I started the year with 13,000 subscribers. I’m ending with 26,000. 378 posts. Here you all are.

That included 140 book summaries, 136 essays, and 52 interviews. I’m building a database—material meant to be relevant today and ten years from now.

The book summaries covered everything from medicine to money, from hidden history to consciousness, from pet health to secret societies. The most popular were Chris Fogarty’s Ireland 1845-1850: The Perfect Holocaust, Joel Wallach’s Dead Doctors Don’t Lie, and Daniel Roytas’s Can You Catch A Cold?

The interviews ranged across terrain theory, vaccine injury, the architecture of global control, suppressed cancer treatments, the fraud of virology, and personal stories of awakening and resistance. The most popular were with Jamie Andrews on the dissolution of DNA theory, Dr. Denis Rancourt on empire and mortality, and Dr. Thomas Cowan on the new biology.

My most popular essay was on Vitamin D—challenging the mainstream advice about a substance millions take daily. It brought in over 1,300 new subscribers and was viewed a quarter million times. Another essay on the unvaccinated, exploring what their existence proves about what the rest of us lost, resonated deeply and spread widely. The colonoscopy essay, exposing routine screening as a business model, also proved very popular—as did the essay on birth control, documenting what 60 years of lies cost women.

I’m especially proud of the eight-part series on pregnancy and birth, which traced 123 interventions from pre-conception through the postpartum year. It documented how the system captures women before they even conceive and never releases them—how birth, the most profound capability a woman’s body possesses, gets reframed as damage requiring permanent management.

A few other essays struck a chord: the spike protein deception, dancing nurses, and the essay on LeBron James—using basketball as a control experiment to show how the lying infrastructure operates constantly, not just during emergencies.

Some essays this year were particularly personal to me—not because they performed best, but because in writing them I came to understand things I needed to understand. Essays on extraction, on genetics as the final fortress of medical capture, on the mechanics of stable falsehood—these helped me see the architecture of our reality more clearly than anything I’ve written in four and a half years.

Other essays were personal in a different way—not because of what I learned, but because of who I was writing for. Shingles, Zyrtec, endometriosis, gluten intolerance, the chemical imbalance myth, wisdom teeth, genetics, the pregnancy and birth series—each of these came from someone in my life. Family, friends, colleagues. People I watched suffer under a system that lied to them. The research became personal because the people were.

This journey started in mid-2021 with a letter to my two adult children about the COVID vaccines. I published it, and that was how this Substack began. I spent months writing about the pandemic lies. Then I asked myself a question that changed everything: What else have they lied to me about?

The answer led me to childhood vaccines—and the realization that I had poisoned my own children. I’ve written plenty about that since. But I kept going, because the answer to “what else?” turned out to be: everything. There is nothing that matters that they haven’t lied about.

When you invert reality, you invert everything. Turn a Christmas snow globe upside down and everything inside flips with it. That is our reality.

We are the fish who have realised the meaning of “dry”—our challenge is trying to explain the meaning of “wet” to all the other fish. At times it feels impossible, because at times it is impossible.

But the power lies in the small things.

If we can help but one young family not poison their child, we are winning. If we can help but one pregnant mother not be devoured by the machine, we are winning. If we can help a friend find a genuine path to healing from cancer, we are winning.

In truth, these are not small things. They are the biggest things of all.

A special thank you to everyone who agreed to be interviewed this year and took the time to thoughtfully answer my questions in writing. Your effort is truly appreciated.

Thank you to the paid subscribers for helping cover some of the costs of this work. Your support means so much.

Thank you to the commenters. I read every one, and they shape the direction of my work.

It began with a letter to my children. It continues with you.

Happy New Year, everyone.

Support Independent Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 170+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions added weekly. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

Get in touch Essay ideas, stories, or expertise to share: unbekoming@outlook.com

New Biology Clinic

For those of you looking for practitioners who actually understand terrain medicine and the principles we explore here, I want to share something valuable. Dr. Tom Cowan—whose books and podcasts have shaped much of my own thinking about health—has created the New Biology Clinic, a virtual practice staffed by wellness specialists who operate from the same foundational understanding. This isn’t about symptom suppression or the conventional model. It’s about personalized guidance rooted in how living systems actually work. The clinic offers individual and family memberships that include not just private consults, but group sessions covering movement, nutrition, breathwork, biofield tuning, and more. Everything is virtual, making it accessible wherever you are. If you’ve been searching for practitioners who won’t look at you blankly when you mention structured water or the importance of the extracellular matrix, this is worth exploring. Use discount code “Unbekoming” to get $100 off the member activation fee. You can learn more and sign up at newbiologyclinic.com