A newborn weighing 3.5 kg (7.7 lb) receives a 1 mL intramuscular injection of Vitamin K within the first hour of life.¹ One millilitre doesn’t sound like much. It fits inside a standard syringe that a nurse can depress with one thumb.

An average adult male weighs 80 kg (176 lb). That’s a ratio of roughly 23:1.

Scale that single 1 mL Vitamin K injection to the adult male by body mass, and the equivalent is 23 mL — 23 of those same syringes, one after another, into the same arm.

No adult would sit still for 23 injections in one session. Yet this is the proportional load placed on a newborn in the first hour of life, for a product that isn’t even a vaccine.

The Arithmetic

The calculation throughout this essay uses a simple formula:

Adult equivalent volume = (Infant dose in mL) × (Adult weight ÷ Infant weight)

The reference weights used come from WHO and CDC growth chart medians:³ ⁴

Birth: 3.5 kg (7.7 lb)

6 months: 7.5 kg (16.5 lb)

12 months: 9.5 kg (20.9 lb)

Reference adult male: 80 kg (176 lb)

These are median figures. Many babies are smaller. The ratios for a premature infant — who receives the same doses on the same schedule — would be considerably more dramatic.⁵

The arithmetic is not complicated. What’s complicated is why no one in the regulatory apparatus appears to have done it.

The US Schedule: Birth to 18 Months

The CDC’s recommended childhood immunisation schedule is publicly available.⁶ Here is what it requires, broken into the injection sessions a compliant parent would attend, with the volume injected at each visit.

Most injectable vaccines come in 0.5 mL doses.² The exceptions are the Vitamin K injection (1 mL) and the oral rotavirus vaccine, which is swallowed rather than injected. The volumes below include only injected products — what enters the body bypassing all digestive and filtration systems.

Birth

Product Volume Vitamin K 1.0 mL Hepatitis B (dose 1) 0.5 mL Total injected 1.5 mL

Infant weight: 3.5 kg (7.7 lb). Body mass ratio to adult male: 22.9:1.

Adult equivalent: 34.3 mL — the proportional equivalent of an adult receiving 23 Vitamin K syringes and 23 Hepatitis B syringes in a single session.

2 Months

Product Volume DTaP (dose 1) 0.5 mL IPV / Polio (dose 1) 0.5 mL Hib (dose 1) 0.5 mL PCV13 / Pneumococcal (dose 1) 0.5 mL Hepatitis B (dose 2) 0.5 mL Total injected 2.5 mL

Note: Rotavirus is administered orally and excluded from injection volume totals.⁷ Some of these may be combined into fewer syringes using hexavalent products like Vaxelis, but the total volume of injected material remains the same.⁸

Infant weight at 2 months: approximately 5.5 kg (12.1 lb). Body mass ratio: 14.5:1.

Adult equivalent: 36.4 mL — the proportional equivalent of an adult receiving 73 of those same 0.5 mL injections in a single visit.

4 Months

Product Volume DTaP (dose 2) 0.5 mL IPV / Polio (dose 2) 0.5 mL Hib (dose 2) 0.5 mL PCV13 / Pneumococcal (dose 2) 0.5 mL Total injected 2.0 mL

Infant weight at 4 months: approximately 6.5 kg (14.3 lb). Body mass ratio: 12.3:1.

Adult equivalent: 24.6 mL — the proportional equivalent of 49 of those same injections.

6 Months

Product Volume DTaP (dose 3) 0.5 mL IPV / Polio (dose 3) 0.5 mL Hib (dose 3) 0.5 mL PCV13 / Pneumococcal (dose 3) 0.5 mL Hepatitis B (dose 3) 0.5 mL Influenza (dose 1) 0.5 mL Total injected 3.0 mL

The CDC also now recommends COVID-19 vaccination beginning at 6 months, potentially adding another 0.5 mL.⁹ The figures above exclude this.

Infant weight at 6 months: 7.5 kg (16.5 lb). Body mass ratio: 10.7:1.

Adult equivalent: 32.0 mL — the proportional equivalent of 64 injections.

Paul Thomas, a paediatrician of 35 years, identified the 6-month visit as “the most dangerous doctor visit babies ever encounter,” noting that infants are scheduled to receive up to 10 different vaccine antigens at once.¹⁰

12 Months

Product Volume MMR (dose 1) 0.5 mL Varicella (dose 1) 0.5 mL Hepatitis A (dose 1) 0.5 mL PCV13 / Pneumococcal (dose 4) 0.5 mL Total injected 2.0 mL

Infant weight at 12 months: 9.5 kg (20.9 lb). Body mass ratio: 8.4:1.

Adult equivalent: 16.8 mL — the proportional equivalent of 34 injections.

15–18 Months

Product Volume DTaP (dose 4) 0.5 mL Hib (dose 4) 0.5 mL Hepatitis A (dose 2) 0.5 mL Total injected 1.5 mL

Infant weight at 15–18 months: approximately 10.5 kg (23.1 lb). Body mass ratio: 7.6:1.

Adult equivalent: 11.4 mL — the proportional equivalent of 23 injections.

Cumulative Totals: Birth to 18 Months (US)

Visit Injected Volume Adult Equivalent Birth 1.5 mL 34.3 mL 2 months 2.5 mL 36.4 mL 4 months 2.0 mL 24.6 mL 6 months 3.0 mL 32.0 mL 12 months 2.0 mL 16.8 mL 15–18 months 1.5 mL 11.4 mL Total 12.5 mL 155.5 mL

Over the first 18 months of life, the US schedule requires approximately 12.5 mL of injected pharmaceutical product across six sessions.

Scaled to an 80 kg (176 lb) adult male, the body-mass equivalent is 155.5 mL.

Over 300 injections.

The Australian Schedule: Birth to 18 Months

Australia’s National Immunisation Program (NIP) follows a similar but not identical schedule.¹¹ The key differences: Australia does not include Hepatitis A in the infant schedule, uses a combination hexavalent vaccine (Infanrix Hexa) from 2 months, and administers meningococcal B (Bexsero) at 2, 4, and 12 months.

Birth

Product Volume Vitamin K 1.0 mL Hepatitis B (dose 1) 0.5 mL Total injected 1.5 mL

Adult equivalent: 34.3 mL

2 Months

Product Volume Infanrix Hexa (DTaP-HepB-IPV-Hib) 0.5 mL Prevenar 13 (Pneumococcal) 0.5 mL Bexsero (Meningococcal B, dose 1) 0.5 mL Total injected 1.5 mL

Adult equivalent: 21.8 mL — the proportional equivalent of 44 injections.

4 Months

Product Volume Infanrix Hexa (dose 2) 0.5 mL Prevenar 13 (dose 2) 0.5 mL Bexsero (Meningococcal B, dose 2) 0.5 mL Total injected 1.5 mL

Adult equivalent: 18.5 mL — the proportional equivalent of 37 injections.

6 Months

Product Volume Infanrix Hexa (dose 3) 0.5 mL Total injected 0.5 mL

Adult equivalent: 5.3 mL — the proportional equivalent of 11 injections.

12 Months

Product Volume MMR (dose 1) 0.5 mL Prevenar 13 (dose 3) 0.5 mL Bexsero (Meningococcal B, dose 3) 0.5 mL Meningococcal ACWY 0.5 mL Total injected 2.0 mL

Adult equivalent: 16.8 mL — the proportional equivalent of 34 injections.

18 Months

Product Volume Varicella + MMR (Priorix-Tetra or separate) 0.5 mL DTPa-IPV booster (Infanrix IPV) 0.5 mL Total injected 1.0 mL

Adult equivalent: 7.3 mL — the proportional equivalent of 15 injections.

Cumulative Totals: Birth to 18 Months (Australia)

Visit Injected Volume Adult Equivalent Birth 1.5 mL 34.3 mL 2 months 1.5 mL 21.8 mL 4 months 1.5 mL 18.5 mL 6 months 0.5 mL 5.3 mL 12 months 2.0 mL 16.8 mL 18 months 1.0 mL 7.3 mL Total 8.0 mL 104.0 mL

The Australian schedule delivers approximately 8.0 mL across six sessions.

Scaled to an 80 kg (176 lb) adult male, the body-mass equivalent is 104.0 mL.

Over 200 injections.

What’s in the Volume

The scaling arithmetic matters because these millilitres are not saline. Each injection contains bioactive ingredients — aluminium adjuvants, residual formaldehyde, polysorbate 80, antibiotics like neomycin, yeast proteins, bovine serum albumin, and other substances designed to provoke immune response.¹² ¹³

The DTaP-IPV-Hib combination vaccine, for example, contains aluminium adjuvant, formaldehyde, polysorbate 80, neomycin sulphate, and polymyxin B sulphate — in addition to the antigens for five diseases.¹⁴ Each of these ingredients has its own toxicological profile. Aluminium adjuvant, the most studied of them, has been shown to translocate from the injection site to the brain via macrophages.¹⁵ ¹⁶

The point is not to catalogue every ingredient here. The point is that when you scale by body mass, you are not just scaling volume. You are scaling the dose of every bioactive compound in that volume. An infant receiving 5 injections at 2 months is absorbing a per-kilogram chemical load that would require 73 injections to replicate in an adult. No adult would consent to that.

The Comparison Nobody Makes

The combined schedule has never been tested for safety as a whole. This is not a controversial claim. The CDC’s own documentation acknowledges it. The Institute of Medicine noted in 2013 that the safety of the overall schedule had not been systematically examined.¹⁷ The individual vaccines are tested before licensure — often against other vaccines or aluminium-containing “placebos” rather than inert saline controls — but the cumulative effect of the full schedule on a developing infant has never been the subject of a randomised controlled trial.¹⁸

Researchers who administered age-adjusted paediatric vaccines to infant rhesus macaques according to the US schedule found significant disturbances in amygdala development and total brain volume — abnormalities consistent with findings in children with autism.¹⁹

A study of 38,801 VAERS reports found that infants who received the most vaccines concurrently were significantly more likely to be hospitalised or die compared to those who received fewer.²⁰

A comparison of fully vaccinated children to under-vaccinated children found that the most under-vaccinated group had significantly fewer healthcare visits, lower rates of upper respiratory illness, and fewer emergency department admissions.²¹

These are not fringe findings. They are published in peer-reviewed journals. They are simply not discussed.

A Proposal

The defenders of the US childhood schedule — Paul Offit, Peter Hotez, Stanley Plotkin, Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, and others — have spent decades assuring parents that the schedule is safe, that infants can handle it, and that concerns about the volume, timing, or ingredients are unfounded. Offit has publicly claimed that an infant’s immune system could theoretically handle 10,000 vaccines at once.²²

Here is a proposal to test that confidence.

Recruit 100 of the most prominent public advocates of the current US childhood vaccine schedule. Offit, Hotez, Plotkin, Fauci, Gates, and their peers. Adults who have staked their professional reputations on the safety of these products.

Calculate the adult-adjusted equivalent of the full US schedule from birth to 18 months using the body-mass scaling methodology described above. This yields approximately 155.5 mL of injected pharmaceutical product, distributed across the same six sessions, spaced at the same intervals: birth, 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, 12 months, and 15–18 months.

Administer the adult-adjusted doses to the 100 volunteer advocates on the same schedule. Same intervals. Same products. Same proportional volume. The only adjustment is body mass.

Recruit a matched control group of 100 adults. Administer the same volume of sterile saline on the same schedule.

Follow both groups for five years. Monitor neurological function, autoimmune markers, inflammatory biomarkers, allergy development, cardiac events, and overall health outcomes. Publish all data.

This is the clinical trial design that has never been applied to the childhood schedule itself — a vaccinated group measured against an inert control. The only addition is that the subjects would be adults who can provide informed consent and articulate their symptoms, rather than infants who cannot.

If the schedule is as safe as its advocates insist, the trial would vindicate them conclusively. The 100 vaccinated advocates would show no meaningful difference in health outcomes compared to the saline group. Their decades of public assurance would be confirmed by the one form of evidence they have never produced: a controlled comparison against an inert placebo.

If the results went the other way, that would also be informative.

The advocates have spent careers insisting this schedule is safe for 3.5 kg (7.7 lb) newborns. The proposal merely asks whether they would accept the same proportional dose in their own bodies.

Their answer to that question may be more revealing than any clinical trial.

