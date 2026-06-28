Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
1h

The most confounding thing I have found in 73 years of life without exception is getting to the truth about anything!

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bb Comet
2hEdited

When I went to the dentist (in the USA) for the first time in my life at age 30, the dentist said “you don’t eat a lot of sugar or drink soda, do you?” Why was I there? My First Cleaning! And it turns out I had a cavity.

I sensed that. For a few weeks I had binged on tamarind balls, a treat from my childhood that gives the teeth two things the enamel hates: sugar and a lot of sour…all at once. First and only cavity came from that. Just after a few weeks. Imagine a life filled with what they call food in America. If Coca Cola can remove rust, couldn’t it remove enamel.

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