’s—it literally causes our blood to sludge, starving brain cells of oxygen while preventing waste removal.

The implications extend beyond blood flow. The brain’s lymphatic system—the glymphatics—depends on proper fluid dynamics to clear metabolic waste during sleep. When zeta potential is compromised, this drainage system fails. Toxic proteins, inflammatory molecules, and cellular debris accumulate instead of being flushed out. The spaces between brain cells, which should expand during deep sleep to allow cerebrospinal fluid to wash through, remain compressed. This is why poor sleep accelerates cognitive decline and why many Alzheimer’s patients develop sleep disturbances years before memory problems appear.

Perhaps most importantly, zeta potential explains why so many seemingly unrelated factors affect Alzheimer’s risk. Dehydration concentrates positive charges. Inflammation releases positively charged proteins. Vaccines contain aluminum adjuvants that directly destroy zeta potential. COVID spike proteins are positively charged and cause blood cell clumping. Chronic stress elevates positively charged stress hormones. All roads lead back to the fundamental physics of charged particles in biological systems. Restore zeta potential, and you restore the conditions necessary for brain health.

5. The Many Faces of Alzheimer’s: Understanding Your Enemy

Dr. Dale Bredesen’s breakthrough came from recognizing that “Alzheimer’s disease” isn’t one disease but at least five distinct subtypes, each requiring different treatment. This explains why single-drug approaches consistently fail—you can’t cure five different problems with one solution.

Type 1 (Inflammatory) Alzheimer’s results from chronic inflammation, often linked to insulin resistance, infections, or inflammatory foods. Patients typically carry the ApoE4 gene and lose the ability to form new memories first. Their brains are literally on fire, producing amyloid as a desperate attempt to contain inflammatory damage. Standard anti-inflammatory drugs don’t work because they don’t address root causes like gut permeability, chronic infections, or metabolic dysfunction.

Type 2 (Atrophic) develops when the brain lacks essential nutrients, hormones, and growth factors. Think of it as brain starvation—neurons die not from attack but from neglect. Testosterone, estrogen, thyroid hormone, vitamin D, B12, and nerve growth factors fall below critical thresholds. The brain, faced with insufficient resources, begins shutting down less essential functions. Memory consolidation stops. Executive function deteriorates. Eventually, basic functions fail.

Type 3 (Toxic) Alzheimer’s, the most challenging type, results from specific toxin exposures. Mercury from dental amalgams and fish, mold toxins from water-damaged buildings, pesticides, and industrial chemicals directly poison neurons. These patients often lack the ApoE4 gene and develop unusual symptoms—difficulty with math or language before memory problems, depression, anxiety, or strange sensory experiences. Their brains show a different pattern of damage, often affecting areas that other types spare.

Type 4 (Vascular) stems from compromised blood flow to the brain. Years of hypertension, atherosclerosis, or diabetes damage blood vessels, creating a chronic oxygen deficit. This particularly relates to zeta potential—poor circulation from blood sludging starves neurons while preventing waste removal. These patients often show step-wise decline corresponding to small strokes they may not even notice.

Type 5 (Traumatic) develops after head injuries, sometimes decades later. The initial trauma disrupts normal brain function, potentially damaging the blood-brain barrier and creating pockets of stagnant fluid that gradually poison surrounding tissue. This explains why NFL players and veterans face such high dementia risk. Most patients have combinations of types, which is why comprehensive treatment addressing all factors works while targeted drugs fail.

6. Natural Detoxification: Silica Water and Beyond

The discovery that orthosilicic acid (OSA) can remove aluminum from the body represents one of the most important breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s prevention and treatment. OSA, found in certain mineral waters, has a unique affinity for aluminum, binding it into a form the body can eliminate through urine and sweat.

Dr. Dennis Crouse’s story illustrates the power of this simple intervention. When his mother developed Alzheimer’s at 85, doctors offered no hope. Refusing to accept this death sentence, Crouse discovered research showing that silica-rich water could remove aluminum from the brain. He started his mother on Fiji water, which contains about 93mg/L of silica as OSA. Within a year, her cognitive scores improved. Her sundowners syndrome disappeared. She regained the ability to consolidate memories. She lived to 97 without reaching end-stage Alzheimer’s, dying peacefully with her mind largely intact.

The mechanism is elegantly simple. When you drink water containing OSA, it follows water from the gut into the bloodstream. There it encounters aluminum and forms hydroxyaluminosilicate compounds—essentially capturing aluminum in molecular cages. These compounds are small enough for the kidneys to filter out. Crucially, OSA crosses the blood-brain barrier, allowing it to remove aluminum that has accumulated in brain tissue over decades.

Not all silica works equally. Supplements like colloidal silica or diatomaceous earth don’t release sufficient OSA to be effective. The body needs the specific form found in mineral waters that have percolated through volcanic rock. Fiji water is widely available but expensive. Other options include Volvic, Spritzer, and some local spring waters. Crouse developed a recipe for “Silicade,” a homemade version using sodium silicate that provides the same OSA concentration as Fiji water at a fraction of the cost.

The Crouse Protocol extends beyond silica water to comprehensive detoxification. Vitamin D helps lower aluminum levels. Selenium binds mercury and arsenic. B vitamins, particularly B1 and B3, help eliminate lead and PCBs. Zinc competes with toxic metals for absorption sites. This multi-pronged approach recognizes that modern humans face an unprecedented toxic burden requiring equally comprehensive detoxification strategies. The protocol has helped thousands recover cognitive function, proving that “irreversible” aluminum damage can indeed be reversed.

7. The ReCODE Protocol: A Systems Approach to Recovery

Dr. Dale Bredesen’s ReCODE (Reversal of Cognitive Decline) protocol shatters the conventional wisdom that Alzheimer’s is irreversible. Through addressing 36 different factors that contribute to cognitive decline, his approach has achieved an 84% improvement rate—compared to the 0.4% success rate of conventional drugs.

The protocol begins with extensive testing to identify each person’s specific vulnerabilities. Standard medical exams check perhaps a dozen markers; ReCODE evaluates over 150, including inflammatory markers, hormone levels, nutrient status, toxic exposures, genetic factors, and metabolic function. Patients typically show 10-25 suboptimal values, each representing a “hole in the roof” that allows cognitive decline to develop.

The dietary foundation, called Ketoflex 12/3, combines mild ketosis with metabolic flexibility. Patients fast for 12 hours overnight (3 hours before bed), triggering autophagy—the cellular cleanup process that removes damaged proteins including amyloid. The diet emphasizes organic vegetables, healthy fats, and clean proteins while eliminating processed foods, sugar, and inflammatory oils. This isn’t just about weight loss; it’s about shifting the brain from glucose dependence to the more efficient ketone metabolism that our ancestors relied upon.

Exercise becomes medicine in the protocol—45 minutes daily of combined aerobic and strength training. This isn’t optional; it’s therapeutic. Exercise increases BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor), improves insulin sensitivity, enhances blood flow, reduces inflammation, and stimulates neurogenesis. It literally grows the hippocampus, the brain’s memory center that shrinks in Alzheimer’s.

Sleep optimization is equally critical. During deep sleep, the brain’s glymphatic system activates, flushing out toxins accumulated during the day. The protocol addresses sleep apnea, a massive risk factor for cognitive decline that affects millions undiagnosed. Stress reduction through meditation, yoga, or other practices lowers cortisol, which in high amounts damages the hippocampus. Brain training with programs like BrainHQ builds cognitive reserve.

The results speak louder than theory. In subjective cognitive impairment—the earliest stage—the protocol shows 100% success. Even in documented early Alzheimer’s, patients show dramatic improvement. One executive told to “get his affairs in order” returned to work and expanded his business. The key is addressing all factors simultaneously; like patching multiple holes in a roof, fixing just one won’t stop the rain.

8. DMSO and Circulation: The Forgotten Keys to Brain Health

DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) represents perhaps the most suppressed medical breakthrough of the 20th century. This simple compound, derived from tree lignin, possesses remarkable abilities to restore circulation, reduce inflammation, and revive damaged neurons. Yet the FDA banned it for most uses after it became too popular in the 1960s, threatening pharmaceutical profits.

The story of DMSO and dementia is one of consistent suppression despite overwhelming evidence. Studies from the 1970s and 1980s showed DMSO could reverse cognitive decline, with patients experiencing “remarkable improvements” in memory, orientation, and communication. One study of 104 elderly patients with organic brain disease found 74% showed good improvement with DMSO treatment. Modern testimonials echo these results: elderly patients with dementia regaining speech after years of silence, sundowners syndrome disappearing, personalities returning.

DMSO works through multiple mechanisms crucial for brain health. It dramatically improves circulation by reducing blood viscosity—essentially thinning sludged blood caused by poor zeta potential. It crosses the blood-brain barrier easily, carrying other therapeutic substances with it. It’s one of the most powerful anti-inflammatory substances known, reducing the chronic brain inflammation that drives cognitive decline. Perhaps most remarkably, it can revive cells trapped in the cell danger response—a protective shutdown state where neurons stop functioning but aren’t yet dead.

A Midwestern Doctor’s research reveals another crucial factor: many cognitive issues stem from poor circulation rather than irreversible damage. Years of microstrokes from aluminum-induced blood sludging create pockets of dysfunctional but not dead tissue. Poor venous drainage allows toxins to accumulate. Compressed lymphatic vessels can’t remove waste. Manual therapies like craniosacral work, combined with circulation enhancers like DMSO, can restore function to these compromised areas.

The integrated approach to circulation extends beyond DMSO. EDTA chelation removes metals while improving zeta potential through its negative charge. Grounding sheets allow the body to absorb negative charges from the earth. Specific exercises enhance lymphatic drainage. Infrared light therapy improves mitochondrial function and circulation. Together, these interventions address what pharmaceuticals cannot: the fundamental physics of fluid flow in biological systems. When blood flows properly and waste is removed efficiently, the brain’s remarkable capacity for self-repair activates.

9. Your Brain Protection Action Plan

Protecting your brain requires decisive action across multiple fronts, but the rewards—maintaining cognitive function throughout life—justify the effort. The most critical step is eliminating aluminum exposure, which means revolutionizing your kitchen and bathroom.

Discard all aluminum cookware immediately, even if “non-stick” coated, as scratches expose the aluminum beneath. Replace with stainless steel, cast iron, ceramic, or glass. Never use aluminum foil for cooking or food storage; parchment paper and glass containers work better anyway. Check every product label—aluminum hides in baking powder (use aluminum-free versions), antacids (choose aluminum-free brands), processed cheese, pickles, and many commercial baked goods. Switch to aluminum-free deodorant, not antiperspirant. Filter your water to remove aluminum added during municipal treatment.

Begin drinking silica-rich water daily—one liter of Fiji water or equivalent provides sufficient OSA for aluminum removal. If cost is prohibitive, make Silicade following Crouse’s recipe. Add the brain-saving five supplements: vitamin D3 (2000-5000 IU), selenium (100-200mcg as selenomethionine), B-complex (B50 or B100), zinc (25-30mg as picolinate or bisglycinate), and vitamin C. These work synergistically to remove various toxins while supporting brain function.

Implement the Ketoflex 12/3 lifestyle: fast 12 hours between dinner and breakfast, with nothing but water 3 hours before bed. Eliminate processed foods, sugar, and industrial seed oils. Emphasize organic vegetables, wild-caught fish, grass-fed meats, and healthy fats like olive oil and avocados. Exercise 45 minutes daily—even brisk walking helps, though combining aerobic and resistance training is ideal. Prioritize 7-8 hours of quality sleep; if you snore, get tested for sleep apnea immediately.

Consider advanced interventions based on your risk level. If over 45, get a “cognoscopy”—comprehensive testing including ApoE status, inflammatory markers, hormone levels, and toxic burden. If experiencing cognitive issues, find a functional medicine practitioner familiar with Bredesen’s protocol. For those with existing decline, investigate DMSO therapy, starting with topical application and potentially progressing to oral or IV administration under guidance.

The key is starting now, regardless of age. Every aluminum exposure avoided, every night of quality sleep, every workout completed builds cognitive reserve. Small daily actions compound over decades into powerful protection against cognitive decline.

10. The Medical Revolution in Progress

We stand at a pivotal moment where the facade of “incurable” Alzheimer’s is crumbling, revealing decades of suppression, fraud, and missed opportunities. The medical establishment’s failure isn’t ignorance—it’s a business model that profits from managing disease rather than curing it.

Consider the economics: Alzheimer’s drugs generate billions despite their 99.6% failure rate. Medicare must cover them regardless of efficacy. Nursing homes profit from warehousing victims. Research grants flow to institutions studying amyloid despite consistent failure. No one in this chain has incentive to solve the problem; everyone profits from perpetuating it. As one physician who exposed the amyloid fraud noted: “You can’t cheat to cure a disease. Biology doesn’t care.”

The suppression of effective treatments reveals the system’s priorities. DMSO was banned not for safety—it’s remarkably non-toxic—but for threatening pharmaceutical profits. Chelation therapy is attacked despite decades of success. Silica water research is ignored. Practitioners who cure Alzheimer’s face medical board harassment. Dr. Exley was forced from his university position after proving the aluminum connection. The pattern is clear: protect profits, not patients.

Yet revolution is stirring. Patients like William Miller are sharing their reversals online. Communities like ApoE4.info compile treatment protocols outside medical control. Functional medicine practitioners adopt Bredesen’s protocol despite institutional resistance. Parents who’ve seen vaccines trigger their children’s autism now understand aluminum’s role in their parents’ Alzheimer’s. The connections are being made, the dots connected.

RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearings marked a watershed, publicly calling out the NIH’s fraudulent research and wasted billions. His challenge to institutional corruption gives voice to millions who’ve watched loved ones decline while being told nothing could be done. The paradigm is shifting from acceptance to action, from managing decline to demanding reversal.

The future of Alzheimer’s treatment won’t come from another billion-dollar drug targeting amyloid. It will come from addressing root causes: removing aluminum, restoring circulation, optimizing metabolism, supporting detoxification. It will come from patients taking control of their health rather than surrendering to a system that profits from their decline. The tools exist. The knowledge is available. What’s required now is the courage to use them despite medical orthodoxy’s objections. The revolution isn’t coming—it’s here.

Conclusion: Taking Control of Your Cognitive Destiny

The evidence presented in this essay leads to an inescapable conclusion: Alzheimer’s disease is neither mysterious nor incurable. It’s a modern disease created by modern toxins, primarily aluminum, disrupting fundamental biological processes that can be restored when root causes are addressed.

The conventional medical narrative—that Alzheimer’s spontaneously appears, inevitably progresses, and can’t be prevented or reversed—is not just wrong but deliberately maintained despite overwhelming contrary evidence. Every element of this narrative serves financial interests: mysterious diseases justify endless research funding, inevitable progression ensures lifetime drug sales, and incurability eliminates accountability for failure.

But truth has a way of surfacing despite suppression. William Miller reversed his Alzheimer’s by removing aluminum and drinking silica water. Dennis Crouse’s mother lived to 97 with her mind intact using the same approach. Hundreds of patients following Bredesen’s protocol have recovered cognitive function. Thousands report improvement with DMSO. These aren’t anomalies—they’re proof that addressing causes rather than symptoms works.

The path forward is clear. Eliminate aluminum exposure from your life completely and immediately. Begin drinking silica-rich water to remove accumulated aluminum from your brain. Optimize your circulation through exercise, proper hydration, and zeta potential restoration. Address metabolic dysfunction through diet and targeted supplementation. Support your brain’s natural detoxification systems through quality sleep and stress reduction. These aren’t alternative treatments—they’re addressing the actual causes of cognitive decline.

For those currently facing cognitive challenges, hope exists where conventional medicine offers only despair. The earlier you act, the better your chances, but improvement is possible even in diagnosed Alzheimer’s if you address all contributing factors simultaneously. Find practitioners familiar with Bredesen’s protocol, investigate DMSO therapy, consider chelation, optimize hormones, eliminate toxins. Be prepared to be your own advocate—most doctors won’t know these options exist.

The larger implications extend beyond individual health. If aluminum causes Alzheimer’s, and aluminum is in vaccines, cookware, food, water, and medicines, then we’re facing an engineered epidemic. If simple interventions like silica water can reverse “incurable” disease, then our entire medical system needs reformation. If fraudulent research misdirected billions while suppressing cures, then accountability must follow.

Your cognitive destiny is not predetermined by genes or age but by choices made daily. Every aluminum pot discarded, every glass of silica water consumed, every night of quality sleep achieved builds resilience against cognitive decline. The power to prevent or reverse Alzheimer’s lies not in some future pharmaceutical breakthrough but in actions you can take today. The question isn’t whether Alzheimer’s can be prevented or reversed—it clearly can. The question is whether you’ll act on this knowledge or remain trapped in a medical narrative that profits from your decline. Choose wisely. Your future self depends on it.

References

Primary Sources:

Interview with Dennis N Crouse PhD - On Aluminum, Beta Amyloids, The Crouse Protocol, Alzheimer’s, Silicade and more. Unbekoming, September 4, 2024. Interview with Dr Christopher Exley - On Aluminum, Adjuvants, Alzheimer’s, Fluoride and more. Unbekoming, April 6, 2024. The Great Alzheimer’s Scam and The Proven Cures They’ve Buried for Billions - A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine, October 6, 2025. Defying Alzheimer’s: One Man’s Triumph Over a Trillion-Dollar Lie - Interview with William Miller. Unbekoming, April 25, 2025. The End of Alzheimer’s by Dale Bredesen - Unbekoming Book Summary, October 19, 2024.

Books Referenced:

Exley, Christopher. Imagine You Are An Aluminum Atom: Discussions With Mr. Aluminum

Crouse, Dennis N. Preventing Alzheimer’s, Autism, and Stroke

Crouse, Dennis N. Silica Water: The Secret of Healthy Longevity in the Aluminum Age

Bredesen, Dale. The End of Alzheimer’s: The First Program to Prevent and Reverse Cognitive Decline

Rodale, J.L. Poison in Your Pots and Pans (1955)

Websites and Resources:

Prevent Alzheimer’s and Autism with Silica Water: www.prevent-alzheimers-autism-stroke.com

ApoE4.info - Patient advocacy and information sharing platform

Dr. Christopher Exley’s Substack: drchristopherexley.substack.com

Aluminum Research Group: aluminium-research-group.com

ReCODE Protocol information: apollohealthco.com

Key Research Papers (mentioned in materials):

Walton, J.R. “Chronic Aluminum Intake Causes Alzheimer’s Disease: Applying Sir Austin Bradford Hill’s Causality Criteria” (2014)

The fraudulent 2006 Nature paper on Aβ*56 (retracted 2024)

Various studies on OSA and aluminum removal cited by Dennis Crouse

Bredesen’s published case studies and clinical trials (2018, 2022, 2024)

Note: This essay synthesizes information from the provided materials for educational purposes.

