Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Ellen Popper's avatar
Ellen Popper
8h

individual thought is sadly overpowered by stiffened institutions- well analized by Luc Lelievre

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S. Nicoletta Rogers's avatar
S. Nicoletta Rogers
6h

I have only read your intro to the essay so far.

You keep writing about systems as if they are conscious entities.

I would argue that a system is only as "conscious" as the PEOPLE who are operating the system.

NONE of our problems are about systems... imo... EXCEPT the Human [system].

Systems, institutions, etc are run by people, who are essentially "damaged", ie full of unresolved childhood trauma/ neglect/ abuse... leading to greed, power-hunger, the perceived need for control.

The real question that needs answering is this... imo...:

HOW and WHY do innocent children grow up to become greedy, power-hungry socio/ psychopaths??

Change how children are perceived and treated during their formative years and EVERYTHING changes!

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