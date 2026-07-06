On 23 April 1984, at a Washington press conference, Secretary of Health Margaret Heckler introduced Robert Gallo as the discoverer of what would be called HIV, the alleged retrovirus said to cause AIDS. The scientific papers appeared in Science on 4 May. A patent on the test kit was filed the same afternoon. Within a year the kits supported a hundred-million-dollar worldwide market. The samples Gallo’s laboratory presented as its discovery were later shown by nucleic acid sequencing to be indistinguishable from the material Luc Montagnier had shipped from Paris the previous year. No demonstration that the announced entity produced disease in a healthy host was ever completed. The announcement, the patent, the test kits, and the global apparatus that followed rested on the sequence in that order. Six months of reading the medical literature had convinced Jad Adams that the official story did not fit its own evidence. AIDS: The HIV Myth appeared from St. Martin’s Press in 1989.

Adams was a British television journalist working with Meditel Productions, Joan Shenton’s Channel 4 documentary company. His 1987 film AIDS: The Unheard Voices won the Royal Television Society Award. The book grew from that investigation, extended by two further years of reading the primary literature and interviewing the principals. Peter Duesberg wrote the foreword. Duesberg was a founder of retrovirology itself, a National Academy member who had mapped the genes of the class and defined the sequences gag, pol, and env on which the field’s molecular understanding rests. His critique of the HIV story targeted one virus. It did not challenge virology. His three replacement criteria for what the field calls pathogenicity, offered against HIV, restated that such entities exist and that other retroviruses might satisfy the tests HIV failed. The dissent stayed inside the framework it appeared to challenge. The book carries Duesberg’s foreword because his objection exposed the specific HIV story. Its value reaches further. That the establishment could not answer one of the field’s founders on the specific case reveals more than the specific case. Whether any of the entities medicine calls viruses cause any of the diseases attributed to them is a question Duesberg was equipped to raise. He did not raise it.

By 1989 the claim that HIV caused AIDS was five years old and had become the operating premise of an entire public health apparatus. Test kits underpinned a worldwide market estimated at a hundred million dollars annually. AZT, a compound originally developed as a cancer chemotherapeutic and then shelved when it failed, had been licensed in March 1987 at $8,200 per patient per year, the trial that supported approval having become unblinded almost from the start and stopped seventeen weeks in. Duesberg’s twenty-one-page critique in Cancer Research had appeared two years earlier and drawn no scientific rebuttal from a field that would normally attack such a challenge at once. The predicted move of the syndrome into the general heterosexual population had not arrived. Studies of licensed prostitutes in Rome, Athens, Paris, London, and West Germany had found essentially no cases in women who were not intravenous drug users. Africa, described in mainstream coverage as saturated with what was being called the AIDS virus, had produced laboratory reactions now known to reflect cross-reaction with markers of malaria and other endemic conditions. The medical establishment’s response was to extend the estimated interval between the test result and illness from five years to ten, revise the mortality estimate downward, and continue.

The book demonstrates, from within the virological framework itself, how a “virus” was announced without evidence, patented on the same day, and defended through institutional power against every subsequent challenge once a hundred-million-dollar market depended on it. Adams brought the principals of the challenge together in a single volume. Duesberg, Sonnabend, Ablin, Caiazza. The full summary unpacks the announcement-before-science sequence in detail; Joe Sonnabend’s multi-factorial account of what the men falling ill in Greenwich Village had actually been doing to themselves for a decade before their bodies collapsed under continuous chemical and biological siege; Stephen Caiazza’s clinical recoveries in over 125 patients labelled with AIDS whose symptoms responded to treatment for a condition medicine no longer trained physicians to recognise; the 1987 legal settlement between the Pasteur Institute and the National Institutes of Health that bound both parties to an “official history” and forbade either from publishing anything that could compromise its integrity. Felix Konotey-Ahulu, having visited sixteen African countries, asked the question that had gone strangely unasked in what the coverage was calling the pandemic of the century. Where were the graves?

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