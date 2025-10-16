Most people go through their entire lives never questioning where money comes from. They assume governments create it, that banks merely store and lend it, and that economic crises are natural phenomena like weather patterns. Stephen Mitford Goodson’s “A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind” demolishes these assumptions with documented evidence spanning three millennia: for over three centuries, private banks have created 97% of the world’s money supply from nothing, as interest-bearing debt. Banks don’t lend existing money - they create new money by typing numbers into computers, then charge compound interest on this fiction while seizing real assets when the mathematically impossible debts can’t be repaid.

Goodson’s authority comes from his position as a former Director of the South African Reserve Bank who witnessed firsthand how central banks operate. Unlike academic economists who theorize from ivory towers or journalists who speculate from outside, Goodson sat in the boardroom where monetary policy gets made. He saw the mechanisms of control, understood the deliberate creation of booms and busts, and recognized the same patterns of manipulation he would later trace through Roman copper coins, medieval tally sticks, colonial scrip, and modern electronic transfers. His sudden death in 2018, like so many monetary reformers before him, fits a familiar pattern.

The historical evidence reveals consistent outcomes: whenever governments issue their own money debt-free, civilizations flourish with full employment, stable prices, and cultural achievement. Medieval England’s workers labored just fourteen weeks yearly when tally sticks served as money. Tsarist Russia grew 10% annually with the world’s lowest taxes under state banking. Hitler’s Germany eliminated unemployment while doubling GDP in six years using state-issued currency. Modern North Dakota maintains budget surpluses while every other American state drowns in debt. Every one of these successful systems was destroyed through war, revolution, or assassination. The French Revolution, the American Civil War, both World Wars, the Bolshevik Revolution, the recent destruction of Libya - all were fundamentally about destroying state banking systems that threatened private usury.

The mechanism of enslavement works through mathematical impossibility. When banks create money as debt, every dollar in circulation requires more than a dollar to repay because of interest - but that extra money doesn’t exist unless more debt is created. Society must sink ever deeper into debt just to maintain the money supply, while compound interest transfers real wealth to parasites who produce nothing. When the Federal Reserve creates a trillion dollars with keystrokes, then collects interest on it forever, that’s counterfeiting with legal protection. Sir Josiah Stamp, former Bank of England director, stated it plainly: banks own the earth through their power to create deposits, and with a flick of the pen will create enough to buy it back again even if you took it away.

Today’s cascading crises are predictable outcomes of this system reaching its mathematical limits. The demographic collapse across developed nations - with fertility rates below replacement from Germany to Japan - stems directly from compound interest forcing both spouses to work ever-longer hours for diminishing purchasing power, making children unaffordable. The 2008 crisis that destroyed millions of lives while banks received trillion-dollar bailouts was the system working exactly as designed: create the bubble through easy credit, crash it through credit restriction, then seize real assets during the panic while taxpayers fund the rescue. Goodson documents how every leader who tried to reform this system - Lincoln, Garfield, Kennedy, Qathafi - was assassinated, while every nation that created sovereign money - Napoleonic France, Imperial Russia, National Socialist Germany, modern Libya - was destroyed through wars marketed to the public as ideological conflicts.

The implications of Goodson’s work challenge our entire understanding of modern history. Wars are fought to enforce banking monopolies, not ideologies. Democracy operates as theater while private banks hold true sovereignty through money creation. Our enslavement is mathematical rather than political. The current system’s end game is civilizational extinction, as usury makes human reproduction itself unaffordable. Yet the solution has been proven successful hundreds of times throughout history: governments must reclaim their sovereign right to create money debt-free for the public good, as the American colonies did with colonial scrip, as Lincoln did with greenbacks, as North Dakota does today. You’ve never heard these success stories. You don’t know banks create money from nothing. You believe wars are fought for freedom rather than to enforce debt slavery. This ignorance is carefully cultivated, because as Henry Ford warned, if people understood the banking system, there would be revolution before morning.

With thanks to Stephen Goodson. RIP.

A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind | Stephen Mitford Goodson

Analogy

Imagine a small island where the inhabitants need a way to exchange goods and services. They decide to use shells as money, and the wise elder creates just enough shells for everyone to trade freely - one shell for a fish, two for a basket, and so on. The island prospers with full employment, stable prices, and happiness.

Then a clever visitor arrives and convinces the islanders that he should control the shells because he’s an “expert.” He gathers all existing shells and starts lending them back to the islanders at interest - for every 10 shells borrowed, 11 must be repaid. But here’s the trick: he only ever created 10 shells per person, so the 11th shell doesn’t exist. The islanders must now compete desperately for shells that were once free, borrowing more and more to pay previous debts plus interest. Soon the visitor owns all the huts, boats, and land, paid for with shells he controlled but never created value for. The islanders work endlessly just to pay interest on shells that were once their own free medium of exchange. Some islanders realize the scam and try creating their own shells again, but the visitor has them killed as “dangerous revolutionaries” threatening “economic stability.” This is exactly how private central banking replaced government money in every nation - parasites seized control of the medium of exchange, then enslaved entire populations through compound interest on money created from nothing.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

Throughout history, there have been two types of money systems: government-created money issued debt-free for public good, and private bank money created as interest-bearing debt. Every civilization that issued its own money prospered magnificently - Medieval England’s workers only worked 14 weeks a year, Tsarist Russia had the world’s lowest taxes with 10% annual growth, Hitler’s Germany eliminated unemployment in three years, and modern North Dakota has budget surpluses while every other state faces bankruptcy.

But private bankers can’t tolerate these examples because it exposes their scam. They create money from nothing by typing numbers into computers, lend it at compound interest, then seize real wealth when people can’t repay mathematical impossibilities. These same banking families have started every major war to destroy state banking systems - they financed both World Wars to crush Germany and Russia, assassinated Lincoln for issuing greenbacks, and recently destroyed Libya for creating a gold dinar.

The 2008 crisis wasn’t a mistake - banks deliberately create boom-bust cycles to steal wealth during panics, which is why the richest 1% now owns everything while we’re told austerity is necessary. The solution is simple: governments must issue their own money debt-free, as proven successful hundreds of times throughout history. But anyone who tries this gets assassinated or their country gets invaded.

[Elevator dings]

Want to verify this? Research the Bank of North Dakota’s success, look up Colonial Scrip and why Britain really banned it, or investigate what Libya under Qathafi actually provided its citizens before NATO destroyed it.

12-Point Summary

1. The Roman Lesson of Monetary Systems Rome demonstrates the complete cycle of monetary evolution and its consequences for civilization. For 500 years under the Copper Age, Rome used state-issued bronze money based on law rather than metallic value, achieving zero inflation, minimal debt, and expanding from 2,135 to 10,350 square miles with a prosperous, free population. When patricians gained silver minting privileges in 267 BC, they immediately debased currency for personal gain, creating debt slavery, requiring constant warfare for silver supplies, and concentrating wealth among elites. The Gold Age after 27 BC created catastrophic deflation through scarcity, concentrating ownership until 2,000 families owned everything while the masses lived in poverty, with monetary contraction from $1.8 billion to $200 million precipitating the Dark Ages that lasted centuries.

2. Medieval England’s Tally Stick Paradise England’s tally stick system from 1100-1783 created history’s most prosperous working-class conditions by eliminating usury entirely. The government issued wooden sticks split lengthwise as receipts for payments, creating debt-free money that financed all infrastructure without interest charges. Workers labored only 14 weeks annually while enjoying 160-180 holidays, earning wages whose purchasing power wouldn’t be matched until the late 1800s, living well with abundant food and good clothing while voluntarily building magnificent cathedrals during extensive leisure time. This prosperity was systematically destroyed after Jews arrived with William the Conqueror in 1066, charging 33% interest on land and 300% on tools, acquiring one-quarter of English land within two generations before Edward I expelled them in 1290, restoring prosperity until their readmission under Cromwell created the Bank of England.

3. The Bank of England’s Criminal Foundation The Bank of England was established through elaborate fraud in 1694, hidden in a shipping tonnage and liquor tax bill voted by only 42 Whig members during summer recess when rural members were harvesting. Created by retired pirate William Paterson who boasted it would create money “out of nothing,” the bank immediately issued £1.2 million in notes without gold backing while charging government 8% interest annually on this fictional money. Within two years it had £1,750,000 circulating with only 2% gold reserves, establishing fractional reserve fraud globally. The bank created perpetual warfare to ensure perpetual debt, raising England’s national debt from zero to £885 million by 1815, with Sephardic Jews who fled Spain - the Costas, Medinas, and Montefiores - gaining majority control by 1722.

4. Napoleon’s Challenge to the Banking Cartel Napoleon established the Banque de France in 1800 as a state institution where he served as president, declaring money was for state purposes, not banker enrichment. Unlike Rothschild banks creating money as debt, Napoleon issued currency based on national productivity, limiting shareholder profits to 6% while financing massive infrastructure without debt: 20,000 miles of imperial roads, 12,000 miles of regional roads, 1,000 miles of canals, harbors, and the Louvre, all through interest-free state credit. This system made the franc Europe’s most stable currency while excluding Rothschild operations from continental markets entirely. The terrified international bankers assembled six coalition armies exceeding 600,000 troops, costing Britain £831 million to destroy this dangerous precedent, ultimately poisoning Napoleon with arsenic and cyanide at age 51 for the crime of sovereign money creation.

5. The American Struggle Against Central Banking America’s colonial prosperity came from government-issued colonial scrip creating purchasing power without interest payments, which Benjamin Franklin credited for making the colonies Earth’s most prosperous society. The Bank of England destroyed this by forcing the 1764 Currency Act requiring interest-bearing bonds, collapsing the economy within one year with 50% unemployment, causing the Revolution. Despite repeated attempts to impose central banking - the First Bank (1791-1811), Second Bank (1816-1836), and numerous orchestrated panics - America resisted until 1913. Andrew Jackson successfully destroyed the Second Bank declaring “the monster must perish,” completely paying off national debt while surviving assassination attempts. Lincoln’s debt-free greenbacks financed the Civil War without enslaving future generations, leading to his murder by Rothschild agent John Wilkes Booth, establishing the pattern that every president attempting monetary reform was assassinated.

6. The Criminal Creation of the Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve was conceived in absolute criminality at the secret Jekyll Island meeting in November 1910, where conspirators including Paul Warburg and representatives of Morgan, Rockefeller, and Rothschild interests designed America’s enslavement. They deliberately created the 1907 Panic through Morgan’s rumors, causing 50% stock losses and 26% import increases, generating desperation for their “solution.” The Federal Reserve Act was forced through Congress on December 23, 1913, when only 43 Senators remained after Christmas recess, with President Wilson threatening to deny holiday break unless passed. This created twelve private credit monopolies owned by Rothschild, Lazard, Warburg, Goldman Sachs, Morgan, and associated banks, which have destroyed 97% of the dollar’s value while creating $20 trillion in national debt, with Congressman McFadden declaring it “one of the most corrupt institutions the world has ever known.”

7. The Russian Banking Miracle and Its Destruction The State Bank of the Russian Empire, established 1860, created the most successful economy in history by operating as pure government policy, minting money and providing low-interest loans while maintaining gold reserves exceeding note issue. By 1914, Russia had the world’s lowest taxes (one-tenth of Britain’s), lowest national debt with 83% of interest paid by state railway profits, and 80% of arable land owned by peasants through interest-free loans. Industrial production quadrupled, agricultural output made Russia the world’s breadbasket producing 42% of global barley, while GDP grew 10% annually with zero inflation and no unemployment, with labor laws so advanced President Taft called them more perfect than any democracy. This workers’ paradise terrified the Rothschilds who financed the Bolshevik Revolution through Wall Street banks, providing Trotsky’s passage from New York and establishing Swedish accounts for revolutionary funding, resulting in 66 million deaths while Rothschild agent Maxim Litvinov systematically looted Russia’s gold reserves.

8. Germany’s Economic Miracle Through State Banking Hitler’s Germany proved state banking’s superiority by abandoning both gold standard and international banking, creating money through state credit backed solely by German productivity. The Reichsbank discounted bills for suppliers fulfilling state orders, financing massive programs without borrowing: marriage loans of RM1,000 cancelled 25% per child born, 1,458,178 new houses with gardens, rents limited to one-eighth of income, free education and healthcare, 2,400 miles of autobahns, and 50% of foreign trade through barter bypassing banks entirely. Results were unprecedented: unemployment fell from 7.5 million to zero, GDP doubled in six years growing 11% annually, industrial production increased 220%, national income rose 44%, while inflation stayed under 1% yearly. This success proving that state-issued money based on production creates prosperity while banker usury creates slavery so terrified international bankers they orchestrated World War II specifically to destroy this example.

9. Modern State Banking Successes Contemporary examples prove state banking’s continued viability despite systematic suppression. North Dakota’s state bank, established 1919, requires all state funds be deposited there, provides 1% loans to farmers, guarantees new businesses, and returns all profits to the state - $450 million in eleven years - creating America’s only budget surpluses, lowest unemployment at 2.7%, and 93% GDP growth from 1997-2010. Guernsey has issued debt-free money since 1816, financing all infrastructure without borrowing, maintaining zero national debt with no inheritance tax, no capital gains tax, no VAT, and among the world’s highest living standards. Libya’s state-controlled bank created money at zero interest, providing free healthcare, free education, free housing, free electricity, $50,000 wedding gifts, and direct oil profit deposits to citizens, achieving Africa’s highest life expectancy at 75 years with zero homelessness until NATO destroyed it for threatening the petrodollar with gold dinars.

10. The Mechanics of Financial Enslavement Fractional reserve banking is institutionalized fraud where banks create money from nothing through keystrokes, lending fictional deposits at compound interest while keeping real interest payments when loans are repaid and created money vanishes. Banks deliberately engineer boom-bust cycles by expanding credit to inflate bubbles, then restricting it to cause crashes, buying real assets for pennies during orchestrated panics - the 1929 crash, 2008 crisis, and all others followed this template with insiders warned in advance. The mathematical impossibility is that total debt always exceeds money supply because interest was never created, only principal, requiring ever-increasing debt to maintain circulation. Sir Josiah Stamp, Bank of England director, confessed banks own the earth through power to create deposits, which they use to buy everything back after stealing it, making humanity debt slaves to parasites who produce nothing but keystrokes.

11. Wars as Banking Enforcement Mechanisms Every major war since 1694 was fought to maintain private central banking against state banking threats, with bankers financing both sides while disguising economic warfare as ideological conflict. World War I’s real purpose was destroying Russia’s State Bank, breaking empires into smaller states for central bank installation, and stealing Palestine for Rothschild’s Zionist project through the Balfour Declaration. World War II was triggered when Hitler created sovereign money in January 1939, with Britain giving Poland a worthless guarantee to provoke conflict despite Hitler’s sixteen-point peace offer and at least 28 subsequent peace attempts. The pattern continues: Saddam Hussein was killed for selling oil in euros, Qathafi for creating gold dinars, while Iran, Syria, and Venezuela remain targets for maintaining non-dollar systems, proving wars are fought to enforce banking monopolies, not spread democracy or fight terrorism.

12. The Demographic Extinction Through Usury Compound interest on mortgages created from nothing forces both spouses to work increasing hours for diminishing purchasing power, making children unaffordable and causing fertility rates to collapse below replacement. The Rockefellers deliberately created feminism through CIA-funded Gloria Steinem to double the tax base while destroying families, with Aaron Russo revealing this was designed to create societal collapse. All developed nations now face extinction: Germany 1.41, Italy 1.38, Russia 1.34, Japan 1.27, China 1.05 - rates below 1.3 need 80-100 years to reverse and below 1.9 have never recovered historically. White population declined from 36% in 1900 to 13.3% in 2016, facing complete extinction within three generations as intended, proving usury achieves through financial sterilization what wars couldn’t: permanent civilizational destruction, validating the Protocols’ statement that “the gold standard has been the ruin of states which adopted it.”

The Golden Nugget

The most profound revelation that fewest people would know is that the Khazarian mass conversion to Judaism in the 8th century created the modern banking elite who have no genetic connection to the Middle East whatsoever. The entire narrative of Jewish persecution, expulsions, and eventual “return” to Israel is built on a fundamental deception - 98% of those claiming to be Jewish descendants returning to their homeland are actually descendants of Khazar converts from the Caucasus region who adopted Judaism for political reasons around 740 AD under King Bulan.

Scientific craniology studies from 1902 and modern genetic research by Dr. Eran Elhaik of Johns Hopkins (2012) prove these Ashkenazi Jews have brachycephalic (broad) skulls completely different from the dolicephalic (long) skulls of actual Semitic peoples, confirming they are ethnically Turkic-Mongolian, not Semitic. These Khazar descendants migrated westward to become the Rothschilds, Warburgs, Schiffs, and other banking families who created the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, and every central bank, while simultaneously claiming a hereditary right to Palestine they never possessed. This means the entire global banking system was created by people falsely claiming both ethnic victimhood and hereditary homeland rights, using this deception to shield their criminal usury system from criticism while financing the violent colonization of Palestine by people with zero ancestral connection to that land.

35 Questions and Answers

1. What monetary systems did Ancient Rome use, and how did each affect the prosperity of its citizens?

Rome experienced three distinct monetary periods with dramatically different outcomes. During the Copper Age (753-267 BC), Rome used copper and bronze ingots stamped by the state, creating genuine fiat money backed by law rather than metallic content - this period saw unprecedented prosperity, zero inflation, and the expansion of Roman territory from 2,135 to 10,350 square miles with minimal debt-bondage.

The Silver Age (267-27 BC) began when patrician elites gained minting privileges, immediately debasing currency for personal profit - a patrician could convert silver denarii to five times their value simply by restamping them. This monetization of society created endemic violence, piracy, social fragmentation, and forced Rome into constant warfare to secure silver supplies, ultimately weakening the Republic. The Gold Age (27 BC-476 AD) imposed deflation through gold scarcity, concentrated wealth until 2,000 families controlled everything while masses lived in poverty, and caused the Western Empire’s collapse as metallic money shrank from $1.8 billion to $200 million by the Dark Ages.

2. How did Julius Caesar’s monetary reforms threaten the existing power structure, and what happened to him as a result?

Caesar found Rome crushed under usury rates of 48% annually, with 300,000 people requiring daily feeding at public granaries while Jewish and patrician moneylenders had monopolized the economy. He immediately transferred mint control from private patricians to government, issued cheap metal coins as exchange medium, limited interest to 1% monthly, decreed that accumulated interest could never exceed principal loaned, abolished slavery as debt settlement, and forced aristocrats to employ rather than hoard capital.

These reforms provided free housing to 80,000 families, restored property at pre-war valuations, increased soldiers’ pay from 123 to 225 denarii, and essentially broke the usurers’ stranglehold on Rome. The enraged aristocrats and plutocrats whose parasitic “livelihood” was destroyed conspired to murder Caesar - on March 15, 44 BC, just four years after assuming power, sixty conspirators surrounded the unarmed Caesar in the Senate and stabbed him twenty-three times, specifically to restore the usury system he had dismantled.

3. What was the tally stick system in Medieval England, and why did it create such prosperity for common workers?

The tally stick was a hazel or willow stick with denominations cut into the wood - £1,000 marked by palm-thickness cuts, £100 by little finger width, pounds by barleycorn swelling, with smaller denominations shown by incisions. When split lengthwise, one half stayed at the Exchequer while the payee received the other, making counterfeiting impossible since no two pieces of wood are identical. This system operated from Henry I’s reign through 1783, financing all government expenditure including infrastructure, walls, ports, and buildings without creating any debt or interest obligations.

With government creating money directly rather than borrowing at interest, taxes remained minimal and workers labored only fourteen weeks yearly while enjoying 160-180 holidays, earning wages whose purchasing power wouldn’t be matched until the late nineteenth century. Laborers lived in good woolen clothing with abundant meat and bread, voluntarily building England’s magnificent cathedrals during their extensive leisure time - demonstrating that debt-free money creation produces unprecedented prosperity while interest-bearing currency concentrates wealth and impoverishes populations.

4. Who were the Khazars, and how does their mass conversion to Judaism relate to modern banking and Zionism?

The Khazars were a Turkic people whose kingdom existed in modern southern Russia and Georgia, ruling from approximately the 7th to 10th centuries. In the eighth century AD, King Bulan orchestrated a mass conversion of his entire kingdom to Judaism, creating a non-Semitic Jewish population that would later migrate westward into Poland, Germany, and throughout Europe as Ashkenazi Jews. Genetic studies confirm these people have no Middle Eastern ancestry - their heads are brachycephalic (broad) unlike the dolicephalic (long) heads of actual Semitic peoples.

This distinction proves that 98% of Zionist settlers in Palestine are Ashkenazim with zero ethnic connection to that land, while these same Khazar descendants became Europe’s dominant banking families including the Rothschilds. The medieval Polish nobility specifically imported these Khazar Jews to control trade, urban life, and money-lending, granting them monopolies that reached such heights that rabbis declared the 17th century “messianic” - until Cossack rebellions drove them westward where they established banking networks that would eventually control global finance through central banks while claiming a false hereditary right to Palestine.

5. Why were Jews expelled from England in 1290, and what practices led to this expulsion?

Jewish moneylenders arrived with William the Conqueror in 1066, immediately establishing usury under royal protection at rates of 33% annually on mortgaged lands and 300% on workmen’s tools and chattels. Within two generations, one quarter of all English lands had fallen into Jewish usurers’ hands, with Aaron of Lincoln becoming wealthier than King Henry II himself by 1186. Beyond usury, they engaged in coin clipping, melting silver into bullion, plating tin with silver, and establishing monopolistic trading posts that undermined guild traditions and merchant livelihoods.

The crisis deepened through ritualistic murders of Christian boys, particularly during Passover when victims were tortured, crucified, and bled to death for rabbinical blood cakes - the most famous being Little St Hugh of Lincoln in 1255, which King Henry III personally investigated, resulting in 91 arrests. When King Edward I realized Jewish usury threatened his throne and England’s survival, he passed Statutes of Jewry in 1233 and 1275 abolishing all usury, then on July 18, 1290, expelled all 16,511 Jews from England forever, though unlike modern ethnic cleansing, they could take their movable possessions after paying modest taxes.

6. How did Oliver Cromwell’s relationship with Jewish financiers lead to the readmission of Jews to England?

Cromwell’s New Model Army was outfitted, provisioned, and bankrolled by Fernandez Carvajal, “the Great Jew,” who organized 10,000 armed operatives to terrorize London while Amsterdam’s Jews under Manasseh Ben Israel provided financing in exchange for Jewish readmission to England. Secret correspondence between Cromwell and the Synagogue of Mulheim from June 1647 reveals the conspiracy - Cromwell agreed to support Jewish admission once Charles I was eliminated, with the synagogue arranging the king’s “escape” to enable a trial and execution that would appear legitimate.

Despite packing a December 1655 Whitehall conference with supporters, Cromwell faced overwhelming opposition from priests, lawyers, and merchants who declared Jews would be “a grave menace to the state and Christian religion.” Nevertheless, in October 1656 Cromwell secretly permitted Jewish immigration against explicit warnings from the Council of State, establishing the pattern whereby Jewish finance would control England - his son Richard ruled only nine months before the monarchy was restored, but the damage was done as Jewish bankers now had their foothold for establishing the Bank of England thirty-eight years later.

7. What were the true circumstances behind the establishment of the Bank of England in 1694?

The Bank of England scheme was fronted by retired pirate William Paterson, who later boasted the bank “hath the benefit of interest on all moneys which it creates out of nothing.” The initial £1,200,000 capital was fully subscribed within four days, granting the bank rights to issue that amount in notes without gold backing while charging the government 8% annually - meaning £100,000 yearly interest on money created from nothing. The charter was hidden within a mundane shipping tonnage and liquor tax bill, voted on July 27, 1694, when only 42 Whig members were present during summer recess.

Within two years the bank had £1,750,000 in notes circulating with only 2% gold reserves (£36,000), establishing the fractional reserve fraud that would spread globally. The bank’s true purpose emerged through endless wars - financing conflicts that raised England’s national debt from nothing to £885 million by 1815, all while principal shareholders became the Sephardic Jews who had fled Spain: Solomon de Medina, the da Costas, Fonseca, Henriquez, Mendez, Nuñes, Rodriguez, Salvador, and Teixeira de Mattos, who by 1722 controlled the institution that would become the model for enslaving nations through perpetual debt.

8. How did Napoleon’s Banque de France operate differently from the Rothschild banking model?

Napoleon established the Banque de France on January 18, 1800, as a joint stock company with himself as president, declaring “the bank does not belong to shareholders only; it also belongs to the state.” Unlike Rothschild banks that created money as interest-bearing debt, Napoleon’s bank issued currency backed by the nation’s productivity, with profits limited to 6% for shareholders while one-third went to reserves. He personally supervised the Treasury to prevent speculation, made the franc Europe’s most stable currency, and abolished competing banks’ note-issuance rights in 1803.

The system financed 20,000 miles of imperial roads, 12,000 miles of regional roads, almost 1,000 miles of canals, harbors like Cherbourg and Dunkerque, the Louvre gallery, and entire industrial sectors through low-interest loans - all without creating national debt. Napoleon absolutely refused loans for current expenditure whether civil or military, stating “loans can lead to danger... It was not part of my system,” and successfully excluded Rothschild operations from continental markets. This debt-free prosperity system so threatened international bankers that they bankrolled six coalition armies exceeding 600,000 troops to destroy it, ultimately costing the deluded British public £831 million to eliminate this dangerous example of sovereign money creation.

9. What pattern emerges from the assassinations of leaders who opposed private central banking?

The pattern is unmistakable: leaders who establish state banks or challenge private central banking die under suspicious circumstances, usually by “lone assassins” with unclear motives. Spencer Perceval was shot by John Bellingham in 1812 after refusing to declare war on America to save Rothschild’s failing First Bank; Lincoln was killed by John Wilkes Booth in 1865 after issuing debt-free greenbacks; Garfield was shot in 1881 two weeks after declaring he would master the money problem; McKinley, Harding, and Kennedy all died after monetary reform initiatives.

Beyond America, Tsar Alexander II was assassinated by Narodnaya Volya in 1881 after establishing the Peasant Land Bank; Russian Prime Minister Stolypin was killed by Dmitri Bogrov in 1911 after land reforms threatened usury; Napoleon died of cyanide and arsenic poisoning at age 51 after establishing state banking; while Germany’s Hitler, Japan’s wartime leaders, Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, and Libya’s Qathafi were all destroyed by wars after implementing state banking systems. The assassins typically claim vague grievances, die before revealing connections, yet somehow these random acts always benefit the same banking families who immediately reverse the deceased leaders’ monetary reforms.

10. How did colonial scrip work in early America, and why did Britain ban it?

Colonial governments issued their own paper money called colonial scrip or bills of credit in proper proportion to trade demands, creating purchasing power without any interest payments to anyone. Massachusetts began in 1691, followed by Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, and Maryland - this debt-free currency produced sustained prosperity with minimal taxes, stable growth, and an inflation-free environment impossible under private banking usury. Benjamin Franklin explained to astonished British parliamentarians that colonists controlled their own purchasing power through government-issued scrip, creating the most prosperous society on earth.

The Bank of England immediately recognized this mortal threat and in 1764 forced Parliament to pass the Currency Act, forbidding colonial legal tender and ordering colonists to issue interest-bearing bonds to the Bank of England in exchange for British currency at only half the value. Within one year the colonial economy collapsed with over 50% unemployment and widespread destitution - this destruction of colonial scrip, not the later Stamp Act, was the primary cause of the Revolution. When the Continental Congress issued its own currency during the war, the Bank of England counterfeited millions of dollars using hundreds of workers in seventeen factories, successfully destroying American currency through hyperinflation until the new nation was forced back under banking control.

11. What happened at the Jekyll Island meeting in 1910, and how did it lead to the Federal Reserve?

On November 22, 1910, banking conspirators including Paul Warburg, Frank Vanderlip, Henry Davidson, Charles Norton, Benjamin Strong, and A. Piatt Andrew secretly departed Hoboken in Senator Aldrich’s private railcar with blinds drawn for Jekyll Island’s exclusive hunt club owned by J.P. Morgan. For ten days these criminals, using only first names to hide identities from staff, designed America’s enslavement through central banking. They created two supposedly “competing” plans - the Aldrich Plan and Wall Street Plan - which were identical except for reserve distribution, both establishing a private banking cartel disguised as federal institution.

The conspirators deliberately triggered the 1907 Panic through Morgan’s rumors about Knickerbocker Bank, causing 50% stock losses and 26% increase in imports while reducing industrial production by 11% and raising unemployment from 3% to 8% - creating desperation for their “solution.” On December 23, 1913, after most legislators had left for Christmas recess and only 43 Senators remained, President Wilson threatened to deny Christmas break unless the bill passed. The Federal Reserve Act created twelve private credit monopolies owned by Rothschild Banks, Lazard Brothers, Israel Moses Sieff Banks, Warburg Banks, Shearson American Express, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan Chase, which have since destroyed 97% of the dollar’s value while creating $20 trillion in national debt.

12. How did President Andrew Jackson successfully defeat the Second Bank of the United States?

Jackson recognized the Second Bank as a criminal enterprise owned 80% by Rothschild associates with Nicholas Biddle as their point man to James de Rothschild in Paris. His 1832 campaign used the slogan “VOTE ANDREW JACKSON - NO BANK” while declaring “the monster must perish,” stating plainly that if Congress could issue paper money, it was meant for their use, not to be delegated to private corporations. He warned that if Americans understood the rank injustice of the banking system, there would be revolution before morning.

After surviving an assassination attempt by Richard Lawrence on January 30, 1835 - both pistols misfired in the only such double failure in history - Jackson withdrew all government deposits from the bank in 1836, causing its collapse when the twenty-year charter expired. He completely paid off the National Debt, leaving a $50 million Treasury surplus, and replaced the criminal bank with an Independent Treasury System based on redeemable paper and specie. For seventy-seven years America prospered without central banking until the conspirators succeeded with the Federal Reserve in 1913, though two attempts under Henry Clay to renew the bank were vetoed by President Tyler despite hundreds of assassination threats.

13. What were Abraham Lincoln’s greenbacks, and why were they revolutionary?

When private bankers demanded between 24% and 36% annual interest to finance the Civil War, Lincoln’s friend Colonel Dick Taylor suggested the revolutionary solution of government-issued currency. Lincoln printed $347 million in Treasury notes bearing no interest, distributed at only the cost of printing and paper - these “greenbacks” were full legal tender backed solely by government decree rather than gold or debt. This sovereign money enabled the Union to finance its war effort without enslaving future generations to compound interest, proving that government can create its own purchasing power without borrowing from private banks.

The international bankers were horrified at this precedent of debt-free money that threatened their global extortion racket. Lionel Rothschild and his uncle James orchestrated Lincoln’s assassination through their local agent Rothberg, who activated John Wilkes Booth (born Botha) to murder Lincoln on April 15, 1865. The greenbacks were gradually withdrawn from circulation while August Belmont, Rothschild’s agent, bought depreciated war bonds for 50 cents on the dollar, then had President Grant redeem them at full face value in gold through the Public Credit Act - a 100% profit theft that established the pattern of private bankers profiting from wars they instigate while nations are enslaved to perpetual debt.

14. How did the Rothschild banking network gain control over European nations through war financing?

The Rothschilds perfected the formula of financing both sides of conflicts they helped instigate, enslaving winner and loser alike through compound interest debt. Nathan Rothschild in London financed Wellington against Napoleon while simultaneously funding Napoleon through his brother James in Paris, profiting regardless of outcome. During the Napoleonic Wars alone, the Rothschilds “raised” £100 million for European governments - money created from nothing that nations would spend centuries repaying. Nathan’s manipulation of Waterloo news, selling British bonds to crash prices then buying the entire market, gave him control of the Bank of England.

The five Rothschild brothers established banks in Frankfurt, London, Paris, Vienna, and Naples, creating an intelligence network superior to any government while transferring money internationally without risk through their private courier system. They deliberately created panics to buy assets at depressed prices, withheld credit to force nations into wars, then provided loans at extortionate rates that captured national sovereignty. Mayer Amschel Rothschild stated plainly: “Give me control of the economics of a country, and I care not who makes her laws” - by 1850 the Rothschilds controlled most European central banks and could make or break governments by manipulating credit, a power they maintain today through the Bank for International Settlements.

15. What made the State Bank of the Russian Empire so successful, and why was it destroyed?

Established June 12, 1860, the State Bank operated as government policy instrument, minting money and providing low-interest loans through commercial banks while maintaining gold reserves exceeding 100% of note issue. By 1914, 83% of Russia’s minimal national debt interest was funded by profits from state railways, with taxes at one-tenth of British levels. The bank enabled 80% of arable land ownership by peasants who bought estates with interest-free loans, while labor laws were so advanced President Taft declared them nearer perfection than any democracy.

Between 1890-1913 industrial production quadrupled, agricultural output made Russia the world’s bread basket producing 42% of global barley and 67% of rye, while GDP grew 10% annually with zero inflation and no unemployment. This worker’s paradise terrified the Rothschilds who feared replication would destroy their usury empire - they financed Trotsky’s Bolsheviks with Wall Street money, providing passage from New York and funds in Swedish banks. On November 17, 1917, the Judeo-Bolsheviks destroyed this extraordinary example of freedom and prosperity, murdering the Tsar’s entire family and initiating genocide that killed 66 million Russians according to Solzhenitsyn, while Maxim Litvinov systematically looted Russia’s gold reserves for transfer to Rothschild vaults.

16. How did international bankers finance the Bolshevik Revolution, and who was Maxim Litvinov?

Wall Street banks including J.P. Morgan’s Guaranty Trust, Rockefeller’s Chase National, Jacob Schiff’s Kuhn Loeb, and Sweden’s Nya Banken enthusiastically financed the Bolsheviks. They paid Trotsky’s passage from New York to Russia, established accounts in Swedish banks for revolutionary funding, and provided ongoing support throughout the civil war. Congressman McFadden revealed in 1932 that American bankers “financed Trotsky’s mass meetings of discontent and rebellion in New York... placed a large fund of American dollars at Trotsky’s disposal... so that through him Russian homes might be thoroughly broken up and Russian children flung far and wide.”

Maxim Litvinov (born Meyer-Genokh Mojsjewicz Wallach-Finkelstein) served as Rothschild’s primary agent from 1903-1943, controlling all foreign Bolshevik funding while masquerading as a revolutionary. Known as “Papasha” (Daddy), his power exceeded Lenin’s - appointments were made without consultation, merely informing Lenin afterward. As Commissioner for Currency Transactions from 1921, Litvinov personally sold hundreds of millions in Russian gold directly to French companies for remelting, with proceeds deposited in Rothschild’s Federal Reserve Bank. He arranged the systematic looting of Russia through the Kuzbass Autonomous Industrial Colony, transferring millions in gold rubles abroad as “interest” on minimal investments, while his rudeness to Stalin was legendary - when Stalin warned he could only vouch for himself, Litvinov survived purges that killed all his deputies, being untouchable as Rothschild’s representative.

17. What specific monetary reforms did Adolf Hitler implement, and what were their economic results?

Hitler’s monetary revolution began with Gottfried Feder’s principle “Break down the thralldom of interest,” creating money as state credit through Offa and Mefo bills - three-month exchanges discounted at the Reichsbank at 4%, extendable to five years for long-term projects. The state issued currency directly for public works without borrowing, nationalizing the Reichsbank in June 1939 when Schacht tried sabotaging the economy by refusing to extend three billion marks in bills. Hitler declared himself his own banker, stating money was simply “a token of exchange for work done” whose value depended on accomplished work, not gold or banker’s whims.

The system provided RM1,000 interest-free marriage loans (five months’ wages) cancelled 25% per child born; built 1,458,178 houses with gardens limited to two stories; restricted rents to one-eighth of income; made education and healthcare completely free; constructed 2,400 miles of aesthetically designed autobahns; and conducted 50% of foreign trade through barter, bypassing international bankers entirely. Germany’s economic explosion was unprecedented in history - unemployment dropped from 7.5 million to virtually zero, GDP doubled in six years growing 11% annually, industrial production increased 219.6%, national income rose 43.8%, while inflation remained under 1% yearly despite massive spending, proving conclusively that state-issued money based on production creates prosperity while banker’s usury creates slavery.

18. How did Germany achieve full employment and double its GDP in six years without gold backing?

Germany abandoned both gold standard and international banking, creating money through state credit backed solely by German productivity - currency represented completed work rather than debt claims. The Reichsbank discounted bills of exchange for suppliers fulfilling state orders, injecting purchasing power directly into productive enterprise rather than speculation. This financed massive infrastructure, housing construction, and industrial expansion while maintaining price stability through matching money creation to actual goods and services produced, proving inflation only occurs when money creation exceeds productive capacity.

The transformation was total: between 1932-1939 coal production rose 85.5%, energy output increased 76%, iron ore extraction grew 45.4%, inland shipping expanded 76.9%, ocean shipping increased 69.4%, licensed vehicles multiplied by 425%, and workers enjoyed paid vacations on cruise ships through Kraft durch Freude (Strength through Joy). The German worker became the world’s best paid and most satisfied, achieving living standards unmatched elsewhere while businesses thrived through guaranteed state contracts and eliminated interest costs. This success absolutely terrified international bankers who realized universal adoption of Hitler’s system would permanently destroy their parasitic empire - hence their orchestration of World War II to crush this dangerous example, disguising economic warfare as ideological conflict.

19. What was Japan’s state banking system, and how was Japan forced into World War II?

Following C.H. Douglas’s 1929 lecture tour promoting social credit, Japan reorganized the Bank of Japan into a state institution by 1932, accelerated after 1939 when modeled on Germany’s Reichsbank Act. The bank made unlimited advances to government without security, supervised industrial finance, and issued unlimited currency for production needs while bank rate, note issues, and accounts required government approval. The state directed credit toward productive enterprise rather than speculation, creating money as national credit rather than private debt.

Results were spectacular: manufacturing output increased 140% and industrial production 136% between 1931-1941, while national income rose 241% and GDP grew 259%, unemployment fell from 5.5% to 3.0%, and labor disputes decreased from 998 to 159. Japan’s Greater East Asian Co-prosperity Sphere threatened to spread state banking throughout Asia, terrifying Wall Street. America deliberately provoked war by freezing Japanese assets, embargoing 88% of oil supplies, closing the Panama Canal to Japanese shipping, and demanding impossible conditions including complete withdrawal from China and repudiation of the Tripartite Pact. General Tojo’s diary reveals Japan desperately sought peace through numerous diplomatic initiatives including a proposed summit, but America’s intransigence forced Japan to attack Pearl Harbor for survival - the banking establishment had orchestrated another war to destroy a state banking system.

20. How does the Bank for International Settlements control national central banks?

Established in Basel in 1930 ostensibly to facilitate German reparations, the BIS emerged as the unelected, unaccountable central bank of central bankers with complete immunity from all national laws and its own private police force. Its premises and archives are inviolable even in wartime, while bi-monthly meetings where global economy is controlled occur in absolute secrecy without agendas or minutes. Professor Carroll Quigley revealed its true purpose: creating “a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole... controlled in feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements.”

The BIS coordinates the 157 central banks established after Rothschild front-man Montagu Norman’s 1922 Genoa conference demanded all nations create “independent” central banks - independent from governments but subordinate to BIS directives. Through Basel Accords, the BIS imposes regulations that shrink money supplies and deepen recessions while claiming to promote stability. Eight central banks remain technically in private hands including the Federal Reserve, but all serve BIS interests. This supranational entity directs global financial crises, coordinates quantitative easing that enriches banks while impoverishing populations, and advances the agenda of single world currency under total private banker control - national sovereignty is fiction when all money creation follows BIS dictates.

21. What mechanisms did the Federal Reserve use to create the Great Depression?

The Fed first destroyed agricultural America through the May 18, 1920, secret “Orderly Deflation Committee” meeting, suddenly raising discount rates from 2% to 9% while selling government bonds to crash their value 20%, forcing community banks to call loans. Agricultural prices plummeted over 50% in one year while railroad freight rates were manipulated to exceed production costs, deliberately transferring rural wealth to urban centers. After crushing farmers, the Fed engineered the 1927 stock bubble by forcing interest rate cuts and massive bond purchases despite protests from eleven of twelve Federal Reserve Banks who recognized the danger.

On March 9, 1929, Paul Warburg, Fed founder and freemason, warned insider banks and Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon to exit the market, knowing the orchestrated crash was imminent. On October 24, 1929, the Fed suddenly raised rates to 6% while thousands of coordinated sell orders materialized to trigger panic; then on October 30 they contracted brokers’ loans by $2.3 million, causing total collapse. By December 1932, stocks had lost 83.1% from $89 billion to $15 billion, 10,000 of 24,000 banks were destroyed, 200,000 companies bankrupted, 8.3 million thrown into streets, unemployment reached 24.9%, and three million Americans died from starvation. Congressman McFadden stated precisely: “It was a carefully contrived occurrence... The international bankers sought to bring about a condition of despair so that they might emerge as the rulers of us all.”

22. How does fractional reserve banking allow banks to create money from nothing?

Fractional reserve banking began with goldsmith fraud - accepting gold deposits for safekeeping, then issuing ten times more receipts than gold held, lending these fictitious receipts at interest. Modern banks perpetuate identical fraud electronically: when someone deposits $1,000, the bank keeps perhaps $100 in reserve and lends $900, but the original depositor still has their $1,000 account - the bank created $900 from nothing. The borrower deposits this $900 elsewhere, that bank lends $810 while keeping $90 reserve, creating another $810 from nothing. This continues until the original $1,000 becomes $10,000 in circulation, all bearing compound interest to banks who created it from keystrokes.

Banks loan nothing real - they simply type numbers into computers, creating debt slaves who must pay back principal plus interest through actual labor, transferring real wealth to parasites who produced nothing. When loans are repaid, the created money vanishes but banks kept the interest, requiring ever more debt creation to maintain money supply. Sir Josiah Stamp, Bank of England director, confessed: “Banking was conceived in iniquity and born in sin... Bankers own the earth. Take it away from them but leave them power to create deposits, and with a flick of the pen they will create enough deposits to buy it back again.” This mathematical impossibility ensures eventual collapse - total debt always exceeds total money supply because interest was never created, only principal, guaranteeing societal enslavement to perpetual debt that can never be repaid.

23. What evidence links banking interests to the deliberate instigation of World Wars I and II?

World War I was triggered by Gavrilo Princip, whose Black Hand terrorist group was financed by Trotsky, himself funded by Jacob Schiff fronting for Lord Nathan Rothschild. The U.S. Senate recorded in 1921: “Full responsibility for the First World War lies on the shoulders of the International Jewish Bankers. They are responsible for Millions of dead and dying.” The real objectives were destroying the Russian State Bank, breaking up empires into smaller states for central bank installation, and stealing Palestine for Rothschild’s Zionist project - achieved through the Balfour Declaration after Lord Rothschild secured American intervention in exchange for Palestine.

World War II was deliberately provoked when Germany established state banking, threatening Rothschild’s global usury empire - Hitler’s January 1939 dismissal of Reichsbank president Schacht and creation of sovereign money triggered the conflict. Britain gave Poland a worthless guarantee on March 31, 1939, encouraging Polish persecution that killed 58,000 ethnic Germans, forcing Hitler’s intervention despite his offering sixteen points in the Marienwerder proposals including keeping existing borders. Lord Halifax on bankers’ orders instructed Poland to refuse all negotiations. Henry Ford confirmed to British parliamentarian Victor Cazalet: “I have several books which will tell you who they [international Jewish financiers] are. They were responsible for the last war, and will in the future always be capable of creating a war when they feel their pockets need one.”

24. How did Britain and Poland provoke Germany into World War II despite Hitler’s peace offers?

Britain’s March 31, 1939, guarantee to Poland was a calculated provocation - a blank check designed to fail since Britain would only assist if Germany invaded Poland, not if the Soviet Union did (which seized 77,300 square miles versus Germany’s recovered 49,800). Poland, emboldened by this guarantee and urged by Lord Halifax to refuse negotiations, systematically terrorized its 1.5 million ethnic Germans. Between March and September 1939, Poles murdered over 58,000 German civilians in savage attacks culminating in the Bromberg massacre of September 3, 1939, where 5,500 Germans were slaughtered.

Hitler desperately sought peace, offering the Marienwerder proposals on August 30, 1939: Poland would keep all Versailles borders, only Danzig (97% German, 370,000 population) would return to Germany, a 60-mile autobahn and rail link would connect separated German territories, and populations could be peacefully exchanged. These generous terms were refused on British banker orders. Foreign journalists documented the murdered Volksdeutscher, proving Polish aggression, yet Hitler made at least 28 known peace attempts without conditions after war began - all refused because the conflict’s true purpose was destroying Germany’s state banking system that had created unprecedented prosperity without gold, usury, or international banker participation.

25. What was the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and how was it sabotaged?

Founded July 15, 1912, by American King O’Malley who discovered fractional reserve fraud while working in his uncle’s New York bank, the Commonwealth Bank operated with just £10,000 government advance, quickly repaid. Governor Denison Miller declared its capital was “the entire wealth and credit of the whole of Australia,” creating money as public credit at 0.66% annual interest for government loans. The bank financed A$700 million for World War I as non-interest bearing debt, A$18.72 million for dams and irrigation, A$4 million for cargo ships, A$8 million for subsidized housing, plus the entire Transcontinental Railroad and massive infrastructure, creating Australia’s greatest prosperity era.

Prime Minister Stanley Bruce, likely bribed, destroyed the bank in 1924 by placing control under a directorate of private bankers who immediately ended public credit creation. Bruce then borrowed £230 million from City of London banks, and by 1927 federal and state debt reached £1 billion with budget deficits after twelve years of surpluses. The final betrayal came March 20, 1947, when Parliament voted 55-5 to join the International Monetary Fund, subjecting Australia to Rothschild’s Bank for International Settlements. This deliberate sabotage transformed Australia from a prosperous sovereign nation creating its own credit into another debt slave, proving that state banking success always triggers banker retaliation through corrupted political agents.

26. Why is North Dakota the only prosperous U.S. state, and what makes its bank different?

In 1919, forty-eight states were offered the opportunity to establish state banks but only North Dakota accepted, creating the nation’s sole public bank where by law all state funds must be deposited. The bank pays competitive interest to the state treasurer, provides loans to farmers at 1% annually, guarantees new business ventures, creates secondary markets for real estate loans, and returns all profits to the state - $450 million in eleven years, with $60 million in 2011 alone. These profits offset taxes while the bank provides the state’s own credit, eliminating dependency on Wall Street parasites.

Results are undeniable: while forty-nine states face technical insolvency with mounting deficits, North Dakota maintains budget surpluses ($1.6 billion in September 2012), has America’s lowest unemployment at 2.7%, lowest default rates, and spectacular growth - GDP increased 93.4% from 1997-2010, personal income rose 127% from 2000-2011 versus 37.4% nationally. The 2015 Infrastructure Loan Fund provides $150 million at 2% fixed interest for thirty-year terms to communities for water treatment, transportation, and growth infrastructure. Despite media lies attributing success to oil (which hasn’t helped Alaska, Nigeria, or other oil-rich regions), North Dakota proves that state banking creates prosperity - which explains why twenty-five states were considering state banking legislation by December 2016, threatening Wall Street’s parasitic monopoly.

27. How did Guernsey finance public works without debt, and what were the results?

In 1816, Guernsey faced economic collapse with disintegrating infrastructure and no ability to borrow for interest payments. The Committee of the States issued £6,000 in one-pound notes free of debt and interest - money created by government decree for direct payment to workers and suppliers. Within two years all projects were completed including the Old Market Place, with zero addition to state debt. By 1824 they issued another £5,000 including five-pound denominations to rebuild Elizabeth College and parochial schools, with £55,000 circulating by 1837.

The island experienced unprecedented prosperity from these debt-free emissions that merely facilitated exchange of goods and services without parasitic interest extraction. By 1958, £542,765 circulated, and today £43.8 million exists, with printing costs of £450 replacing annual interest charges that would exceed £2.8 million. Guernsey’s 65,400 inhabitants enjoy among the world’s highest living standards with 20% flat tax capped at £220,000, no company tax except 10% on certain banking, no capital gains tax, no inheritance tax, no purchase tax, no VAT, no capital transfer tax, and neither national nor external debt - proving that government-created money produces prosperity while bank-created debt produces slavery.

28. What made Libya under Qathafi prosperous, and why was he really overthrown?

Qathafi’s state-controlled Central Bank created money at zero interest as national credit rather than private debt, with Libya maintaining no national or foreign debt while accumulating $54 billion in foreign reserves - exceeding those of developed nations like Britain ($50 billion) and Canada ($40 billion). The government provided free education with students paid average salaries while studying, free electricity, free healthcare, free housing without mortgages, $50,000 gifts to newlyweds, automobiles sold at factory cost without interest, private loans without interest, gasoline at 12 cents per liter, bread at 15 cents per loaf, and direct oil profit deposits into citizens’ accounts.

Libya achieved the highest life expectancy in Africa at 75 years (10% above world average), 82% literacy, zero homelessness, full employment with unemployed receiving full salaries, and farmers given free land, seeds, and animals. Qathafi’s Great Man-Made River, providing 6,500,000m³ daily fresh water, cost $25 billion financed entirely without foreign loans. His fatal mistake was announcing in 2010 the gold dinar for oil transactions, with Libya’s 144 tons of gold backing a currency for 200 million people that would destroy the petrodollar. NATO immediately invented “human rights abuses” to justify intervention - the real reason was Qathafi had created the only genuine state bank providing unparalleled prosperity without usury, an example that could not be permitted to spread.

29. How does the petrodollar system enforce U.S. financial hegemony through violence?

Since 1971 when Nixon abandoned the gold standard, a secret agreement with Saudi Arabia established that all oil must be purchased in U.S. dollars, forcing every nation to hold dollar reserves and thereby financing American deficits while maintaining artificial demand for worthless paper. Any attempt to bypass this system triggers military annihilation disguised as humanitarian intervention or fighting terrorism. The pattern is unmistakable and admits no exceptions - countries are destroyed specifically for threatening dollar hegemony, not for human rights violations or weapons programs.

Saddam Hussein signed his death warrant in November 2000 by decreeing Iraqi oil would be sold for euros, refusing to deal “in the currency of the enemy” - the weapons of mass destruction pretext was fabricated solely to restore dollar oil sales and warn others. Qathafi was murdered for creating the gold dinar to price African resources, threatening to unite 200 million people outside dollar control. Iran has required euro payment since 2007 and established an Oil Bourse in February 2008 trading in euros, rial, and non-dollar currencies, explaining constant American and Israeli threats of annihilation. Venezuela, Syria, and North Korea remain targets for maintaining non-dollar oil trading or state banking systems - the petrodollar is enforced through genocide disguised as spreading democracy.

30. What is the connection between usury, women entering the workforce, and demographic collapse?

Compound interest on mortgages created from nothing by banks requires ever-increasing portions of family income, forcing married women to seek employment to pay parasitic bankers. Aaron Russo revealed the Rockefellers deliberately created feminism to double the tax base while placing children in state indoctrination earlier, using CIA-funded Gloria Steinem’s Ms. Magazine to convince women that wage slavery was liberation. As women entered workforce en masse, fertility rates collapsed below replacement level of 2.11 across all developed nations: Germany 1.41, Spain 1.41, Italy 1.38, Russia 1.34, Japan 1.27, China 1.05 - rates below 1.3 require 80-100 years to reverse and below 1.9 have never historically recovered.

The mechanism is mathematical: compound interest grows exponentially while wages grow linearly, requiring both spouses to work increasing hours for diminishing purchasing power, making children unaffordable. White population has fallen from 36% of world total in 1900 to 13.3% in 2016 and faces extinction within three generations, precisely as intended. The Dark Ages lasted centuries when metallic money contracted from $1.8 billion to $200 million - but demographic collapse is irreversible, meaning usury has achieved what wars couldn’t: the permanent destruction of Western civilization through financial sterilization, proving the Protocols correct that “the gold standard has been the ruin of states which adopted it.”

31. How have private banks used boom-bust cycles to consolidate wealth and power?

Banks create artificial booms by expanding credit and lowering interest rates, inflating asset bubbles as money floods into speculation rather than production. Once sufficient suckers are leveraged into markets at peak prices, banks coordinate the bust by restricting credit, raising rates, and calling in loans simultaneously. The 1920 agricultural collapse, 1929 stock crash, 1987 Black Monday, 2000 dot-com implosion, and 2008 housing crisis all followed this template - insiders warned in advance while the public was encouraged to buy at the top before orchestrated collapse.

During the ensuing panic, banks seize real assets through foreclosures and forced sales at pennies on the dollar, consolidating ownership of genuine wealth exchanged for worthless paper they created from nothing. After the 1929 crash, 10,000 of 24,000 banks were eliminated, concentrating power in remaining giants; the 2008 crisis destroyed smaller banks while Too-Big-To-Fail institutions received $16-24 trillion in bailouts, with six banks growing 36.4% to control $14.6 trillion. Each cycle transfers more real wealth from producers to parasites, concentrating ownership until 1% controls 90% of assets - Congressman Lindbergh recognized this pattern in 1913, warning the Federal Reserve would scientifically create panics for profit, exactly as has occurred every decade since.

32. What were C.H. Douglas’s Social Credit ideas, and where were they successfully implemented?

Douglas discovered while working at Royal Aircraft Factory that total costs of production always exceed total purchasing power distributed as wages, salaries, and dividends - his A+B theorem proved prices are generated faster than incomes, creating permanent deficiency in consumer buying power that requires ever-increasing debt to bridge. His solution was transferring money creation from private banks to state banks, paying citizens a national dividend to provide additional purchasing power equal to productive capacity, and implementing the Just Price mechanism to reduce prices by the percentage of technological efficiency gains, ensuring technology’s benefits flow to workers rather than owners.

Douglas’s system was adopted by Alberta’s Social Credit Party in 1935, issuing prosperity certificates as supplementary currency, and more significantly by Japan in 1932 following his 1929 lecture tour when all his books were translated and sold more copies than the rest of the world combined. The international bankers were so terrified they spent £5 million (£326 million in 2016 values) to counter his public education program. Douglas called the Bank of England a “mental institution” and proved full employment was mathematically impossible under technological advancement without national dividends - ideas the banking establishment desperately suppressed because implementation would destroy their debt slavery system, forcing them to orchestrate World War II partly to eliminate Japanese and Alberta’s Social Credit experiments.

33. What does Irving Fisher’s validated Chicago Plan prove about state banking?

Fisher’s 1933 Chicago Plan proposed the state create all money supply while private banks operate as full reserve institutions lending only existing deposits, mathematically proving this would achieve full employment, eliminate business cycles, and maintain zero inflation. Originally Fisher helped draft Senator Owen’s 1913 alternative to the Federal Reserve incorporating commodity backing beyond gold, but Yale University threatened his position unless he withdrew support - he capitulated, betraying genuine reform for the fraudulent Federal Reserve Act, though later attempting redemption through the Chicago Plan.

In August 2012, International Monetary Fund researchers Jaromir Benes and Michael Kumhoff applied Fisher’s proposals to sophisticated computer models and confirmed every claim was “100% correct.” Their study “The Chicago Plan Revisited” proved state money creation would “significantly reduce business cycle volatility,” eliminate bank runs, achieve “instantaneous and large reduction in levels of both government and private debt,” produce “large steady state output gains,” and enable “zero steady state inflation” while eliminating liquidity traps. The IMF researchers concluded Fisher’s advantages went even further than claimed, yet this validation of state banking was buried because implementation would destroy the trillion-dollar parasitic industry of private money creation, proving beyond doubt that prosperity requires government-issued money while private banking ensures enslavement.

34. How do banking interests control media, education, and political narratives?

The Rothschilds and associated banking families control public perception through ownership of media conglomerates, educational funding, and political bribery, ensuring their criminal system is never exposed or challenged. They finance all major political parties, controlling both “opposition” and government while creating false debates that never address money creation. Professor Carroll Quigley revealed this strategy: “The powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country” - achieved through controlling information flow.

Universities receive banking endowments conditional on teaching orthodox economics that conceals fractional reserve fraud, never mentioning that 97% of money is created as debt by private banks, not government. Historians are funded to hide the banking causes of wars, portraying them as ideological conflicts rather than bankers eliminating state banking threats. Media outlets owned through interlocking directorships never discuss money creation, instead focusing public attention on symptoms like inflation or unemployment without revealing their cause in private usury. Politicians who attempt monetary reform are assassinated or destroyed through scandal, while controlled opposition leaders are promoted to misdirect genuine dissent into harmless channels, ensuring the parasitic system continues regardless of electoral outcomes.

35. What historical pattern shows that state banking creates prosperity while private banking creates enslavement?

Throughout 3,000 years of recorded history, the pattern never varies: when governments issue their own money free of debt and interest, civilizations flourish with full employment, stable prices, and cultural achievement; when private bankers control money creation through usury, societies experience recurring crises, wealth concentration, and eventual collapse. Rome prospered for 500 years under state-issued copper money, then collapsed when gold standard and usury concentrated wealth until 2,000 families owned everything while millions starved. Medieval England achieved unprecedented prosperity with tally sticks - workers labored just fourteen weeks yearly - until the Bank of England’s establishment created perpetual war and debt that continues today.

Every society that implemented state banking experienced identical results: Napoleon’s France built vast infrastructure without debt, Tsarist Russia achieved 10% annual growth with the world’s lowest taxes, Hitler’s Germany eliminated unemployment while doubling GDP in six years, Japan’s production increased 259% in a decade, North Dakota maintains budget surpluses while other states face bankruptcy, Guernsey has no national debt, Libya provided free everything until destroyed for its success. Conversely, every nation under private central banking suffers identical patterns: recurring panics, permanent war, exploding debt, wealth concentration, and demographic collapse. The evidence across all civilizations proves conclusively that prosperity requires government-issued money while private banking guarantees enslavement - which explains why every leader who established state banking was murdered and every successful system was destroyed through war.

