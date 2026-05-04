Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
6h

I have another resources to add here. For those who have to vaccinate, here is a resource for how to document if any adverse events occur. Documentation is key and in the unfortunate event something occurs, documentation is the only way to get any form of compensation: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/a-black-friday-gift-that-could-actually

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XXX
7h

It’s becoming difficult to stand your ground with vaxxes. A friend was told by the pediatrician that she would have to find another doctor, as they won’t accept her son anymore because she doesn’t want him to be vaxxed.

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