Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wayne john's avatar
wayne john
6h

I was gifted this book whilst working in China, 2007. Chinese cigarettes were cheap with fantastic holographic packaging with high tar and nicotine content.. i probably smoked 20 a day.

Anyhow.. I read this book (which btw states that you should smoke as normal) in 2 nights.

Woke up the next morning and POOOOF.. no desire to smoke, gave up cold turkey with no 'side-effects'

3yrs i gave up.. then started again (i know, stupid decision) so I re-read the book aaand again stopped smoking for another 8mths.

I started again re-read again.. same result.

Started again then it didnt work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marianne's avatar
Marianne
6h

Interesting, it's the exact same thinking that helped me quit smoking. I just realised that every cigarette just made me want one more. I pictured the gigantic ashtray needed for all the cigarettes I had smoked in my life, and that picture was so gross that it helped me stop. Thinking of the smell old stumps is also equally off putting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture