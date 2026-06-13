Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
8hEdited

After your first series I talked to dad about it. As kids they also used Elm leaves as pulling medium (Gramma would pick the third leaf off the top, which might be either just superstition, or the first full grown leaf on the branch, who knows). Slippery elm is a wonderful help for the intestines both human and animal. So is (natural) yoghurt. My cat was very sick this spring and healed with home made yoghurt and cans of salmon. A great help on a bad day is Boneset. Passion flower helps with sleep, but causes me vivid dreams. It grew here in the wild before my neighbors started mowing down everything.

If I want to use turmeric I cannot use the supplement, but instead take the food aisle turmeric (ingredient of curry powder) which is probably the real thing. For small burns I use egg white or Dmso.

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Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
6h

I make my own apple cider vinegar. It’s fairly easy, but takes some time for the apples to ferment. But, since Bragg has sold out to Nestle, there is no ACV in the store that I trust

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