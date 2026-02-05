Lies are Unbekoming

INGRID C DURDEN
6h

Sounds to me like Eastern medicine uses what works, while Western medicine uses what makes money! There is an excellent Tube film about Chinese medicine, some doctors are filmed and people testify. Made me wonder if it might be worth the while to fly to China and get treated there, by a real Chinese doctor. Not the Western trained acupuncturists, who do not seem to have the necessary basis (according to 2 friends who did not get any help).

introspeck
2h

Decades ago, when I was learning about herbal medicines, I bought a book by an experienced Chinese doctor, translated into English in collaboration with his apprentice. My expectation was that it would be valuable herbal pharmacopoeia. Herbs were certainly in there, but it mostly dealt with living conditions and diet. Diagnosis is done by really sitting with the patient, exploring their mental, emotional, and environmental conditions. I couldn't imagine my doctor having the time for that! Then, most of the recommendations were "eat less of these things, more of those things", with herbal medicines only as needed to support that return to balance.

