I recently came across

's brilliant review of

by Dr Jim Macgregor and Dr John O'Dowd, and knew immediately that it deserved wider attention.

Having reviewed MacGregor and O'Dowd's earlier masterpiece

myself, I was eager to see how they approached this crucial subject. War propaganda is insidious and, frankly, very hard to get rid of. The victors write the history, and we live within the control grid of the victors. Revising the history of the culture you live in is exceptionally difficult work. But it must be done, otherwise we just live within lies, forever.

Rusere opens his review with a personal anecdote that perfectly captures the problem with mainstream historical narratives. He recalls feeling utterly confused by one of those BBC WW1 docudramas, and thoroughly inadequate for being so confused. But he shouldn't have been too hard on himself because the entire theme of the drama, which I have also watched, from start to finish was that all the diplomats, statesmen and generals who were involved in the decisions that led to war were far more confused than he was. The BBC docudrama was designed to leave you in no doubt that the primary cause of WW1 was an epidemic of Mass Confusion. Millions of men butchered in muddy, shit-filled trenches, all because politicians and diplomats couldn't think clearly between 28th June and 4th August 1914. And then on the 5th of August, their minds cleared up, but it was too late. The truth, as MacGregor and O'Dowd revealed in their earlier masterpiece Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War, is that there was no confusion at all. A Secret Elite, centered around Cecil Rhodes, Alfred Milner, and the Rothschild banking dynasty, had been methodically preparing for war with Germany since the 1890s.

Well, pick up the book mentioned above, and according to Rusere's compelling review, you will have the fog of WW1 confusion lifted by Macgregor and O'Dowd's scalpel of facts, presented with infallible logic and buttressed by impeccable sourcing and evidence. And the cherry on the cake? It's a page turner! Rusere sat on the edge of his seat from start to finish. That was the last thing he expected when he picked up the 667-page tome, and yet, from the very first chapter, he was gripped. MacGregor and O'Dowd have created a narrative that could make you sing were it not for the tragedy and evil wrought by the perpetrators of what was, in effect, a 30-year war on Germany. As Halford Mackinder's Heartland Theory makes clear, the Anglo-American establishment could not tolerate a German-Russian alliance that would challenge their maritime empire. The Berlin-Baghdad Railway project, as Engdahl meticulously documents, represented exactly such a threat - Germany reaching for Middle Eastern oil and creating land-based trade routes that would bypass British naval control.

The book does convey a narrative – one skilfully weaved by the authors – that is becoming increasingly difficult for the Court Historians (fast becoming Court Jesters) to suppress. The authors' revisionist narrative is a robust repudiation of received history – a history they convincingly characterise as "a tapestry of lies". The ineluctable conclusion they have drawn: Germany was not responsible for the First World War in any shape or form. Thereafter, Hitler and the Nazis were fomented and funded by the very same group of Anglo American elites who were responsible for the 1914-18 war. As revealed in Red Symphony, the Financial International and the Communist International were two sides of the same coin, with Wall Street bankers funding both the Bolshevik Revolution and Hitler's rise to power. The Rothschild banking network, as Paul Cudenec documents [interview], stood at the center of this web of manipulation, profiting from both sides of every conflict.

Too far-fetched? Too conspiratorial? It won't be after you've read the book and weighed up the facts for yourself. What we have been told about the last 100 years is, as I've come to understand through my own journey of discovery, fundamentally and structurally untrue. World Wars One and Two were really one 30-year war in two parts, orchestrated by forces that conjured Hitler into existence and then went to war with their own creation. As David Irving's meticulous research shows, even Churchill was a bought-and-paid-for agent of these same interests, maintained in power through financial manipulation and blackmail. We need to understand what really happened in this 30-year war to understand who is doing what to us now. The same financial oligarchy that engineered those catastrophes continues to shape our world today through different mechanisms - whether it's through rigged election systems, mass medication via fluoridation, geoengineering, or the digital control grid being erected around us. The past isn't past; it's the blueprint for our present.

Two World Wars and Hitler: Who was Responsible?

Two World Wars and Hitler: Who Was Responsible?

Rusere Shoniwa

Jul 07, 2025

The first step to understanding the two world wars of the 20th century is to accept that history is just one damned conspiracy after another. The second, and by far the easier step for most readers of this blog, is to read Two World Wars and Hitler: Who Was Responsible? by Dr Jim Macgregor and Dr John O’Dowd.

You can of course proceed directly to step two if your sensibilities are offended by step one, but that will only postpone your arrival at the truth of step one.

I recall feeling utterly confused by one of those BBC WW1 docudramas, and thoroughly inadequate for being so confused. But I shouldn’t have been too hard on myself because the entire theme of the drama from start to finish was that all the diplomats, statesmen and generals who were involved in the decisions that led to war were far more confused than I was. The BBC docudrama was designed to leave you in no doubt that the primary cause of WW1 was an epidemic of Mass Confusion. Millions of men butchered in muddy, shit-filled trenches, all because politicians and diplomats couldn’t think clearly between 28th June and 4th August 1914. And then on the 5th of August, their minds cleared up, but it was too late.

Well, pick up the book mentioned above, and you will have the fog of WW1 confusion lifted by Macgregor and O’Dowd’s scalpel of facts, presented with infallible logic and buttressed by impeccable sourcing and evidence.

And the cherry on the cake? It’s a page turner! I sat on the edge of my seat from start to finish. That was the last thing I expected when I picked up the 667-page tome, and yet, from the very first chapter, I was gripped. MacGregor and O’Dowd have created a narrative that could make you sing were it not for the tragedy and evil wrought by the perpetrators of what was, in effect, a 30-year war on Germany.

That last sentence in no way exonerates Hitler and his Nazi cabal. It does not diminish the horrific crimes of that madman and his death machine. But it does convey a narrative – one skilfully weaved by the authors – that is becoming increasingly difficult for the Court Historians (fast becoming Court Jesters) to suppress. The authors’ revisionist narrative is a robust repudiation of received history – a history they convincingly characterise as “a tapestry of lies”. The ineluctable conclusion they have drawn:

“Germany was not responsible For the First World War in any shape or form. Thereafter, Hitler and the Nazis (utter disasters for Germany and the world) were fomented and funded by the very same group of Anglo American elites who were responsible for the 1914-18 war. They very deliberately created the terrible hunger, dreadful living conditions, and resentment in Germany in the immediate post First World War years that encouraged fascist reactionaries such as Hitler to come to the fore. They positioned British and American intelligence agents directly alongside their ragamuffin Hitler to coach him and groom him for power. They played a major role in burning the Reichstag that enabled Hitler to seize dictatorial power and destroy democracy. They funded Hitler and the building of his massive Nazi war machine. They encouraged Hitler to send his forces into Austria, Czechoslovakia, and Poland. They sent Hitler 26 tonnes of gold that belonged to Czechoslovakia. They very deliberately spurned all approaches by the German resistance for help in removing Hitler. In short they very deliberately created the Frankenstein monster that led Germany to disaster.” [i]

Too far-fetched? Too conspiratorial? It won’t be after you’ve read the book and weighed up the facts for yourself.

Crucial to unpicking the causes of World War I is understanding where the story begins. The Establishment-approved version of history would have us believe that it starts with the assassination of the Austro-Hungarian heir to the throne by Serbian nationalist fanatics, with Germany seizing the opportunity to wage a war of aggression against the major European powers. A basic understanding of the power dynamics and alliances prevailing at the time renders this highly improbable. Germany was not foolish enough to believe that it could prevail in a war against France, Russia, and Britain. But Germany failed to see that a trap long in the making had been set for it by the Triple Entente powers, and it was reluctantly dragged into the war.

The construction of this trap was the brainchild of a secret society (the Milner Group) founded by the arch-imperialist Cecil John Rhodes, and subsequently led by Sir Alfred Milner after Rhodes’ death in 1902. All Souls College, Oxford, was an incubation vessel for the key members of this group, who, from its inception in 1891, were obsessed with the threat posed to British imperialism by a united Germany and Russia. They were greatly influenced by another Oxford academic – geographer and explorer Halford Mackinder. As explained by the authors:

“Mackinder believed that whoever controlled the Eurasian heartland would control the world. The gateway to the heartland was Eastern Europe, and should Germany or Russia, or both working together, gain control of Eastern Europe in the foreseeable future, they would control the gateway to the Eurasian heartland and its massive resources. No matter how great the navies of Britain and America were, the heartland would be inaccessible to them, rendering their naval power useless. If Germany and Russia came to control the Eurasian heartland, they would control the world, not Britain.” [ii] [emphasis added]

The destruction of Germany became the Milner Group’s key imperative, and if Russia could be enticed into the role of accomplice while contributing to its own decrepitude, all the better for the imperial psychopaths.

The 30,000-foot aerial view I am describing is obviously no substitute for a full account of the Machiavellian intrigue behind the 20th century’s greatest disasters. Be prepared to be thoroughly surprised by the pivotal role played by the less-than-glamourous King Edward VII, Queen Victoria’s first son, who was “a womaniser, glutton, fat, balding, obsessed with uniforms and decorations” when he was crowned King in 1902. His signature achievement was in the creation of the Triple Entente, driven in part by his deep loathing of his nephew, Kaiser Wilhelm II. His animosity towards the Kaiser was probably not helped very much by the fact that his mother spoke of Wilhelm as “a clever, dear, good little child” while being utterly exasperated with her eldest son’s “gambling, alcohol consumption, and trysts with married women.” [iii]

In an observation that will probably not come as a surprise to readers of this blog, the authors note that “the Rothschild family were an integral part of Edward VII’s cosmopolitan social circle.” The crown prince’s decadence presented the Rothschilds with the opportunity to provide a £160,000 mortgage on Sandringham (£25 million in today’s money), leading Queen Victoria to despair over the future of the country under Bertie’s rule. [iv]

In any event, by the end of World War I, the entire continent of Europe was a “devastated and massive crime scene”. With much evidence to hide, the Anglo-American Establishment embarked on a clean-up of this crime scene. The authors reveal that “with some 1,000 agents under their command, they [the Anglo-American Establishment] scoured capital cities across Europe for documents pertaining to the origins of the war” and then shipped them to Stanford University where they decided what would be allowed into the public domain. Additionally, “official documents relating to Britain’s role in the genesis of the war…were either incinerated or placed under high security at a special repository at Hanslope Park in England.” [v]

In the immediate aftermath of the first world war, a compliant and cowed German government handed over fifteen carloads of documentation to Herbert Hoover’s team. Included in the haul were 6,000 volumes of German documents covering the complete official proceedings of the Kaiser’s pre-war activities and his wartime conduct of the German empire.” The authors note astutely:

“If Germany had been guilty of planning and starting the war – as decreed by Court Historians ever since – these documents would have proved it. Strange that none have ever been released.” [vi] [emphasis added]

Equally astute is the observation concerning the implied guilt of the Anglo-American cabal insofar as their strenuous effort to expunge the record of their conduct is concerned:

“…if an alleged criminal were to destroy documents or other types of physical evidence, or to hide it, or to silence key witnesses by whatever means, that would allow a judge or jury to draw conclusions from such behaviour and to convict, provided other key tests were met.” [vii]

Nevertheless, the criminals did not succeed in their Orwellian project to control the past, as proven by this book. Although the authors assert that their book is not a history book, but rather a book about history, I believe that it is both by virtue of its thoroughly credible revision of the official narrative. Indeed, the authors prefer to see themselves not as historians, but rather as “professionals critiquing historians and the history they create.” [viii] This is the sole point on which I disagree with the authors who, in my humble opinion, are not only historians, but are in a league well above the professional Court Historian. This book is all the proof you need to confirm that we must turn increasingly to the ‘amateur’ historian with integrity, intelligence, and backbone for a credible and coherent account of the past.

Why does this history matter now? It matters because, as awful as the Nazis were, those who gave succour to them, then used and duped them, have won. That tells us everything we need to know about the value system of the Anglo-American Establishment. In fact, no sooner had the curtain closed on their European blood bath of World War 2 than the Anglo-American Establishment sent a message to Russia and the world. True to their values, that message was written in blood – the blood of hundreds of thousands of Japanese citizens in Hiroshima and Nagasaki whose lives were extinguished in August 1945 under the pretext of defeating an already defeated Japanese army. The message was clear: “we have not finished.”

It matters because nearly every single major blow to freedom since 1945 has the fingerprints of this fiendish cabal on it. There is a transparent through-line from two world wars and Hitler to the destruction of Ukraine and the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza today. Littering that line is a macabre catalogue of the Establishment’s handiwork since 1945, of which the readers of this blog are only too sickeningly aware.

It matters because the Anglo-American Establishment’s successors have not yet succeeded in a mission that gives new meaning to totalitarianism – the total control of humanity and the earth’s resources. In 2003, an influential member of the Anglo-American Establishment, the billionaire David Rockefeller, wrote in his memoirs:

“Some even believe we [the Rockefellers] are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United states, characterising my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure – one world, if you will. If that's the charge, I stand guilty, and I'm proud of it.” [ix]

That confession is testimony to the fact that, thanks to historians like Carroll Quigley, Anthony Sutton, and Guido Preparata, with whom Macgregor and O’Dowd now rank, the secret society is no longer secret. But it also signifies that, rather than crawl back into the underworld that spawned them, these ghouls have doubled down on their global agenda.

How can we tell when this totalitarian international financial cabal is trying to manipulate us into acquiescing to greater transfers of power and wealth? Here is a quick guide:

“I have a little rule of thumb for diagnosing the centralisation scam. If we can detect: (1) a propagandised global crisis; (2) admitting only global solutions, and; (3) with dissenting voices viciously silenced, then we know with absolute certainty that we are dealing with a scam.” Nick Hudson [timestamp: 44:00]

So, what is the plan for the enslavement of humanity by a cabal of global billionaires and their supranational organisations currently holding countless governments hostage? The linked documentary below by Oracle Films is as good a summary as you’re going to get. If you can get your friends and family to read Two World Wars and Hitler, and then supplement it with this documentary, you will have achieved a great deal.

