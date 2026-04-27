Lies are Unbekoming has been restructured. The homepage now carries a navigation bar across the top — Books, Interviews, Book Summaries, Before You Consent, Questions for Your Doctor, Short Stories — with each category sitting on its own page, framed and curated. What used to be a chronological feed is now a library with a map.

The seven categories sit on top of an underlying body of work — the essays, published several times a week for years now. This email is the guided tour of all of it. The price changes on 1 May, for the first time in five years. Existing paid subscribers keep their current rate. Free subscribers can lock in the current price by upgrading before the date.

Essays. These are some of the best-written and best-referenced essays on medical knowledge for the lay reader anywhere on the internet. Even if I say so myself. They work from primary sources, they explain mechanisms rather than restating conclusions, and they trust the reader to follow the evidence without being talked down to. The archive runs to over a thousand pieces and covers vaccines, terrain medicine, screening, drug harms, suppressed therapies, central banking, hidden history, and the institutional machinery that connects them. All essays are free.

A representative entry: The Vitamin D Paradox. The full collection is searchable through the Archive.

Books. Original long-form works, each written as a standalone resource on a single topic. Two are free and built to be downloaded and shared — Medicalized Motherhood and The Unbekoming Cancer Compendium. The rest are for paid subscribers, including The DMSO Book, Chlorine Dioxide: The Forbidden Remedy, The PSA Trap, Breast Cancer: What They Didn’t Tell You, and others. The library keeps growing.

Start with The DMSO Book, or browse the full list on the Books page.

Interviews. Long-form conversations with physicians, researchers, naturopaths, authors, whistleblowers, and independent investigators. Each one is designed to let the guest lay out their case in full, with the detail and sourcing mainstream coverage routinely omits. The entire interview library is free.

A representative entry: Sasha Latypova on the DoD’s COVID-19 Countermeasures Program. The full list is on the Interviews page.

Book Summaries. Each summary works through a full book in Q&A form, giving you the core of the argument without requiring the full read. The existing summaries remain free and cover medicine, nutrition, vaccines, childbirth, central banking, hidden history, and more. New summaries going forward are for paid subscribers and include the audio version embedded directly in the post.

A representative entry: Can You Catch A Cold? by Daniel Roytas. The full list is on the Book Summaries page.

Before You Consent. Guides for the moment between recommendation and signature. Each one covers a single decision point — a diagnosis, a prescription, a procedure — and walks through what to know before the appointment, what to ask during the conversation, and what to do after, whether you proceed or decline. Every figure is sourced. Every protocol is attributed. The guides are printable, designed to be folded into a pocket and carried into the room. For paid subscribers.

Start with You’ve Just Been Prescribed a Statin. The full series is on the Before You Consent page.

Questions for Your Doctor. Doctors are trained to recommend, not to lay out what the published evidence actually shows. This series puts the questions in your hand. Each instalment covers a single decision point — a screening test, a prescription, a procedure — with ten questions matched to the moment, each one followed by a Key Fact drawn from the data and the context that shows what the answer should look like if it matches the evidence. A one-page Quick Reference at the back is designed to be printed and taken to the appointment. For paid subscribers.

Start with What to Ask Before Your Next PSA Test. The full series is on the Questions for Your Doctor page.

Short Stories. Some things resist the essay form. The architecture of a medical decision can be laid out in evidence and citations, and the analysis will hold. What it cannot hold is the moment a mother lifts a baby out of a car seat, the silence in a kitchen after a phone call ends, the texture of a small hand pressed against a temple. These belong to fiction, because fiction goes where the data cannot.

Start with From Here. The full collection is on the Short Stories page.

The price change

The annual subscription moves from $50 AUD to $50 USD on 1 May — the first change in five years. Current paid subscribers keep their existing rate. Free subscribers can lock in the current price by upgrading before 1 May. Paid subscribers get every current and future book, every Before You Consent guide, and every Questions for Your Doctor instalment as they’re published.

Upgrade before 1 May

To existing paid subscribers: thank you. Five years and counting.

— Unbekoming

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