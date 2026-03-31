Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Rob's avatar
Rob
11h

From my personal experience: carnivore may not work for everyone, and it most certainly did not work for me. I was on carnivore for 15 months and, by the end, looked like hell…and felt much worse. I gained 25 pounds, was heavier than ever before in my life, bloated with terrible digestion, and was nearly immobilized by fatigue and chronic joint pain. I then stumbled onto Dr. Peter D’Adamo’s Blood Type Diet. Bottom line up front: we’re not all the same (shock!). The Blood Type Diet accounts for our distinct differences in a way I had not encountered before. What I learned to my chagrin is that, as a Blood Type A, carnivore is catastrophic to my metabolism…and my experience validated that in spades. By switching to a more “plant forward” diet appropriate to my blood type, I experienced near-immediate, profound improvements in my health. I’ve been on Blood Type Diet for six months, have lost 30 pounds (the first 20 in four weeks), my BMI dropped from 25.6 to 22.0, at 68-years old I’m able to move again and I can do a daily 30-minute workout, as well as walk briskly three-to-five miles daily, and—most importantly—I feel SO much better. For the record, I sincerely believe that carnivore can and does work…if you are Blood Type O. See D’Adamo for more.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
12h

Interesting. I know of one person who consumes nothing but beef and water and proclaims this as her way to health. I have read Weston Price, but it did not strike me, that he promoted an all-meat diet. What I understood was, that we should eat what our ancestors ate. For 100+ years my ancestors ate potatoes and vegetables grown in their own yard, with very little meat, usually some bacon, bought raw, and cooked until tender. Grandfather spread the fat on bread. Of course this was before the boom of fattening products for pigs. I remember how different the bacon piece looked from what is now sold in stores. Hormones, vaccines, and recently GMO pigs from Canada, now allowed to be sold in the US.

As to the medical Mafia, they exactly remember what helps, and they forbid it!

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